The Best Fan-Cam Footage Of The Year Features A Lonzo Ball-Hating Celtics Fan

#LA Lakers #Boston Celtics
11.09.17 4 months ago 2 Comments

Reddit/NBALeaguePass

The classic Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers rivalry has been disappointingly dormant over the last several years. Both organizations had to rebuild following NBA Championships through the Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant era of NBA hoops. The Celtics are back among the NBA’s elite, while the Lakers are finally heading in the right direction after a series of unfortunate missteps.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball is an NBA rivalry lightening rod largely because of his father LaVar. Lonzo has only been in the NBA for a few months, and LaVar has already gone after the likes of John Wall, Joel Embiid, and Luke Walton. To make matters worse, Lonzo has struggled through the first 11 games of his NBA career, while Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum has thrived as a starter for the 10-2 Celtics.

Don’t you think for a second that Celtics fans haven’t noticed that their rookie, who was selected after Lonzo in the 2017 NBA draft, is outplaying Lakers fans’ rookie. This is classic NBA fandom.

LaVar and Lonzo have given Boston fans plenty of fuel heading into Wednesday nights matchup between the Lakers and Celtics. And while we wouldn’t say the Celtics vs. Lakers rivalry is back, it has most certainly taken a turn for the hilarious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSFan CamLA LAKERSLonzo Ball

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP