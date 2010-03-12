C.J. Leslie Will Dunk On You: The Authoritative Mixtape Of The Next NBA Superstar

#Video
03.12.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

In addition to keeping a diary for Dime and HighSchoolHoop.com, C.J. Leslie is one of the best players yet to commit to a school for next year. So if you’re a college coach, check out the clip after the jump of C.J. showing highlights from every single game he played in this year.

What do you think?

