Celtics officially on losing skid; Lakers officially doing work

The Boston Celtics must’ve had the same Blake Griffin hangover that everyone else did yesterday afternoon, because the Raptors made them look just a tad too green defensively with an inspired performance. After uncharacteristically giving up 61 first-half points to an undermanned Toronto team — still waiting on Peja Stojakovic and Jerryd Bayless to suit up — Boston lost their second straight game … Nate Robinson, who was starting for an injured Rajon Rondo, scored 16 of his 22 points in the first quarter as Boston led by double-digits early. But then Andrea Bargnani (29 pts) went about the task of shooting Kevin Garnett‘s face off. Bargs was hitting treys, baseline fallaways and step-back J’s on KG, who couldn’t do much more than get a hand up and get torched … The Celtics went on a 16-1 run in the fourth quarter and led by three in the final 30 seconds before Sonny Weems got to the rim for an easy layup to make it a one-point game. The Raps had to foul, but Ray Allen had the ball, and he was the last guy they wanted at the line. Eventually they didn’t have a choice, and when Leandro Barbosa went to foul, he got a hand on the ball and knocked it away from Ray into the hands of Jose Calderon. That led to Amir Johnson getting fouled underneath the rim with 2.7 seconds left. His two free throws game Toronto the lead and ultimately the win after Paul Pierce (19 pts) missed a fadeaway at the buzzer …