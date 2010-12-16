Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.16

Beast of the Night: Paul Pierce killed the Knicks last night with 32 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 threes and a game-winning jumper right in Amar’e Stoudemire‘s goggled eye. He shot 56 percent (10-18) from the field, 100 percent (10-10) from the free-throw line and had two turnovers. Pierce has been relatively quiet in December but this game reminds his owners that there’s nothing to worry about.

Lines for Discussion:

Blake Griffin: 6-16 FG (38%), 8-11 FT (73%), 20 Pts, 18 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The kid has double-doubled in 13 straight games and has blocked at least one shot and stolen a ball in each of his last five. Beast.

Jrue Holiday: 10-20 FG (50%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; After a slow start to the season, Holiday has met expectations and is playing like a top-80 player so far. His only true weakness is his 43 percent shooting from the field..

Amar’e Stoudemire: 15-22 FG (68%), 9-11 FT (82%), 39 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; He almost had a game-winning three-pointer, too, but he took too long to let it go. Stoudemire is on a crazy streak right now and is playing out of his mind. He’s scored 30+ points in nine straight games now and has blocked at least one shot in 17 straight games. Stoudemire’s a new man and is giving owners who were bold enough to take him in the first round something to smile about.

Raymond Felton: 8-16 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 3 threes, 26 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 TO; Felton continues to destroy opponents and is playing like a top-12 stud this season. There’s not much reason to think he’ll slow down.

Carlos Boozer: 13-17 FG (77%), 8-11 FT (73%), 32 Pts, 12 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; Not too shabby in fewer than 26 minutes of playing time. Boozer looks just fine so far this season, and will get more and more consistent as 2011 rolls in. Joakim Noah‘s upcoming absence from the lineup will definitely boost Boozer’s value.

Daniel Gibson: 10-16 FG (63%), 2-3 FT (67%), 4 threes, 26 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; So long as he’s starting, Boobie will put up top-50 numbers thanks to his all-around production, especially in the three-pointers-made category.

O.J. Mayo: 10-15 FG (67%), 1-1 FT (100%), 3 threes, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; Mayo is clearly trending up lately and this line, in just 24:15 of work, is the cherry on top. Is he out of the woods? Nope. But his play recently is a good sign that he’ll eventually find his way back into fantasy rotations.

Tyreke Evans: 9-18 FG (50%), 3-3 FT (100%), 1 three, 22 Pts, 4 Reb, 7 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; He surprised his team by suiting up for last night’s game, and while this line was decent, don’t get fooled into getting too comfortable with Evans. His owners should be doing their best to sell high on him, since his health issues won’t disappear anytime soon.

Channing Frye: 7-17 FG (41%), 7 threes, 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; Frye started alongside Robin Lopez and turned in a monster line. Monitor how he ends up meshing with Lopez.

Caron Butler: 10-19 FG (53%), 3-3 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; This was Butler’s best game of the season, but his value remains frustratingly unchanged.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Spencer Hawes: 16 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 1 TO; It’s time to make room for him on your roster.

Nate Robinson: 9 Pts, 1 three, 1 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Rajon Rondo looks like he could miss some time, which means Robinson is a nice short-term add.

Leandro Barobsa: 21 Pts, 2 threes, 3 Reb, 2 Ast; He’s been playing well lately and should be picked up, especially if you need threes. His long-term value remains tied to his wrist.

Joey Dorsey: 12 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This is more of a fluke than anything, but if you’re in a deep league, keep an eye on him.

Ed Davis: 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 1 TO; He started last night, with Amir Johnson starting at center. If he continues to start, Davis is worth a look.

Jerryd Bayless: 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 TO; His value will take a hit once Jose Calderon returns, but he’ll still be worth having on most benches.

Corey Brewer: 20 Pts, 1 three, 3 Reb, 3 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; He’s inconsistent, but is worth consideration in deeper leagues if you need steals.

Martell Webster: 11 Pts, 3 threes, 2 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 TO; Webster isn’t wasting any time getting back into the swing of things and is worth picking up if you can spare the roster spot.

Robin Lopez: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; He went right back into the Suns’ starting lineup and is worth adding.

Taj Gibson: 6 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 Blk, 2 TO; He’s set to get more playing time thanks to Noah’s upcoming surgery.

Injuries:

Rajon Rondo (ankle): he sprained it last night and could miss tonight’s game

Shaquille O’Neal (calf): out tonight

Jermaine O’Neal (knee): could return to practice this weekend

Gerald Wallace (ankle): day-to-day

Joakim Noah (thumb): he’ll have surgery on Thursday and is likely out until March

Carlos Arroyo (personal): day-to-day

John Salmons (back): day-to-day

Anthony Morrow (hamstring): out 2-3 weeks

Andrea Bargnani (knee): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (knee): expected to play tonight

Yi Jianlian (knee): sprained MCL will put him out for 2-4 weeks

DeJuan Blair (knee): hurt it last night, day-to-day

Kevin Love (leg): monitor his status

For Tonight:

Robinson could have a nice night if Rondo takes the night off as the Celtics host the Hawks.

Keep an eye on how minutes are distributed for Travis Outlaw, Stephen Graham and Jordan Farmar, as the Nets host the Wizards.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

