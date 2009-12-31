Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.31

Beast of the Night: LeBron James celebrated his 25th birthday by going off for 48 points, 10 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He added 4 threes and 3 turnovers while shooting 65 percent (15-23) from the floor and 88 percent (14-16) from the line. This was a nice present for his fantasy owners.

Noteworthy Lines:

Josh Smith â€“ 4-11 FG (36%), 3-4 FT (75%), 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s fallen off a bit from his furious start to the season. Trade for him if you want, but Smith might not get much better than he’s been in December.

Roy Hibbert â€“ 8-14 FG (57%), 9-10 FT (90%), 25 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; The points were a career-high for Hibbert, who has been solid in two consecutive games. He came off the bench for both of those but it’s unlikely that he’ll continue to play behind Solomon Jones for much longer.

David Lee â€“ 12-20 FG (60%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 8 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; This was his best overall line of the season so far. Lee will remain a fantasy stud in 2010.

Yi Jianlian â€“ 9-16 FG (56%), 4-6 FT (67%), 22 Pts, 6 Reb, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Maybe getting a huge gash on his lip was just the kind of wake-up call he needed to get things going. Given his history of inconsistency, it might be smart to sell high on Yi, but he doesn’t have much competition for minutes in New Jersey and has a good shot at keeping this up.

Al Jefferson â€“ 10-15 FG (67%), 1-3 FT (33%), 21 Pts, 9 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He’s been a bust so far this season but continues to progress bit by bit.

Kevin Love â€“ 5-12 FG (42%), 5-9 FT (56%), 2 3ptm, 17 Pts, 11 Reb, 9 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 TO; [Insert play on his last name here.] The assists were a bonus last night but Love has proven himself to be a fantasy beast since returning earlier this month.

Channing Frye â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; The points were a season-high and the threes tied a season-high for Frye. He’ll remain a bit inconsistent the rest of the way but is still a weekly starter in most leagues.

Allen Iverson â€“ 6-14 FG (43%), 6-6 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 20 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 2 TO; This was A.I.’s best line of the season and the fact that Lou Williams managed to put up a strong game (22 points, 2 threes, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal) alongside Iverson is a promising sign.

Eric Gordon â€“ 8-11 FG (73%), 5-7 FT (71%), 3 3ptm, 24 Pts, 1 Reb, 6 Ast, 5 Stl, 4 TO; He was a great buy-low candidate coming into this one but that opportunity could be gone now.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Luther Head â€“ 30 Pts, 4 3ptm, 7 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; He started last night for the mess that is the Pacers and if he continues to do so, Head could be a nice pickup.

Keyon Dooling â€“ 12 Pts, 1 3ptm, 1 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl; This might not last once Rafer Alston returns but for now, Dooling is doling out some solid stats.

Udonis Haslem â€“ 10 Pts, 9 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; That’s four straight solid games for Haslem.

Tony Allen â€“ 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 TO; He’s filling in quite adequately for Paul Pierce.

Donte Greene â€“ 21 Pts, 1 3ptm, 6 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Blk, 5 TO; He’s capable of contributing in all categories when given proper minutes.

Jerryd Bayless â€“ 14 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; Inconsistent but relevant in deeper leagues.

Injuries:

Kevin Garnett (leg): could be out for a spell

Glen Davis (ankle): day-to-day

Josh Howard (hamstring): tweaked it Sunday, check his status

LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle): sprained it last night, monitor his status

Hedo Turkoglu (knee): bruised it last night, day-to-day

For Tonight:

Dirk Nowitzki should have no problem torching an undersized Rockets’ frontcourt, but the speedy Aaron Brooks should give Jason Kidd all he can handle.

There should be a nice backcourt battle between the Sixers and the Clippers in Los Angeles.