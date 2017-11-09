Reddit/NBALeaguePass

The classic Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers rivalry has been disappointingly dormant over the last several years. Both organizations had to rebuild following NBA Championships through the Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant era of NBA hoops. The Celtics are back among the NBA’s elite, while the Lakers are finally heading in the right direction after a series of unfortunate missteps.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is an NBA rivalry lightening rod largely because of his father LaVar. Lonzo has only been in the NBA for a few months, and LaVar has already gone after the likes of John Wall, Joel Embiid, and Luke Walton. To make matters worse, Lonzo has struggled through the first 11 games of his NBA career, while Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum has thrived as a starter for the 10-2 Celtics.

Don’t you think for a second that Celtics fans haven’t noticed that their rookie, who was selected after Lonzo in the 2017 NBA draft, is outplaying Lakers fans’ rookie. This is classic NBA fandom.

LaVar and Lonzo have given Boston fans plenty of fuel heading into Wednesday nights matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. And while we wouldn’t say the Celtics vs. Lakers rivalry is back, it has most certainly taken a turn for the hilarious.