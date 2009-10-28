Caron Butler Helps Open The D.C. House Of Hoops

Caron Butler was on hand for the House of Hoops grand opening in D.C. on Sunday, October 25. Prior to the store’s opening – which is located inside The Mall at Prince Georges in Hyattsville, MD – over 100 kids participated in a free basketball clinic hosted by Chainlink Fundamentals at the Capital Sports and Learning Complex. After the clinic, the kids were bussed over to the mall where they got to see Caron participate in a q&a.

The Washington Wizards star talked about his sneaker that’s about to drop, the Blue Chip II, which can be found at all Foot Lockers across the country. He also touched on a pair of the DC exclusive Skyposites, which can only be purchased at the HOH at the Mall at Prince George’s. Caron’s big message to the kids was that you can achieve anything if you practice the 3 D’s: Discipline, Determination and Dedication.

The House of Hoops also honored two local HS standouts: Gonzaga’s Tyler Thornton and Howard D. Woodson’s Ronika Ransford, as well as coach Steven Turner from Gonzaga. With DJ Quick Silva from DC’s 93.9 WKYS spinning in the background, everybody in attendance got to do a meet-and-greet with Caron.