Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.22 (Weekend Wrap-Up)

Weekend Wonder: Danny Granger averaged 32.5 points, 3.5 threes, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and a turnover in two huge games this weekend. After a lackluster January, Granger has turned things around in February so far and remains a fantasy force.
Noteworthy Lines:
Tyrus Thomas (2/19) â€“ 3-9 FG (33%), 3-4 FT (75%), 9 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Ast, 6 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a game of 12/11, a steal and 4 blocks and seems ready to finish the season strong in Charlotte.
Andre Iguodala (2/19) â€“ 7-12 FG (58%), 5-5 FT (100%), 1 3ptm, 20 Pts, 9 Reb, 8 Ast, 4 Stl, 2 Blk; This was a nearly perfect line from Iguodala. Though he’s always liable to put up a clunker or two every week, he remains the Sixers’ best fantasy player.
Dwight Howard (2/19) â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 7-10 FT (70%), 29 Pts, 16 Reb, 1 Ast, 5 Blk, 2 TO; He followed this up with a 22/16/2/1/4 game and is hitting his free throws at a decent clip lately. Oh, and Howard has put up 18 straight double-doubles.
Darren Collison (2/19) â€“ 7-13 FG (54%), 3-4 FT (75%), 1 3ptm, 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 12 Ast, 3 Stl, 1 Blk, 8 TO; He almost notched a quadruple-double, albeit a bittersweet one. Collison’s owners would do well not to get too attached to him and to test the trade waters sooner than later, especially in leagues with trade deadlines.
Tracy McGrady (2/20) â€“ 10-17 FG (59%), 5-7 FT (71%), 1 3ptm, 26 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 TO; What layoff? T-Mac returned with a vengeance on Saturday, though his legs gave out on him late in the game. This presented a prime sell-high window for his owners. McGrady has four games to show his stuff this week, but expect limited minutes and production.
John Salmons (2/20) â€“ 5-14 FG (36%), 7-8 FT (88%), 2 3ptm, 19 Pts, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He should eventually start for the Bucks and has room to improve. Congratulations if you were patient enough to hold onto him.
Antawn Jamison (2/21) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 0-1 FT (0%), 1 3ptm, 19 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 2 TO; This was an improvement from his 0-12 FG performance on Friday. This is pretty much the production you can expect from Jamison going forward.
Ray Allen (2/21) â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 25 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Blk, 2 TO; Allen’s on a three-game hot streak and might have finally found his shot, which has eluded him for the better part of the season.
Russell Westbrook (2/21) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 4-4 FT (100%), 22 Pts, 10 Reb, 14 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; He’s been flirting with triple-doubles all year, especially in February, and seems set to follow in Jason Kidd‘s footsteps. Be careful to not get carried away with him in next year’s drafts, as his shooting percentage from the floor, lack of threes and penchant for turnovers still limits his value.
Carlos Boozer (2/21) â€“ 9-19 FG (47%), 4-9 FT (44%), 22 Pts, 23 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Boozer is averaging 22.7 points, 18 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over his last three games.
Waiver Wire Appeal:
Hakim Warrick â€“ getting good run, putting up solid numbers in Chicago
Mario Chalmers â€“ back from injury, will get plenty of minutes with Dwyane Wade out
C.J. Watson â€“ continues to play very well, though his value is always vulnerable
Eddie House â€“ was huge on Saturday, might have new life with coach Mike D’Antoni
Taj Gibson â€“ with Thomas out of town, Gibson is set to finish the season with a bang
T.J. Ford â€“ alternating good games with bad ones, but that’s better than nothing
Steve Blake â€“ valuable so long as Baron Davis is out
George Hill â€“ with Tony Parker out yet again, Hill’s value takes another boost
Injuries:
Corey Maggette (hamstring): will miss a few games
Travis Outlaw (foot): expected to return Monday
Baron Davis (back): day-to-day
Dwyane Wade (calf): slightly strained, day-to-day
Steve Nash (abdomen, back): probably out Tuesday
Tony Parker (hip): MRI today, check results
Andrei Kirilenko (back): left Sunday’s game with back spasms, day-to-day
Mehmet Okur (personal): should return tonight after being with his wife during the birth of their new child
Paul Pierce (thumb): questionable Tuesday
For Tonight:
See what T-Mac can do in New York against the Bucks.
Paul Millsap should start again for the Jazz with AK-47 probably out, though he hasn’t done much with that role in his last two outings.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
hey doc… who holds more value among the 5. can you rank them? they’re all available in my league. I have Rob Lopez, McGee,and Bynum:
McGee, Birdman, Robin lopez, Kendrick Perkins or Bynum?
been offered durant, gallo, thompson for salmons, blatche,j.smith. what do you think?
@jwest: Bynum, Perkins, McGee, Birdman, Lopez.
so i better drop lopez for perk?
Doc I dropped thompson for tyrus thomas good move? Also wats up with wilson chandler? Is his value gonna take a hit? I was looking at jameer nelson and I might drop chandler for him if his value takes a hit
@jwest: They’re nearly the same, but Perkins is a bit steadier, especially with Frye turning things on again.
@kevin: Good swap.
Chandler will take a hit with T-Mac on board. Nelson is still a bit shaky, but if you want better all-around numbers, that might work.
Hey Doc, how do?
I traded Ridnour and Millsap for Butler, and before that Lewis and AI for Curry and Krstic.
Rate me up, old bean!
Doc, I waited too long and someone picked up Tyrus…and with Maggette hurt, I have to start Danilo, Wilson, & Diaw this week. Drop one of those guys for Taj Gibson to start this week? Thx
hey doc how can i get my free throw percentage up? i would be killing in my leagues if not for that damn free throw percentage…
@Coop: I like the first one, so long as you can make up for the loss of depth. And the second one seems great for you, especially with Iverson looking likely to miss most, if not all of the Sixers’ remaining games. I’d give you an 8.9/10.
@Conrad: Swapping out Chandler or Diaw for Gibson seems smart.
@jlee9: A vague answer for a vague question: Check what stats you’re excessively strong in and try to deal a player who helps in that category for another player of equal value who is strong in FT%.
@jlee9
Trying to up your FT% is not going to help you much. if youre looking to pick up someone off free agents or waivers, more then likely they will not find someone with spectacular FT% just due to them not getting to the line enough to affect your weekly % (assuming youre in a weekly league). looking to trade for someone with great FT% isnt going to help much either due to the fact that the players with great FT% usually have more good aspects about their game, and in turn you will probably have to sacrifice a great player you own to get them, effecting your other stats.
i hope thats understandable.
IMO if youre killing it in your league then keep your players the way they are, if you lose out in one stat and are above average with the other stats youll win the league.
my team is like that, im average or better then average in about 5 or 6 of the 9 stats. im getting owned in 3’s, TO’s and its pretty close for me weekly on FT%’s. you really cant do much. about the FTs
doc,
who should i pick up out of this group:
Taj Gibson, Jermaine O’Neal, Peja, C.J. Watson, Lou Williams
oh, and i forgot, Jason Thompson and Al Harrington were just dropped
@Twiz: Williams and Gibson are the most appealing long-term.
Hey Doc,
I need some help with my team, i am in a 12 team H2H league.
My team is:
Mike Conley
Marcus Thornton
K Hinrich
Durant
Aldridge
Robin Lopez
Marc Gasol
Dwight
B Roy
Tmac
Brad Miller
Jameer Nelson
Diaw
I almost always loose ft%, TOs, assists and 3s. I never seem to be losing them by very much, but i am thinking its probably best if i start punting 1 or 2 of the categories. What are your thoughts? I am thinking assists might be the easiest one to punt.
Players available are:
Eddie House
Randy Foye
Casspi
R Butler
I am thinking about dropping some of the following:
B Miller
R Lopez
Jameer
Diaw
Thornton (although i am thinking i might try and win 3s)
How can i come back and win this thing?
or i can pick up sergio rodriguez and try for assists.
Danilo seems to have been affected majorly by TMac.
What should I do with him?
Mike Miller/McGee are being icky too. haha.
What do you think I should do?
Warrick and Hill are available.
Do you think they’ll get back to normal? Should I wait it out?
@BrickLayer: I’d definitely consider ignoring TO’s, at least. Strongly think about swapping out Miller and Lopez for House, Foye or Casspi.
@BrickLayer: Rodriguez is a very appealing option. Diaw for him might be nice if you want to aim for assists and steals.
@Duck: With T-Mac looking a bit hurt tonight, Gallo should still be worth holding onto. I’d consider swapping out McGee for either of those two, depending on what stats you want.
PG – Deron Williams, Tony Parker, Raymond Felton
SG – Ray Allen, Jason Richardson, Mike Miller.
SF – Danilo Gallinari, Michael Beasley.
PF – David West, Dirk Nowitzki, Taj Gibson.
C – Brook Lopez, Pau Gasol, Marcus Camby, JaVale McGee.
IR Yao Ming*, Hou C O
IR Chris Paul*, Nor PG O
So Doc, based on what you said from previous posts, I should be looking to drop:
Felton/Miller/McGee/ and (possibly) Gallinari.
I am able to pick up:
Randy Foye/Corey Brewer/George Hill/Mike Conley/Jonny Flynn/TJ Ford/Warrick/Delfino.
Anyone I should be looking to swap out?
I just did McGee for GHill. Good?
Hey Doc,
I’m trying to trade Kevin Martin/Ben Gordon for a big man. Who do you think I can target?
Thanks in advance.
p.s. I’m also willing to trade Devin Harris and Ariza
@Duck: With Josh Howard probably out for a bit, Mike Miller should be held onto. I like the McGee/Hill swap a lot. Felton or Gallo could be swapped out for Warrick or Foye.
@Kobe: Martin and Ariza have great fantasy playoff schedules, so try to hold onto them if you’re in a head-to-head league. You can try to package any of those guys for someone like Andrew Bogut, Andrea Bargnani, Marc Gasol or Carlos Boozer.