Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.22

Beast of the Night: Andrew Bogut had his best game of the season so far, putting up 31 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks against the Pacers. He shot 74 percent (14-19) from the field, 43 percent (3-7) from the line and had 3 turnovers. Bogut has been a fantasy gem so far this season, save for his abysmal free-throw shooting (54 percent).
Noteworthy Lines:
Michael Redd â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 2-4 FT (50%), 2 3ptm, 14 Pts, 2 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; He played 41 minutes in his first start since returning from his brief streak of DNPs and should be safe to start â€“ until his next streak of DNPs.
Paul Millsap â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 4-6 FT (67%), 20 Pts, 4 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 TO; This was his highest point total this month and follows an 18-point outing on Saturday. Both games saw Carlos Boozer get into foul trouble and his owners should do all they can to sell high.
Dwight Howard â€“ 5-8 FG (63%), 11-15 FT (73%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 4 TO; A ho-hum line from Superman, but the relatively solid shooting from the line was a bonus.
Jameer Nelson â€“ 0-6 FG (0%), 2-2 FT (100%), 2 Pts, 1 Ast, 2 TO; Not much going on here, but Nelson played 14 minutes in his return from knee surgery and should be a fine start by the beginning of January.
Tyreke Evans â€“ 8-19 FG (42%), 6-9 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; This doesn’t reflect his “eff-you-I’m-taking-over” play at the end of the Kings’ astounding comeback against the Bulls, but it’s a nice line nonetheless. Evans continues to be a stud and a good sell-high candidate.
Chris Kaman â€“ 10-18 FG (56%), 3-4 FT (75%), 23 Pts, 15 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 TO; The lack of blocks is disappointing, but this was Kaman’s fifth consecutive game with 20+ points and 9+ rebounds.
Amar’e Stoudemire â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 2-2 FT (100%), 14 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Stl, 6 TO; Stoudemire has showed signs of a turnaround recently but this is a big downer. His owners just can’t seem to get everything they want from him so far.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Tyler Hansbrough â€“ 11 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; He continues to produce while Danny Granger is out and should be considered in deeper leagues.
Kirk Hinrich â€“ 14 Pts, 2 3ptm, 8 Reb, 2 Ast; Captain Kirk has been better lately and should continue to get 30+ minutes on most nights.
Taj Gibson â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 2 TO; He’s a double-double threat every night but could take a step back once Tyrus Thomas returns.
Rasual Butler â€“ 18 Pts, 2 3ptm, 3 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Blk, 1 TO; While only good for mostly points and threes, Butler’s been good lately.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; He started for the second time this season and with Matt Bonner out for a while with a broken hand, Blair could be a starter for the foreseeable future.
Delonte West â€“ 12 Pts, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was his third-straight solid game and so long as he’s on the court, West should be ownable in deeper leagues.
Injuries:
Flip Murray (ankle): questionable tonight
Gerald Wallace (headache): should play tonight
Dirk Nowitzki (elbow): could play tonight
Ryan Gomes (ankle): could return tonight
Larry Hughes (groin): questionable tonight
Mike Miller (calf): shooting and running, could return by the end of the month
Carl Landry (teeth): declared himself ready for tonight
Richard Hamilton (hamstring): out tonight
Tayshaun Prince (back): out tonight
Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable tonight
For Tonight:
Lou Williams will start tonight against the Wizards and should have a nice duel with Gilbert Arenas.
See if Boris Diaw steps up for the Bobcats if Stephen Jackson sits out with a bad back.
Great line by Bogut – Who’s on my bench! I had to start him or KLove and each week I pick the wrong one. Can Bogut become more consistent? His FG% was horrific the last week then he comes out and hits 14 of 19?
Consistency Bogut – Dude is the best center in the East not named Superman (sorry Lopez).
That’s the most anglo saxons I’ve seen in a best of the night list all year.
Hi Doc, What do you think of Roy Hibbert? He got 16-7 and 1stl 1blk last night against the hot Auzzie.
Hey Doc,
I’m thinking of dropping Ilyasova for Ty Thomas. Do you think that’s a good idea?
hot auzzie. thats how bruno would say someone has a “hot ass” hahahaha.
Doc, do you think I should drop Hinrich for Barbosa?
Hey Doc,
I am in a 13 team league and getting murdered. I am thinking about dropping some/all of these players:
ty lawson
jason williams
mario chalmers
tmac
Players that are available:
q-rich
delonte west
brandon rush
luke ridnour
Who do you think i should drop and pick up?
should i trade iverson and tmac for redd?
Sorry for the late responses! Crazy day of traveling… I’ll get to all of these shortly!
@WuMan: Hibbert is showing signs of a turnaround but see if he can keep it going into 2010 before valuing him too high.
@Frank: Yeah, not a bad idea, especially if you can give up threes in exchange for some steals and blocks. Keeping Ilyasova to see how he fares during the next week isn’t a bad idea either, since he’s showing some surprising resilience.
@Jay: Yes, not a bad idea.
@BrickLayer: Swap out Lawson, Williams and McGrady for Richardson, Rush and West. T-Mac does have his appeal though, especially if he gets traded, but I’m one of those pessimists who thinks he’ll be more trouble than help.
@percivel: Very interesting idea there. There are a lot of fragile pieces there. If Iverson and Redd both stay healthy, Redd probably gets the edge because of his threes. If you would benefit from a freed-up roster spot, go for it. Just know that A.I. has a better chance at a healthy 2010 than Redd.
Hey Doc,
I just got offered a trade in one of my leagues and my current roster is,
Deron Williams
Eric Gordon
Jason Terry
Jameer Nelson
Luol Deng
Jeff Green
Dirk
Nene
Troy Murphy
Boris Diaw
Udonis Haslem
Grant Hill
Mario Chalmers
Brook Lopez
Marreese Speights
Well, in the trade I would receive Bargs and Rudy Gay. I would give up Luol Deng Jeff Green and Jameer. Should I do it? I am 3rd in the league and it is head to head matchups.
@Singharaj: He’s buying low on Nelson, you’re selling high on Deng, and Green is putting things together lately. Bargnani and Gay are struggling lately as well.
This is too much of a mixed bag for my tastes. Deng will lose some value once Tyrus Thomas returns, but he should remain a top-60 player, and Nelson will eventually work his way back into top-75 value, at least. Green looks primed to keep things up.
Bargnani and Gay are solid players, but this might be too much to give up for them.
Hey Doc,
Is it a good idea to trade rashard lewis and eric gordon for drose and jeff green?
My teams are:
billups
Gwallace
Nowitzki
deng
McGrady
Iverson
EGordon
RLewis
Pierce
MGasol
Gallinari
Love
@BROY: You’re losing out on threes, definitely. Billups, Pierce and Gallo will have to shoulder that load for the most part.
Other than that, this is fairly even. If you think you can lose out on threes and that your roster needs some shaking up, this seems like a decent deal.
Gallinari had a bad night tonight, but I’ve realized that his FG is a huge turnoff.
Are there any possible FA’s that I should try and pick up over Gallinari?
There’s JJack, Barea, QRich, and TChandler.
I’ve been having one “FA” slot on my team this whole season, having QRich at one point.
Any thoughts Doc? Thanks.
Oh. And DWest/Rush/Ridnour are available as well.
Doc,
What should I do about Rich Hamilton? He’s played three games this season. I’m so inclined to just drop him…
bogut = east reserve all-star
@Duck: I’d keep Gallo. His low turnovers and surprising combo of steals/blocks on most nights keeps his value afloat, even when he shoots poorly.
@Milkboy: No one can blame you. When he has played, Rip’s been solid, but yes, his health has been extremely frustrated this season. If you can spare the spot at the end of your bench, he’s probably worth holding onto unless there’s a hot pickup available.