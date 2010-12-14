Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.14

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams followed up his big weekend with a big line against the Warriors to the tune of 30 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal and 4 threes. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. The man is playing solid ball lately and has been putting up top-five numbers so far this season.

Lines for Discussion:

Carlos Boozer: 10-21 FG (48%), 2-5 FT (40%), 22 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice return to form after his 17/7 and 36 percent shooting from the field in his previous game. Inconsistency will remain in the cards for him for the near future, but Boozer remains a top-notch big man who does everything but get you blocks.

Derrick Rose: 6-18 FG (33%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 threes, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Rose has hit three three-pointers in four straight games now, which tells of his improved long-range shooting. He seems to be having no problem meshing with Boozer.

Andre Miller: 5-10 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Miller is quietly having a nice season and has improved his assists to 7.3 per game (from 5.4 last season), steals to 1.9 per game (from 1.1 last season) and rebounds to 3.8 per game (from 3.2 last season).

Zach Randolph: 8-20 FG (40%), 9-13 FT (69%), 25 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl; It’s funny how lines like this aren’t as impressive anymore because of Kevin Love. Still, this was a strong line from Randolph, who has now double-doubled in six of his seven games in December.

O.J. Mayo: 5-10 FG (50%), 2-6 FT (33%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Don’t look now, but Mayo has scored in double digits in two straight games now. Despite his vomit-worthy play lately, Mayo remains worth stashing, and his current “hot streak” gives his tortured owners that glimmer of hope they’ve been waiting for.

Dirk Nowitzki: 12-24 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; The early MVP candidate is doing what owners expected him to do on draft day. He’s improved his shooting from the field to 56.5 percent so far this season, up from 48.1 percent in 2009-10, and is hitting more threes (1.0 per game, up from 0.6 last season). Nowitzki has held his other numbers steady, as always.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Chris Douglas-Roberts: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; His last two games have been decent and he’s worth a look in deeper leagues until Corey Maggette returns to full strength.

Ersan Ilyasova: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s a hot-and-cold player who also has some marginal value for the time being.

C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s been mostly good this month but stands to lose some momentum when Mehmet Okur returns.

Reggie Williams: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth a roster spot so long as Stephen Curry is out.

Injuries:

Yao Ming (ankle): still no timetable for his return

Aaron Brooks (ankle): went through a limited practice Monday for the first time since his injury

Danny Granger (ankle): day-to-day

Randy Foye (hamstring): could return Wednesday

Andrew Bynum (knee): he’s returning tonight

Martell Webster (back): will be activated for tonight’s game

Quentin Richardson (elbow): hurt it in practice Monday, day-to-day

Jose Calderon (foot): won’t play tonight but is targeting either a Wednesday or Friday return

Gilbert Arenas (general soreness): expected to play tonight

Andray Blatche (knee): out tonight

For Tonight:

Jerryd Bayless could have another nice game for the Raptors tonight in Charlotte, as Jose Calderon is expected to miss another game.

