Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 11.5

Beast of the Night: Chris Paul edges out Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and David Lee with his 39 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals, along with 61 percent (14-23) shooting from the floor and perfect (8-8) shooting from the line. He also hit 3 treys in an overtime victory over Dallas. CP3 got off to a relatively slow start this season but has really turned it on for the past three games. He’s playing with some extra ferocity nowadays and that’s a great thing for his fantasy owners.

Noteworthy Lines:

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 10-21 FG (48%), 5-7 FT (71%), 25 Pts, 14 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; The lack of blocks is disappointing, but STAT is definitely turning things around. If you wanted to buy low on him, it’s probably too late.

Jason Terry â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 7-10 FT (70%), 4 3ptm, 35 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He began slowly, but Terry blew up last night. The return of Josh Howard shouldn’t affect his fantasy value, as he’ll remain a good source of threes and points.

Jamal Crawford â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 2 Reb, 4 Ast, 4 TO; Crawford is on a roll and his owners should be confident about starting him on most weeks. If you bought low on him, good job.

Monta Ellis â€“ 10-23 FG (43%), 4-6 FT (67%), 24 Pts, 7 Reb, 12 Ast, 5 Stl, 1 TO; Finally. This was Ellis’ best game of the season and he played a whopping 46:49 in a regulation game without an overtime period. While Nellie does a good job of destroying most Warriors’ value on a week-to-week basis, Ellis is relatively safe from that storm.

Spencer Hawes â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 6 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Not an impressive line from Hawes, but the important thing is that he finally started at center, pushing Sean May to the bench. He only logged 31 minutes, but should now be started in most leagues.

Allen Iverson â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 2-6 FT (33%), 18 Pts, 3 Reb, 7 Ast, 4 TO; His stat line is far less important than the 28 minutes he played last night. His complaining seems to be working so far. But Iverson’s solid production and minutes are already hurting Mike Conley (8 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 5 TO, 30 minutes) and O.J. Mayo (14 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO). This could get ugly.

Jose Calderon â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 1 3ptm, 9 Pts, 2 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He’s better than this, but maybe not that much better this year. If you own him, you might have to consider trading him away after he posts a solid game or two.

Larry Hughes â€“ 2-10 FG (20%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 7 Pts, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 TO; The natural order to the world has been restored.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Anthony Morrow â€“ 24 Pts, 4 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He finally played more than 30 minutes, which is good news. He’ll usually get 25+ minutes a night and will be good for points and threes on occasion. Consider him, especially if he can tack on another good outing on Friday night.

Oleksiy Pecherov â€“ 24 Pts, 1 3ptm, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; With Kevin Love out, the real-life Stewie has decent value. He’s good for some points, boards and threes, and deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Will Bynum â€“ 16 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; He’s a talented player who struggles to get enough minutes to produce, but Bynum should have fleeing value this year. He benefited from the absence of Richard Hamilton last night.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 13 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 TO; He’s getting minutes and producing decent numbers in Miami and should be considered if you need solid percentages and rebounds.

Eduardo Najera/Josh Boone â€“ Najera put up 14/7, while Boone notched 11/8 along with 2 steals and a block. Both are worth considering, especially in deeper leagues, so long as Yi is out.

Chuck Hayes/Carl Landry â€“ Hayes finished with 14/14 along with 2 steals and a block, while Landry put up 20/8 off the bench. Both will be inconsistent, but they play for a short-handed Rockets team and could be worth owning on most weeks.

Andres Nocioni â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He started last night, as the Kings look to revamp their lineup. He’s a solid source of points, threes and some rebounds and deserves consideration in most leagues.

Injuries:

Tyrus Thomas (flu): didn’t practice on Wednesday, not traveling with the team for tonight’s game, underlying issues with team are worrisome

Andrew Bynum (elbow): sprained it on the last play of the game, will have MRI today

Mike Miller (shoulder): sprained it on Tuesday, hopes to return in a week or so

Richard Hamilton (ankle): doubtful for the next two games

Pau Gasol (hamstring): could return soon

Daequan Cook (shoulder): out indefinitely

Yi Jianlian (knee): out at least three weeks

For Tonight:

See if Carlos Boozer can pick it up against the Spurs tonight.

John Salmons will be hard-pressed to turn things around against the Cavs in Cleveland, but see if Luol Deng can continue his strong play.

Will the rabies vaccine affect Manu Ginobili‘s play tonight? (Kidding. He’ll be fine.)

