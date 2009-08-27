Deal Or No Deal, David Lee Is Not Happy

With NBA training camp opening in about a month, the Knicks still need to figure out what they’re doing with Nate Robinson and David Lee. While Nate Rob met with Donnie Walsh yesterday, word out of New York is that if a legit deal isn’t in place by September 28th, Lee could hold out of camp.

“I certainly hope not, but you have to have an agreement,” agent Mark Bartelstein told The Post yesterday. “I never thought we’d be this far without a deal. It comes down to making a deal. You have to ask [team president] Donnie [Walsh].” “All we’ve agreed is if we can’t do a sign-and-trade, we will work out a reasonable one-year deal,” Bartelstein said.

But what is reasonable? Bartelstein has said that Lee will not accept the $2.5 million qualifying offer (which would be less than the $2.9 million qualifying offer that’s on the table for Nate) and dismissed rumblings that Lee has been offered a one-year deal in the $5-$6 million range.

With no teams appeared ready, willing or able to do a sign-and-trade, that leaves Lee between a rock and hard place. Surely he doesn’t want to hold out, but at the same time he should be paid appropriately this season.

