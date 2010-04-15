Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 4.15

Beast of the Night: Stephen Curry finished his stellar first season in the NBA with a bang, finishing with 42 points, 4 threes, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block and 2 turnovers. He shot 52 percent (13-25) from the field and 100 percent (12-12) from the line. The kid deserves some major props for finishing the season as a top-12 fantasy stud and he’s sure to go very high in next season’s drafts.
Noteworthy Lines:
Jeff Teague â€“ 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 1 3ptm, 24 Pts, 5 Reb, 15 Ast, 1 Stl, 5 TO; The rookie got all he could handle last night, playing all 48 minutes. This probably doesn’t have any bearing on his fantasy value next season.
Bill Walker â€“ 8-17 FG (47%), 6-7 FT (86%), 6 3ptm, 28 Pts, 7 Reb, 1 Ast; He did fairly well with the minutes given to him during the last two months of the season but he’ll be relatively worthless again in 2010-11.
Andrea Bargnani â€“ 9-15 FG (60%), 4-4 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 24 Pts, 4 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 Stl, 3 Blk, 3 TO; He finished a relatively unexciting season on a high note and could benefit if Chris Bosh leaves Canada this summer.
Marreese Speights â€“ 9-14 FG (64%), 5-5 FT (100%), 23 Pts, 8 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 Blk; After a hot start, injuries and limited minutes killed Speights’ value.
Trevor Ariza â€“ 11-18 FG (61%), 1-4 FT (25%), 3 3ptm, 26 Pts, 10 Reb, 10 Ast, 2 Blk, 3 TO; In the words of Borat: “Nice.” His struggles this season were to be expected and while it’ll be interesting to see how he meshes with Yao Ming next season, owners shouldn’t look at him until the early-middle rounds of their drafts.
Rajon Rondo â€“ 7-14 FG (50%), 7-12 FT (58%), 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 15 Ast, 1 Stl, 4 TO; It was nice to see him play last night, as the rest of his fellow starters took the night off. If he ever figures out free-throw shooting and starts hitting more threes, he’ll be a sure-fire top-15 fantasy beast. Until then, he probably deserves to be drafted in the third round of most drafts.
DeJuan Blair â€“ 12-21 FG (57%), 3-4 FT (75%), 27 Pts, 23 Reb, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 3 TO; Most of us expected Blair to thrive near the end of the season when Tim Duncan sat out a game or two, but this was a huge game nonetheless. Blair is almost like the second coming of Paul Millsap, which may or may not be a good thing.
Yi Jianlian â€“ 7-17 FG (41%), 9-11 FT (82%), 23 Pts, 15 Reb, 2 Blk, 3 TO; He was on a roll in the middle of the season but besides that, Yi was relatively disappointing in 2009-10.
Kevin Durant â€“ 12-18 FG (67%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 3ptm, 31 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 Blk, 4 TO; What more can you say about this guy? He’s one of the few dudes who actually exceeded the hype he got during the preseason and will probably go No. 2 in most of next year’s drafts.
Steve Blake â€“ 8-12 FG (67%), 3-4 FT (75%), 4 3ptm, 23 Pts, 10 Reb, 11 Ast, 2 Stl, 4 TO; This was quite a game for Blake, who deserves some respect for usually doing a nice job of filling in for injured starters.
All-Waiver Wire Team:
PG â€“ Darren Collison
SG â€“ Mike Miller
SF â€“ Carlos Delfino
PF â€“ Andray Blatche
C â€“ Antony Tolliver
Bench â€“ Ersan Ilyasova, Reggie Williams, Jarrett Jack, Taj Gibson, Terrence Williams, Luke Ridnour
All-Injured Team:
PG â€“ Chris Paul
SG â€“ Richard Hamilton
SF â€“ Andrei Kirilenko
PF â€“ Anthony Randolph
C â€“ Andris Biedrins
Bench â€“ Tony Parker, Ben Gordon, Leandro Barbosa, Danny Granger, Josh Howard, Andrew Bynum, Monta Ellis
The Fantasy Doctor’s Results:
16-team, H2H: 1st place
10-team, H2H: 1st place
12-team, Roto: 2nd place
12-team, H2H: 3rd place
Thanks for reading and commenting throughout the season, readers. It’s been a blast and I hope you were successful in your leagues this year. The fantasy season is over, but we’re not quite done yet! Check back here for more post-season analysis, including more All-Fantasy NBA teams and outlooks for next season.
i had 4 H2H teams,
one 8 man league and 3 12 man leagues. never done a head to head before so it was interesting.
i took two 1st, one 2nd (8 man league for $$$) and one 5th (injuries killed me the last couple of weeks)
hey doc, like to thank you for the season i had 4 roto teams this year varying in sizes and took 3 1st places and 1 2nd place, not a bad season if you ask me
@ Doc – thanks for the great work this season! I’d like to nominate Kevin Martin and Michael Redd for the all-injured team, since they singlehandedly kept me out of first place in one of my leagues. The entire first half of the year, I kept looking and thinking, wow, if only I had some scoring stats, I’d be owning this league. ended up a few pts out because of FGM, FTM, 3s, and PTS. If only I had some shooting guards…
congrats on your good finishes
got first in my money league too. no one’s paying up though. whack..
thanks for all the help, doc. great hearin your take. catch you for the last few parts of this years stuff and we’ll get after it next season!
thanks for all the help doc! i won 1st place in my 10-league team thanks to you, cant wait till next season!!!
@rangerjohn: Congrats on a great season. I prefer H2H to Roto.
@down since the begining: Not bad at all. Very nicely done.
@dagwaller: Good nominations. I considered Kevin Martin, but not really Redd, since he wasn’t all that valuable to begin with and he played so few games that he didn’t matter much. Hopefully your SG spot won’t let you down next season.
@jryu: Congrats on your fine season. Yeah, I’ve experienced that before. It’s best to get everyone to pay up before the season begins. Here’s to you getting your due reward soon.
@David Brandon: Thanks for reading, sir. I’m already itching for the fall.
@cru_thik305: Great to hear – congrats! Thanks for reading.
Doc,
Appreciate the help; I got fucked in the last 1 1/2 weeks by DNP’s, frankly, and slipped to 4th in a 10 team elite league, but your help kept me in it.
Wish you had a regularly updated baseball blog, now. :/
Thanks, dude.
Nick
i’ve finished 1,2,3 this season. and looking foward to ur thoughts on next year’s top 25 picks.