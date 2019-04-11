The Cavaliers Will Mutually Part Ways With Head Coach Larry Drew

Getty Image

The NBA’s coaching carousel took no time to start spinning following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. The Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with David Joerger and J.B. Bickerstaff, respectively, while the Chicago Bulls are reportedly on the verge of coming to terms on a contract extension for Jim Boylen.

Now, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to get in on the fun. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavs and head coach Larry Drew decided to part ways with one another.

Sources: The Cavaliers and head coach Larry Drew have mutually parted ways. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2019

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed the report, listing a handful of potential candidates for the vacancy.