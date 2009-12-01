Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.1

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd found his shot last night and went off for 22 points, 5 treys, 6 boards, 11 dimes, 4 steals and 3 blocks. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the line and turned the ball over twice. This was his best offensive output of the season so far and serves as a reminder of what the veteran is capable of, though not on a nightly basis.
Noteworthy Lines:
Andrew Bogut â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 2-6 FT (33%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk; He returned earlier than expected and put up a monster line.
Elton Brand â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 TO; Not bad for 25 minutes off the bench after sitting out three games with a bum hamstring.
O.J. Mayo â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Not the best all-around line but it’s encouraging to see Mayo shoot well. It’s still possible to buy low on him, but that window is closing.
Ronnie Brewer â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO, 3 Stl; He’s been disappointing this season but played 42 minutes and put up a nice line last night. Brewer could have a nice streak so long as Andrei Kirilenko is sidelined.
Carlos Boozer â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The points and rebounds aren’t too surprising, but he’s dished the ball really well during the second half of November.
Mike Dunleavy â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; His comeback has been successful thus far and he already looks ready to contribute for owners who were savvy enough to pick him up during the last couple weeks.
Monta Ellis â€“ 15-27 FG (56%), 14-16 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 45 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Stl, 7 TO; Four out of his last five games have been great. Not only is he scoring more, he’s handing out more assists (and turnovers), steals more orange balls and hitting more threes this season compared to last. Congratulations if you bought low on him a couple weeks ago.
Marc Gasol â€“ 1-5 FG (20%), 3-8 FT (38%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; It’s comforting to know that he’s human. If there was ever a chance to buy low on him, now’s the time.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Samuel Dalembert â€“ 6 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; That’s two consecutive big lines from him. It’s time to pick him up.
Willie Green â€“ 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; His value might take a huge hit once someone returns to the Sixers, but Green could be a nice play for the rest of this week.
Erick Dampier â€“ 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He’s back and he started last night. Dampier might take a few games to get back on track but if you need help at the center spot, consider picking him up.
Drew Gooden â€“ 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He came off the bench but remains a solid player to at least have on your bench.
Jose Juan Barea â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Consistency isn’t his forte, but Barea deserves consideration in deeper leagues.
Marcus Williams â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Mike Conley out, Williams could put up some nice lines.
Allen Iverson â€“ Reports are getting rosier and rosier about the possibility of his return to Philadelphia. He’s going fast so go pick him up as soon as you read this.
Injuries:
Anthony Randolph (ankle): out for tonight, could be back Thursday
Ronny Turiaf (unknown): his return was cut short last night, monitor his status
Kirk Hinrich (thumb): out one to two weeks
Nene (knee): probable tonight
Chris Andersen (sinus infection): probable tonight
Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable for Wednesday
Charlie Villanueva (nose): questionable for Wednesday
Luis Scola (eye): doubtful for Wednesday
Mike Conley (shoulder): day-to-day
Luke Ridnour (hamstring): day-to-day
Rudy Gay (personal): should be back Wednesday
Mehmet Okur (chest): monitor his status
Leandro Barbosa (ankle): could miss two to four weeks
For Tonight:
See if anyone besides Earl Boykins steps up for the Wizards as they visit Toronto.
The Suns take on the Knicks in New York, which means there will be a lot of running and gunning. Look for some great fantasy lines to come out of this one.
Carmelo Anthony and Ellis could have a nice scoring duel tonight in Denver.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
1st. I want Dimemag on my iPhone for christmas..App? Mobile web page?
Hey Doc,
Someone dropped t-mac and biedrins in my h2h 12-team league. Who should I drop to pick those two up? My team is:
G:
Brandon Jennings
Jameer Nelson
Nate Robinson
Brandon Roy
Jason Williams
Ray Allen
F:
Luol Deng
Carmelo Anthony
Carl Landry
Ersan Ilyasova
C:
Andrew Bogut
Luis Scola
Drew Gooden
It’s a 2 center league. THANKS!
Hey Doc, could you tell me how Lou Williams might do when he comes back if Iverson is on the team? Will he start alongside Iverson or come off the bench? He won’t do anything as well as before he got injured, but do you think he’d still average over 14 points 4 assists 1 three 1 steal? Also, and this is especially important, how would Iguodala be affected by the presence of Lou Will and Iverson? I know this is thinking far in advance but I’m doing well in my league and am planning all the way for the playoffs already.
Thanks a lot.
Ellis needs to learn that he has teammates an they would like to see the ball from time to time. Talk about tunnel vision.
I’m still trying to get rid of Camby before Griffin comes back. Are Marc Gasol or Troy Murphy good offers for Camby?
Thanks!
@Antouan
I think Marc Gasol is a steal if you get him for Camby, especially once Griffin comes back.
Calderon and butler for bogut and jeff green? I’m giving up green and bogut
Doc, first should I drop Hibbert for Camby?
Second, I took your advice on the AI deal, we’ll see if picking him up this time does more good than when I picked him up thinking he was headed to NY. If AI doesn’t pan out, I’m also keeping an eye on Tinsley. What I remember Tinsley from years ago was lots of assists but a FG% that was brutal, does that sound about right?
Doc,
You mentioned an AK injury in the Brewer blurb, but there’s no more info in the injuries section. Any idea how long the Rushkie is sidelined for?
Is dropping Danilo Gallinari for Morrow smart, or is it a wash? Last roster spot is between those 2 and Mike Dunleavy.
ANSWER ME!!!
doc,
i had louis williams who was putting up monster stats..should i drop him now? 8 weeks is a long time to hold out..but he was putting up numbers! also..if ai does sign..williams takes a huge hit even when he does return correct?
and wtf is up with roy hibbert? ever since murph came back hibberts numbers have been garbage..is he also a drop now or a wait and see?
Jason,
for what its worth I personally think its risky picking up 2 players who’s return dates are still unknown, ESPECIALLY in a H2H league. I actually just had to get rid of Biedrins because I was losing on boards with him out an needed to make up ground.
I would look for a guy like Kendrick Perkins to hold you over for the time being who is consistent with his rebounds and has a solid shooting percentage but not much else. Drew Gooden has been extremely hit or miss lately so hes a risky play.
Just my opinion because again I was in the very same situation with Biedrins. T-mac by the way is very risky, who knows when he is coming back and how much he will play. Wouldnt even waste the spot in the lineup just yet. H2H is all about stats on a nightly basis.
@Jason: If you must pick them up, consider dropping J-Will, Ilyasova or Gooden.
@libby: I think the stats you listed for Williams if Iverson joins are pretty conservative, but on the right track. I can’t see him starting beside Iverson, since both are undersized guards. He’s more likely to be their sixth man off the bench and should see about 25-30 minutes a night.
Iguodala might score a couple fewer points a game and might lose an assist, but his other stats should remain intact.
No problem with planning ahead! Good thinking.
@Antouan: I agree with @Jason in that Gasol is a great swap for Camby, given the risks to his value. Murphy, not so much, but not the worst you could do.
@JLEE: I don’t like that deal for you. If you’re very hopeful about Calderon and Butler turning things around, I admire your optimism and maybe you could make the deal. I’d steer clear though.
@DoubleA: Yes, Camby > Hibbert just about every week that he’s healthy. But once you have him, see if you can sell high on him.
And your thinking about Tinsley sounds about right.
@Goat: He’s expected to return Friday.
@deuce: Smart. I like Dunleavy better than either, though, of course, his health is a lot more delicate.
@LAballer: Tough break on Williams, who I own in a couple leagues. Yes, his value will take a hit if A.I. returns to Philly, but he should still be a serviceable utility player.
And yes, Hibbert’s value has been crushed by Murphy and, surprisingly, Jeff Foster’s returns. He might eventually take the starting C job, but if there’s a hot free agent you’d like to pick up, you should feel free to swap him out. Try to hold onto him for another week if you can though.
anouther one for you:
Iverson getting closer to signing with the sixers. Should i trade Brand for calderon?
@JLEE: No. You could definitely get more for Brand or give up less for Calderon.
If you’re very paranoid about Iverson’s potential effect on Brand’s value then I can understand, but don’t trade on that fear until it happens. Brand’s boards and blocks should remain unscathed if A.I. returns to Philly.
Thanks for the advice, Doc!
Should I go for Iverson (free agent in my league) instead of T-Mac?
@Jason: Yes!
should i drop corey brewer or michael redd for nick young?
@JLee – Speights getting healthy again (late Dec?) would have much more of an impact on Brand than Iverson could.
@hoopinc10: Maybe Brewer, though Young is only good until Mike Miller returns.
Hey DOc,
I was wondering if I should trade Rashard Lewis, Billups and Andre miller for Joe Johnson and Dwade
@BRoy: If you can afford to give up some depth, this seems like a fair deal.
should i drop anthony randolph for iverson? i figure anthony randolph will only be effective if nelson gets fired and i don’t wanna risk anyone else taking iverson in my league.
@cali4nia: Yes.