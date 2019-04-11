Getty Image

After another mediocre season in Memphis, the Grizzlies are making significant changes throughout the organization.

It’s the start of what many expect to be a rebuild in Memphis, as they traded Marc Gasol to the Raptors at the deadline and a youth movement finally appears to be underway. To lead that effort, the Grizzlies want new leadership throughout the organization, as evidenced by a number of decisions made on Thursday.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was hired as the full time head coach last summer after taking the interim job early in the 2017-18 season, was relieved of his duties, while GM Chris Wallace and VP of basketball operations John Hollinger were reassigned to new roles within the front office, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.