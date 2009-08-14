Converse Band of Ballers

Converse held their first ever Band of Ballers event to celebrate the launch of the Weapon Evos on Wednesday afternoon at the St. Patrick’s Youth Center in New York City.

The tournament had musicians play in a 3-on-3 tournament that starred Jim Jones (The Jones Family team), Asher Roth (The Roth Boys team), DJ A-Trak‘s Fool’s Gold record label, Pac Div, Matt and Kim (Brooklyn’s Crew team), and Mad Decent. Hot 97 radio personalities Miss Info and Peter Rosenberg kept the crowd entertained as DJ Cipha Sounds blasted current and old school hits as well as new tracks from the musicians participating.

The 3-on-3 teams were made up of the respective crew’s entourages as they all rocked the new Converse Weapon Evos, Converse’s advanced version of their legendary basketball sneakers — the original Weapons. The teams battled and entertained in front of a full house of fans along with celebrities DJ Clue, Bobbito Garcia, Coltrane Curtis, and popular music video vixens Rosa Acosta and Xio (Drake‘s “Best I Ever Had”).

Asher Roth proved not to be much of a baller but would instead let his “Roth Boys” go to work as his manager Scooter Braun’s smooth 3-point shot kept his team competitive. Matt and Kim’s (Brooklyn’s Crew) had some decent skills but literally brought their whole Brooklyn crew with them as they clearly had the home court advantage as their fans stayed rowdy throughout the day and started some hilarious chants.

Coach DJ A-Trak had his Fool’s Gold team almost made the finals as they lost in the semis in a sudden death overtime against Pac Div. Coach A-Trak played more of a GM role, though, as he brought quite a few 6-foot-3 and above players to the courts who were some of the better players of the day.

The final game went down with Jim Jones’ “The Jones Family” team squaring off against Southern Cal’s underground group on the come-up, Pac Div. Pac Div might have been the favorite going into the event, as each of them played high school ball for a few years. Despite Pac Div’s basketball experience, Dipset’s Capo, Jim Jones made sure his team sealed the win as they held down the city of New York against the West Coast ballers. Jim Jones actually has some nice handles and can finish around the hoop, but it was really his cousins who did most of the damage, including his at least 60-year-old grey haired cousin who was getting buckets on the younger competition.

From all the trash talking on Twitter going on through the week, Jim Jones celebrated the championship by letting the haters know:

“We told y’all, for all the shit-talking we was doing on Twitter, we talk shit and flush the toilet! You know what I’m talking about? Ballin’!”