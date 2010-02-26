Create-a-Five: Building the Perfect NBA Center

For every Dwight Howard, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O’Neal, there’s a Kwame Brown, a Michael Olowokandi, and a Pervis Ellison. And it’s always gonna be that way.
That’s because in the NBA, a great center is priceless. Knowing that, teams will continue to take risks on unpolished, injury-prone and/or unproven prospects. Rather than let the next Cullinan Diamond of a 7-footer slip through your grasp, it’s easier to gamble and believe he’s the kid wearing your Draft cap.
Even as the game evolves and perimeter players rule in 2010, centers are still vital to building a winning team. It can be a traditional textbook guy like Tim Duncan (for all intents and purposes, a center), an athletic freak like Dwight, an outside threat like Mehmet Okur, or a defensive specialist like Ben Wallace.
How would you build the prototype NBA center? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.
Using only THREE current or former centers to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect center…
you dont need to create one…Hakeem Olajuwon already exists.
Dwight Howard – The FREAKNESS
Yao Ming – The tall
Havlicek – The array of post moves and the stopping
Olajuwon is the best center of all time…defense and offense..too bad he belong to jordan era…less rings and mvp…
Because the idea of the “perfect center” died with the retirement of Olajuwon, we will simply have to settle for fervently obtaining a player like Kwame Brown with the sole intent of later trading him for the likes of Pau Gasol.
Dwight’s athleticism/D, Shaq’s size, Hakeem’s moves/D would = GOAT
Similar to the SF Project yesterday: body + moves + mentality.
Shaquille O’Neal’s BODY (7’1″, 300+ lbs.)
Hakeem Olajuwon’s OFFENSE (“Dream Shake”, hooks, footwork, etc.)
Ben Wallace’s DEFENSIVE INTENSITY
Dwight’s physique
Hakeem’s defense
Kareem’s sky hook + Hakeem’s dream shake = perfect offense
@ Austin–
Damn….only three?!!?
you’re handcuffing us here. hahaha.
Arvydis Sabonis skill set (passing and bball iq)
Shaquille O’Neal strength power and size
Alonzo Mourning heart passion toughness and defense
OR
Akeem Olajuwon (for those of you that knew him before he added the ‘H’ to his first name)
David Robinson (defense and athleticism)
Kareem Abdul Jabbar (offense longevity)
OR
Bill Russell (defense and leadership)
Wilt Chamberlain (force, strength, scoring, rebounding)
Patrick Ewing (was actually one of the best jump shooting 7ftrs ever)
OR
Moses Malone (fo fo fo)
Dwight Howard (athleticism)
Yao Ming (soft touch)
Shaq’s physique in his prime
Wilt’s offense
Russell’s defense and will to win.
Don’t wanna forget that the NBA has been ’round longer than Jordan and after.
Dang post 1 nailed it but I’ll say.
Hakeem – Versatile
Shaq – Dominant
Okur – Range (
If there is a better 3 point shooting center put him in Okur’s place there but Okur was the first to pop in my head for hitting outside shots)
’99-’00 Shaq (30pt/14rb/4ast/3blk)
+
Yao Ming’s Free Throw %
=
A 33/14/4/3 BEAST, you can post up on every possession down the stretch
Kevin McHale’s post moves
Shaq’s size
Bill Russell’s smarts/defense/intensity/leadership
(1) Hakeem Olajuwon – Moves
(2) David Robinson – all around game
(3) Shaq – Size
1) Amare’s defense
2) Greg Oden’s durability
3) Kendrick Perkins face
Just for fun, breaking the 3 player rule:
Shaq’s body, with Dwight’s athleticism, McHale’s drop step/up and under moves, Hakeem’s dream shake, Kareem’s sky hook, Bill Walton’s passing, Dirk’s jumper (stretching the center a bit), Bill Russell’s smarts/rebound and shot block timing/defense/intensity/leadership
A basketball masterpiece.
Dwight- athlete/build. Almost 7 ft & has a huge vert.
Shaq- power/take your heart. Completely dominant you all game with power/size. And laugh in your face.
Bill Russell- defense & winner. There was a reason he made Wilt look bad and why he has 13 rings!
Hakeem oncourt skillset
David Robinson’s Workout mentality
Shaq’s height.
Hakeem was perfect, EXCEPT:
1. I’ve heard dude was actually somewhere between 6’9″ and 6’11”.
2. David Robinson was RIPPED.
@ Gee (#9)–
Sam Perkins (Big Smooth) was NOT dominant, but he hit many (clutch) threes as a center.
and of course, do not forget about my dude Arvydas Sabonis!!
as far as 3pt shooting centers go, I’m sure you’d take those two over Mehmet Okur. sheeeeit, you might even take Raef LaFrentz over him….
hakeem – offensive moves
ben wallace – defensive intensity
young shaq – body and humor
Hakeem’s moves.
Shaq’s power.
Jack Sikma’s range and ability to shoot free throws.
@shakers
mchale and dirk were/are PF, not Centers
Yao Ming
Dikembe Mutombo
Gheorghe MureÅŸan
Best interview ever. LOL
@cesar I even said I’m stretching it in my post to avoid a comment like yours.
admiral plus dream done
Gotta go with
Hakeem Offense/IQ
Bill Russell Defense/Desire
Shaq’s Body/Intimidation
Can you imagine a 300 lb gorilla that moved like the Dream and had the heart of Russell?
Wilt
Ricky Buckets
Best fantasy player ever?
I just don’t see how hardly anyone names Chmaberlain? Dude scored a hundred points in a game?
Start with young Shaq’s body and athleticism
Add Steph Curry’s appetite (to prevent Shaq from getting fat)
Add Hakeem’s hands & head (so he can shoot and has crazy post moves)
Sorry, I would have come up with a list but couldnt get past the fact that the article put Dwight in the same group/sentence as Hakeem and Shaq. Really???????
Tim duncans post moves with dwights physical ability and pau gasols touch.
Aka
Hakeem
OK, curry isn’t a centre… didn’t read carefully enough…
Lets go with Cheikh Samb’s appetite.
Zo’s heart
Mutombo’s longevity
Kareem’s skill set
Hakeem Olajuwon is all you need
shaq’s personality and size, olajuwon’s skill and smarts, zo’s heart not his liver, russell’s will, and wilt’s game on the court and most importantly in between the sheets
Dwight Howard’s Athleticism
Kevin McHale’s Post Moves
Bill Rusell’s intangibles…
Wilt/Shaq/Hakeem
Yao Mings height and shooting touch. Dwight Howards athleticism, and the mean streak shaq had in his 00,01 seasons. That’s nba live right there Imagine a 7’5 version of dwight who can shoot from everywhere, has a wide array of post moves, is a good passer and who’s an ass to everyone except his teammates.
The Dream – offensive and defensive game, rebounding, athleticism, handles
Bill Russell – defensive ability, leadership, heart of a champion
Shaq – physicality, rebounding
Like everyone else said Olajuwon was the perfect center
Heckler Ok yea Big Smooth how could I forget about him.
Call it my mistake but I just don’t remember Sabonis hitting a lot of threes. When I think of Sabonis I think of the best passing big man ever.
So in re-doing my list.
Shaq – Pure Domination
Dream – Vesatile
Big Smooth – Range
Mentally, verbally and physically that center would destroy, murder and kill!
dwights athleticism and body
hakeems footwork and offense
bill russells defense
give me
Shawn Bradley for his height
Eddy Curry for his size
DJ Mbenga for his name.
haha okay ill be real
Kareem – array of post moves (the hook)
Shaq – Size
Ewing – J-Shot
heres another 1
Ben Wallace – Heart
Bill Russell – Determination
Robert “The Chief” Parrish – Grit
David Robinson- Offensive/Defensive Ability, Physique/Athleticism
Hakeem Olajuwon- Touch around the basket, Offensive/Defensive Ability
Dwight Howard-Athleticism/Physique, Defensive Ability
aint nothing perfect so forget about combining all of these aspects.. theres a reason this player will neva exist.. but hakeem is as close as youd get.. bring him into todays game and hed wipe the floor with dwight..
The Perfect NBA Center :
Mental and Physical toughness of Laimbeer
Accuracy of Bill Walton
Height of Shawn Bradley
Shot blocking ability of Darko
Skills of Bogut
dwight for athleticism, wilt for offensive ability and shaq for size
Hakeem, Dwight, Duncan.
Pure talent, skillset, mindset, physique of Hakeem is pretty much all you need.
But a mix of Hakeem (post moves & defense), Laimbeer (shot & toughness), Shaq (power & even some passing) would be my ideal center.
sorry but i cant use three. here’s the peerfect center built for me:
Shaq’s size, strength and power
Howard’s athletic abiility
Hakeem’s footwork and post moves
Ewing’s jump shot
Kareem’s touch and sky hook
Robinson’s Work ethic and mid range game
Mourning’s heart, toughness and determination
Big Ben’s defense tougness
Russell’s IQ and leadership
Wilt’s rebounding and sex drive (no homo, jk)
and sabonis passing ability
Akeem the dream..and that’s all