The Grizzlies Have Fired Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Along With Front Office Changes

04.11.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After another mediocre season in Memphis, the Grizzlies are making significant changes throughout the organization.

It’s the start of what many expect to be a rebuild in Memphis, as they traded Marc Gasol to the Raptors at the deadline and a youth movement finally appears to be underway. To lead that effort, the Grizzlies want new leadership throughout the organization, as evidenced by a number of decisions made on Thursday.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was hired as the full time head coach last summer after taking the interim job early in the 2017-18 season, was relieved of his duties, while GM Chris Wallace and VP of basketball operations John Hollinger were reassigned to new roles within the front office, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

TAGSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES
