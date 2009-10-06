Dime Exclusive: Under Armour BB Proto 3 “Young Buck”

10.06.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

If you are reading this, you are the first to see the home and away colorways of Brandon Jennings‘ latest shoe that he will be wearing to kick off the season for the Bucks. Jennings will be rocking this, the Under Armour BB Proto 3 “Young Buck” version, up until the midway point of the season. Check after the jump for some more pics.

While the price and availability are TBD, the “Young Buck” in both colorways is awesome. We’ll keep you posted once we find out more.

