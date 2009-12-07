Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 12.7 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Chris Paul made a somewhat surprising early return from a sprained ankle on Friday and dropped some jaws with his 16 points, 6 boards, 15 dimes, 8 steals and 1 block. He hit 46 percent (6-13) of his shots, all of his three free throws and chipped in a three-pointer. He had 3 turnovers, but a 5:1 assist-to-turnover ratio ain’t shabby. This line must’ve been painful for his owners who understandably benched him in weekly formats, but it’s safe to say that CP3 won’t need any time to recover his status as the best fantasy baller in the land.

Noteworthy Lines:

Chris Bosh (12/4) â€“ 13-25 FG (52%), 5-8 FT (63%), 31 Pts, 16 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Blk, 2 TO; He backed up his harsh words for his team last week with two beastly lines this weekend, leading the Raptors to two straight victories. Chances are, Bosh is leading his fantasy owners to victories, too.

Chris Duhon (12/4) â€“ 10-16 FG (63%), 1-2 FT (50%), 4 3ptm, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Of course, he followed this up with a stinker on Sunday, but Duhon continues to get plenty of minutes.

Boris Diaw (12/5) â€“ 10-12 FG (83%), 3-3 FT (100%), 5 3ptm, 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; Just when it looked like he was going Titanic on us, Diaw puts up this fine line. Consistency will be an issue with Stephen Jackson now facilitating a lot of the Bobcats’ offense, but Diaw still deserves a spot in virtually all leagues.

Kevin Love (12/5) â€“ 6-9 FG (67%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 18 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; He’s averaging 14.5/10.5/2, along with 2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2 threes per game so far after his first two games back.

Tyreke Evans (12/5) â€“ 8-16 FG (50%), 4-6 FT (67%), 1 3ptm, 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl; He followed this up with 30/4/4 against the Heat on Sunday. Evans is clearly going to be a fantasy force for years to come, but his owners should probably sell high on him before Kevin Martin returns.

Amar’e Stoudemire (12/5) â€“ 5-13 FG (39%), 8-12 FT (67%), 18 Pts, 21 Reb, 1 Blk, 3 TO; When he scores well, he doesn’t grab many rebounds. When he rebounds well, his offense struggles. Expect Stoudemire to figure things out soon.

Anthony Randolph (12/5) â€“ 10-23 FG (44%), 8-9 FT (89%), 28 Pts, 13 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He came back from an ankle sprain, Randolph played a season-high 35 minutes and put up a sexy line. All bets are off once Nellie returns to the bench.

Ben Gordon (12/6) â€“ 1-1 FG (100%), 3-5 FT (60%), 5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl; He was hindered by a bum ankle and only played fewer than 12 minutes, but with Richard Hamilton nearing his return and the steady play of Will Bynum, Gordon could be in trouble.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Joel Przybilla â€“ Greg Oden’s misery is his reward

Early Boykins â€“ he’s no joke and deserves to be owned in more leagues than he is right now

Ryan Gomes â€“ his value is threatened by Love’s successful return, but ride him till he drops

Wesley Matthews â€“ starting gig very secure, will get plenty of minutes

Erick Dampier â€“ solid return so far, good source of boards and blocks

Vladimir Radmanovic â€“ continues to start and get ample minutes

Chase Budinger â€“ look beyond the hokey name and consider him if you need threes

Jonas Jerebko â€“ look beyond the Amish-ish name and appreciate the multitalented Swede’s secure spot in the Pistons’ roster

Injuries:

Oden (knee): out for the season

Andre Iguodala (ankle): didn’t practice Sunday, game-time decision tonight

Willie Green (hand): likely to play tonight

Jrue Holiday (shoulder): could return tonight

Rudy Fernandez (back): out for at least two games

Andris Biedrins (back): will join team on five-game road trip, could return soon

Nenad Krstic (ankle): questionable tonight

Michael Finley (ankle): will miss a few games

Andrei Kirilenko (back): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Allen Iverson returns tonight and takes on his former Nuggets squad. His conditioning isn’t quite there yet, but expect him to make an impression very quickly.

