Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.15

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry finished his stellar first season in the NBA with a bang, finishing with 42 points, 4 threes, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers. He shot 52 percent (13-25) from the field and 100 percent (12-12) from the line. The kid deserves some major props for finishing the season as a top-12 fantasy stud and he’s sure to go very high in next season’s drafts.

Noteworthy Lines:

Jeff Teague â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; The rookie got all he could handle last night, playing all 48 minutes. This probably doesn’t have any bearing on his fantasy value next season.

Bill Walker â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 6-7 FT (86%), 6 3ptm, 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He did fairly well with the minutes given to him during the last two months of the season but he’ll be relatively worthless again in 2010-11.

Andrea Bargnani â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He finished a relatively unexciting season on a high note and could benefit if Chris Bosh leaves Canada this summer.

Marreese Speights â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-5 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; After a hot start, injuries and limited minutes killed Speights’ value.

Trevor Ariza â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 1-4 FT (25%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; In the words of Borat: “Nice.” His struggles this season were to be expected and while it’ll be interesting to see how he meshes with Yao Ming next season, owners shouldn’t look at him until the early-middle rounds of their drafts.

Rajon Rondo â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 7-12 FT (58%), 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 15 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; It was nice to see him play last night, as the rest of his fellow starters took the night off. If he ever figures out free-throw shooting and starts hitting more threes, he’ll be a sure-fire top-15 fantasy beast. Until then, he probably deserves to be drafted in the third round of most drafts.

DeJuan Blair â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 3-4 FT (75%), 27 Pts, 23 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Most of us expected Blair to thrive near the end of the season when Tim Duncan sat out a game or two, but this was a huge game nonetheless. Blair is almost like the second coming of Paul Millsap, which may or may not be a good thing.

Yi Jianlian â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 9-11 FT (82%), 23 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He was on a roll in the middle of the season but besides that, Yi was relatively disappointing in 2009-10.

Kevin Durant â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; What more can you say about this guy? He’s one of the few dudes who actually exceeded the hype he got during the preseason and will probably go No. 2 in most of next year’s drafts.

Steve Blake â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was quite a game for Blake, who deserves some respect for usually doing a nice job of filling in for injured starters.

All-Waiver Wire Team:

PG â€“ Darren Collison

SG â€“ Mike Miller

SF â€“ Carlos Delfino

PF â€“ Andray Blatche

C â€“ Antony Tolliver

Bench â€“ Ersan Ilyasova, Reggie Williams, Jarrett Jack, Taj Gibson, Terrence Williams, Luke Ridnour

All-Injured Team:

PG â€“ Chris Paul

SG â€“ Richard Hamilton

SF â€“ Andrei Kirilenko

PF â€“ Anthony Randolph

C â€“ Andris Biedrins

Bench â€“ Tony Parker, Ben Gordon, Leandro Barbosa, Danny Granger, Josh Howard, Andrew Bynum, Monta Ellis

The Fantasy Doctor’s Results:

16-team, H2H: 1st place

10-team, H2H: 1st place

12-team, Roto: 2nd place

12-team, H2H: 3rd place

Thanks for reading and commenting throughout the season, readers. It’s been a blast and I hope you were successful in your leagues this year. The fantasy season is over, but we’re not quite done yet! Check back here for more post-season analysis, including more All-Fantasy NBA teams and outlooks for next season.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.