Chris Paul Sneaks Picture Of New Jordan XI’s

Chris Paul snuck a cell phone picture of some white on white Air Jordan XI’s at the Jordan Brand Headquarters on a recent visit and uploaded it to his Twitter. The sneakerheads of the world are going crazy trying to find some more information on these kicks.

The speculation so far is that they’ll be released as 25th Anniversary Editions or packaged with the Space Jams that are releasing in November. At first I didn’t like these, but they’ve grown on me after looking at them longer – the soles are just so icy! Imagine if they retro’d every Jordan in all white on whites…

Source: KicksOnFire.com