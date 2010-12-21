Christmas Kicks For Kobe Bryant, LeBron James & Kevin Durant

12.21.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

As Nike Basketball always does, they lace their guys with a special colorway for Christmas Day. To tell you the truth, they may even put them in their stocking the night before. So with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Kevin Durant all playing, check out a teaser of the limited-edition Christmas Day colorways of their signature sneakers (which will be available at retail the following day).

(front left to right):
LeBron James – Nike LeBron 8 V.2 “Run On Red”
Kevin Durant – Nike KD III “No Yield for Yellow”
Kobe Bryant – Nike Zoom Kobe VI “Green Means Go”

Don’t worry, I’ll have separate posts for each shoe.

What do you think?

