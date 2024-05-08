The Celtics Took Care Of Business And Hammered The Cavs In Game 1

If the Boston Celtics were rusty after not playing a basketball game in six days, you wouldn’t know it based on their performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Boston played host to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and even without the services of the injured Kristaps Porzingis, looked once again like the best team in the East. By the time the horn sounded at the end of the fourth quarter, both teams had their benches emptied, as the Celtics cruised to a 120-95 win.

The first half was a battle between Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell. The two All-Star wings led their teams over the game’s opening 24 minutes, with Brown heading into the locker room with a game-high 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting with four rebounds.

Jaylen Brown already up to 15 PTS in the 1st! CLE-BOS on TNT pic.twitter.com/jcT3RLFvz0 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2024

Mitchell, meanwhile, continued to play at an incredibly high level, going for 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Spida's 3 puts the Cavs ahead in the 1st quarter on TNT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PADq3CR0A0 — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2024

But the thing that mattered was the scoreboard, and Brown’s team had the edge. Boston took a 59-49 lead into the locker room despite a subpar (by their lofty standards) 6-for-22 clip from behind the three-point line. It certainly helped that both Derrick White and Jayson Tatum pitched in 11 points, while Isaac Okoro was the only other Cavaliers player to hit double-figures, as he also scored 11.

JT goes to work for 11 points in the 1st half of Game 1 🔥 CLE-BOS on TNT pic.twitter.com/vAqLpRUb8W — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024

Neither team was able to gain much of a foothold in the third quarter. While the Cavs weren’t able to put together the type of run that got them right back into the game — well, other than Mitchell, who had 16 points in the frame — Boston couldn’t quite go on a run that was able to put Cleveland away, even though White had 14 points in the quarter.

Spida hangs and finishes through contact 💪💪 He's up to 31, with 14 in the 3Q on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ifDra5oOcs — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024

Make that 7 triples! White (25 PTS) stops on a dime for the TOUGH step-back 👀 https://t.co/YGF9BbR5W2 pic.twitter.com/gctamznVB7 — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024

Pritchard splashes to beat the 3Q buzzer 🚨 BOS leads 92-77 heading into the 4th on TNT. pic.twitter.com/G2KS4K4F8U — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2024

As a result, the Celtics were able to take a 92-77 lead into the fourth, and while it was certainly a comfortable lead, it did not feel like it was insurmountable if Mitchell was able to get a bit of help. But at the very start of the fourth, Boston was able to land a haymaker, as the team took advantage of Mitchell getting a rest at the start of the period by going on a 10-2 run to extend their lead to 23.