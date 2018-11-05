Getty Image

The voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers may have just become the interim head coach of the Cavs. If that doesn’t mean anything at all, then you clearly haven’t followed the story of Cavs acting head coach Larry Drew.

The assistant coach became the acting head coach last week when Tyronn Lue was let go after a slow start to the season. The Cavs announced that Drew would serve as interim head coach, but Drew had been there before with other franchises and knows that often means you’re out of a job by the end of the year when the team finally finds someone they want on a more permanent basis.

Instead, Drew made it clear that he would be the “voice” of the team but didn’t want the all-important interim tag unless there would be some language in his contract that meant he had a chance to be the team’s head coach next season. It was all a bit weird, but apparently the naming conventions will get a bit clearer, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Drew and the Cavs had agreed to a deal that would officially make Drew the team’s interim head coach.