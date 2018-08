Kobe going at Shaq. Floyd going at Oscar De La Hoya. The Situation going at Ronnie? Our friends over at Complex developed their own Celebrity Smack Talk Soundboard. The soundboard compiles some of the best sound bites from their favorite trash-talking athletes, actors, rappers, and politicians.

You can also hear Jay-Z (more than once), Kanye, President Obama, Paris Hilton, Ochocinco and more. Check it out here.