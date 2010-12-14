Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.14

Beast of the Night: Deron Williams followed up his big weekend with a big line against the Warriors to the tune of 30 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal and 4 threes. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 91 percent (10-11) from the free-throw line and had three turnovers. The man is playing solid ball lately and has been putting up top-five numbers so far this season.
Lines for Discussion:
Carlos Boozer: 10-21 FG (48%), 2-5 FT (40%), 22 Pts, 18 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; This was a nice return to form after his 17/7 and 36 percent shooting from the field in his previous game. Inconsistency will remain in the cards for him for the near future, but Boozer remains a top-notch big man who does everything but get you blocks.
Derrick Rose: 6-18 FG (33%), 2-3 FT (67%), 3 threes, 17 Pts, 6 Reb, 12 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Rose has hit three three-pointers in four straight games now, which tells of his improved long-range shooting. He seems to be having no problem meshing with Boozer.
Andre Miller: 5-10 FG (50%), 4-5 FT (80%), 14 Pts, 6 Reb, 9 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; Miller is quietly having a nice season and has improved his assists to 7.3 per game (from 5.4 last season), steals to 1.9 per game (from 1.1 last season) and rebounds to 3.8 per game (from 3.2 last season).
Zach Randolph: 8-20 FG (40%), 9-13 FT (69%), 25 Pts, 20 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl; It’s funny how lines like this aren’t as impressive anymore because of Kevin Love. Still, this was a strong line from Randolph, who has now double-doubled in six of his seven games in December.
O.J. Mayo: 5-10 FG (50%), 2-6 FT (33%), 2 threes, 14 Pts, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Don’t look now, but Mayo has scored in double digits in two straight games now. Despite his vomit-worthy play lately, Mayo remains worth stashing, and his current “hot streak” gives his tortured owners that glimmer of hope they’ve been waiting for.
Dirk Nowitzki: 12-24 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 3 threes, 30 Pts, 7 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 3 TO; The early MVP candidate is doing what owners expected him to do on draft day. He’s improved his shooting from the field to 56.5 percent so far this season, up from 48.1 percent in 2009-10, and is hitting more threes (1.0 per game, up from 0.6 last season). Nowitzki has held his other numbers steady, as always.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Chris Douglas-Roberts: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; His last two games have been decent and he’s worth a look in deeper leagues until Corey Maggette returns to full strength.
Ersan Ilyasova: 12 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 1 Ast; He’s a hot-and-cold player who also has some marginal value for the time being.
C.J. Miles: 20 Pts, 2 threes, 6 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 3 TO; He’s been mostly good this month but stands to lose some momentum when Mehmet Okur returns.
Reggie Williams: 19 Pts, 4 threes, 5 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He’s worth a roster spot so long as Stephen Curry is out.
Injuries:
Yao Ming (ankle): still no timetable for his return
Aaron Brooks (ankle): went through a limited practice Monday for the first time since his injury
Danny Granger (ankle): day-to-day
Randy Foye (hamstring): could return Wednesday
Andrew Bynum (knee): he’s returning tonight
Martell Webster (back): will be activated for tonight’s game
Quentin Richardson (elbow): hurt it in practice Monday, day-to-day
Jose Calderon (foot): won’t play tonight but is targeting either a Wednesday or Friday return
Gilbert Arenas (general soreness): expected to play tonight
Andray Blatche (knee): out tonight
For Tonight:
Jerryd Bayless could have another nice game for the Raptors tonight in Charlotte, as Jose Calderon is expected to miss another game.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
In a points league (no cats) pickup GDavis, Casspi, DBlair, Lawson, MMiller, J-Ho, Kenyon, TJ Ford, Hickson or CJM in favor of dropping Ty Thomas? I can afford to “stash” someone because I have George Hill and D-Cuz above Ty in my rotation…Thoughts, Doc?
Doc,
glad i took your advice and trade Broy away. his knee problems were stressin me out.
what do you think about a speculative add for Evan Turner. im hearing rumors of a AI trade out of philly. and any other suggestions for a waiver wire add in a deeeep 16 team league?
D-Will beast of the weekend and of last night? damn he’s good
Hey Doc ! Would you drop Ariza for Batum or Lou Williams ?
@Conrad: I like Blair or stashing Miller.
@tigerstyLe: I’m glad you were able to unload him. Good job. I don’t like Turner much at all, even if AI9 is dealt. J.J. Redick is a nice guy to have to round out your bench in a deep league, but his ceiling is quite low. See if Mario Chalmers is still available.
@nizzio: You bet he is.
@Youngwood: Not Batum, maybe Williams. I’d lean toward staying put though.
Yo doc, this is completly off topic but please try to help me out. Last week dime posted the heinken sneakers. I just want to know how to get a pair Of those. I left a message in that forum with no response.
Thanks
chalmers is available. i would be dropping Turiaf, Bellineli or Warrick. birdman is on the wire too..i know, the wire is THIN.
i just picked up Garcia since Tyreke is out.
doc i trade bron and bargnani for ginobili and granger… at tthe time it seemed good, but do u think i made the right choice
hey doc someone dropped ben gordon. do you think he can bounce back from his strings of bad games lately? if yes, who among casspi, flynn, j. thompson and t. gibson is worth dropping for him? thanks again doc.
I’ve followed your posts Doc for awhile silently…and whenever you mentioned a certain player that I had on my rosters, I took your spin and applied it to my league…but I’m really struggling on 1 move
I need to get rid of J. Kidd!!! he got assigned b/c of auto-draft…I’m content w/ my PG position (I have Augustin, Nash, C. Paul, and recently acquired Andre Miller)…what SF/PF do you think I should pursue in exchange for Kidd? (someone good at rebounding and low TO)
Hi Doc, Thank you for your great work everyday.
Amir Johnson is in FA pool (9-Cat H2H 12 team).
My team:
Amare, Ray Felton, Wilson Chandler, Landry Fields, Camby, David West, Brook Lopez, Billups, Calderon, Kyle Lowry, Baron Davis, Caron Butler.
Who should I drop to pick up Amir (or I shouldn’t)?
I’m trying to trade Butler for D. Collison, should I?
Thanks.
What do you guys think about trading david lee for boozer? Or is lee’s upside bigger over the course of the season…?
Hey Doc,
Should I offer Paul Millsap and Andray Blatche for Dirk and Baron Davis?
THis is my team:
Darren Collison
Mayo
Jason Kidd
Gallinari
Durant
Tyrus thomas
Andrew Bynum
Blatche
Terrence williams
Derrick Favors
Paul Millsap
Tyreke Evans
-thanks
@Wiz: That’s beyond the realm of my expertise, but my understanding is that they’re extremely limited.
@tigerstyLe: I’d consider swapping out Turiaf, unless you really need blocks.
@Hollywud15: I wouldn’t have done it. You have two frail dudes leading your team now, which isn’t really recommended for anyone.
@oohbz: He’s not going to be truly, consistently valuable until a trade happens for the Pistons. If you still want to stash him, give up Gibson if you don’t need blocks.
@Rob T.: Thanks very much for reading. Target guys in the realm of Camby, Duncan, Z. Randolph, Bogut or McGee.
@WuMan: Thanks for the kind words. I’d stay put for now, though Lowry will be close to droppable once Aaron Brooks is back to 100 percent. If you’re not using Butler, that seems like a nice stab at a buy-low opportunity. You’ll have to be patient though.
@Kick It: Lee’s upside is certainly higher, but I see nothing wrong with that move if you need immediate help. Lee’s elbow doesn’t seem close to 100 percent. (See: [dimemag.com])
Thanks, Doc…you like DBlair enough to drop Cousins for him? I think I might consider that after the Spurs and Kings’ games tomorrow if Blair makes it happen again. Or does Cousins have more potential than Ty Thomas? Also, give me an estimation of MMiller’s line once he gets rollin’…
hey doc. will swap and pick up chalmers.
i know you suggested to buy low on Collison – what do you think of my E.Gordon for his D.Collison+J.Crawford?? THANKS!!
Hello doc, need your help once again…
someone offered me Josh Smith, Kaman and J.Jones for David Lee, Pierce and Turiaf.
It’s a keeper league.
Thanks.
hey doc. I was able to get R Gay for Fields and Gallinari. Was that a wise move?I’m loaded on 3’s and Rebs, and needed help on blocks. Thoughts? thanks
Should I be peeing my pants about Flip Saunders’ recent comments about J Wall’s knee?
*
“I don’t think, with his situation, having tendinitis, that he’s ever going to be pain free from that,” said coach Flip Saunders. “So I think what we’re going to do is we’re going to monitor it. That’s the approach we’re taking, but the reason we say day-to-day is because these things, when you go through them, all of a sudden you might wake up the next day and they might be good to go. That’s why we’re handling it that way.”
*
I have Felton, Wade, Crawford, M Gasol, A Horford, and Love all providing assists, and Bayless and Lawson itching with potential, but that’s effectively the category with the most tug and pull. Should I trade Millsap for Jrue Holiday? Rebounds are my strong suit, especially with Bynum back.
@ Doc – tomorrow night, in a totals league, who should I play – Baron Davis or Mo Williams?
Hey doc,
Nash/Millsap/AK47 for Iguodala/KG/Billups
Which side wins? I’m slightly worried about okur’s return on ak and millsap. I get an insurnace that if Billups gets surgery or is out for more than 1 month, we can trade back.
What do you think doc?
Doc, quick question: Should I drop Caron for Beno? Or T-Will?
H2H, 9Cats, 10teams, lineup as follows:
Wall(oft injured), Monta, Jrue, Rondo, MoWill, Amare, Dwight, Diaw, Duncan, Fields, George Hill and Caron.
Too many guards, but not much going on for big men in the FA/Waivers.
Currently on waivers: Cousins, Beno, Kaman, Hedo, Lewis, Salmons, Maggette, Batum, T-Will, Ben Gordon, Murphy among others.
Anything I can do to improve this team? Im currently 5th in my league, and on a slide as of the past few weeks coz of injuries. thanks in advance!
also, forgot to add that Thompson and B.Rush are both free as well. Thanks!
Hey doc,
I heard the news that when Calderon is back, he will have to “fight” for his minutes with Bayless. Ugh not this timeshare crap all over again. Is he worth holding onto or should I drop him for George Hill, Marcus Camby, Vince Carter, or Dorrell Wright? They are all available on FA. Also, Darren Collison has become very frustrating and I’m losing hope that he will turn it around since O’Brien doesn’t think he fits well in the Pacers offense (and barely plays him now). Is he also worth dropping for one of those 4 FA I mentioned? Thanks again, Doc. I appreciate it.
@Conrad: Your plan on Blair sounds good. So long as he’s starting, Cousins is the better option, but we all know how fickle starting jobs can be in Sacramento. I like Thomas better than Cousins. For Miller, I think 10.5/5/3 along with 2+ threes is a safe place to start.
@tigerstyLe: I don’t like that deal for you. Keep Gordon. Collison is still shaky, and Crawford is a sell-high guy.
@Jooks: I’d steer clear. Lee will improve as his elbow heals, Kaman won’t be reliable for a while and Jones will lose value once Miller returns. Smith is the best player in that deal, but the other two-for-two isn’t favorable for you.
@Brian: That’s a decent deal for you.
@Nick: Not peeing your pants, but you should be concerned. Wall is suddenly a solid sell-high guy once he strings together some solid lines. Millsap for Holiday is a solid move.
@dagwaller: Mo.
@Jason: I’d rather have Nash/Millsap/AK47.
@ManilaFTW: I’d swap out Butler for Beno. If you’re looking to trade for a big man, don’t be afraid to package some of your guards for one or two, especially Wall, once he returns and puts together some good lines.
@Jonez: Yeah, timeshares are his curse. Those are some strong waiver-wire options. I’d consider swapping those two guys out for Hill, Camby or Wright, depending on your needs. Calderon deserves some wait-and-see though.
Thanks Doc ;)