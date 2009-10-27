Cleveland Cavaliers ’09-10 NBA season preview

Last year we debuted the “Highs and Lows” system — previewing the NBA season by predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team. Same theme, different season…
Added: Shaquille O’Neal, Jamario Moon, Anthony Parker, Leon Powe, Danny Green, Coby Karl
Lost: Joe Smith, Ben Wallace, Wally Szczerbiak, Sasha Pavlovic, Lorenzen Wright, Tarence Kinsey
Ceiling: NBA championship
LeBron James was ready to win a championship in 2009. His game was peaking as the playoffs went on, as he was slapping up 38-8-8 lines in the conference finals. His defense was never better, his jumper was on, he was sticking game-winning threes and clutch free throws — and his teammates let him down. LeBron was playing at a championship level, and he’ll continue to do so this season … The Cavs addressed their biggest problems from the Orlando series by acquiring Shaq to help defend the paint (i.e. Dwight Howard) and Anthony Parker and Jamario Moon to give the defense some length and versatility in defending the three-point line. Shaq’s offense is a bonus, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas now becomes one of the best backup centers in the NBA … Alternate or not, Mo Williams was an All-Star last season and someone who can occasionally take over a game when LeBron is off or go on a quick run by himself to extend a lead … Anderson Varejao is getting paid too much to do what he does, but he does it as well as anybody … Repeating 66 wins is a lofty goal, especially in an improved Eastern Conference, but getting over the hump into championship contention is absolutely realistic.
Basement: Losing LeBron
If the Cavs don’t win a championship, nobody’s going to care if they suffered their last loss in the NBA Finals, in the Eastern Conference Finals, or in the regular season as a surprise Lottery team. All that matters at that point is whether LeBron will decide to stay in Cleveland and keep building towards a possible championship. Has any franchise gone into a season with more riding on the line? Win a title and you probably keep your all-world superduperstar. Don’t win a title and you could be letting Michael Jordan walk out the door … I’m a big Delonte West fan on and off the court, but he turned himself into the Cavs’ biggest question mark in the offseason. His game suits their style on both ends of the floor, but don’t be surprised if Delonte gets traded before the deadline, especially since Parker could fill in as a decent starting two-guard … Mo Williams tanked in last year’s playoffs, fading into the background with the other guys who didn’t help LeBron enough. Can he bounce back strong slip into being a stand-by-the-arc observer who can’t hit a shot? … Maybe it’s just me, but Shaq doesn’t look like he really got in world-class shape this summer. At his age and with his history, depending on him to play 75-plus games is hopeful. He’s not M.D.E.-level Shaq anymore, but at least he realizes that … The Cavs have enough pieces to win it all, and LeBron has motivation from last year’s disappointment. But do you trust Mike Brown to guide them to the mountaintop?
Coby Karl is the luckiest fan in the world to have had front row season tickets with the lakers watching kobe and now doing the same with lebron.
you’re a douche their ceiling is losing in the confrence semis to either boston or orlando. this is about the season and about the playoffs. or did you write the same thing for phoenix(stoudamire) miami(DWade) Toronto(Bosh) and now boston(rondo) and any team who starts two guys who are 6-3 and not physical and great defenders like snow to AI. delonte is no prime time snow. I knew they were gonna lose. because size is a skill too and combined with skills you’re gonna win from your shorter and weaker counterpart (delonte guarding Turkoglu haha and VC will burn him in other ways) I a championship possible yes. guaranteed hell no
I thought the Cavs biggest problem was defending the High Screen Pick and roll in the ECF??
Isnt that why they got Shaq??
Oh wait a minute Shaq is horrible in that aspect as well.. If Orlando meets Cleveland in the playoffs it will be a replay of the ECF.. plus dont forget Shaq had all that BS to say about Howard last time they played.. best believe the new Superman is looking to drop the old Superman down to his place..
Couldnt tell you why i said High Screen pick and roll lol
BRING BACK SZCZERBIAK!
CAVS in trouble- lost to the Raptors? Long season ahead for them!!!!!! C U on Xmas-