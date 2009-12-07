Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.7 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Chris Paul made a somewhat surprising early return from a sprained ankle on Friday and dropped some jaws with his 16 points, 6 boards, 15 dimes, 8 steals and 1 block. He hit 46 percent (6-13) of his shots, all of his three free throws and chipped in a three-pointer. He had 3 turnovers, but a 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio ain’t shabby. This line must’ve been painful for his owners who understandably benched him in weekly formats, but it’s safe to say that CP3 won’t need any time to recover his status as the best fantasy baller in the land.
Noteworthy Lines:
Chris Bosh (12/4) â€“ 13-25 FG (52%), 5-8 FT (63%), 31 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He backed up his harsh words for his team last week with two beastly lines this weekend, leading the Raptors to two straight victories. Chances are, Bosh is leading his fantasy owners to victories, too.
Chris Duhon (12/4) â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Of course, he followed this up with a stinker on Sunday, but Duhon continues to get plenty of minutes.
Boris Diaw (12/5) â€“ 10-12 FG (83%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Just when it looked like he was going Titanic on us, Diaw puts up this fine line. Consistency will be an issue with Stephen Jackson now facilitating a lot of the Bobcats’ offense, but Diaw still deserves a spot in virtually all leagues.
Kevin Love (12/5) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s averaging 14.5/10.5/2, along with 2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2 threes per game so far after his first two games back.
Tyreke Evans (12/5) â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl; He followed this up with 30/4/4 against the Heat on Sunday. Evans is clearly going to be a fantasy force for years to come, but his owners should probably sell high on him before Kevin Martin returns.
Amar’e Stoudemire (12/5) â€“ 5-13 FG (39%), 8-12 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; When he scores well, he doesn’t grab many rebounds. When he rebounds well, his offense struggles. Expect Stoudemire to figure things out soon.
Anthony Randolph (12/5) â€“ 10-23 FG (44%), 8-9 FT (89%), 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He came back from an ankle sprain, Randolph played a season-high 35 minutes and put up a sexy line. All bets are off once Nellie returns to the bench.
Ben Gordon (12/6) â€“ 1-1 FG (100%), 3-5 FT (60%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He was hindered by a bum ankle and only played fewer than 12 minutes, but with Richard Hamilton nearing his return and the steady play of Will Bynum, Gordon could be in trouble.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Joel Przybilla â€“ Greg Oden’s misery is his reward
Early Boykins â€“ he’s no joke and deserves to be owned in more leagues than he is right now
Ryan Gomes â€“ his value is threatened by Love’s successful return, but ride him till he drops
Wesley Matthews â€“ starting gig very secure, will get plenty of minutes
Erick Dampier â€“ solid return so far, good source of boards and blocks
Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ continues to start and get ample minutes
Chase Budinger â€“ look beyond the hokey name and consider him if you need threes
Jonas Jerebko â€“ look beyond the Amish-ish name and appreciate the multitalented Swede’s secure spot in the Pistons’ roster
Injuries:
Oden (knee): out for the season
Andre Iguodala (ankle): didn’t practice Sunday, game-time decision tonight
Willie Green (hand): likely to play tonight
Jrue Holiday (shoulder): could return tonight
Rudy Fernandez (back): out for at least two games
Andris Biedrins (back): will join team on five-game road trip, could return soon
Nenad Krstic (ankle): questionable tonight
Michael Finley (ankle): will miss a few games
Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Allen Iverson returns tonight and takes on his former Nuggets squad. His conditioning isn’t quite there yet, but expect him to make an impression very quickly.
Doc, mario chalmbers was dropped in my league today, is he worth picking up for will bynum or courtney Lee?????
@Chise: With Rip close to returning, Bynum is a better swap than Lee, who looks primed for major minutes.
Doc, i was thinking of dropping Chalmers for Prince… you think its a good move or should i wait a bit longer? i have kidd westbrook and jennings as my other PGs
newest fantasy stat, kudos to basketbawful…the suck differential….check it out at 82games.com….the players (15 minutes a game minimum) whose teams are at least 10 points a game WORSE when they are on the floor, versus off the floor, in 09/10 thru dec 5/09 are:
-10 – david lee, roger mason, james posey
-11 – hakim warrick,jose barea,derrick rose,joaquim noah
-12 – shane battier, marquis daniels
-13 – jeff green and josh boone
-14 mikki moore
-15 gilbert arenas, brandon bass
-16 drew gooden
-17 troy murphy
-18 shannon brown
-20 monta ellis
-28 marcin gortat
so, if your team is 15 points or more a game WORSE when you are on the floor, than when you’re not, should you still be playing 15 minutes or more a game? i don’t think so
Would you drop Thaddeus Young for Richard Hamilton or Kenyon Martin? I need I’m really hurting in FG%, Young has been great but not sure he gets as many shots now. Could also use a little FT%, asts or blks.
Thanks
Hey Doc,
I am having problems at the SG spot. Granger is down and Tmac was supposed to be my backup…
Waiver players i am considering are:
Delonte West
A Parker
J Jack
J Harden
Who do you think i should pick and can give me a nice run over the next month or so.
I really need help with my percentages.
Cheers,
Another one for you Doc,
Is there a website or a way to tell which players have the greatest impact on your percentages? Its easy to be fooled by the percentages, but a lot of it has to do with how many shots they are putting up.
Cheers,
@Grandmama: I’d go with Martin for now. Rip’s going to have a tough time getting consistent minutes with Gordon and Bynum crowding the SG spot.
@AM: I’m not too confident about Prince’s ability to produce great fantasy lines this year. I’d stick it out with Chalmers a bit longer.
@BrickLayer: I’d look at Parker and Harden out of that group.
@BrickLayer: I’m not aware of a site with that info, though I wouldn’t be surprised to find one out there. I’ll look for one.
In the meantime, sifting through shots-per-game helps a bit in discerning which players actually help and which ones might not.
FANTASY DOC
Guy wants to trade me kobe for josh smith and carl landry
@RonNation: That’s tough to turn down. If you can afford to lose some big-man stats and depth, this looks like a good one for you.
Someone in my league just dropped Michael Beasley and picked up Pryzbilla in his place. Anyone on my roster that I should drop for Beasley? Other available FA are:
Wilson Chandler
Ryan Gomes
Tayshawn Prince
Louis Williams
Hakim Warrick
Erick Dampier
Vlad Radmonovich
Rotisserie League. 12 teams. My roster:
Derrick Rose
Monta Ellis
Grant Hill
Jeff Green
Kevin Durant
Carmelo Anthony
Jason Thompson
Ersan Ilyasova
Lamar Odom
Luis Scola
Kevin Love
Andrew Bynum
Dwight Howard
@Lady Luck: Consider swapping out Ilyasova or Hill for Beasley, Radmanovic, Dampier or Gomes.
Doc, should I drop Jamal Tinsley for Nate Robinson?
@Jooks: Not right now, unless you have the inside scoop that Nate’s sneakers will touch the floor sometime soon.