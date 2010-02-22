Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.22 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Danny Granger averaged 32.5 points, 3.5 threes, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and a turnover in two huge games this weekend. After a lackluster January, Granger has turned things around in February so far and remains a fantasy force.

Noteworthy Lines:

Tyrus Thomas (2/19) â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 9 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a game of 12/11, a steal and 4 blocks and seems ready to finish the season strong in Charlotte.

Andre Iguodala (2/19) â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk; This was a nearly perfect line from Iguodala. Though he’s always liable to put up a clunker or two every week, he remains the Sixers’ best fantasy player.

Dwight Howard (2/19) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 7-10 FT (70%), 29 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 22/16/2/1/4 game and is hitting his free throws at a decent clip lately. Oh, and Howard has put up 18 straight double-doubles.

Darren Collison (2/19) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 12 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 8 TO; He almost notched a quadruple-double, albeit a bittersweet one. Collison’s owners would do well not to get too attached to him and to test the trade waters sooner than later, especially in leagues with trade deadlines.

Tracy McGrady (2/20) â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; What layoff? T-Mac returned with a vengeance on Saturday, though his legs gave out on him late in the game. This presented a prime sell-high window for his owners. McGrady has four games to show his stuff this week, but expect limited minutes and production.

John Salmons (2/20) â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He should eventually start for the Bucks and has room to improve. Congratulations if you were patient enough to hold onto him.

Antawn Jamison (2/21) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 0-1 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was an improvement from his 0-12 FG performance on Friday. This is pretty much the production you can expect from Jamison going forward.

Ray Allen (2/21) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Allen’s on a three-game hot streak and might have finally found his shot, which has eluded him for the better part of the season.

Russell Westbrook (2/21) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been flirting with triple-doubles all year, especially in February, and seems set to follow in Jason Kidd‘s footsteps. Be careful to not get carried away with him in next year’s drafts, as his shooting percentage from the floor, lack of threes and penchant for turnovers still limits his value.

Carlos Boozer (2/21) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 4-9 FT (44%), 22 Pts, 23 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Boozer is averaging 22.7 points, 18 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games.

Waiver Wire Appeal:

Hakim Warrick â€“ getting good run, putting up solid numbers in Chicago

Mario Chalmers â€“ back from injury, will get plenty of minutes with Dwyane Wade out

C.J. Watson â€“ continues to play very well, though his value is always vulnerable

Eddie House â€“ was huge on Saturday, might have new life with coach Mike D’Antoni

Taj Gibson â€“ with Thomas out of town, Gibson is set to finish the season with a bang

T.J. Ford â€“ alternating good games with bad ones, but that’s better than nothing

Steve Blake â€“ valuable so long as Baron Davis is out

George Hill â€“ with Tony Parker out yet again, Hill’s value takes another boost

Injuries:

Corey Maggette (hamstring): will miss a few games

Travis Outlaw (foot): expected to return Monday

Baron Davis (back): day-to-day

Dwyane Wade (calf): slightly strained, day-to-day

Steve Nash (abdomen, back): probably out Tuesday

Tony Parker (hip): MRI today, check results

Andrei Kirilenko (back): left Sunday’s game with back spasms, day-to-day

Mehmet Okur (personal): should return tonight after being with his wife during the birth of their new child

Paul Pierce (thumb): questionable Tuesday

For Tonight:

See what T-Mac can do in New York against the Bucks.

Paul Millsap should start again for the Jazz with AK-47 probably out, though he hasn’t done much with that role in his last two outings.

