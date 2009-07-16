DeRozan starts R.O.Y. bid in Vegas; Miami targets Odom and Boozer

Guys like Tyreke Evans, Stephen Curry and Brandon Jennings are making headlines with standout stat lines, but one of the most consistently impressive rookies in the Vegas Summer League so far has been DeMar DeRozan. Four games in, he’s steadily improving — last night DeRozan put up 20 points on an efficient 9-for-16 from the field (56 percent) against the Suns — and is showing he’s got more to his game than running, jumping and dunking. (Not that he didn’t throw in a couple highlight-reel bangers.) With Anthony Parker headed to Cleveland, DeRozan should be Toronto’s opening day starting two-guard, and between Jose Calderon and Hedo Turkoglu‘s playmaking, and Chris Bosh drawing double-teams, DeRozan should have plenty of opportunities to succeed early. Don’t be surprised if he makes a darkhorse run at Rookie of the Year like Eric Gordon‘s last season … Detroit’s top two picks are also quietly putting in work: Austin Daye posted 27 points and 13 boards against the Knicks yesterday, while DaJuan Summers added 26 and eight. But no matter how nice Daye looked, there’s no excuse for NBA TV’s Steve Smith mentioning his name in the same breath as George Gervin and Kevin Durant. Next time you wanna point out that Daye is skinny, compare him to Keon Clark or young Darius Miles or somebody … Are the Knicks actively trying to take on everybody’s draft-bust garbage? We already told you about Nikoloz Tskitishvili suiting up for New York’s summer squad, but they’ve also got Yaroslav Korolev (Russian kid the Clippers drafted over Danny Granger, among others) and Saer Sene (Crappy 7-Foot Project #3 taken by the Sonics at the height of the Rick Sund era). Apparently Donnie Walsh has decided to spend the summer throwing once-attractive sh*t at the wall and seeing what sticks … And don’t sleep on Chase Budinger. Averaging 16 points a night in Vegas, Chase’s shooting numbers are ridiculous: 65 percent from the field, 62 percent from three, 90 percent from the line. If he can get on the floor this season — pretty likely given the T-Mac situation — he could make some noise … Brandon Jennings posted 14 points, six boards, nine assists and three steals against the Bulls, while Taj Gibson almost got the ugly triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and 10 fouls … Jason Thompson had 31 points and 10 boards against the D-League Select Team, but the Kings still lost, and actually got dominated in the last half of the fourth quarter … And the Nuggets, a.k.a. Team Nepotism (they gave Coby Karl and Carmelo‘s hometown buddy Dontaye Draper summer jobs), beat the Wizards despite Andray Blatche (27 pts, 15 rebs) having one of his semiannual “Maybe he’s finally coming around” games … Other than the summer league, it was a slow news day around the NBA. No significant free agent moves, but the Heat did put in their bid for Lamar Odom with a five-year, $34 million offer. It’s not as much money as L.O. wanted, but it is a longer-term contract than the Lakers are offering … Miami is also reportedly trying to work out a three-team trade where they would get Carlos Boozer, Utah would get Udonis Haslem, and Memphis would get Dorell Wright. Cash and draft picks would also be involved. Of course the Grizzlies are in this; Chris Wallace is the NBA’s biggest enabler, getting into trades that don’t even do much for his team but help everyone else get better … Another Dime office argument made it onto the site when we asked who has the best handle in the League. Active or retired, we split it up into PG’s, wings and bigs. The usual suspects got plenty of nods from the readers: Iverson, CP3, Deron, Crawford, D-Wade, LeBron, Kobe on the perimeter; Odom, Hakeem, Shaq, KG and C-Webb for the bigs. Tim Hardaway, Pistol Pete, Rod Strickland and Steve Francis were popular old-school picks. (Yeah, Stevie Franchise in his prime is considered “old-school” now.) And we appreciated the shout-outs to Jerome “Pooh” Allen, Arvydas Sabonis, Billy Owens and Michael Ray Richardson … Inappropriate comment of the day goes to reader “tbone,” who wrote, “Wade and Bron are jokes. They carry balls like a porn star doing bukake.” And the first comment that made us laugh out loud goes to reader “control,” who simply put: “Love Handles: Glen Davis“ … Finally, our HighSchoolHoop.com team was the first high school site to break the news that Class of 2010 Duke recruit Andre Dawkins might leave high school a year early and suit up for Coach K this season. Read about it HERE … We’re out like “Iceman” Austin Daye …
1st – oh yeah!
Go Joe – Pick the future Pistons tars
FIRST!!!
What’s wrong with LO?
Guess Bigdog beat me to it!
Aside fom summer league, basketball is in its downtime right now.
Can we just get the Boozer trade over and done with? I would still want Dumars to part ways with both Rip and Prince and take back Boozer and AK.
But then again, my meal allowance says Dumars is not even remotely reading this post and he also does not give a single ounce of consideration to what I am saying.
first!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Apparently Donnie Walsh has decided to spend the summer throwing once-attractive sh*t at the wall and seeing what sticks” – hilarious!
and Toronto just may surprise some people. It’s the and the Pacers in that role in the East next season
congrats on being 1111SSTTT!!!! to like 4 more girl-scouts here. so what cookies u got?
i never tell people what to do or not, but u gals might wanna read an article FIRST b4 u go into the comments section to type precisely that. just dumb man…
chris wallace is like a fantasy team manager hopelessly in last place with nothing else to do but help out and make others better and more competitive…
Dude, I woke up at about 3am last night, couldn’t go back to sleep. I saw the Boozer/Odom headline on RealGM and read the reference about the Grizzlies. I thought to myself, I can’t wait to read Dime’s call on that tomorrow. Ding.
Yeah, Stevie Franchise in his prime is considered “old-school” now – that’s cold Dime…LOL!
Isiah Thomas has the Best Handles of All-Time
^ Isiah Thomas has the Best Handles of All-Time – just ask Anucha Browne Sanders…
best handles of all time list without captain canada in it?
Tinsley’s handle is/was nice too…..is he still considerad an NBA player?
lol yeah that handles convo went everywhere you expected and then took some interesting detours
“Love Handles: Glen Davis” … you would also have to include Tractor Trayler.
Derozan’s looked good. At USC he rarely got all the way to the rim off the dribble. He mostly pulled up for an outside shot. During summer league he’s done a lot more attacking of the rim, though it’s not off isos and more off quick hitters and curling off screens. Once there, he’s not a bad finisher at all. His body control, flexibility, touch and ability to shield his shot are all very good. I’ve also been impressed by his ability to shoot coming off screens. I would categorize his scoring as getting out in transition, moving without the ball and spot up shots.
The thing that he’s still not good at is creating off the dribble from a standstill, iso situation. His handle isn’t very refined nor capable of intricacy. Defenders have been able to stymie his first step and he doesn’t have counter dribble moves and change of pace manuevers to get by. This is what would concern me if I was a Toronto fan about his ability to reach potential superstardom. Superstar swingman have to be good at creating their own shots. I know he’s young and it seems like it should be something he can develop but how many guys have there been who weren’t great drivers entering the league who became so. I think it’s something you have or don’t have and if you don’t have it by 18 or so, then you don’t have it.
@Dime
Hire Jos ^ to do you player evaluations from now on. That was awesome.
What’s the over/under for how long before DeRozan blows up, becomes an all-star, drops the Raptors like the first girl you lost your virginity to, then bounce to a big market team and is then vilified by every Raptors fan in Canada like the other 2649 players in Raptors history who have done the same.
What’s the over/under for how long before DeRozan blows up, becomes an all-star, drops the Raptors like the first girl you lost your virginity to, then bounces to a big market team and is then vilified by every Raptors fan in Canada like the other 2649 players in Raptors history who have done the same?
i dont think 12pts 8rebs 10fouls is a triple dbl!!
What about Kenny Anderson for the Best PG Handles…No love there??
how bout God Shamgod for handles, dude was sick with it but i guess didnt have enough other skills to stick in the League.
big ups to whoever said Rod Strickland
Best Big man handles, how bout Pau Gasol
IMMMAAAAAAAAAAAA BACKKKKKKKKKK!!!!!
Ay QQ was that actually you ballin in them pink joints at the WMCJ touney?
Still pissed no one mentioned Muggsy Bogues in the handles post earlier.
@English
Sure was! LOL
Isiah Thomas did not make the list so the list is a terrible list. And there is no way in hell Hakeem should be up there. His handles were atrocious. The dream shake was nice but he could not dribble.
@boomann, actually, hakeem led fast breaks a few times…so for a lanky 7’2 guy he had at least some handle cept his dribble was like shoulder height to most players.
@Dime, people forget Wade and ODom are boys from back during wades rookie year. I say he goes to miami and just chills so he can get start minutes.
Get em Chase and that is all I have say about that!
Birthday time!
GEE day!
Houston up!
RAPS 4 LIFE, DEROZAN IS GONNA BE A STUD FO SHO, CHALK IT UP R.O.Y. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
What about the Worst Handles??? My vote goes to Stephen Jackson LOL
How about Clyde the glide, he couldn’t bounce the ball with out looking at it.
Anthony Mason had nice handles. Dude looked like a D Tackle crossin people over.
I think we are forgetting: The Silent Assassin aka Eddie Jones (what ever happened to him?)