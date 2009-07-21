Chris Paul Sneaks Picture Of New Jordan XI’s

Chris Paul snuck a cell phone picture of some white on white Air Jordan XI’s at the Jordan Brand Headquarters on a recent visit and uploaded it to his Twitter. The sneakerheads of the world are going crazy trying to find some more information on these kicks.
The speculation so far is that they’ll be released as 25th Anniversary Editions or packaged with the Space Jams that are releasing in November. At first I didn’t like these, but they’ve grown on me after looking at them longer – the soles are just so icy! Imagine if they retro’d every Jordan in all white on whites…
Source: KicksOnFire.com
They look like astrouanat shoes… NASA might as well sign a deal with Jordan brand
I woulda killed for a pair of these back in the day. As much as I love the translucent sole though, they look terrible once they get dirty
[www.diznuts.blogspot.com]
c’mon.. just because they are jordans doesnt mean we have to be blind.
those shoes are boring and kinda ugGly!
Fire!Fuck what u heard.
they look sweet, untill they turn yellow. i have the all white with a little carolina blue of these…kept in a box, barely worn, completely yellow. I collect j’s but i swear they find materials that fades and turns colors.
@twothree-Yeah sneaks do change colors on u.But by then theyll be ball sneaks for me anyway.
my fav J’s EVER
The Columbias! Let me do my research right now?
They are, all Jordans will be on whites on whites. I seen the photos.
not buying the hype…these are fugly. worst colorway of that shoe I have seen. I hope they don’t package with the space jams, then I will have to overpay for those and get stuck with these things too.
Look like BK’s.
These shoes have the worst longevity out of all the Jordans. The sole gets yellow, so does the uppers. Also, jean stain will be very visible on these. If you live in a city where you can wear shorts year-round and only wear these like twice a month, they might be worth the at-least $175 price tag. In NYC, they would look beat after like 3 months.
These are so clean…DAYUM