Defining Dirk Nowitzki’s place in Dallas history

Clearly, the Dallas Mavericks don’t measure up to the Celtics or Sixers in terms of NBA tradition. So that’s why, in contrast to earlier discussions about Paul Pierce and Allen Iverson, I’m going in a different direction with this one.

Last night, Dirk Nowitzki dropped a baseline jumper in the third quarter of Mavs/Lakers to crack the 20,000-point mark for his career. The moment was significant enough that it almost eclipsed the fact that Dallas eventually lost the game; Dirk even (maybe) got a haircut in preparation for the special day.

There’s little argument that Dirk is the greatest Maverick of all-time as far as what he’s done with the franchise. He ranks No. 1 in career scoring, rebounding, field goals, threes, free throws, and is No. 2 in steals, blocks and points per game. He won the franchise’s only league MVP award, and guided Dallas to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance. The Mavs have made nine playoff appearances during Nowitzki’s carer, whereas in the previous 18-year period B.D. (Before Dirk), they made only six postseasons.

But is Dirk the greatest player to ever wear a Dallas uniform?

In other words, do you think Dirk is pound-for-pound better than the likes of Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Aguirre, Alex English, Rolando Blackman, Calvin Booth, Mike Finley, Adrian Dantley, Tim Hardaway, Detlef Schrempf, Derek Harper, Wang ZhiZhi, Nick Van Exel, Sam Cassell, Shawn Marion and Dennis Rodman?

Tell us what you think…