Dallas signs Drew Gooden, and the latest on Iverson and Odom

Once upon a time, Drew Gooden would be considered a big-time offseason pickup. And even though he’s technically still a guy who can get you close to a double-double every night (11.9 points, 7.1 boards last season), nobody seems to consider it a big deal that Gooden signed with the Mavs yesterday. Dallas needed depth in the frontcourt after losing Brandon Bass and just missing out on Marcin Gortat (plus Ryan Hollins could leave as a free agent), and Gooden’s one-year deal for $4.5 million isn’t a bad risk. He’s not really a center, but could push Erick Dampier for the starting job. At the very least he gives them a little scoring, some rebounding, and is another body to help defend the likes of Pau Gasol, Tim Duncan and Amar’e in the West … If you’re keeping track, that’s seven teams for Gooden in his eight-year career. He’s catching up to Chris Gatling and Tony Massenburg, and our man Bobby Jones would be in the running if he could actually stick in the League for more than 10 days at a time … Still nothing new regarding Lamar Odom or Allen Iverson. In response to reports that Odom was leaning toward Miami, the Orange County Register cited people close to L.O. claiming he’s staying with the Lakers and will make it official soon. With A.I., it appeared he was that much closer to signing with Memphis after the Grizzlies renounced their rights to Hakim Warrick and got him off their cap, but when asked about it, owner Michael Heisley said that’s not the case … With the Knicks searching far and wide for point guards and with a little money to spend, doesn’t it make all the sense in the world for New York to target Iverson? He would absolutely flourish in that system, and would help sell those expensive-ass MSG tickets … The Pacers (kinda) made up for losing Rasho Nesterovic by picking up Solomon Jones from the Hawks. Jones didn’t play much in Atlanta; his most memorable moments were the few times LeBron crammed on him, and when he almost got in a fight with D-Wade in this year’s playoffs. He’s more of a power forward than a center, so we’re not sure where he’s gonna play since Indiana already has Troy Murphy, Tyler Hansbrough and Josh McRoberts. (Here’s a test: Find another NBA team that goes three-deep at one position with all White guys) … The Wolves have been doing so much surrounding Ricky Rubio, did they forget they still don’t have a coach? Last we heard, Kurt Rambis and Mark Jackson are the top two candidates. Knowing Minnesota’s roster, who do you think is the better pick out of those two? … In an interview with HoopsHype.com, Sean May was asked about his weight issues. “Honestly, I never felt like I had weight issues,” May said. “You know, I asked them where they wanted me to play at. They said 260 and I was around 260 all year. Conditioning? When you don’t play, it’s tough to be in game shape. I felt like I’ve always been in pretty good shape. I don’t feel like the conditioning was the reason why I wasn’t playing. I just wasn’t playing.” Sorry, there’s no way May stayed at 260 all year. He must be using that same scale that told Eddy Curry he weighed 285 … We’re out like Bobby Jones …