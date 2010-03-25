Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.25

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished with 38 points, 1 three, 6 boards, 9 dimes, 1 steal and 3 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (15-22) from the field and 88 percent (7-8) from the free throw line. At this point, it’s tough to not take his lines for granted.

Noteworthy Lines:

Rajon Rondo â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 3-6 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; He’s had his offensive troubles this month but his overall production has remained fairly steady.



Kevin Garnett â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; His shot attempts tied a season-high and his was KG’s best game in a while.

Stephen Jackson â€“ 15-24 FG (63%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; This snapped a three-game streak of subpar lines from Captain Jack, who is playing through a bruise at the base of his left index finger, along with a bruised heel. His production down the stretch might suffer a bit so keep your expectations in check.



Gerald Wallace â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 4-7 FT (57%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Though flawed, this was one heck of a line from Crash, whose value has always been capped by his health.



Dwight Howard â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 11-16 FT (69%), 19 Pts, 24 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; This was a mixed bag from Howard but gaudy numbers like this are always nice to see.

Al Horford â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He usually struggles against Howard but this was a fairly solid line form Horford, who has double-doubled in six straight games now.

Trevor Ariza â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s going Paul Walker on us and is turning on the NOS lately. Ariza’s value is boosted by a strong playoff schedule and the absence of Shane Battier, Jared Jeffries and Jordan Hill. Let’s see if he can keep this up.

George Hill â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He could end up being one of the best pickups for owners fighting in the playoffs. Keep on starting him.

O.J. Mayo â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Mayo really put some mustard on this one and is having a solid month despite the fact that he’s turned in a clunker every three or four games.

Stephen Curry â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 7 TO; If it weren’t for the turnovers, he would’ve been the Beast. It’s hard to see him improving on his stats next year but if he does, he’ll easily be a top-10 fantasy asset.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Darko Milicic â€“ 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; It’s infuriating to see “The Human Victory Cigar” staying relevant in Minny but if you need blocks, it might be time to give him a look.

Theo Ratliff â€“ 5 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Blk; He continues to start but is only good for blocks.

Tyson Chandler â€“ 4 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His minutes and production are too erratic to use right now but consider him if you need to in deep leagues.

James Singleton â€“ 19 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his biggest line of the season and he’s probably in for more minutes going forward.

Josh McRoberts â€“ 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; As long as Roy Hibbert is out, McRoberts could be worth a look.

Jrue Holiday â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He should be owned in most leagues by now.

Kyle Lowry â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s on a nice little roll right now.

James Harden â€“ 23 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s over his hamstring injury.

Serge Ibaka â€“ 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 4 TO; If you need blocks, give Ibaka a look.

Reggie Williams â€“ 23 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s no fluke and so long as Nellie plays him, he’ll put up very usable lines.

Injuries:

Kenyon Martin (knee): could be back in time for the NBA playoffs, which means it might be time to cut him loose in fantasy leagues

Ben Wallace (knee): might be done for the season

Mike Dunleavy (ankle): day-to-day



Hibbert (jaw): day-to-day

Andrew Bynum (Achilles): could return by the end of the month

Marc Gasol (neck): practiced Tuesday, could return soon



Mickael Pietrus (ankle): aggravated his left ankle, day-to-day



Hedo Turkoglu (stomach flu): day-to-day

Andrei Kirilenko (calf): could return Friday



Zach Randolph (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Joakim Noah could see his minutes boosted to around 20 tonight as the Bulls host the Heat.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.