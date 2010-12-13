Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.13 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Deron Williams was hot this past weekend, averaging 33 points, 1.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3 threes in two games. He shot 54 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch. Williams is scoring four more points per game this season compared to last season and has upped his shooting form the field and free-throw line. In other words, he remains the second-best fantasy point guard in the game today.

Lines for Discussion:

Andrew Bogut (12/10): 11-20 FG (55%), 2-4 FT (50%), 24 Pts, 22 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 3 TO; This was a monstrous line from Bogut, who has played extremely well since his return from his back injury. Once that frontline in Milwaukee gets healthier, Bogut will see a decline in minutes and production, but he’s a strong play right now.

Marcus Camby (12/10): 6-7 FG (86%), 4-4 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with an 11/13/1/2/3 line Sunday. Camby is rolling lately and he’ll continue to put up solid numbers in that thin Blazers frontcourt so long as he’s healthy.

Jason Richardson (12/10): 2-9 FG (22%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging six points and no threes in his last three games. Needless to say, his hot streak is dead and it’s time to buy low on Richardson if possible.

Al Horford (12/11): 7-20 FG (35%), 2-4 FT (50%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Horford continues to exceed expectations this season despite failing to average a double-double so far. He’s clearly asserted himself as one of the best fantasy centers in the NBA.

Antawn Jamison (12/11): 9-15 FG (60%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Jamison is thriving as a starter and should continue to do his thing (points, threes, some rebounds) so long as he stays in the starting five and his knee remains strong.

Kevin Martin (12/11): 12-19 FG (635), 13-14 FT (93%), 3 threes, 40 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Though the points were big, this is a typical line from K-Mart. His owners should sell high on him before he racks up his annual load of DNPs.

Dwyane Wade (12/11): 15-23 FG (65%), 5-9 FT (56%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Wade is playing like he did last season and is having a fantastic December so far. Congratulations if you were able to buy low on him last month.

Nene (12/12): 9-13 FG (69%), 8-10 FT (80%), 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He had a little battle with Amar’e Stoudemire in this one and rose to the occasion. This follows a 26/6/2/1/1 outing for Nene, who appears to be hitting his stride.

Devin Harris (12/12): 6-17 FG (35%), 4-4 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Harris really dodged another bullet with his latest shoulder tweak and is fine to start this week. Chances are the next injury he encounters won’t be so friendly, but if you drafted him you had to be expecting some dings and dents along the way.

George Hill (12/12): 5-9 FG (56%), 9-9 FT (100%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; With Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili cooled off, Hill has been playing steady minutes and has been putting up solid numbers lately. Expect him to continue producing usable, and maybe even better, lines as the season wears on.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Nick Young: streaky scoring continues and he’s worth owning if you can stand the ups and downs

Jerryd Bayless: he’s worth a look if you need a short-term fix for however long Jose Calderon is out

Greg Monroe: has shown some life lately, worth a flier in deeper leagues

Brandon Rush: continues to put up usable numbers despite the timeshare

DeJuan Blair: if you need rebounds, Blair is worth a pickup right now

C.J. Miles: he continues to be a decent sixth man in Utah and is good for points

Taj Gibson: his blocking helps him to retain some value despite Carlos Boozer‘s return

Kyle Korver: he continues to hit threes and score in double figures

Omri Casspi: he’s hot for now, but don’t expect to ride him for too long

Lou Williams: he should always be on your radars and has played well lately

Injuries:

Chris Duhon (back): day-to-day

Robin Lopez (knee): fully participated in Sunday practice, could return Wednesday

Brandon Roy (knee): tweaked it Sunday and said it was sore, monitor his status

Jose Calderon (foot): eying a return for Tuesday’s game

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): day-to-day

Tyrus Thomas (calf): day-to-day

Brandan Wright (back): no timetable for his return

Aaron Brooks (ankle): return date is still cloudy

Andrew Bynum (knee): expected to return Tuesday

Tyreke Evans (foot): plantar fasciitis will keep him out for at least the next three games

Danny Granger (leg): tweaked his leg and ankle Saturday, check his status

Andray Blatche (knee): should play Tuesday

For Tonight:

D-Will should continue his hot scoring streak as the Jazz host the Warriors tonight.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.