Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.1 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: O.J. Mayo averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 threes, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 2.5 turnovers in his two games over the weekend. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line. After a nine-point clunker in his season debut, this was reassuring for his owners.
Lines for Discussion:
Rajon Rondo (10/29): 4-12 FG (33%), 2-6 FT (33%), 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 24 Ast, 1 Stl, 7 TO; It wasn’t a perfect line by any means, but still, this was monstrous, especially in leagues that don’t count percentages and turnovers. Rondo has a real shot at leading the league in assists this season, but his free-throw shooting woes and lack of threes are still weighing down his fantasy appeal.
Dwight Howard (10/29): 8-15 FG (53%), 3-7 FT (43%), 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Much of this came in the first half of the game, when he showed off some quick, light-footed offensive moves and his bank shot. However, it’s clear that the more Howard shoots, the fewer opportunities he has to crash the boards on the offensive end. (He had none this game; he’s averaging 3.6 offensive boards for his career.) His owners might actually want him to revert back to being the no-offense beast he’s been in the past.
Robin Lopez (10/29): 9-18 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Blk; Lopez finally showed a pulse. He should be fine, albeit inconsistent, going forward.
Dorell Wright (10/29): 9-13 FG (69%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He followed this up with an 18/5/1/1/2 line along with a pair of threes last night. Wright has quickly become a waiver-wire commodity to a must-start fixture for fantasy starting lineups.
John Wall (10/30): 9-17 FG (53%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 threes, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; This was a big improvement from his line against the Magic in his official introduction to the NBA. The 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio through two games is better than expected, but it stands a good chance of dropping off soon.
Wilson Chandler (10/30): 8-22 FG (36%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s making a serious, early case for Sixth Man of the Year honors. See if he can sustain this level of production.
Derrick Rose (10/30): 13-27 FG (48%), 10-13 FT (77%), 3 threes, 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 7 TO; A mixed bag, but one that included three three-pointers and a pair of steals. It’s too early to draw conclusions, but Rose’s field-goal percentage could dip a bit this season with all the threes he’s attempting (11 attempts in two games so far).
Kevin Love (10/30): 6-14 FG (43%), 2-2 FT 100%), 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s averaging 14/13 so far this season, but he’s also averaging only 25:06 per game, which is a noticeable drop-off from 28:36 last season. Coach Kurt Rambis‘ minute-distribution schemes so far are surely eliciting more than a fair share of expletives from the mouths of Love’s owners.
Brandon Jennings (10/30): 6-8 FG (75%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; He’s averaging nine assists and just 1.7 turnovers so far this season, and is shooting an improved 40.5 percent from the field. Jennings might be ready to make “the jump.”
Paul Millsap (10/31): 12-19 FG (63%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; All the big names on the Jazz finally blew up on Halloween but Millsap stood out above the crowd. He’s making good on the starting gig in Utah and will continue to be a stud the rest of the way.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Glen Davis: After three games, he’s getting 28:36 minutes of burn each night and is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds along with solid shooting percentages.
Darrell Arthur: So long as Zach Randolph is out, Arthur is worth a look.
Al Thornton: He’ll be a good source of points, rebounds and steals until Josh Howard returns.
Omri Casspi: There are a lot of other players at his position in Sacramento but he had a nice game on Saturday, hitting six threes and scoring 20 points.
Daniel Gibson: He’s showing off some nice ball-distributing skills and should continue to be a decent source of threes and points even after Mo Williams returns.
Ramon Sessions: He’ll be inconsistent but is worth consideration.
Wesley Matthews: Though he could be a roller coaster this season, he should be a good scorer on most nights.
Toney Douglas: His production has been quiet but steady, and Douglas is consistently getting around 26 minutes of work each game so far.
Landry Fields: His starting gig remains secure for now and he’s offering nice all-around value.
DeJuan Blair: If your team needs rebounds and steals, Blair should be on your radar by now.
Injuries:
Will Bynum (hamstring): day-to-day
Randy Foye (hamstring): day-to-day
Mo Williams (groin): possible for Tuesday
Vince Carter (back): monitor his status
Chris Wilcox (hamstring): day-to-day
Shaquille O’Neal (knee): didn’t practice on Sunday, day-to-day
Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day
Xavier Henry (neck): day-to-day
Stephen Curry (ankle): could return Wednesday
For Tonight:
Expect Tim Duncan to bounce back against the Clippers after posting a poor line on Saturday.
Heeded your advice and picked up Ty Thomas…my conundrum for this gameweek: Start Batum or Jrue and start DGooden or TThomas? What ya think, Doc?
Also, someone wants Batum from me, so can I trust Jrue to right the ship and do you think his Dorell or Diaw are equal value to Batum? I could also throw in ARando for his JR Smith to sweeten the deal (though maybe ARando has more upside)…let me know your musings on this. Thanks!
Doc – 9 cat roto, is Dorell Wright for real? He seems to be producing in all the categories I had been counting on getting from Gallinari. Should I drop Gallinari or Batum for him?
@Conrad: With five games this week, you gotta start Batum. I’d also give the edge to Thomas. I’m not all that keen on Holiday’s chances for a complete 180 this season. I’d rather have Batum and Randolph at this point.
@DoubleA: He’s the real deal for now, but he could take a step back once Stephen Curry returns. I’d hold steady for the time being.
Yo Doc, I’m needing someone to play SG really quick. Right now the best available in my league are Terrence William, Demar DeRozan, Ramon Sessions, Ronnie Brewer,Rip Hamilton and Grant Hill. Which one do you think is the best overall?
Forgot to mention that I’m in an avg-based, fantasy-points league; Doesn’t Jrue have the better match-ups this week? or do you think he needs another week to get back on track?
Also, I own Odom, so who do you see (that will be more valuable once Bynum comes back) as his equal to shoot for in a trade?
@SkyGriever: I’d go with either Sessions or Williams.
@Conrad: I’d still give the edge to Batum, but it sounds like you’re leaning toward Holiday. If you are, go with him — I’m a bit pessimistic with him and yes, I do think he needs some more time, but if your gut tells you to go with Holiday, go for it.
For Odom, feel free to aim high at guys like Josh Smith, ‘Melo, Al Horford, Brook Lopez, Luis Scola, Elton Brand, Roy Hibbert, Tim Duncan, J-Rich, or, if you’re willing to wait and take on some risk, Carlos Boozer.
Who do you like better for my last roster spot A. Afflalo or Daniel Gibson?
@Bricklayers: Tough call, but I guess I’d go with Afflalo, by a hair. If possible, I’d wait to see how Mo’s return affects Gibson. If he still gets 28-30 minutes a night, I’d go with him.
-Do u think DJ Agustin will continue to do good & keep up the 40 min a night? I recently dropped him in 1 of my leagues for Jason Terry
-Is it too early to give up on Evan Turner? I mean I’m not starting him right now, is he worth hanging on to long term?
-Should I pick up Agustin again & drop Turner?
Doc,
Would you trade Monta Ellis and Dorell Wright for Andre Iggy n Marcus Thornton? (I’d be getting Iggy n Thorn)
Thanks
@Mike: Yes re: Augustin, unless Shaun Livingston gets a binoic knee. Terry’s been good, too, but when Roddy Beaubois returns in December, it could spell trouble.
I’d swap out Turner for Augustin
@JumpManJ23: I wouldn’t. Wright should be a bit more appealing than Thornton in the long run, but Ellis is way sexier than AI9.
Who should i trade KLove for?
I need STL and PTS
@cdiz: Iguodala, Jeff Green, Manu, S-Jax, Terry, Ariza — those are some dudes who might fit your needs.
Also would it be good to sell high on Kirilenko’s recent games?
@cdiz: Given the possibility of becoming a sixth man, yeah, might not be a bad idea. I still think he has some room to grow stats-wise this season.
Doc! There’s Dorell Wright and Wilson Chandler sitting on waivers in my league; catch is that we do FA every 2 weeks, and they’re blind auctions, where you split up your money in whatever way you see fitting.
So I have Ty Lawson for 3 and Mozgov for 1, both of whom I’m definately dropping. I can, hypothetically, bid $4 on either of those guys, or bid $3 on 1 and $1 on the other, if I’m confident I could get them.
Who fits my team better (and whose worth dropping for them, if others, besides Lawson and Mozgov)… keep in mind its a keeper league, too, and 8 category roto (w/o FT%, with FT made)
Love 33
Horford 27
Beasley 10
Kleiza 11
Millsap 16
Crawford 11
Felton 14
Wall 41 (i know i overspent, dont grill me)
Wade 62
Lou Williams 4
Bench
Oden 4
Bynum 7
Deng 16
Anyone else I could drop? How do I divy my money for the pair (if I divy), and FINALLY, do I have the right starting 10 in there this week?
You the man.
hey doc. i got a couple players that im not convinced about.
Beno Udrih (can he keep it up? should i see if i can sell high?)
Terrence Williams – everyone is high on him my league cuz we’ve seen potential.. but is it too early to give up on him? hed be like the 16th person on my roster.. so its hard to come by decent players on the wire.
also my worst categories are stls, pts, 3ptrs. might be cuz gilberts been injured, gallinari is playing injured, marc gasol was a surprise for game 2 so missed starting him twice.
wattup Doc~
took your advice and made some changes. now, is anyone worth picking up on this list?
mike miller, spencer hawes, marreese speights, martell webster, marco bellineli, raja bell
i know its not a sexy list, but my league is deeep. thinkin of droppin childress and amir.
16 Team, 13 Player Roster – Roto
pg.Rodney Stuckey
sg.Brandon Roy
g.Eric Gordon
sf.Paul Pierce
pf.Rashard Lewis
f.Landry Fields
c.Pau Gasol
c.Troy Murphy
ut.Shane Battier
ut.Leandro Barbosa
bench
Josh Childress
Ronny Turiaf
Amir Johnson
Doc,
Your advice about AK47 above intrigued me.
Who would you target for AK47?
@Nick: For starters, yes, you’re targeting the right guys to drop, and yes, you have the right starting 10.
Chandler seems likely to have more fantasy legs this season, so maybe you should go $3 for him and $1 for Wright.
@tigerstyLe: I’d target Hawes and Belinelli, and would keep a close eye on Bell. Swapping out Childress and Amir for those two seems about right, though I’m not sure either of those players will be no-brainer starters for you anytime soon. Barbosa’s wrist is worrisome, so be prepared to swap him out if that gives him serious trouble down the line.
@Duck: Maybe someone like Ariza, Nene, Tyrus, Robin Lopez, Boris Diaw or KG.
@FantasyDoc:
I have Mo Will on the waivers, I’m thinking of dropping Tony Parker for him.
And what do you think about Jamison and Salmons?
I got Caron Butler (inconsistent), Beasley and Cousins that I can give up for them.
I have Amare, Monta, Wall, Harris, Dwight, D.Wright and Batum on a 10-team H2H.
Thanks!
Hey Doc, can u give me advice? I’m not sure if I should drop Wesley Johnson or Terrence Williams for Richard Jefferson?
btw I’m playing in a H2H points league
Thanks
Hey Doc,
Quick question, drop Battier or Grant Hill for Terrence Williams?
Also would like to give a big thanks for responding to all our comments/question. I know this must be a little tiring for u, but its very refreshing to have a columnist who actually responds to reader comments. kudos!
Doc, I think I might’ve just pulled off a good trade.
I got offered Stephen Curry, Marc Gasol, and Jeff Green
for
Chris Paul.
I thought about it and decided that this is probably a no brainer. I’d drop Taj Gibson and Landry Fields for them.
However, I think people would see this as a veto-able trade so I wanted to consider removing Jeff Green from the situation, keeping Taj and just letting it look a lot smoother.
Opinions Doc? Good trade? Bad trade? Thanks!
Hey Doc, I’ve been offered Eric Gordon Jrue Holiday and Demar DeRozan for Felton and Brand do you think I should take this trade? and what is my team weak on?
Kidd
Kmartin
Felton
Durant
Ak47
Love
Brand
Gooden
Udrih
David West
Cousins
Ty Thomas
Hedo
@Duck
None of my business.. but whoever offered you that is either drunk or crazy.. that is simply fantasy suicide
and yes, 95% of sane fantasy managers would veto that
@ManilaFTW: Though he has a low ceiling, yeah, I’d take Mo over Tony.
I’d stay away from Jamison, but would consider swapping out Beasley or Cousins for Salmons — keyword there is “consider.”
@??: Yeah, I’d make that switch, probably with Battier first. And thanks for the kind words. It can be taxing, but mostly because I’m hoping to give the best advice possible (though I know I miss the mark more often than I’d like to). I’m just grateful for great readers who have keen questions and comments. Thanks very much for reading and commenting.
@Duck: Yeah, that sounds like a solid deal — *if* you aren’t forced to bench any start-worthy players. While that seems like an easy veto target, I’d try to include Green and maybe give up Fields or another guy on your bench. If there are solid waiver-wire options, the other owner might not get such a raw deal. Big-time deal, and it has a chance of working for both parties, so long as you can fit all that talent and so long as he can find suitable guys to round out his empty spots.
@doc: Beasley or Cousins for Salmons? If I do that, I’d be losing on rebounds.. I’m running on a really slow lineup with Dwight and Amare for the rebounds. Apparently, Amare only rebounds when he feels like it. So yeah.
But sure, let me keep an eye on Salmons on his next game.
@ManilaFTW: If you need boards, it might be wise to stay put then. Stoudemire’s rebounding is very frustrating. Keep an eye on Salmons and keep an eye on how Dalembert’s improving health dents Cousins’ minutes/production.
Thanks again boss. Caron Butler is a bit frustrating too. Good thing I picked up Mayo from the waivers a couple of days ago.
Now I hear A.Randolph is going to play tomorrow?? I dropped him last week. we’ll see if this guy is worth the hype