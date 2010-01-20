Dear LeBron: It’s Time to Dunk

Just do it, LeBron.
Trust, I’m not even coming at you on some “Give the fans what they want!” angle. Even in a climate where fans are tight with their money, your team fills arenas wherever you travel. Last time I checked, you have the second highest-selling jersey in the NBA. You’re pretty much a lock to start every All-Star Game for the rest of your career. And it’s not just because you’ve been dominating, but also because you’ve made an effort to be entertaining at the same time. In other words, you’re already giving the fans what they want, perhaps more than any other athlete in the world. So I understand why committing to an ultimately meaningless dunk contest during an already hectic All-Star Weekend seems entirely unnecessary.
So this isn’t about the fans. This is about reclaiming your voice.
“I’m myself. I don’t change for nobody,” you told me for your cover feature in Dime #47, just about one year ago. “I don’t change for Nike, I don’t change for the Cavs. I don’t change for the NBA.”
Of course. Like any grown man, you don’t want anybody talking for you, making decisions for you. If you did, public pressure alone would have had you dunking for the trophy in like ’05. But lately, a lot of people have been putting a lot of words in your mouth. They’ve convinced the general public that you haven’t done the dunk contest because you’re scared to lose. That you weighed the risk/reward of getting beat by some rookie or some no-name Fred Jones-type and decided it would be too damaging to the aura of LeBron James. That’s what they say you’re saying, and people believe it. Tack on last summer’s “dunk tape” incident, and it only becomes more believable.
Most of us know you didn’t personally order any tapes confiscated; and we know why you didn’t want to shake hands in Orlando; and we know you’re not worried about losing in an exhibition dunk contest. But every year that goes by where you don’t compete, everybody else’s reasons for why you won’t compete will begin to set in as widely-accepted truth.
In case you did have some trepidation, don’t worry. While it might seem a little late in the game to do something that Kobe got out of the way as a rookie and Mike did when he still had hair, you’re only 25 years old. Dominique was still in the dunk contest at 28, 29 years old. Doctor J was there right until the end of his career. And even if you do lose? No problem. Jordan, ‘Nique and Doc all lost. Dwight Howard has lost twice, but remains more appreciated for competing than he is ever ridiculed for losing.
Besides, we all saw the McDonald’s All-American high school contest. So long as your jump high and dunk hard, the trophy is basically yours. Think it’s too late? Please. You tell whoever needs to know that you want in, and I guarantee Gerald Wallace comes up with a convenient sore hamstring in no time. The League will make it happen.
I’m not saying you need to compete for the sake of your image — you could continually say Eff ‘Em from here on out and still be exalted as the greatest thing since turkey bacon — but it would do something to re-establish the fact that you are calling your own shots. Theories keep surfacing as to why LeBron doesn’t want to dunk; theories argued loud enough by everybody else that people listen. What’s been missing is your voice.
If there was ever a time to make a statement dunk, this is it.
-AB
He’s a lame if he doesnt compete.
He isnt a dunk contest type of dunker, i dont wanna see him compete, for the simple fact that i dont want to see him win doing simple dunks and watching people loose there minds like he just took off from the half court line and did a flip.
Make a freaking decision and stick to it. It ain’t that hard man, Yes or No, Negro!
LeBron deserves more credit for his creativity than y’all give him. He’s done some pretty sick stuff in the layup lines. I remember one where he threw it behind the back off the glass and dunked it. If LeBron were in the contest he’d probably do one dunk like that, he’d do a hard windmill (Nique style), he’d try to go from the FT line (maybe with two hands), and then one where Mo Williams throws him a lob off the side of the glass or something like that. He wouldn’t be any worse than lots of other guys who did it recently. I think because it’s LeBron people expect him to make up new stuff we’ve never seen before, and when he doesn’t they say he’s not creative.
He should for the simple fact that he said he was going to enter last year.
I’m sure he won’t compete…he had a reason why he decided that he is not going to dunk…if he changes his mind (again) NOW ’cause everybody is talkind and writing about how he should dunk…well then he will look bad and everybody will say that he cares only about image and decided to participate because of the media
this better not be a damn publicity stunt…
I really dont respect Lebron aka (Muppet Boy) he’ll never be better than K-Hova any way.
I think Lebron is a relatively smart guy. He knows that a dunk contest is a novelty act. It is irrelevent in the big picture. His sights are set on a championship ring not some some played out dunk title. I respect his decision to not participate even though he said he would. He is not obligated to do anything short of helping the Cavs in their quest for a title.
I like shaqs idea of bringing the superstars out to compete in the dunk contest with the proceeds going to benefit the earthquake victims in Haiti. Hopefully they would get past their egos to benefit the greater good.
lebrons lame anyway. i mean hes one of the best players in the game.. but his personality is lame. those “the lebrons” commercials were corny. everyone wants to see him in the dunk contest, so he says he’ll do it this year.. then backs out…. corny. i wonder why they didnt fine him for dancing that one game against the bulls and noah was talkin shit while lebron was at the free throw line. cant blame noah, cuz what lebron did was pretty much taunting. but the league didnt do anythign cuz the league is on lebrons nuts.
i dont doubt his ability or skill.. cuz i think hes a great basketball player. but his personality? corny.
for once i am gonna agree with @2 (not the number itself but the person who made the second post on this thread, agreeing with a simple number would just be dumb)
i dont think lebron is a good dunker, sure he can jump high, and far but thats about it. he just isnt the right type of dunker for the over played dunk contest. the dunk contest is much better off letting the youth do it and leaving him out of it. i am also glad d howard isnt dunking but disappointed that nate is. i mean what is nate going to do, jump over shaq? is he gonna jump over MJ? i mean how many times can you win a contest by jumping over somebody, if that was all people wanted to see then vince carter could have sure made his dunks suck a little and jumped over more EUROS!
If celebs can answer phones at CNN, I think the NBA superstars can do something.
I think that LeBron knows he’s not a VC type of dunker. And that that kind of creativity is expected of him.
Nobody was ever really on Kobe’s jock about his hops, we all knew he could get up, but he was always more of a player than a dunker. LeBron gets up like VC used to, and I think that’s where the comparisons would begin to kill LeBron.
Damn near every dunk that VC did was new/fresh/exciting/and showed off his rediculous hops. I don’t know if LeBron can do that.
That being said, he should do it. If not for the fans, to hold the torch passed down by the great players mentioned in this article.
Yo Spliff now that rational I can see. Still are you saying that after he finally wins a championship then he will compete? Or will he be so focused on defending it that he still will lame out? Hard to imagine him being serious about anything as silly as he is though.
rick773 yes now that is what the NBA needs to be doing.
Have Vince, Wade, LeBron, you could still have Nate and Shannon and bring in James White.
WOW!
It’s fine that LeBron doesn’t want to participate in the dunk contest, but refusing after he said he was going to participate without having any good excuse? That is the sign of a bitch or media whore. For damn near a year there has been articles written about this, interviews wasting questions about it, etc hyping up LeBron in the dunk contest, and then he busts a nut by not coming through and leaving everyone w/ blue balls. If you don’t want to compete in the contest, fine, but don’t be a bitch about it…
GEE
I don’t know if I’d want Wade in the contest. If he missed a dunk the refs would call a foul on one of the other contestants.
Shaq’s “bright” idea was to get former winners Vince (33 years old and gimpy) & Kobe (31 years old with the mileage of a 37 year old and body falling apart) in it against the 25-year old LeBron.
control lol sounds like you might be holding some aggression towards Wade or the refs there buddy lol.
I ain’t gone front though, you might be right lol.
ERIC I didn’t even list Kobe, cause he ain’t really showed nothing spectacular dunk wise in a while. He all about game winners, now if they have a clutch contest he is your man.
Granted Vince may very well break an arm on his first attempt but still you know he carries that status with him. Everyone know if he can’t do nothing else he can dunk.
Young where you been?
Leave Bron out of the dunk contest. He cleary isn’t built for such a thing. He is not very creative and lacks a smooth coordination like VC, MJ, Harold Minor and some of the other guys. He’s a 1 foot leaper who builds up speed for dunks. I think the dunk contest is maninly for guys who are 2 foot leapers, which gives them more of an ability to twist and turn in the air.
the last one ft leaper I remember winning is Bones Barry, Isiah Rider, and Josh Smith. Although Josh wouldn’t have won most years, but whatever that contest was terrible anyway.
Bron stay in the stands for the dunk contest, you not built for the grind of a real dunk contest. You stole one already from Shannon in highschool, no need to pull that BS again.
GEE
Nah, nothing against Wade, but he does seem to have the refs on his side more often than anyone else…I DO have plenty of hate for the refs though, they suck.
This dude has a problem losing. Lehype is what I call him. Got everyone looking forward to him participating in the Dunk contest and then backs out, because of his image. F his image, it sucks. Then he has the big dumb dumb, call out Kobe and Vince. Hint , hint, they already won the dunk contest. Tell your primadonna boy to stand up to his word. King of hype!!!!!!!!!!!
Becoming an NBA legend is more than just titles. LeBron will probably never catch Robert Horry in that contest. For that matter, he hasn’t even caught up to Brian Scalabrine. Jordan is remembered for a lot of things, not just titles, and that iconic free throw line dunk is one of them. It became his logo. What’s LeBron’s signature image, his face next to a dollar sign? Or maybe that staged chalk powder trick at the beginning of the game? We remember Jordan’s dunk, his free throws with his eyes closed, and a lot of other little moments besides holding the trophy at the end of the year.
So far, LeBron’s legacy is one mvp and trying to make money. He’s got a lot more to build. He needs more of a personality, or he’s going to be the next Wilt Chamberlain: a lot of great stats in the books but not much else that people really remember.
Don’t care how well will LeBron do in a dunk contest. Point is, he said it on national TV that he was gonna join this year, even taking some of the attention away from players in the dunk contest. Lame. All talk. All “look at me” attitude. LeHype. Should have just shut his mouth instead.
Kobe, Vince, Amare, Dwight, McGrady, Francis, all of em have gotten into the dunk contest. Hell even Iverson was gonna be in it till he got hurt during the game before one year…Lebron has to get in it to be able to be named one of the best. In MLB, it’s no choice to get in the Homerun Derby. It’s simply required if u are known as a slugger.
ok, if he doesn’t want to be embarassed…lets take a look back. Jordan got into the 3-point contest in 1990 and scored the LOWEST total in HISTORY with 5 points. Did that damage Jordan? No!. Lebron is scared to mess up his image. Nike is scared to mess up his image. But all these decisions are making Lebron look horrible. Walking off the court, The tape conspiracy, dancing before games when he hasn’t won a championship or anything, claiming he is gonna be in this contest and get big named stars to be in it too. This is just a fail for Lebron. How can he be King James? What Throne does he sit on?
maybe by LeBron NOT dunking he is helping the NBA and other players.
I mean, shit, if he enters, he’ll win. we all no that. no matter what dunk(s) he does. even if he does some shitty Sprewell type two-handed tomahawk, he’ll get all 50s. Just like Vince. it will be setup for LeBron to win–no matter what.
and since WE all know that, LeBron surely knows that. and with that, maybe he is taking a high road. shit, it doesnt benefit him in anyway to beat; shannon brown, gerald wallace, nate rob or eric or demar.
even Dime will come on the next Monday raving about LeBrons performance, only to say he beat the leagues chumps. at least Vince competed against mcGrady and Steve Francis.
so….
I have no reason to defend LeBron, but considering even HE knows he’ll win no matter what — then whats the benefit to him?!!?
Heckler, are you suggesting vince didn’t deserve that win? because it was the greatest dunk contest performance of all time.
Anyway, who would have thought VC would show more heart than Lebron?
@17
What up Gee I been checking n on DIME but aint nothing been worth commenting on lately plus my team sucks lol. I also in a new department so that means less time. My new Camaro isnt helping either I almost cried when I had to but it up for the winter lmao.
I think we’ll see Lebron in the Dunk Contest once he wins a championship. It’ll be like an icing on the cake. He’d get a Ring and a Crown, in that order…and then maybe he can claim King.
Once he gets the L-A-R-R-Y, he’ll P-A-R-T-Y and show off some dunks we always see in the pre-game shootarounds.
And contrary to what some y’all say, some those dunks are VERY creative.
I don’t agree with any of the excuses people giving for Lebron. He said he was going to do it, now he backs out. Thats a bish made move. At least he owes a good reason why he backed out.
I still rather see Gerald Wallace than James in the dunk contest.
@ Bobby S (#25)—
Vince was solid in 2000. But he was gonna win no matter what.
hmmm…..
Wonder if yall are gonna hold LeBron to his comments about switching his jersey number to 6 next year too….
Wasn’t Gerald Wallace in the contest back in 02?
Wonder why he wants back in?
@ Heckler – Vince was solid? in 2000?
How about that is his NBA career hilight?
Maybe spectacular…
Nobody has ever had a dunk contest like that.
Yeah, he’s shit now, but at the time, Vince was on his way to certified Gawd status…
@heckler,
You usually post some asinine $h!t on here and I ignore it. But suggesting that VC was handed anything in that 2000 contest is completely moronic. Seriously? Who the hell sticks their ARM IN THE RIM, does a reverse 360 windmill from under the basket, catches an oop off the bounce and goes between the legs! The only questionable dunk was the FT line/two hands dunk, which even VC knew wasn’t 100. But they shorted him on an earlier dunk anyway (Kenny Smith did). VC shut $h!t down at the 2000 dunk contest in Oakland and had easily the best performance ever in the history of that contest.
@Heckler,
Speaking of that “Arm in the rim” dunk. your boy Gerald Wallace tried that $h!t himself when he entered a year or so after VC, and he almost killed himself. Yet you suggest he enter it again.
Maybe we lookin at it all wrong and Lebron just not as competitive as Kobe or Mike or he just don’t respect the comp enough to show up. Kobe got in against soft comp but won it so he was done.
Mike, on the other hand, lost in 85 to Nique and knowin how competitive Jordan is, woulda come back in 86 to get back, but I think that was the season he broke his foot or somethin so he missed it. So he came back in 87 to get back at Nique but then I think Nique was hurt so then even after he won it, he had to come back in 88 mostly because Nique was healthy plus it was in Chicago, so he had to represent. Unfortunately, Nique got jobbed by the hometown judges on that last dunk, but those years were still classics.
That’s today’s history lesson lol
lol @ Demarr Derozen. Hes weak as hell, everybody just face it there really is no dunk contest type of dunkers in the league anymore. Gerald Wallace would be as weak as he was in the last dunk contest he was in. Nate is basically the best option and even he is becoming played out. Bottum line, honestly i think LBJ thinks hes to good for the contest, which would make sense seeing that he is DIVA, the Beyonce of the NBA.
@ RangerJohn
With all do respect, I would actually rather you not agree with me at all, only because your basically the biggest Tool on here.
@ K Dizzle
Your retarded Nique did the same dunk 6 times in 88, Mike won that shit hands down.
Unless that windmill really turned you on.
Jobbed would be when Jordan had to watch Barkley and Malone get his MVP award.
I guess the league just wanted to change it up.
@ advanced mind – you must be high to call me retarded over a dunk contest that 99% of heads say was tilted in MJ’s favor cuz it was in Chicago. You must think MJ’s last dunk was actually a 50 too…
@Kdicks
Actually its funny you say that because NBA TV just played that contest at the beginning of the month and i stated to a friend of mine that most of the dunks were highly over scored, but Nique was never robbed he did the same shit over and over. He lacked creativity, stop recycling what you think 99% of heads say.
American players think way too much about their image.
Just play, have fun. Basketball is just a game.
Kdicks? That’s funny. What are you? 13? lol
Yeah, you right tho.
MJ won the 88 contest in Chicago with the same dunk he won with in seattle against Kersey but yeah, it was a 50.
Nique is gettin 50s after his first 2 dunks in the finals, then comes thru with a massive 2 handed windmill with his head at rim level and gets…a 45? then Jordan does his same dunk and gets..a 50. Yeah, no homecookin at all.
I’ll put it in perspective for you. It’s been over 20 years since and I’ve seen tons of free throw line dunks. Next time you see a two handed windmill takin it all the way around like Nique did, lemme know.
It’s been a slice. Next time, stick to arguin hoops and chill on the gradeschool namecallin
He said last year that he’d do it only if Wade and Carter and other high-profile players were doing it.
Have people text in for the dunk ratings, American Idol style. Have the proceeds go to Haiti. See if that doesn’t get all the big names out.
@KDizzle,
Man you are sadly mistaken. You are guessing on what other people have told you. I myself thought the same thing until NBAtv came along and showed me the old dunk contest over and over during the summers.
The 88′ contest was a good one for its times, but you must not have watched it recently.
#1, Nique had a great performance but he repeated his dunks from the first round over and over. I watched Nique do windmill after windmill that eventually gets redundant. His way of making them look different was to come from the side of the rim or the front of the rim. 1 handed, or 2 handed. By the final round he had nothing new. He repeated the same dunks that Clyde, MJ, Otis Smith, and I think Jerome Kersy was doing.
#2, MJ’s final dunk was the only dunk MJ repeated (he did the dunk in an earlier round) which you fail to mention so that means you haven’t watched it at all or lately.
#3, although Mj repeated that freethrow line dunk and got a 50, Nique repeated several dunks and copied other people right after they just finished doing the dunk. Nique shouldn’t have been in the finals because of that, but the judges wanted to see him go up against MJ.
#4, MJ was robbed on quite a few of his dunks that should have been 50’s or close to it. The two handed double clutch that touched both knees should have been a 50, which i think they made up for it on MJ next dunk (the 2nd ft line dunk). Jordan also had a sideways windmill in which he was parallel to the ground, the kiss the rim dunk in which his entire forearm was in the rim, the two handed back dunk which was like poetry in motion, and the rock the cradle…
#5, Nique did complete a two handed windmill, which is nice. But lets not act like it’s harder than the Ft line dunk. David Beniot (yes Who?) of the Utah Jazz did the same dunk in the early 90’s and got a low score. Clereance Weatherspoon also did it. It’s just not that creative or difficult to do anymore. Ft line dunk…not many people can do that. Hell Vince even messed that up.
bottom line, stop going off of what 99% “Heads” are saying and come up with your own opinion. 99% heads don’t even know who DIME magazine is either, but you managed to find it on your own.
@ Chicagorilla
Good points right up until #5.
Problem is I don’t post opinions on here withour first makin sure I know what I’m talkin about and watchin it recently. thanks to the net, I watched the 87 and 88 dunk contest this morning to verify and since you have no idea how old I am or where I was durins said dunk contest, tellin me “to stop goin off what 99% heads are sayin and to come up with my own opinion is totally redundant.
By the way, Vince didn’t “mess it up” cuz if you recall, Vince came with 2 hands, which is obviously harder than one hand and I saw Benoit’s and Weatherspoon’s windmill dunks which I believe were in the same year and you cannot seriously compare those weak windmills to Nique’s.
All I’m sayin is Nique’s last dunk, which was the most powerful and the angriest one, was more than a 45. Mike’s last free throw line dunk wasn’t a 50. Mike won by 2. It was in Chicago. There was some controversy surrounding the judging. I ain’t make this up. I saw it. I heard it. If you sayin you never heard anybody or know anybody who got thoughts on the judging in 88, that’s fine. Of course, I’m gonna go by your name and assume you ain’t exactly neutral about the it tho lol
bottom line – thanks for your opinion, but it’s all good if we disagree
As I watched LeBron toss up bad jump shot after bad jump shot in the 4th quarter of a close game against Toronto last night I could not help but think, “Why is he not driving to the basket?” The other thought that none of the commentators can say, but all are thinking, is “When does Mike Brown go?” The Cav’s will win games and be at the top of the board come April, but I don’t see Mike Brown ever winning a championship. If LeBron is going to stay in Cleavland next year, assuming they don’t win a chip this year, Mike Brown will be unemployed.
@KDizzle,
Well I’m a Chicagoan til I die, and I’m a fan of Mj no doubt.
But I’m a basketball fan also, and I am more than willing to admit if Jordan did something wrong, or was given too much credit for something (baggy shorts, and shaved head was Michigans fab 5 and the playground). One of the things i hate the most is when people claim MJ was handed that 88′ trophy. Watching that contest shows thats not true. I used to believe MJ was given that crown too, until I watched it. I was a huge Nique fan growing up, I thought he was a top 50 ever. Now I realize he wasn’t quite the contest dunker he was made out to be. Great for his times, and part of the blueprint, but not much else.
[sports.espn.go.com]
looks like Shaq is trying too…
Now they tryin to say if Kobe and everybody else gets in, then Shaq will make sure Lebron gets in. Shaq trying to bring back the superstars in the contest. He uses the excuse that those guys in the contest now would be no competition for Lebron. Seems like the only person who is excited bout doin it is Nate Robinson.
[sports.espn.go.com]