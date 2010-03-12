C.J. Leslie Will Dunk On You: The Authoritative Mixtape Of The Next NBA Superstar

In addition to keeping a diary for Dime and HighSchoolHoop.com, C.J. Leslie is one of the best players yet to commit to a school for next year. So if you’re a college coach, check out the clip after the jump of C.J. showing highlights from every single game he played in this year.
jumps out of the gym hopefully he can develop a jump shot
Don’t hype the kid up yet. Remember Mr. Born Ready ain’t ready for the NBA yet!
Whatever happened to that 11 year old prodigy kid? The one with the cornrows, superhuman lungs, and dad that pushed him every day.
Go to Europe and get paid for a year.
chilll wit that europe shit…thats not for everybody…BUT yooo WUT DID HAPPEN TO THE KID WITH THE LUNGS?
reminds me alot of tmac. sans the court vision.
Yea, remember when Dime was telling us that Lance Stephenson “would be a star in the NBA right now.
c’mon now….that dunk at 1:14 was FILTHY.
He will look great in Lexington next year reppin Cal’s Cats. Can you fuckin imagine what he and Wall were like on the same high school team?
yo did ya’ll see that pass at 1:53??? seems like his teammates are the ones making him look so good!!! kid def got skills though!