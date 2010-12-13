Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.13 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Deron Williams was hot this past weekend, averaging 33 points, 1.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 3 threes in two games. He shot 54 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch. Williams is scoring four more points per game this season compared to last season and has upped his shooting form the field and free-throw line. In other words, he remains the second-best fantasy point guard in the game today.
Lines for Discussion:
Andrew Bogut (12/10): 11-20 FG (55%), 2-4 FT (50%), 24 Pts, 22 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 3 TO; This was a monstrous line from Bogut, who has played extremely well since his return from his back injury. Once that frontline in Milwaukee gets healthier, Bogut will see a decline in minutes and production, but he’s a strong play right now.
Marcus Camby (12/10): 6-7 FG (86%), 4-4 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 18 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with an 11/13/1/2/3 line Sunday. Camby is rolling lately and he’ll continue to put up solid numbers in that thin Blazers frontcourt so long as he’s healthy.
Jason Richardson (12/10): 2-9 FG (22%), 4-4 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s averaging six points and no threes in his last three games. Needless to say, his hot streak is dead and it’s time to buy low on Richardson if possible.
Al Horford (12/11): 7-20 FG (35%), 2-4 FT (50%), 16 Pts, 16 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Horford continues to exceed expectations this season despite failing to average a double-double so far. He’s clearly asserted himself as one of the best fantasy centers in the NBA.
Antawn Jamison (12/11): 9-15 FG (60%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk; Jamison is thriving as a starter and should continue to do his thing (points, threes, some rebounds) so long as he stays in the starting five and his knee remains strong.
Kevin Martin (12/11): 12-19 FG (635), 13-14 FT (93%), 3 threes, 40 Pts, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Though the points were big, this is a typical line from K-Mart. His owners should sell high on him before he racks up his annual load of DNPs.
Dwyane Wade (12/11): 15-23 FG (65%), 5-9 FT (56%), 1 three, 36 Pts, 6 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; Wade is playing like he did last season and is having a fantastic December so far. Congratulations if you were able to buy low on him last month.
Nene (12/12): 9-13 FG (69%), 8-10 FT (80%), 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He had a little battle with Amar’e Stoudemire in this one and rose to the occasion. This follows a 26/6/2/1/1 outing for Nene, who appears to be hitting his stride.
Devin Harris (12/12): 6-17 FG (35%), 4-4 FT (100%), 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Harris really dodged another bullet with his latest shoulder tweak and is fine to start this week. Chances are the next injury he encounters won’t be so friendly, but if you drafted him you had to be expecting some dings and dents along the way.
George Hill (12/12): 5-9 FG (56%), 9-9 FT (100%), 3 threes, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; With Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili cooled off, Hill has been playing steady minutes and has been putting up solid numbers lately. Expect him to continue producing usable, and maybe even better, lines as the season wears on.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Nick Young: streaky scoring continues and he’s worth owning if you can stand the ups and downs
Jerryd Bayless: he’s worth a look if you need a short-term fix for however long Jose Calderon is out
Greg Monroe: has shown some life lately, worth a flier in deeper leagues
Brandon Rush: continues to put up usable numbers despite the timeshare
DeJuan Blair: if you need rebounds, Blair is worth a pickup right now
C.J. Miles: he continues to be a decent sixth man in Utah and is good for points
Taj Gibson: his blocking helps him to retain some value despite Carlos Boozer‘s return
Kyle Korver: he continues to hit threes and score in double figures
Omri Casspi: he’s hot for now, but don’t expect to ride him for too long
Lou Williams: he should always be on your radars and has played well lately
Injuries:
Chris Duhon (back): day-to-day
Robin Lopez (knee): fully participated in Sunday practice, could return Wednesday
Brandon Roy (knee): tweaked it Sunday and said it was sore, monitor his status
Jose Calderon (foot): eying a return for Tuesday’s game
Shaquille O’Neal (calf): day-to-day
Tyrus Thomas (calf): day-to-day
Brandan Wright (back): no timetable for his return
Aaron Brooks (ankle): return date is still cloudy
Andrew Bynum (knee): expected to return Tuesday
Tyreke Evans (foot): plantar fasciitis will keep him out for at least the next three games
Danny Granger (leg): tweaked his leg and ankle Saturday, check his status
Andray Blatche (knee): should play Tuesday
For Tonight:
D-Will should continue his hot scoring streak as the Jazz host the Warriors tonight.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Hey Doc
My Amar’e, Iguodala and A.Miller for HIS Crash Wallace, Dirk & Monta. Who says no?
any news on okur doc? i’d like to stash him on my bench.. and which players i’ll be targeting if I sell high on k. martin? 12 team 9 cat. here’s my lineup:
miller, b. roy, r. williams, k. martin, derozan, udrih-guards
lbj, j. smith, hedo, gallinari, garnett, CV- forwards
robin lopez, cousins, mcroberts- big men
Dorell or Augustin this week in an avg-based fantasy points league?
Also, thoughts on Casspi with ‘Reke sitting out? He worth a look by dropping the inconsistent-as-all-hell Ty Thomas? Thanks, Doc!
Sup Doc?
I just have a few questions. I waived Tayshaun Prince and Brandon Rush for Boobie and Jamison…is that a good swap for me?
and also I pulled off the Blake Griffin and Kyle lowry for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol deal and i hope it does improve my lineup because my team is currently struggling right now in Steals,Assists and FT%.
Lastly i am thinking of making another move…is it wise to drop Boobie for John Salmons or Darren Collison?
Thanks for your input!
Doc.
I hate Rashard Lewis. I HATE HIM!
Like…out of my draft he’s the absoulte worst mid level pick I made.
My league hasn’t scooped up Wesley Matthews yet.
Safe to drop Shard for Wes?
@kicks: The STAT/AI9/Miller side is nicer.
@oobhz: Okur is about 2-3 weeks away. Feel free to aim high with Martin — top 30 players should be targeted.
@Conrad: I’d roll with Augustin this week. Casspi is the better bet now, but Thomas will be better in the long run. But you’re right about looking at Casspi. If Evans ends up sitting out a longer time, he’ll definitely be worth owning.
@The Mamba King: I like those swaps, especially since coach Scott says he wants to stick with that starting lineup for the time being. That Gasol/Conley deal should help — good job. Gibson is more appealing than those guys right now, though Collison is worth stashing if you don’t need the immediate help. I’d stick with Gibson for now.
@DVS Jackson: Definitely.
fantasy doc, your posts are getting better. keep it up. also, what you think of johnny flynn, i figure at this point if he can average 13/5 its a solid pickup. but damn rambis likes veterans on his team (all 2 of em) so he might give them minutes to ridnour.
id drop rashard for wes for sure, if anything for the sake of having a guy who plays hard on my fantasy team. bass is starting at the 4 now, not sure how that makes rashard better at the 3 with quicker guys on him now.
Hi Doc,
I am thinking of trading Brook Lopez and Caron Butler (or Batum) for Chris Kaman and Joe Johnson
Do you think this is a good deal? What makes or breaks the deal for is Kaman. Do you think his poor shooting % is a fluke? Is this the season he drops off or will he slowly get back to last years numbers?
Regards,
GSP
Hey Doc – How’s it going? I wanna pull the trigger on this trade, I get Monta Ellis for Roy & Frye…what do you think?
Doc,
Im looking to trade Devin Harris and Nene. What players could I get in return for them?
@jayson: Thanks for the feedback. Flynn is only appealing in deeper leagues. He’ll be stuck in a timeshare with Luke Ridnour and both of their values will be very limited.
@GSP: Kaman is indeed the make-or-break guy, and for me he breaks it. I’d steer clear of him.
@Antouan: I dig it, though I’d be surprised if the other owner went for it.
@cdiz: It depends — two-for-one or two-for-two? If it’s a two-for-one, you can target a top-25 guy. Harris’ appeal is a bit muted now because of his recent string of fortunately minor injuries. If he can stay healthy for a week or two and produce well, it’ll be better for his trade value.
Doc, I got a trade offer. I would get Nene and Richard Jefferson and give up Gallo and Milsap what do you think?
Hey Doc,
I need everything except for points and 3s – who can I get for Morrow?
Hey Doc,
I just got Dirk and Andre Miller
for
Devin Harris and Andray Blatche
What do you think?
Hey Doc,
My owner’s getting frustrated with me. Should I be dropped for George Hill?
Manu for Granger, straight up?
rondo for deron, what do you think?
and should I drop an inconsistent guy like Diaw for another inconsistent guy like Thad Young?
appreciate the help
or Reggie Williams? (but im not sure until when Curry’s out)
Mike Dunleavy or Shane Battier in standard 9 cat leagues?
Even though Dunleavy is in a timeshare…he is finding a waya to produce solid 12-13 points 5-6 rebounds 1.5+ 3s and occasional blocks and steals. Battier has been money from blocks and close to 1 steal w/ good 3s and rebounds. Who would u rather have?
@nbaman: I’d rather have Gallo/Millsap.
@Kobe: Tyson Chandler, Varejao, Diaw, Darko — someone in that neighborhood.
@Pugz: Great move. I don’t know why the other owner would want that.
@AL: Even deal, I’d rather have Manu right now.
@ManilaFTW: Deron, every time. I’d stick with Diaw. Curry should return within the week.
@Jason: Dunleavy, by a hair.
@Darren Collison: At this point, yes, unless your owner can afford to drop someone else and stash you.