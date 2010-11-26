Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.26

Beast of the Night: Josh Smith had a Thanksgiving feast of his own last night against the Wizards. He finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 2 turnovers in just 28:41 of work. He shot 57 percent (8-14) from the field and 100 percent (4-4) from the line.

Lines for Discussion:

Gilbert Arenas: 7-18 FG (39%), 3-3 FT (100%), 4 threes, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 8 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; Arenas has looked like his old self lately, which means the window to sell high on him is wide open. Owners who are fine with his risks can feel free to enjoy the ride.

Tyreke Evans: 2-13 FG (15%), 4-7 FT (57%), 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; All that talk about his offseason work on his jumper sounds silly now. Evans is shooting 29 percent during his last four games and is having a disappointing season overall. Besides his steals and turnovers per game, Evans’ has taken a step back in every statistical category this season. He’ll bounce back eventually, and when he does it might be a good idea to sell him off.

Blake Griffin: 7-11 FG (64%), 11-15 FT (73%), 25 Pts, 15 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; Griffin is on a roll right now and could be a decent sell-high guy, since Chris Kaman is close to returning and since Griffin still doesn’t shoot well from the free-throw line or block many shots.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nick Young: 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Blk; Five of his last six games have been solid outings, though Young continues to be not much more than points and threes.

Injuries:

Rajon Rondo (hamstring): most likely out tonight

Taj Gibson (foot): expects to return tonight

David Lee (elbow): cleared for light conditioning, could return Tuesday

Troy Murphy (foot): will be re-evaluated on Monday

Ronny Turiaf (knee): day-to-day

Steve Nash (heel): should play through it but keep an eye on his status

Joel Przybilla (knee): expected to make his return tonight

Andray Blatche (eyes): got poked in both of his eyes last night, left early

Al Thornton (ankle): out for a couple games

Francisco Garcia (flu): day-to-day

For Tonight:

See if Brandon Roy makes his return tonight against the Hornets.

For Next Week:

4 games: BOS, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, MEM, MIA, NJ, NO, OKC, ORL, POR, SA, WAS

3 games: ATL, CHA, CHI, DEN, GS, IND, LAC, LAL, MIL, MIN, NY, PHI, PHO, SAC, TOR, UTA

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

