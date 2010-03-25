Daily Fantasy Basketball Diagnosis: 3.25

Beast of the Night: LeBron James finished with 38 points, 1 three, 6 boards, 9 dimes, 1 steal and 3 turnovers. He shot 68 percent (15-22) from the field and 88 percent (7-8) from the free throw line. At this point, it’s tough to not take his lines for granted.
Noteworthy Lines:
Rajon Rondo â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 3-6 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 11 Reb, 15 Ast, 4 Stl, 4 TO; He’s had his offensive troubles this month but his overall production has remained fairly steady.
Kevin Garnett â€“ 8-20 FG (40%), 4-5 FT (80%), 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl; His shot attempts tied a season-high and his was KG’s best game in a while.
Stephen Jackson â€“ 15-24 FG (63%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 37 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 5 TO; This snapped a three-game streak of subpar lines from Captain Jack, who is playing through a bruise at the base of his left index finger, along with a bruised heel. His production down the stretch might suffer a bit so keep your expectations in check.
Gerald Wallace â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 4-7 FT (57%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; Though flawed, this was one heck of a line from Crash, whose value has always been capped by his health.
Dwight Howard â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 11-16 FT (69%), 19 Pts, 24 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 Blk, 5 TO; This was a mixed bag from Howard but gaudy numbers like this are always nice to see.
Al Horford â€“ 6-11 FG (55%), 12 Pts, 11 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He usually struggles against Howard but this was a fairly solid line form Horford, who has double-doubled in six straight games now.
Trevor Ariza â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 1-2 FT (50%), 3 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He’s going Paul Walker on us and is turning on the NOS lately. Ariza’s value is boosted by a strong playoff schedule and the absence of Shane Battier, Jared Jeffries and Jordan Hill. Let’s see if he can keep this up.
George Hill â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 3-4 FT (75%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He could end up being one of the best pickups for owners fighting in the playoffs. Keep on starting him.
O.J. Mayo â€“ 9-18 FG (50%), 2-3 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; Mayo really put some mustard on this one and is having a solid month despite the fact that he’s turned in a clunker every three or four games.
Stephen Curry â€“ 12-19 FG (63%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 3ptm, 30 Pts, 5 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 7 TO; If it weren’t for the turnovers, he would’ve been the Beast. It’s hard to see him improving on his stats next year but if he does, he’ll easily be a top-10 fantasy asset.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Darko Milicic â€“ 10 Pts, 4 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; It’s infuriating to see “The Human Victory Cigar” staying relevant in Minny but if you need blocks, it might be time to give him a look.
Theo Ratliff â€“ 5 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Blk; He continues to start but is only good for blocks.
Tyson Chandler â€“ 4 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; His minutes and production are too erratic to use right now but consider him if you need to in deep leagues.
James Singleton â€“ 19 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This was his biggest line of the season and he’s probably in for more minutes going forward.
Josh McRoberts â€“ 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; As long as Roy Hibbert is out, McRoberts could be worth a look.
Jrue Holiday â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He should be owned in most leagues by now.
Kyle Lowry â€“ 15 Pts, 3 3ptm, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; He’s on a nice little roll right now.
James Harden â€“ 23 Pts, 3 3ptm, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s over his hamstring injury.
Serge Ibaka â€“ 6 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 4 TO; If you need blocks, give Ibaka a look.
Reggie Williams â€“ 23 Pts, 2 3ptm, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; He’s no fluke and so long as Nellie plays him, he’ll put up very usable lines.
Injuries:
Kenyon Martin (knee): could be back in time for the NBA playoffs, which means it might be time to cut him loose in fantasy leagues
Ben Wallace (knee): might be done for the season
Mike Dunleavy (ankle): day-to-day
Hibbert (jaw): day-to-day
Andrew Bynum (Achilles): could return by the end of the month
Marc Gasol (neck): practiced Tuesday, could return soon
Mickael Pietrus (ankle): aggravated his left ankle, day-to-day
Hedo Turkoglu (stomach flu): day-to-day
Andrei Kirilenko (calf): could return Friday
Zach Randolph (ankle): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Joakim Noah could see his minutes boosted to around 20 tonight as the Bulls host the Heat.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
With Noah’s minutes increasing who takes a back seat? Miller or Gibson?
Season’s coming down to the wire, and with only X games left, I’m behind the leader in 3s, boards, steals and blocks. I think that the best player available that offers a good mix of all of these is Brandon Rush. He’s even ranked fairly high on the player ranking, second best available (after Wesley Matthews).
I don’t know who to drop for him, though. My worst ranked player is Taj Gibson by a long shot, which is confusing to me because I thought he had been playing well recently? Then there is Javale McGee, but he’s been an all out blocking machine over the last month, so his lack of assists doesn’t really hurt me all that much. And finally there’s Paul Millsap, who obviously doesn’t make a lot of 3s but has a better block/steal number and definitely rebounds better.
What do you think? Should I make a move, or just hope that my team’s inherent awesomeness simply took the full season to show?
Is someone over there sleeping? Deron Williams had 18 points, 16 assists, 8 rebounds and 4 stills against the Raps last night…
god that’s embarrassing. I meant 4 steals.
@Antouan: Miller more than Gibson.
@dagwaller: McGee has been pretty inconsistent and seems set to continue losing minutes to James Singleton, so I’d feel more than free to drop him for a guy like Rush.
@CTP: Yes, nice line but it’s not all that unexpected from Williams. Again, the “Noteworthy Lines” section doesn’t highlight the best lines of the night, just the ones that lend themselves to some discussion.
so is taj gibson losing his value with noah coming bk? is it worth dropping him to pick up holiday?
@SWAT: It depends on what stats you need but I’d say Holiday has better overall value going forward, slightly.
I think we should just name Lebron “Beast of the Year”
and be done with it.. lol
Who would be your #2 this year?
@DLG: Agreed.
Tough call – I’d have to go with Kevin Durant or Dirk Nowtizki.
who’s a better 4-game week pickup for next week? Drew Gooden or Gallinari?
Gooden 4: @Mil, @Tor, @Den, NY
Gallinari 4: @Uta, @Por, @GS, @LAC