Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.25 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dwyane Wade had himself a dandy weekend, averaging 29.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 turnovers and 2 threes in two games. His rebounding has dropped off a bit this month, but Wade’s scoring with ease and dishing the ball just fine.

Noteworthy Lines:

Andre Miller (1/22) â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 6-6 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He followed this up with 11/5/13 the next day and has really turned the ship around in January. It might be good to sell high on him before Brandon Roy returns.

Kevin Garnett (1/22) â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 5-5 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad after sitting out 10 games with a knee injury. KG’s health is still a concern, so his owners should feel free to deal him away soon.

Vince Carter (1/23) â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 3-5 FT (60%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Finally, some signs of life from Carter. He seems fine to start with four games this week.

Jameer Nelson (1/23) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Like Carter, this was an encouraging sign for Nelson and his owners. His knee is still a bit worrisome, but he should also be a good start this week.

Dwight Howard (1/23) â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 2-4 FT (50%), 10 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 7 Blk, 6 TO; As we all know by now, you have to take the good with the bad when rolling with Howard.

LeBron James (1/23) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 13-19 FT (68%), 6 3ptm, 37 Pts, 9 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; His weaknesses (free-throw shooting, turnovers) were on display, but who cares?

Richard Hamilton (1/23) â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 11-11 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; This followed a 27/5/3 game, and Hamilton is playing quite well with Ben Gordon absent from the lineup.

Deron Williams (1/23) â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; He was limited to 26 minutes of action and is clearly being affected by his bum wrist. Keep an eye on his status going forward.

J.R. Smith (1/23) â€“ 1-5 FG (20%), 1 3ptm, 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He only played 12 minutes and could be in for a suspension. Smith seems to have hit rock bottom and could probably be had for 30 cents on the dollar right now.

Kobe Bryant (1/24) â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 27 Pts, 16 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; No 81 points this time, but it’s good to see a strong line from Kobe, who’s been struggling lately.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Carlos Delfino â€“ incredibly hot right now and should be owned in most leagues

Luke Ridnour â€“ continues to put up solid all-around numbers

Drew Gooden â€“ finally getting consistent minutes, producing well, especially with Erick Dampier out

Anthony Tolliver â€“ two straight double-doubles

Cartier Martin â€“ another Warrior who’s getting some run, putting up good numbers

D.J. Augustin â€“ busted out 22 points, 5 threes on Saturday, could be dealt to a more friendly team soon

Daniel Gibson â€“ should thrive with Mo Williams and Delonte West hurt

Taj Gibson â€“ prolonging his relevance despite Tyrus Thomas‘ return

Jerry Stackhouse â€“ blast from the past

Marco Belinelli â€“ had himself a fine weekend

Injuries:

Joakim Noah (foot): could return tonight

Erick Dampier (knee): day-to-day

Carmelo Anthony (ankle): out tonight

Monta Ellis (ankle): check his status

Chuck Hayes (knee): tendinitis, should be monitored

Nate Robinson (hamstring): day-to-day

Jason Kidd (personal): should return soon

Jamario Moon (abdomen): could return tonight

For Tonight:

Expect O.J. Mayo to bounce back against the Magic after a 5-point clunker on Friday.

LeBron visits Dwyane in Miami, Shaq in tow.

