Dime Exclusive: Under Armour BB Proto 3 “Young Buck”

If you are reading this, you are the first to see the home and away colorways of Brandon Jennings‘ latest shoe that he will be wearing to kick off the season for the Bucks. Jennings will be rocking this, the Under Armour BB Proto 3 “Young Buck” version, up until the midway point of the season. Check after the jump for some more pics.
While the price and availability are TBD, the “Young Buck” in both colorways is awesome. We’ll keep you posted once we find out more.
Still not feeling the logo..
These might make me have to buy some matching Bucks shorts…
These aren’t bad but I’m not feeling the “Young Buck” title.
Are the white ones for the Miami Hurricanes?
@That’s whats up
Those are Bucks colors!
They are cool. I’ll rock them in all black. I blow the whistle and need all black. Would love to try a pair for the comfort level.
Did the Bucks change colors? I remember them as purple and forest green.
The white ones are nice – Gucci colorway almost – cannot wait to see Jenning’s ball up,
agreed the UA logo is weak but other than that they are clean.
Young Buck is wicked title in London for all rooks & punks … he wasn’t that great a Pro in Italy – benched for the playoffs etc … how desperate will Skiles get? Steep learning curves ahead.
The black ones look cool but that other colorway is ugly!
The white colorways are cool the black ones are whack,i think its gonna take some time for people to get use to playing basketball in Under Armour shoes you just dont see that brand on the hardwood and for that reason alone its kinda weird
Why don’t they just lose the logo or create a hybrid 1 for the basketball brand? Even minimizing it would help.