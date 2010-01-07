Dime #54: Dwyane Wade’s quest for money, power and respect

It says here that we’re supposed to be objective when covering the NBA. But honestly? Last night the Dime crew was collectively pulling for Dwyane Wade‘s team to win. Knowing we’d be dropping Dime #54 this week, having our cover guy notch a big win over the Celtics would be a nice treat for everybody involved.
But in reality, the way Heat/Celtics played out was probably more fitting considering D-Wade’s story. Pouring in a season-high 44 points, along with seven assists and three steals, there wasn’t much more Wade could have done for his team. He even got a steal from Ray Allen and threw down a go-ahead dunk with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, only to have his team out-executed on Boston’s last chance in regulation, then fall short in overtime despite their leader’s best efforts. It’s been the story of the last two seasons for D-Wade.
Carrying a bigger load than fellow superstars like Kobe, LeBron, Dwight, ‘Melo, Dirk and Duncan, Wade put together perhaps the most complete season of any player in the League in ’08-09, and this season it’s been more of the same (26.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 1.7 spg, 1.2 bpg). But with his team far from consideration as a legit title contender (17-16 through Wednesday), odds are he’ll fail to reach his ultimate goal in 2010 when it’s all said and done.
When we got up with D-Wade for his fourth Dime cover in November — the same day he’d face the Cavs on national TV and unleash what was maybe the dunk of the year on Anderson Varejao — he talked about where that next championship ring may come from. With so much attention being paid to free agency next summer, Wade has a vision for where he, LeBron, Joe Johnson and the other top free agents will end up. (Hint: He wants to play for a stacked squad.) In his feature interview with Dime’s Austin Burton, D-Wade also talks about how he’s grown since he came into the League and he really “arrived” in ’06 when he led Miami to its first and only ‘chip. He talks about dealing with off-court distractions (beyond free agency, a few have popped up in his personal life) and reaching new levels as a player and pitchman (photographer Jeffery Salter shot Wade for us during the launch event of the Air Jordan 2010).
After D-Wade, the rest of Dime #54 (we think) delivers the goods. Gerald Narciso connected with Caron Butler at his home in D.C. for a feature, while contributor Jack Jensen profiled Houston’s Aaron Brooks, one of the League’s surprise stars since the ’09 playoffs. And world traveler Aron Phillips, among other places, went to Chicago where we shot Tyrus Thomas for “Ink.” We’ve also got stuff with Brandon Roy, Jamal Crawford, Greg Oden and Mike Conley.
Remember Kelvin Torbert? We tracked down the former national high school P.O.Y. and Michigan State product playing pro ball in Belgium, and introduce (some) readers to current high school sensations Josh Smith and Trevor Cooney. March Madness and NBA voice Gus Johnson gives a lesson on how to become a sports broadcaster, L.A. jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills reveals how he created the Lakers’ 2009 championship rings, and the folks at Jordan Brand go behind the scenes of making the Air Jordan 2010. And there’s more inside in the issue.
All told, for the first issue of the new season, we’re hyped about it. Check out the digital version of Dime #54 HERE, and look for it on newsstands nationwide.
Wade needs money, power and respect?
Money, the guy is making a good chunk of cash, will sign a max contract this season, so he can check that off his list.
Respect, the refs respected him enough to give him a championship. They give him EVERY possible call in every possible situation ever, so he can check that off his list.
Power, I’m sure he has enough money to pay the bills, or buy a generator or two. Shit, he has enough money to go geothermal, solar or wind. He can get his power any way he wants. Check that off the list.
I think Dwade is good to go now, solved allllll his problems…
that carmelo dunk on utah was a better jam
[vodpod.com]
@ control
How much you hate him?…..very
Skeez
I actually don’t mind Wade. Only thing I have is the refs take away from his game more than anything else, guy can’t miss a shot in the layup line before the game without a ref blowing the whistle. Other than that, I like the guy’s game, he’s always attacking, gets teammates involved, etc.
true.
whats not to like about Dwyane Wade.
he had my vote for mvp last year.
and along with Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant…Dwyane Wade will be the best player of the upcoming decade
Yo I complimented this issue yesterday. Nice article about Brooks and the Caron picture was nice too behind the desk lookin real official.
D Wade must have wanted to be a model or something cause he is always taking model / zesty type pics.
I mean I understand trying to look nice and clean but he go overboard a lil you ask me.
I am already looking forward to the next issue.
At best Blake Griffin is the next Amare. Worse case is Josh Smith. Top player next decade. I just don’t see it. Once you become a star you earn respect from the league. They just go overboard for ratings. Like always statedd Dirk & Co. had their chance & missed some throws at the end of the day. The refs played their part but so Did Wade & he won. Please stop trying to downplay FLASH’S ring. It wasn’t worse than Bron making the finals & then getting swept or him stealing the R.O.Y. away from Carmelo just because. Even him not being the best olympic player but being the best in the league. How about him not standing a chance in the dunk contest ever. Is he going to do the one handed tomahawk each round & jump higher & higher.
Hey at least TMobile & Sean Jiggity promote the heck out of him & now Mike. The league is to busy on Kobe & Lebron. You know how upset they were Bron didn’t make it to the finals & almost got swept. I forgot he hit the greatest shot this Decade. Heck ever. Stern said he’s better than Mike & is the best he’s ever seen. Doesn’t Stern wear Glasses.
Aaron Brooks isn’t a Point Guard. Good on a subpar team. Devin Harris pt 2 with a jumper. Caron Butler has peaked or is hiding an injury. This isn’t the tough juice I know. How & why did Mike Conley get love. Did they not only bring in 2 point guards to protect them & the team. Is he the reason for the turnaround or did Greg Oden request in order to get his interview. Taylor Griffin got drafted because of his brother & the Grizzlies are bad because they drafted Conley & Thabeet so high. Sam Young is okay.
Dime please put the dunk Sam young caught last night on the break on Miles. Also the other night against Cincy Gilbert Brown from Pitt threw down a nast and 1. Must see highlights
Wade is nice, dude is actually extending his range!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA. I got my issue and y’all spelled “Dwyane” wrong. You spelled it “Dwayne.” I don’t think I’m the only one either that got it in the mail like that.
As talented as he is, it does seem he gets slept on. Considering he took a team to the tiltle in his third year (Earlier than ANY big time player apart from Duncan), he still seems under the radar. I don’t think He should have got MVP in 08/09 as Lebron put up even better numbers in 07/08 and still didnt get it. His team needs to be a top-5 squad THEN he will get the accolades he deserves. The Jordan move is good for him and will help him strengthen his ‘brand’ so to speak.
@Geoff
You know MVP Isn’t based of solely #’s. In that case Lebron could be MVP every year until he retired. Thanks for giving Wade some credit seeing how your a Lebron fan.
Currently can you tell me why Lebron is better than Wade?