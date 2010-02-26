Create-a-Five: Building the Perfect NBA Center

For every Dwight Howard, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Shaquille O’Neal, there’s a Kwame Brown, a Michael Olowokandi, and a Pervis Ellison. And it’s always gonna be that way.

That’s because in the NBA, a great center is priceless. Knowing that, teams will continue to take risks on unpolished, injury-prone and/or unproven prospects. Rather than let the next Cullinan Diamond of a 7-footer slip through your grasp, it’s easier to gamble and believe he’s the kid wearing your Draft cap.

Even as the game evolves and perimeter players rule in 2010, centers are still vital to building a winning team. It can be a traditional textbook guy like Tim Duncan (for all intents and purposes, a center), an athletic freak like Dwight, an outside threat like Mehmet Okur, or a defensive specialist like Ben Wallace.

How would you build the prototype NBA center? Take into account size, abilities, specific skills, mindset, and other intangibles.

Using only THREE current or former centers to put in a blender and combine their best (or worst) traits, create your perfect center…

