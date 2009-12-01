Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.1

Beast of the Night: Jason Kidd found his shot last night and went off for 22 points, 5 treys, 6 boards, 11 dimes, 4 steals and 3 blocks. He shot 50 percent (8-16) from the field, 50 percent (1-2) from the line and turned the ball over twice. This was his best offensive output of the season so far and serves as a reminder of what the veteran is capable of, though not on a nightly basis.

Noteworthy Lines:

Andrew Bogut â€“ 10-19 FG (53%), 2-6 FT (33%), 22 Pts, 15 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl, 4 Blk; He returned earlier than expected and put up a monster line.

Elton Brand â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 5-6 FT (83%), 21 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 TO; Not bad for 25 minutes off the bench after sitting out three games with a bum hamstring.

O.J. Mayo â€“ 8-13 FG (62%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Not the best all-around line but it’s encouraging to see Mayo shoot well. It’s still possible to buy low on him, but that window is closing.

Ronnie Brewer â€“ 11-16 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 25 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 TO, 3 Stl; He’s been disappointing this season but played 42 minutes and put up a nice line last night. Brewer could have a nice streak so long as Andrei Kirilenko is sidelined.

Carlos Boozer â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 6-6 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 15 Reb, 7 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; The points and rebounds aren’t too surprising, but he’s dished the ball really well during the second half of November.

Mike Dunleavy â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 7-7 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 22 Pts, 3 Reb, 2 Stl, 3 TO; His comeback has been successful thus far and he already looks ready to contribute for owners who were savvy enough to pick him up during the last couple weeks.

Monta Ellis â€“ 15-27 FG (56%), 14-16 FT (88%), 1 3ptm, 45 Pts, 5 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Stl, 7 TO; Four out of his last five games have been great. Not only is he scoring more, he’s handing out more assists (and turnovers), steals more orange balls and hitting more threes this season compared to last. Congratulations if you bought low on him a couple weeks ago.

Marc Gasol â€“ 1-5 FG (20%), 3-8 FT (38%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Blk; It’s comforting to know that he’s human. If there was ever a chance to buy low on him, now’s the time.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Samuel Dalembert â€“ 6 Pts, 19 Reb, 2 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; That’s two consecutive big lines from him. It’s time to pick him up.

Willie Green â€“ 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl; His value might take a huge hit once someone returns to the Sixers, but Green could be a nice play for the rest of this week.

Erick Dampier â€“ 3 Pts, 1 Reb, 1 TO; He’s back and he started last night. Dampier might take a few games to get back on track but if you need help at the center spot, consider picking him up.

Drew Gooden â€“ 15 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; He came off the bench but remains a solid player to at least have on your bench.

Jose Juan Barea â€“ 11 Pts, 3 3ptm, 3 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Consistency isn’t his forte, but Barea deserves consideration in deeper leagues.

Marcus Williams â€“ 17 Pts, 1 3ptm, 2 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; With Mike Conley out, Williams could put up some nice lines.

Allen Iverson â€“ Reports are getting rosier and rosier about the possibility of his return to Philadelphia. He’s going fast so go pick him up as soon as you read this.

Injuries:

Anthony Randolph (ankle): out for tonight, could be back Thursday

Ronny Turiaf (unknown): his return was cut short last night, monitor his status

Kirk Hinrich (thumb): out one to two weeks

Nene (knee): probable tonight

Chris Andersen (sinus infection): probable tonight

Ben Gordon (ankle): questionable for Wednesday

Charlie Villanueva (nose): questionable for Wednesday

Luis Scola (eye): doubtful for Wednesday

Mike Conley (shoulder): day-to-day

Luke Ridnour (hamstring): day-to-day

Rudy Gay (personal): should be back Wednesday

Mehmet Okur (chest): monitor his status

Leandro Barbosa (ankle): could miss two to four weeks

For Tonight:

See if anyone besides Earl Boykins steps up for the Wizards as they visit Toronto.

The Suns take on the Knicks in New York, which means there will be a lot of running and gunning. Look for some great fantasy lines to come out of this one.

Carmelo Anthony and Ellis could have a nice scoring duel tonight in Denver.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.