Celtics officially on losing skid; Lakers officially doing work

The Boston Celtics must’ve had the same Blake Griffin hangover that everyone else did yesterday afternoon, because the Raptors made them look just a tad too green defensively with an inspired performance. After uncharacteristically giving up 61 first-half points to an undermanned Toronto team — still waiting on Peja Stojakovic and Jerryd Bayless to suit up — Boston lost their second straight game … Nate Robinson, who was starting for an injured Rajon Rondo, scored 16 of his 22 points in the first quarter as Boston led by double-digits early. But then Andrea Bargnani (29 pts) went about the task of shooting Kevin Garnett‘s face off. Bargs was hitting treys, baseline fallaways and step-back J’s on KG, who couldn’t do much more than get a hand up and get torched … The Celtics went on a 16-1 run in the fourth quarter and led by three in the final 30 seconds before Sonny Weems got to the rim for an easy layup to make it a one-point game. The Raps had to foul, but Ray Allen had the ball, and he was the last guy they wanted at the line. Eventually they didn’t have a choice, and when Leandro Barbosa went to foul, he got a hand on the ball and knocked it away from Ray into the hands of Jose Calderon. That led to Amir Johnson getting fouled underneath the rim with 2.7 seconds left. His two free throws game Toronto the lead and ultimately the win after Paul Pierce (19 pts) missed a fadeaway at the buzzer …
lakers are hot now, first barrnes hit everything in previous game, and now pau is 10-10 from the field, 8-8 from the line… how sweet it is :) but most importantly, lakers won, starters had plenty of rest and its time to move on
Raps win.. :) Gonna be a great day!
Hmm two losses = losing streak for Boston that means my lowly Raptors must be blazing hot with a three game win streak!
Or maybe 2 losses really doesn’t mean much to Boston and your headline is is a tad over-hyped either way they got new jersey on Wednesday so the streak isn’t going past three……
my lakers handling business. Next up for a flawlwss game. Steve blake !
Shang Tsung aka Blake Griffin is acting a got d@mn fool this year. What he did to NYs front line was absurd. Str8 fatalities to gallo and the russian dude. By far my fav big man in the L and let it be known i said he was this good last year while cats were hating on him. @DIME, i like the 2 page idea. Allows for more smack. Should allow u guys to address college and high school. All these idiots complaining are the same sheep that complain when their fav player/team isnt mentioned in smack. But getting back to Blake, the guy does need a nickname and i already put in my bid for Shang Tsung. Kid is the new Vince Carter. Hopefully he keeps this up for at least 5 to 8 yrs.
Oh and Javel the Gazel Mcgee needs a nickname. The kid is almost as foul as Griffin.
Sign that the Hornets are a good team: They win even when they play like sh!t. Shot under 20% in the first quarter and CP3 shhoting 2-12.
(Or its just a sign that the Kings are a really bad team)
The Wizards played some inspired ball most of the game and was acutally tolerable to watch. Gilbert did a good job of running the show, but he made two poor desicions down the strecht in OT. Blatche was attacking instead of settleing and McGee was as active as ever. And yeah, BS goaltending call on that one BG shot.
McGee or Ibaka?
Raptors will go for the best (they will not even come close again the rest of the season) winning streak, up next is the 76ers!
by the way does anyone care about any highlights after last night? yup, Blake Griffin!!!
Damn, Boston looked out of it against T-Dot, not a good sign if you ask me.
LA hitting their stride once again. Just Kobe and the big guys doing work. I actually know someone who lost a fantasy game because of Odom’s last 3 miss, it was pretty hilarious.
New Orleans paying like shit and winning is def a positive thing, they might actually turn out to be legit.
Tonight my preseason finals picks
Spurs over magic
KG does kind of look like the terminator now that I see that picture.
Celtics (except for Ray Allen) are looking OLD. They need Rondo’s motor to keep them going.
Most Improved Player so far this season might be Belinelli on the Hornets — amazing what playing w/ CP3 can do (call it “Nash Syndrome”).
Dime,
Nothing on Haslem’s foot injury?????????? This is devastating for the Heat..
The real question becomes, with Haslem out until the Spring, who do the Heat bring in to help out the front line?
I’ve watched enough Celtic games. The Celtics better pray that Rondo is not out for an extended stretch.
He hasn’t been injured much the last few years, so most people don’t notice how bad the team is with out him. But the Celtics are just a bunch of old (albeit skilled) guys, along with Nate and Delonte trying to run isolation plays with out Rondo. They just lack cohesion. And at this stage of their careers, they all need it.
You can see by watching the games Rondo is not in, like yesterday, how much more difficult it is for the entire starting 4 (not including Rondo of course) and reserves to score. None of them gets the ball in their sweet spots in the exact time and rhythm their used to and need.
Everybody’s timing, ease and familiarity is off. Ray, Shaq, Paul Pierce and Garnett are the most effected. It’s much more difficult for them to create their own shot. Rondo has essentially turned them into easy jump shooters, lay up makers and dunk artist.
You add the stunted offense, with no defensive pressure from the top or the back court or in the passing lanes. And Boston is just not as good a team with Rondo. But you would think they would beat a team like Toronto (Despite a key Ray Allen turnover with the Celtics up and Paul Pierce’s miss) last night.
The Celtics can be better than this. But it would take probably 10-15 games to adjust with out Rondo and they still wouldn’t be as good. At best, their a first round exit play off team with out him.
Rivers says he’s doubtful for tonight’s game vs Atlanta and day to day. If I was Rondo, I would sit out tonights game vs Atlanta, since they already lost in Toronto; plus it will be a back to back for those guys anyway. Let him get the extra rest and remind everyone, how shitty this Celtic team truly is with out him at the helm.
When Ray Allen had the ball up by one, he was fouled… period. While most of the world was watching football I actually had the game on. While the Celtics should have never been in that situation the fact that the officials ate the whistle in that situation is unbelievable. Barbosa was trying to foul and did foul. Highlights here, [www.youtube.com], go to the 1:40 mark, never close to the ball.
come on guys basketball whether u think so or not is a full contact sport just obviously not as rough as football or hockey ….What ref in their right mind is going to call a foul on that jose steal off calderon?come on let the guys play…there wazsnt much time on the clock just let the guys play i wanna give a round of applause to the refs of late (afflalo the other day) for not calling little baby touch fouls at the end of the clock to allow for an exciting play. Reminds me of back in the days when guys like miller and jordan would never have complained about not getting fouled like ray allen thought he did yday.
@Enew
I didn’t see the Ray Allen Foul really (it wasn’t clear), but the Paul Pierce Phantom foul which gave Toronto the free throws to take the lead should of never been called.
But as much as the ref’s may of gave that game to Toronto, I’m not going to blame them. Though they didn’t have Rondo and would of probably blew them out by 20 with him. The Celtics were still lethargic and gave up another big lead and let this team hang around until they got more confident. Like the OKC game, their defense sucked until the 2nd half of the 4th quarter when it was too late.
I understand not having Rondo, makes it harder for them to pressure defense the whole game, but still; this is Toronto.
@bdk23
Are you serious? Do you think Reggie Miller or Michael Jordan up one point with the ball with under 20 seconds left when the other team had to foul would not have A) gotten the call or B) not gone crazy if a foul there wasn’t called? This is not a situation where Allen was driving to the basket and the opposition was contesting the shot, this is where they were trying and had to foul!!!
@bdk23
Good Point.
I didn’t see the Ray Allen Foul either. But the refs should of been consistent and not called the Paul Pierce foul either (which gave Toronto the free throws to take the lead).
I would call that inconsistent officiating and inattentive ball handling by Ray Allen, Rondo or no Rondo playing.
Celts looking vulnerable out there. But still WAAAAY BETTER than the Heat. Yall know that.
Celts are shit with out Rajon Rondo.
It’s a miraculous conversion when he plays.
Celts are shit with out Rajon Rondo.
It’s a miraculous conversion when he plays.
cosign Jagster
Anyone want to resurrect the argument that his teammates, the Big 3 future hall-of-famers, are the reasons why Rondo is averaging so many assists???
If you still think so, straight up, you’re an idiot.
That’s what I said would take the Heat out injuries, with no bench the big 2 + Bosh would have to play some big minutes which leads to more injuries. Then you have their old guys breaking down, with Haslem out until February you’d think Eric Dampier would be their next pickup.
Got thias from the second best basketball blog in the planet, Basketbawful.
‘Lebron James, after the Memphis loss: “You don’t want anything easy, especially as a professional athlete; nothing is easy. This wasn’t something I thought was easy. … I would rather it not be easy because you have to go through growing pains to be great at the end when you face those challenges you had early in the year. The easy button is not for us.”
The…easy button?
And as Aaron (one of Basketbawful’s readers) pointed out, wasn’t the whole point of colluding, er, I mean taking his talents to South Beach to kinda-sorta take the easy way out? I mean, why else team up with one of the best players in the league and another guy who’s been posing as one of the best players in the league? It sure as hell isn’t to make things harder.
If LeBron wanted challenges, he would have stayed in Cleveland. Just sayin’. ‘
The Lakers can run their second unit to start and still be a lil competitive. We are so deeeeeep!!!!!
@Jay
Yeah. Funny about Steve. I guess he’s the typical Laker Fanatic. “we and our team”! Funny!
Yeah. The Rondo thing is wild. The Celts are just a totally different team; cause now all those guys got to work for their own baskets, and their all either to old to do it regularly or not as talented as they think they are(Nate, Big Baby and Delonte).
A regular, competent point guard won’t help them either. They’ll be better. But not as good as the crazy individual and team offensive efficiency numbers they were putting up with Rondo.
Rondo makes it so much easier for them, both offensively and defensively.
Yeah. He could make a lot of his critics look stupid if he decided to miss 10 games or something. He’ll probably come back against the Nets on Weds or Toronto on Fri.
We’ll see!
Its a fan base.. and since im fuckin heartbroken when WE lose i can damn sure say WE when i address anything..
And everyone jocking (Rondo) the Celtics loss to the Raptors needs to calm down and sit back.. i mean by all intents and purposes the Celtics had that game won at the end but Ray Ray coughed it up.. WOOPS but HEY it happens..
Their box score looked fine to me.. Pierce, Ray and KG all did they usual thing.. They just let a weak team hang around until the end and you dont do that in sports..
everyone says the Celtics need Rondo more than they need him but yet in the Finals dude was NEUTRALIZED with UGLY #’s and UGLIER COURT PLAY and those clowns still held court for 7 games..
And i didnt see Rondo have much of shit to do with it..
Just saying..
How did Rondo being out cause Toronto’s bigs to have really good games? Amir, Evans and Bargs all had pretty nice games, Rondo probably wouldn’t have changed that.
Come on, Rondo didn’t even play and jockers are using THAT to point out how great he is? The guys on the Celts still got theirs, look at when Steve Nash is out on Phx…guys are going 0-8 and everyone else’s stats drop significantly.
Replacing Rondo with a shoot first bone head like Nate Robinson is obviously a downgrade, but it doesn’t really speak volumes about how important Rondo is to the Celts, it just highlights how good Nate really isn’t.
Magic need to make a Nelson for Miller (Andre) trade happen.
Heat need to make Arroyo/Chalmers (or both) for Billups happen.
@Lakeshow84
You must have revisionist history or hater-ade. I’m just a basketball fan.
Every body knows that the Celtics lost that series in the 7th game because of lack of rebounding. Rondo was close to another triple double in game 7, and the Celts were up 13 points late in the game, before their lack of Kendrick Perkins showed, when they couldn’t grab a rebound and allowed the Lakers multiple offensive rebounds. What’s wrong with you? Oh yeah, your a Laker Lover.
Pierce and Allen also didn’t show up. Rondo was the Celts best performer during that UGLY series (and didn’t even play his best cause of injury).
In regards to the Toronto box score, if you read one of the post above, you would know it’s more about One and One play with less ball movement.
And if you actually read the box score(as you said you did), you would of noticed, the Celtics normally average 29 assist a game or so, in yesterday’s game, they got only 13, which is less than Rondo’s average. This makes everyone work much harder to score, and gives the older guys less energy later in the game on defense through out the season.
Their defensive intensity from up top and the passing lanes, is totally different as well. No one’s saying the Celts couldn’t of won the game and that they may of took Toronto easy, but they would of won by 20 with Rondo playing.
And what does last years finals, have to do with game 13 for this NBA season? You mean Kobe is still shooting 24% this season in big games or something?
The Celtics will be fine and Rondo will be back. But facts are facts. And stop butting into other peoples conversations with idiotic, unreasonable nonsense.
Wow, Rondo doesn’t even have to play to get argued about.
Funny.
@ Spur-Meister
Your team is like 11-1 and you still out here bitchin about LAST YEAR’s Finals.
Rondo played like shit in the finals. Kobe was in the paint guardin him at the 3 point line and when he even thought about goin to the hole, OUR bigs put him on his ass and sent him to the line to shoot his TWENTY ONE PERCENT…
And you call yourself a Spurs fan?
Would you trade Parker for Rondo RIGHT NOW?
Phuck no.
“What’s wrong with you?”