Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.20

Beast of the Night: Pau Gasol had a very smooth return to the tune of 24 points, 13 boards, 3 assists, 1 block and 2 turnovers. He shot 60 percent (9-15) from the field and perfect (6-6) from the free throw line. His owners have waited a long time for Gasol to play his first game this season and he looks ready to justify his first-round draft position in most leagues. Now the question is which Gasol brother will finish the year with better fantasy value.

Peja Stojakovic â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 7 3ptm, 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO; He’s playing well lately and is picking up the slack for the struggling Hornets. The rebounds were an abnormality and he won’t hit seven threes on a consistent basis, but when he’s healthy Peja will hit a few of those each game.

Kobe Bryant â€“ 7-21 FG (33%), 7-8 FT (88%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not the best line he’s had this year, but a nice overall game for Bryant. His groin issue will linger for a while but it shouldn’t hinder his production. Also, with a healthy frontline, Kobe will have his offensive load lightened a bit, which is good for his productivity down the stretch.

Joakim Noah â€“ 6-12 FG (50%), 0-3 FT (0%), 12 Pts, 15 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk, 4 TO; This was a great line from Noah, who is playing very well so far this season and is showing no signs of letting up. His owners are reaping huge rewards, especially if they drafted him in the latter rounds of their drafts.

Paul Millsap â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 4-5 FT (80%), 20 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Blk, 1 TO; This makes four decent games in a row for Millsap, who has quickly turned things around. He benefitted from the absence of Mehmet Okur and should remain on fantasy radars all season, especially given the fragile starting frontline for the Jazz.

Andrew Bynum â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 1-2 FT (50%), 11 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He only played 24 minutes, partly due to foul trouble and partly due to a blowout victory, but Bynum looked active and should maintain solid fantasy value so long as he’s healthy.

Jared Dudley â€“ 17 Pts, 5 3ptm, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s not consistent, but Dudley’s proving to be the Suns’ best bench player so far this season and deserves a look in deeper leagues.

Darren Collison â€“ 15 Pts, 1 3ptm, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s filling in nicely for Chris Paul and should remain valuable so long as CP3 is out.

Devin Brown â€“ 19 Pts, 2 3ptm, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 3 TO; That’s his second straight solid line. Brown looks ready to take advantage of his increased role while Paul is sidelined.

Andrew Bogut (leg): left leg strain, will be out two to four weeks

Okur (flu): probable for Saturday

LeBron James (wrist): likely to play tonight

Tyson Chandler (back): unlikely to play tonight

Michael Redd (knee): will return Monday at the earliest

Anderson Varejao (hip): could return tonight

Shaquille O’Neal (shoulder): out tonight

Jamario Moon (ankle): unlikely tonight

Marcus Camby (back): will miss a few games

Quentin Richardson (back): day-to-day

Udonis Haslem (shoulder): likely tonight

Andres Nocioni (hip): unlikely tonight

Chris Andersen (knee): will miss some time

Anthony Carter (hip): unlikely for tonight

Devin Harris (groin): will come off the bench Saturday

Troy Murphy (back): questionable tonight

Jeff Foster (ankle): could return this weekend

See if King James’ wrist hinders him at all as he takes on Danny Granger and his tender heel â€“ and the Pacers.

Elton Brand tries to keep the boulder rolling as the Sixers host the Grizzlies.

Expect Stephen Jackson to try to get some revenge on Brandon Jennings after getting torched by the rookie when he was still with the Warriors.

Look for some big lines from the Magic and Celtics as they take each other on in what’s sure to be a battle with playoff intensity.

4 games: DAL, DEN, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, NJ, NY, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SA, TOR

3 games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CLE, DET, GS, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, OKC, PHO, UTA, WAS

2 games: CHI, NO

