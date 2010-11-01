Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.1 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: O.J. Mayo averaged 24.5 points, 4.5 threes, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 2.5 turnovers in his two games over the weekend. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line. After a nine-point clunker in his season debut, this was reassuring for his owners.

Lines for Discussion:

Rajon Rondo (10/29): 4-12 FG (33%), 2-6 FT (33%), 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 24 Ast, 1 Stl, 7 TO; It wasn’t a perfect line by any means, but still, this was monstrous, especially in leagues that don’t count percentages and turnovers. Rondo has a real shot at leading the league in assists this season, but his free-throw shooting woes and lack of threes are still weighing down his fantasy appeal.

Dwight Howard (10/29): 8-15 FG (53%), 3-7 FT (43%), 19 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Much of this came in the first half of the game, when he showed off some quick, light-footed offensive moves and his bank shot. However, it’s clear that the more Howard shoots, the fewer opportunities he has to crash the boards on the offensive end. (He had none this game; he’s averaging 3.6 offensive boards for his career.) His owners might actually want him to revert back to being the no-offense beast he’s been in the past.

Robin Lopez (10/29): 9-18 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 18 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Blk; Lopez finally showed a pulse. He should be fine, albeit inconsistent, going forward.

Dorell Wright (10/29): 9-13 FG (69%), 6 threes, 24 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; He followed this up with an 18/5/1/1/2 line along with a pair of threes last night. Wright has quickly become a waiver-wire commodity to a must-start fixture for fantasy starting lineups.

John Wall (10/30): 9-17 FG (53%), 8-10 FT (80%), 2 threes, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 TO; This was a big improvement from his line against the Magic in his official introduction to the NBA. The 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio through two games is better than expected, but it stands a good chance of dropping off soon.

Wilson Chandler (10/30): 8-22 FG (36%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 16 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 1 TO; He’s making a serious, early case for Sixth Man of the Year honors. See if he can sustain this level of production.

Derrick Rose (10/30): 13-27 FG (48%), 10-13 FT (77%), 3 threes, 39 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 7 TO; A mixed bag, but one that included three three-pointers and a pair of steals. It’s too early to draw conclusions, but Rose’s field-goal percentage could dip a bit this season with all the threes he’s attempting (11 attempts in two games so far).

Kevin Love (10/30): 6-14 FG (43%), 2-2 FT 100%), 14 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He’s averaging 14/13 so far this season, but he’s also averaging only 25:06 per game, which is a noticeable drop-off from 28:36 last season. Coach Kurt Rambis‘ minute-distribution schemes so far are surely eliciting more than a fair share of expletives from the mouths of Love’s owners.

Brandon Jennings (10/30): 6-8 FG (75%), 5-6 FT (83%), 3 threes, 20 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 3 TO; He’s averaging nine assists and just 1.7 turnovers so far this season, and is shooting an improved 40.5 percent from the field. Jennings might be ready to make “the jump.”

Paul Millsap (10/31): 12-19 FG (63%), 6-8 FT (75%), 30 Pts, 16 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; All the big names on the Jazz finally blew up on Halloween but Millsap stood out above the crowd. He’s making good on the starting gig in Utah and will continue to be a stud the rest of the way.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Glen Davis: After three games, he’s getting 28:36 minutes of burn each night and is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds along with solid shooting percentages.

Darrell Arthur: So long as Zach Randolph is out, Arthur is worth a look.

Al Thornton: He’ll be a good source of points, rebounds and steals until Josh Howard returns.

Omri Casspi: There are a lot of other players at his position in Sacramento but he had a nice game on Saturday, hitting six threes and scoring 20 points.

Daniel Gibson: He’s showing off some nice ball-distributing skills and should continue to be a decent source of threes and points even after Mo Williams returns.

Ramon Sessions: He’ll be inconsistent but is worth consideration.

Wesley Matthews: Though he could be a roller coaster this season, he should be a good scorer on most nights.

Toney Douglas: His production has been quiet but steady, and Douglas is consistently getting around 26 minutes of work each game so far.

Landry Fields: His starting gig remains secure for now and he’s offering nice all-around value.

DeJuan Blair: If your team needs rebounds and steals, Blair should be on your radar by now.

Injuries:

Will Bynum (hamstring): day-to-day

Randy Foye (hamstring): day-to-day

Mo Williams (groin): possible for Tuesday

Vince Carter (back): monitor his status

Chris Wilcox (hamstring): day-to-day

Shaquille O’Neal (knee): didn’t practice on Sunday, day-to-day

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): day-to-day

Xavier Henry (neck): day-to-day

Stephen Curry (ankle): could return Wednesday

For Tonight:

Expect Tim Duncan to bounce back against the Clippers after posting a poor line on Saturday.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.