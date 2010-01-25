Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 1.25 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Dwyane Wade had himself a dandy weekend, averaging 29.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 turnovers and 2 threes in two games. His rebounding has dropped off a bit this month, but Wade’s scoring with ease and dishing the ball just fine.
Noteworthy Lines:
Andre Miller (1/22) â€“ 11-23 FG (48%), 6-6 FT (100%), 28 Pts, 8 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 6 TO; He followed this up with 11/5/13 the next day and has really turned the ship around in January. It might be good to sell high on him before Brandon Roy returns.
Kevin Garnett (1/22) â€“ 4-9 FG (44%), 5-5 FT (100%), 13 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Not bad after sitting out 10 games with a knee injury. KG’s health is still a concern, so his owners should feel free to deal him away soon.
Vince Carter (1/23) â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 3-5 FT (60%), 2 3ptm, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Finally, some signs of life from Carter. He seems fine to start with four games this week.
Jameer Nelson (1/23) â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 2-2 FT (100%), 3 3ptm, 21 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Like Carter, this was an encouraging sign for Nelson and his owners. His knee is still a bit worrisome, but he should also be a good start this week.
Dwight Howard (1/23) â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 2-4 FT (50%), 10 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 7 Blk, 6 TO; As we all know by now, you have to take the good with the bad when rolling with Howard.
LeBron James (1/23) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 13-19 FT (68%), 6 3ptm, 37 Pts, 9 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Blk, 6 TO; His weaknesses (free-throw shooting, turnovers) were on display, but who cares?
Richard Hamilton (1/23) â€“ 6-16 FG (38%), 11-11 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 2 TO; This followed a 27/5/3 game, and Hamilton is playing quite well with Ben Gordon absent from the lineup.
Deron Williams (1/23) â€“ 1-4 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 4 Pts, 5 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl; He was limited to 26 minutes of action and is clearly being affected by his bum wrist. Keep an eye on his status going forward.
J.R. Smith (1/23) â€“ 1-5 FG (20%), 1 3ptm, 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He only played 12 minutes and could be in for a suspension. Smith seems to have hit rock bottom and could probably be had for 30 cents on the dollar right now.
Kobe Bryant (1/24) â€“ 11-24 FG (46%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 27 Pts, 16 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; No 81 points this time, but it’s good to see a strong line from Kobe, who’s been struggling lately.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Carlos Delfino â€“ incredibly hot right now and should be owned in most leagues
Luke Ridnour â€“ continues to put up solid all-around numbers
Drew Gooden â€“ finally getting consistent minutes, producing well, especially with Erick Dampier out
Anthony Tolliver â€“ two straight double-doubles
Cartier Martin â€“ another Warrior who’s getting some run, putting up good numbers
D.J. Augustin â€“ busted out 22 points, 5 threes on Saturday, could be dealt to a more friendly team soon
Daniel Gibson â€“ should thrive with Mo Williams and Delonte West hurt
Taj Gibson â€“ prolonging his relevance despite Tyrus Thomas‘ return
Jerry Stackhouse â€“ blast from the past
Marco Belinelli â€“ had himself a fine weekend
Injuries:
Joakim Noah (foot): could return tonight
Erick Dampier (knee): day-to-day
Carmelo Anthony (ankle): out tonight
Monta Ellis (ankle): check his status
Chuck Hayes (knee): tendinitis, should be monitored
Nate Robinson (hamstring): day-to-day
Jason Kidd (personal): should return soon
Jamario Moon (abdomen): could return tonight
For Tonight:
Expect O.J. Mayo to bounce back against the Magic after a 5-point clunker on Friday.
LeBron visits Dwyane in Miami, Shaq in tow.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey do,
someone proposed two trades to me.
Nowitzki for Durant?
Anthony Randolph, Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez for Kevin Love, B.Davis and Ginobli?
Hinrich or JFlynn this week in avg-based play?
@BRoy: I like the Durant side in the first one, and I like the Love/Davis/Ginobili side in the second.
@Conrad: Hinrich.
Thanks! 8-cat cumulative league, Kev-Mart or JFlynn? and JThompson or Artest? I’m wary about my two Kings, b/c of their recent hellish play and playing 3 instead of 4 games like those other guys I have as options. Also of note: I need all the help I can get in FG%, as I am second overall in the league, but next to last in FG%. Thanks!
ps: sry if this is a bombardment, given my previous question in addition to this one ;)
Doc, I’ve finally got someone to bite on Jennings but I’m hesitant to pull the trigger. Straight up for Calderon, what say you?
Hey Doc,
Do you think Arenas will be suspended for the rest of the season? I’m wondering if I should pick him up. I’m hoping they let him play soon, What do you think?
Thanks
Zippy
doc,
i’m in a pretty deep league, definately got screwed with arenas….do i need to drop him or is he going to play at some point this season?
my team is as follows…
who do i drop if any and who do i look at? outlaw and jamario moon are both free agents at the moment. thanks for the help.
Who to start in roto, Eric Gordon (4 games if he plays them all), Foye 3 or Kevin Martin 3 games?
Which side do you like better:
Lamar Odom, Andrea Bargnani, and Spencer Hawes
OR
OJ Mayo, Beno Udrih, and Tyrus Thomas
@Conrad: Martin and Thompson, though I hear your concerns. Artest has foot problems, which is not good for his already mediocre value right now.
@Coop: Tempting offer. If you need more efficiency (percentages, turnovers), go for it, though it might require patience. Jennings is definitely more explosive though. Long-term, I think this deal benefits you.
his roy for my b diddy.. good deal for me?
@Zippy: If I were a betting man, I’d bet on him being out for the remainder of the season. Only pick him up if you have absolute dead weight at the end of your roster – even then, I’d probably look at better options.
@advocate: I wouldn’t hold my breath with Arenas and would drop him for some immediate help. It’s tough to say who you should pick up, since I don’t know who’s available. It seems like you’re in a deep league, but Hughes and J. Hill should definitely be dropped.
@DoubleA: Foye’s probably the safest bet.
@dagwaller: I like the bottom side better, though that’s based partly on the potential that TT will be dealt to a better team for his production. The top half has a lower ceiling.
@ doc – thanks, that’s what I thought. Fortunately, that’s the side of the trade I already own. Not to mention that now that Pau Gasol is back, the best player I’d be getting back (Odom) is going to have his value hurt.
Thanks Doc. I have the patience of a 2 year old which is why I pulled the trigger before you replied haha. If Jennings puts up a nickel this week you will hear the screams from across the pond.
Thanks doc,
I have one more question to ask you should I start rose or Baron davis?
hey doc,
I managed to get rid of stuckey for j-rich
but I still think I need to get rid of B.davis
and Manu. Any suggestion of who I can get for them?
(1 for 1)
@BRoy: Sorry for the late response! If you meant for tonight, I would’ve said Rose, but both did pretty well.
For Baron, aim for someone in the range of the likes of Bargnani, Rondo, Curry, Z-Bo, Bogut, P. Gasol, ‘Melo, Nene or Ellis.
For Manu, aim for players with similar value.
@CAN: If you’re OK with Davis’ health risks, keep him on board. If not, this is decent.
hey doc,
who should i drop? martell webster, andre miller or jeff green?
im enjoying assists lately with miller (which ive needed all season) but am afraid his worth will drop once Roy gets back. and i could use 3’s from webster but is he reliable enough to hang onto of over green or miller?
Roster sits like this:
Need guard play: trade Davis, Gordon, and Aldridge for Nash, Jennings, and Conley?
And what about Nash + Ariza for Davis + Scola?
@Nick: I like the first deal better than the second one.
Thanks Doc,
