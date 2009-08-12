D-Wade starts Bulls-in-2010 rumors; New York’s biggest loser

In a move reminiscent of these last two years of Brett Favre stalking in the NFL, Dwyane Wade kicked off another round of rumors regarding his 2010 plans when reports surfaced that he recently bought a $1.4 million townhouse in Chicago. Never mind that Wade is from the Chi, so that could’ve been a summer bachelor pad for himself or a gift to his Mom, but it still has people speculating now on whether Flash is interested in signing with the Bulls next summer … Looking ahead to that free agent class, Dime’s Austin Burton thinks Joe Johnson is the guy more people need to be talking about. The Hawks are trying to lock J.J. into an extension before the season starts, but if he becomes an unrestricted FA in 2010, he could lift one team to a championship or give another organization a much-needed identity. After LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh, which 2010 free agent do you think will be the hottest commodity? … Eddy Curry can become a free agent next year — if he declines an $11M player option. Yeah, right. Anyway, EC has allegedly lost another 10 pounds in recent weeks, putting him at about 320. Don’t get too optimistic, though: We heard they just opened up a Sonic not far away from Eddy’s crib in NY … Speaking of, Big Baby Davis‘ new contract with the Celtics includes some weight-based incentives that could be worth as much as $500,000 per season. If that’s not enough motivation to stay below 4X shorts, nothing will work … Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski had a good column on J.R. Smith that ran yesterday. After a summer that has included a 24-day jail term and the whole Twitter fiasco for J.R., is he ready to grow up and start getting the most out of his potential as a player? … We’re not saying J.R. is or isn’t in a gang, but with the topic being talked about in basketball circles lately, we can say there is a definite element of gang culture in the NBA (and in sports, period). We’re not standing in judgment of anyone, because the reality is that in some of the neighborhoods where these athletes grow up — hell, in some of the neighborhoods where members of the Dime crew have grown up — gang affiliation is more about survival than anything sinister. But we’ve worked with players who didn’t want us to shoot certain tattoos, or whom artfully dodged questions where an honest answer would’ve revealed some kind of gang ties. It’s something that is present in the NBA, even if no one wants to really explore it … After the Knicks gave White Chocolate Jason Williams a thanks-but-no-thanks, he’s been working out for the Grizzlies in hopes of landing a job with his former team. Mike Conley is locked in as the starting PG, so J-Will would have to battle Marcus Williams for the backup job. Suppose you can throw Marko Jaric in there, too … Meanwhile, the Knicks (having cooled off on Ramon Sessions apparently) brought in Troy Hudson for a workout. Does no one else realize that ALLEN IVERSON is still sitting out there jobless and perfect for the Knicks? Why isn’t anything happening with this? … If you haven’t been following the scandal at Louisville, here’s the short version: A couple months back, a woman who’s married to Rick Pitino‘s equipment manager/good friend was charged with trying to extort money from Pitino for some (at the time) unknown reason. While the hardcore UL fans and even the local media seemed totally unwilling to buy anything the lady had to say and called her six ways of crazy, now it’s come to light (via Pitino’s own admission) that Pitino did have an affair with her in ’03 and paid for an abortion when she told him she was pregnant. There’s still a lot to be determined legally with this case, but it’s been fascinating going on the Louisville message boards and reading the Pitino loyalists still defending their man to the death. You have to love the “It was six years ago/It was just a moment of weakness” defense from some of the same people who probably wanted Mike Vick buried under a jail back when he got in trouble … The big question right now is how far this will go before Pitino is being pressured to quit his job or the University is being pressured to fire him? … One of the primary concerns of Louisville fans is how this impacts recruiting. So far we haven’t seen any blatant examples of kids backing out on UL because of the Pitino situation, but some look at Class of 2010 big man Fab Melo‘s recent commitment to Syracuse over UL as a bad sign. Check out the rest of the national high school recruiting buzz and other content on HighSchoolHoop.com … We’re out like Eddy’s side boob …
Anyone else here that Kobe charges for his player site?
And everyone stop acting like Lebron writes his own ad campaigns, or nicknamed himself Chosen One or King.
1st. Knicks should sign AI, period
The makers of the manzierre and Hostess will get Eddy back–just watch.
A WADE and ROSE backcourt is a Bulls fans wet dream…Mines anyway. Pitino banging his friends wife that greasy for real
I knew Pitino was a pimp. Look at that kat and the way he coaches. haha
Are you seriously trying to compare an affair to what Michael Vick did?
Oops… didn’t really read it thrugh. Wish you could delete comments heh
It’s summertime when newspapers are reporting on something like this. These cats have multiple houses in multiple states, especially their home towns. Big deal. Does that mean every player with a house in Miami is going to sign with the Heat?
“EC has allegedly lost another 10 pounds in recent weeks, putting him at about 320”
HAHAHAH
@ sans
well, lebron has a chosen one tattoo and refers to himself in the third person and as king james… very down to earth.
LOL. LeBron is a delusional prick…
Remember a few months ago when Derrick Rose got in trouble for being caught in a pic making gang signs? My guess is that there is some truth to that.
I can actually see Wade going home to Chi Town. Teamed with Rose and a healthy Deng and Tyrus (both possibly traded for Bosh in 2010) is a better start for Wade than what Pat Riley is putting together in Miami.
@Dime
NBA.com is reporting that the majority of NBA GM’s are so concerned about the chaos he would bring, that they would not pay Iverson the vetran’s minimum…which is mostly paid by the league. Iverson is going to end his career as a sixth man on a shitty team – and it his bad decisions that got him to that place.
Well now that issue day is over hopefully all things LeBron or otherwise are out the system.
Don’t get too optimistic, though: We heard they just opened up a Sonic not far away from Eddy’s crib in NY …Cold cause you know he already hit it up and was possibly their first customer.
Man this is seriously sad on the A.I. dept. Pure crazy to not get a dude who has been to the finals, proven scorer and peers seem to be cool with the dude. I don’t get it.
It’s gonna be crazy if Mike Vick gets on a team before A.I. and that is likely to happen. Maybe A.I. needs to make some dogs, chickens or squirrels fight.
Good thing Big Baby signed with the Celtics, could you really see him playing for anyone else? It’s just the right fit for dude.
Ricky P was cold on em in 03 wow! Really that shouldn’t have a percentage on recruiting in any form unless you have some weird player who is against abortion and cheating on a crazy level. I mean most people in the world have cheated or are cheating or will cheat (sad to say). Most players just want pt and to win. Ricky can provide those things so he and the program should be straight.
Just hope his wife doesn’t glue his junk to his stomach like I heard 4 ladies did to a man they caught cheating….Cold.
Wade to Chi. might not be true, but that would certainly be a good look, specially considering Boozer was talkin them up too. Next year who knows.
What is the status with Boozer anyway, don’t he want out of Utah like most normal humans should.
A.I. getting the Steph treament and he ain’t even Steph. Messed up. Go to Houston or N.Y. please A.I.
Eddy Curry has a Krispy Kreme tattoo on his left arm that lights up when they’re hot
^ ROTFL !!!!!too slick.
@14 LMFAO. Post of the day right there.
Maybe Eddy ‘The Blob’ Curry also has a “Touch It!” tattoo there somewhere.
Funny how rotoworld didnt mention shit about his condo in Hawaii, and neither did you guys…. But I doubt he suits up for them in 2010.
“Eddy’s side boob” HILARIOUS!! That Sonic comment was pretty funny too.
I’m still scratching my head about the AI situation. I just don’t understand. He would kill in D’Antoni’s system. I mean really this is ALLEN IVERSON, we’re talking about!
I def think he should sign with my team (Miami) for at least a year, maybe things will be better for him in 2010 if the next season goes well.
Seems like Eddy Curry has produced more than Big Baby ever will (that Chip is KG, P2, and Ray’s) yet he gets clowned all the time and Big shitty is off the hook for being more of a fat ass. Amazing. Maybe because Eddie is in NY and it directly effects DIME.
Anyway, Flash should come home, Pitino is an asshole but a great coach, AI should retire and yes a lot of the NBA players are gang affiliated. Who cares.
Kobe gave HIMSELF the “black mamba” nickname and rapped a song he wrote called “K.O.B.E.” None of these guys are down to earth, except maybe Nash, Dirk and Duncan. In fact among the rest Lebron is probably the most personable.
The Wade rumour is ridiculous considering he’d never live in a house worth just over a million.
Yo that Sonic they just built by Eddy Curry be paaaaaaaaaaaaacked. NO less than 50 cars at every moment of the day…
And also, JR Smith is not a damn blood. This guy is from Lakewood, NJ. Home of… Lakewood, NJ, and thats it. He is NOT from Newark, and only stayed there for 2 seasons while he went to Benedict’s. If that nigga’s a blood, then im an NBA player… Dude is no kind of gang member. Just another mascot-wannabe ass clown. He better keep his ass in the burbs before people pick up wind of where his new daughter stays at. Thats no bueno. You make yourself and your family a target when you’re a star who starts trying to gangbang.
All of a sudden you got a million enemies. The ones who are apart of whatever gang you think you’re apart of, who start asking you to fund drugs and guns. And get mad when you say no… Then you got the rival gang, who just want to harm you for obvious reasons. We don’t play up here in jersey. Hiding ass Broke niggas die for less. So a rich nigga is just an open target… Bol better smarten up.
… We’re out like Eddy’s side boob …
haha that’s gonna be a classic line.
Where are all the people who bashed Isiah Thomas and his affairs? Pitino has always been a phoney and a fraud. Anyone can be a great recruiter when you offer the type of dollars to kids that Pitino does.
Dagamar your an idiot. Black mamba is hardly a nickname like “chosen one” or king james. Kobe has 4 rings and can give himself a name without sum fan sayin “hes not down to earth” but lebron. Get off his balls.
@ Kobeef what bad decisions are you talking about?
i saw antoine walker outside his house in chicago on sunday. i didn’t have the heart to rub in his face how kenyon martin schooled him back in 02-03. poor guy was probably trying to sell his place to pay off that gambling debt. plus he was walking around with a pretty bad limp. at least his rent-a-ho was smokin’ hot.
Yeah your right… he’s not arrogant at all
An actual excerpt from Ric Bucher’s ESPN The Mag cover story about Kobe and Phil (and no, I’m not making this up):
“He’s known in his inner circle as Mamba, which, he is happy to explain, is a kind of snake that can grow to 13 feet and is one of the world’s quickest, and one of the most venomous, serpents. He referred to this summer (2006 or 07) as the ‘blackout,’ in which the snake grew a new skin through a seven-days-a-week conditioning program.”
Wait, there’s more!
Here’s Kobe explaining his new nickname: “The mamba can strike with 99 percent accuracy at maximum speed, in rapid succession. That’s the kind of basketball precision I want to have. Not being able to train the last two summers, I was in a gunfight with a rusty butter knife. I did my share of killing, but I was just fighting to survive.”
All right …
First of all, I love when any celebrity gives himself a new nickname to change his identity. It’s funny when wrestlers change gimmicks and end up with a new nickname, it’s funny when Diddy changes nicknames, and it’s downright hysterical when an NBA star once accused of sexual assault decides it would be a fantastic idea to embrace the identity of a 13-foot serpent.
When you done what Kobe’s done, you can call yourself whatever you want. Obviously, his explanation not only made sense, but if you watched the Olympics and the last 5-6 seasons, the nickname fits. Always back to the Colarado case to try to tear down Kobe even though it’s fact that she showed up with 4 different skeet samples in her drawers…
AI’s only bad decision is cryin about havin to come off the bench in Detroit. Dude needs to accept his role off the pine, wait for the injury to a teammate, then sneak in. You good enough off the pine. killin 2nd units, like AI would, you’ll get your minutes and touches. My man ain`t really a 1 or a 2 so he can`t really have anybody`s startin spot right now. His bet shots to start are weak too:
CLE – Mo, Delonte and AP CHI – DRose, Salmons MIA – Flash, Chalmers IND – TJ, Rush, Dunleavy CHA – Felton, Bell MIL – Jennings, Redd
Some good looks might be Houston cuz they need scorin til TMac gets back and they just lost Wafer; NY cuz apart from Larry Hughes and Joe Crawford?!?, they really don`t have any 2s. Ironically, AI`s best fit might be Philly. They got Lou Williams and Iguodala. If he accepted comin off the bench, he`d have Lou`s spot by Nov. 15.
A Sonic Restaurant is to E-City what BET is to the Boondocks…
DB what up playboi. You see the struggles my team is going through this summer. Bananas. What’s up wit your squad?
Boondocks is a show I have never really gotten into. I watched a couple of eps and they been ok. I like that old man, ain’t he “Pops” from the Wayan Bros?
KDizzle you actually might right about A.I. in Philly, still I wanna see dude in NY or Houston.
my man GEE!! whats good, cousin. hows it goin out there? you doin the summer school thing or takin it easy…
you guys have had it ROUGH. i like the rockets, i like givin you a hard time about the rockets and i like orange gatorade. that last part just kinda flowed. lol but man, its been a weird off season. i thought we would’ve made SOME noise. but its been really quiet. we still have kenny thomas’ ass, spencer thinks he suddenly a top-3 center in the west, kevin martin probably still weighs the same, the kings will probably re sign bobby jackson, and they’ll prolly let my man rashad mccants leave. i think he’s ok, just hasnt really had the time to get comfortable in the offense. he’s had some good games here tho. jason thompson can’t stay on his feet for anything. i know most a you guys didnt see the kings too much last season, haha, but man…jason on the block was like finding out yesterday how many guys in here watch the tool academy: hard to understand.
man, the boondocks are crazy funny!! i’ll even let you borrow my copies man to get you on the show lol!
an yeah, pops is john witherspoon. i was lookin at special features and was surprised at how many good actors they had on the show doing voice over work.
hell, thats probably where CGF has been lately. =P where you at, christian! hope youre not doing anymore of those KFC commercials… i was dyin’ when i saw that lol
@Poppie
Shit forget the 1st customer, good ol’ EC probably cut the ribbon at the Sonic grand opening. All with a double supersonic with cheese in hand.
Its a D-Wade article and there are still LBJ and Kobe posts. Amusing. That’s what gets website traffic Dime, don’t forget the winning formula.
From a basketball POV, I don’t like the idea of Wade heading to Chi. He and D-Rose need the ball to create. What Wade needs is a solid big in Miami and he’s all set.
LOL D-wade is wearing Michael Jordan’s jersey backwards