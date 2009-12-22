Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.22

Beast of the Night: Andrew Bogut had his best game of the season so far, putting up 31 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks against the Pacers. He shot 74 percent (14-19) from the field, 43 percent (3-7) from the line and had 3 turnovers. Bogut has been a fantasy gem so far this season, save for his abysmal free-throw shooting (54 percent).

Noteworthy Lines:

Michael Redd â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He played 41 minutes in his first start since returning from his brief streak of DNPs and should be safe to start â€“ until his next streak of DNPs.

Paul Millsap â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his highest point total this month and follows an 18-point outing on Saturday. Both games saw Carlos Boozer get into foul trouble and his owners should do all they can to sell high.

Dwight Howard â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 11-15 FT (73%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO; A ho-hum line from Superman, but the relatively solid shooting from the line was a bonus.

Jameer Nelson â€“ 0-6 FG (0%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 Pts, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Not much going on here, but Nelson played 14 minutes in his return from knee surgery and should be a fine start by the beginning of January.

Tyreke Evans â€“ 8-19 FG (42%), 6-9 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This doesn’t reflect his “eff-you-I’m-taking-over” play at the end of the Kings’ astounding comeback against the Bulls, but it’s a nice line nonetheless. Evans continues to be a stud and a good sell-high candidate.

Chris Kaman â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 23 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; The lack of blocks is disappointing, but this was Kaman’s fifth consecutive game with 20+ points and 9+ rebounds.

Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 6 TO; Stoudemire has showed signs of a turnaround recently but this is a big downer. His owners just can’t seem to get everything they want from him so far.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Tyler Hansbrough â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to produce while Danny Granger is out and should be considered in deeper leagues.

Kirk Hinrich â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 Ast; Captain Kirk has been better lately and should continue to get 30+ minutes on most nights.

Taj Gibson â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 TO; He’s a double-double threat every night but could take a step back once Tyrus Thomas returns.

Rasual Butler â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While only good for mostly points and threes, Butler’s been good lately.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; He started for the second time this season and with Matt Bonner out for a while with a broken hand, Blair could be a starter for the foreseeable future.

Delonte West â€“ 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third-straight solid game and so long as he’s on the court, West should be ownable in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Flip Murray (ankle): questionable tonight

Gerald Wallace (headache): should play tonight

Dirk Nowitzki (elbow): could play tonight

Ryan Gomes (ankle): could return tonight

Larry Hughes (groin): questionable tonight

Mike Miller (calf): shooting and running, could return by the end of the month

Carl Landry (teeth): declared himself ready for tonight

Richard Hamilton (hamstring): out tonight

Tayshaun Prince (back): out tonight

Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable tonight

For Tonight:

Lou Williams will start tonight against the Wizards and should have a nice duel with Gilbert Arenas.

See if Boris Diaw steps up for the Bobcats if Stephen Jackson sits out with a bad back.

