Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.26

Beast of the Night: Josh Smith had a Thanksgiving feast of his own last night against the Wizards. He finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 2 turnovers in just 28:41 of work. He shot 57 percent (8-14) from the field and 100 percent (4-4) from the line.
Lines for Discussion:
Gilbert Arenas: 7-18 FG (39%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Arenas has looked like his old self lately, which means the window to sell high on him is wide open. Owners who are fine with his risks can feel free to enjoy the ride.
Tyreke Evans: 2-13 FG (15%), 4-7 FT (57%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; All that talk about his offseason work on his jumper sounds silly now. Evans is shooting 29 percent during his last four games and is having a disappointing season overall. Besides his steals and turnovers per game, Evans’ has taken a step back in every statistical category this season. He’ll bounce back eventually, and when he does it might be a good idea to sell him off.
Blake Griffin: 7-11 FG (64%), 11-15 FT (73%), 25 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Griffin is on a roll right now and could be a decent sell-high guy, since Chris Kaman is close to returning and since Griffin still doesn’t shoot well from the free-throw line or block many shots.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nick Young: 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk; Five of his last six games have been solid outings, though Young continues to be not much more than points and threes.
Injuries:
Rajon Rondo (hamstring): most likely out tonight
Taj Gibson (foot): expects to return tonight
David Lee (elbow): cleared for light conditioning, could return Tuesday
Troy Murphy (foot): will be re-evaluated on Monday
Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day
Steve Nash (heel): should play through it but keep an eye on his status
Joel Przybilla (knee): expected to make his return tonight
Andray Blatche (eyes): got poked in both of his eyes last night, left early
Al Thornton (ankle): out for a couple games
Francisco Garcia (flu): day-to-day
For Tonight:
See if Brandon Roy makes his return tonight against the Hornets.
For Next Week:
4 games: BOS, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, MEM, MIA, NJ, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, SA, WAS
3 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, DEN, GS, IND, LAC, LAL, MIL, MIN, NY, PHI, PHO, SAC, TOR, UTA
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Do you think Roy Hibbert’s gonna play tonight, or does he still have a 3-day old headache?
well that was … short.
@Doc
Whats the deal with Mayo? Is he going to ever bounce back or should I just trade him for anything I can get?
@Mike “Yahoo! Exclusive” Mihalow: He should play tonight.
@Stunnaboy2K11: He’s just out of it. He should get it going eventually. If you trade him now, you’re probably not going to get much in return, but feel free to test the market.
hey doc, what kind of players can i be aimin for with noah and griffan i need some SF that shoots 3’s and some blocks
Hey Doc, thanks for all the help lately. Should i grab Wes Matthews for tonight or will he not get enough minutes to be productive because of Roy.
Hey Doc,
I do not understand why we should sell off tyreke once he gets it going again. He’s been struggling but what would be the idea targets once he returns back to his 20 5 5 statline?
-thanks
hey doc, should i trade evans or keep him? his stats are killing me
Yo Doc, what to do with E. Bledsoe?
Doc should I get rid of Marc Gasol, is he waste of space
@taz b. i feel the same way i want to get him off my back
doc, should i trade tyreke evans? the dude is a mess
@AM: For Noah, aim for guys like Rudy Gay, Danny Granger, Gallo or S-Jax. For Griffin, guys like Jeff Green or Joe Johnson.
@Pugz: I’m late, but Matthews isn’t going to be too valuable whenever Roy plays.
@TK: I say that because I think his current struggles are very real, and that whatever hot streak he rides for X number of games will only be temporary. Aim high with Evans, since his name and 20/5/5 reputation makes him valuable. Guys like Raymond Felton, Monta Ellis, John Wall, Ray Allen and S-Jax might be the ceiling for Evans’ trade value when he gets hot.
@screwed: I’d trade him once he gets hot for a spell. His value is pretty low right now.
@Slickyrickyross: Hold him for now, unless there’s a hot free agent out there. He seems to be on the verge of being droppable very soon.
@taz b.: I’d stick with him.