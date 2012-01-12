DeMarcus Cousins With Reckless Disregard For Amir Johnson’s Life

Amir Johnson definitely had nightmares about this last night…
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Damn thats nasty. Probably was over the back though. Well earned Tech too. If your going to get a tech, at least get a tech for intimidating the other team lol.
On another note, everytime I watch a Raptors game or highlight I can’t take my eyes off that “Raptors” logo on the baseline that looks like it’s 3D. I know i’ve seen this before while watching Euroleague games. Damn Calangelo is a genius! I want one of those…right now. It would make my FB page look so much cooler than everybody elses.
What a d-bag. Do something in the NBA before you taunt others like you’re good.
Staredown technicals are complete b.s. He got dunked on and he needsï»¿ to know it.
the title of this article COULD NOT have been any better. lmao screw the raptors! contraction!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
at least their undersized power forward TRIED to get the rebound…their 7 foot center can take notes.
Cosign Chi on that 3D baseline logo. Even in real life, I found myself staring at it.
I keep thinking someone is going to trip and get hurt on that Raptor sign
wack- a putback on a dude pretty much right under the hoop with his back turned… then yelling like you did something
dude is missing it upstairs
showed no love to reke. <.<
“If your [sic] going to get a tech, at least get a tech for intimidating the other team lol.”
I actually disagree. It’s not like DMC proved a point with his technical- he just showed his opponents how dumb he is. Sure he’s big and he has a lot of ability but he’ll never harness it because he has his head stuck so far up his own ass.
and then he got a technical. @bieber newz – contraction? Do you know how profitable the raptors are? You do know that they are owned by MLSE, which own the Leafs, AKA THE KNICKS OF THE NHL.
@matt
The Raptors are also something like the 8th biggest market in the league.
@matt and @Tdot — That’s all true, but the Raptors still behave like a small-market franchise. They remind me of my Seattle Mariners. Technically we’re in a good-sized media market, and we SHOULD be making a lot of money since we’ve got a wider swath of nearby markets in our reach (Oregon, Vancouver, etc.) and yet the M’s act like a small-market franchise.
Oh, and I also commented in Smack about Toronto’s baseline logos. I can’t stop looking at them. Genius move by whoever made that call, knowing that’s how the paint job would appear on TV.
@Austin, This isn’t the first time I’ve seen this 3D logo thing. I’m pretty sure a few of the Euro teams do it.
It would be cool as shyt if they painted the EndZones the same way for the Superbowl. Aw man that shyt would be crazy.
Bahaha, that is pretty funny. Those 3d things are pretty cool too, every arena should do it. I heard James Cameron was in Toronto and he hand painted those so that they’d be 3d…that is just a rumor though.
BTW, since when is 6’10 undersized for a power forward? I’ve actually played ball with Amir Johnson, he’s a legit 6’10 or 6’11.
Damn thats nasty. Probably was over the back though. Well earned Tech too. If your going to get a tech, at least get a tech for intimidating the other team lol.
On another note, everytime I watch a Raptors game or highlight I can’t take my eyes off that “Raptors” logo on the baseline that looks like it’s 3D. I know i’ve seen this before while watching Euroleague games. Damn Calangelo is a genius! I want one of those…right now. It would make my FB page look so much cooler than everybody elses.
What a d-bag. Do something in the NBA before you taunt others like you’re good.
Staredown technicals are complete b.s. He got dunked on and he needsï»¿ to know it.
the title of this article COULD NOT have been any better. lmao screw the raptors! contraction!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
at least their undersized power forward TRIED to get the rebound…their 7 foot center can take notes.
Cosign Chi on that 3D baseline logo. Even in real life, I found myself staring at it.
I keep thinking someone is going to trip and get hurt on that Raptor sign
wack- a putback on a dude pretty much right under the hoop with his back turned… then yelling like you did something
dude is missing it upstairs
showed no love to reke. <.<
“If your [sic] going to get a tech, at least get a tech for intimidating the other team lol.”
I actually disagree. It’s not like DMC proved a point with his technical- he just showed his opponents how dumb he is. Sure he’s big and he has a lot of ability but he’ll never harness it because he has his head stuck so far up his own ass.
and then he got a technical. @bieber newz – contraction? Do you know how profitable the raptors are? You do know that they are owned by MLSE, which own the Leafs, AKA THE KNICKS OF THE NHL.
@matt
The Raptors are also something like the 8th biggest market in the league.
@matt and @Tdot — That’s all true, but the Raptors still behave like a small-market franchise. They remind me of my Seattle Mariners. Technically we’re in a good-sized media market, and we SHOULD be making a lot of money since we’ve got a wider swath of nearby markets in our reach (Oregon, Vancouver, etc.) and yet the M’s act like a small-market franchise.
Oh, and I also commented in Smack about Toronto’s baseline logos. I can’t stop looking at them. Genius move by whoever made that call, knowing that’s how the paint job would appear on TV.
@Austin, This isn’t the first time I’ve seen this 3D logo thing. I’m pretty sure a few of the Euro teams do it.
It would be cool as shyt if they painted the EndZones the same way for the Superbowl. Aw man that shyt would be crazy.
Bahaha, that is pretty funny. Those 3d things are pretty cool too, every arena should do it. I heard James Cameron was in Toronto and he hand painted those so that they’d be 3d…that is just a rumor though.
BTW, since when is 6’10 undersized for a power forward? I’ve actually played ball with Amir Johnson, he’s a legit 6’10 or 6’11.