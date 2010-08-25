Dime Live Blog: USA vs. Greece

A couple of nights ago, my Dad was talking about the upcoming FIBA World Basketball Championship and Team USA when he asked me, for like the fourth time this summer, “So where are all the superstar guys?”

After running down, again, the list of who was hurt (Kobe, CP, D-Will), who was a free agent (LeBron, D-Wade, Bosh, Boozer), and who just didn’t want to do it (Dwight, J-Kidd, ‘Melo), my Dad seemed confused.

“Wait … so this is the team?” Talking about the guys he saw squeak past Spain by one point on Sunday. “They don’t have none of the superstars!”

Yeah, this is the team. Kevin Durant and Co. have finally whittled the roster down to 12 following Rajon Rondo‘s shady departure yesterday, so going into today’s exhibition game versus Greece, the intrigue shifts from the battle to avoid being cut to examining the bigger question: Is Team USA good enough to win the country’s first World Championship gold medal since “Dream Team II” took the crown in 1994?

The Dime office is in viewing-party mode: Pizza, soda (it’s only noon), snacks. We’ve got the 50-inch TV on ESPN, and ready for tip-off:

PRE-GAME

– Without seeing the announcers yet, I’m 100% certain there’s no way they’re actually in Greece and are watching the game just like us, on TV in their studio. It sounds like they’ve got the same crew — Kevin Connors and Fran Fraschilla — who called the first inter-squad USA scrimmage and couldn’t tell the USA players from one another.

– Fraschilla calls Greece the best pick-and-roll team in the world. I’m not arguing against that.

FIRST QUARTER

– Lamar Odom jumps center with somebody who’s name I’m never going to get. Starting five for the U.S.: Odom, Billups, Rose, Durant and Iguodala. Greece has former Houston Rockets guard Vassilis Spanoulis.

– Down 2-0, Odom tries an entry pass to Derrick Rose in the post that skips out of bounds about three feet away from Rose. He almost makes up for it by crossing his man up and hitting a nice fadeaway off-glass, but he’s fouled on the ground. Next possession, L.O. misses a layup. And he’s already sweating like Kevin Garnett.

– Rose hits a three to put the U.S. on the board. Rose addressed the people who said he couldn’t hit a mid-range jumper after his rookie year; if he adds some three-point range this year he’s well on his way to being the best PG in the NBA. He’ll be like Steve Francis with discipline.

– Overheard in the office: “I really think KD is going to be the best player in the League in three years.” A couple weeks ago, I talked to a high-powered NBA agent who put that number at two years. Am I the only person who thinks LeBron is still going to be the top dog for a few more years?

– Nick Calathes is on Greece’s bench. Is he balding? Or he just went too low on the buzz-cut?

– Tyson Chandler, Rudy Gay and Russell Westbrook check in for Odom, Durant and Iguodala.

– Fraschilla defends the move to cut Rondo, pointing out that he doesn’t shoot well and was turning the ball over too much in the exhibitions. Connors does the “disagree but not really” thing, saying Rondo absolutely deserves to be on the team, but he can see why he’s not. That doesn’t even make sense. Either Rondo should be on the team or he shouldn’t be on the team.

– USA is up 11-4 with five minutes left in the first quarter. We get word that Baby Shaq isn’t playing today. Something about a sprained hamstring … or he ate too much ham … I couldn’t exactly hear.

– Strat Perperoglou puts Tyson Chandler in the chamber for an and-one. Calathes goes coast-to-coast for a layup a few possession later and scores over Chandler, as Greece cuts the lead to 16-10. I have a feeling this game is going to only get tougher for the Americans.

– Debate in the office: Would you rather have Rondo and Billups as the starting backcourt, or Rose and Billups?

– I think one problem with Team USA is that they’re a group of specialists. Just hearing the random observations in the office, they go something like this: “Why is Eric Gordon out there? Oh yeah, he can shoot the f*** out of the ball.” … “Kevin Love is so slow … but he can rebound like crazy.”

– End of the quarter, 22-14 USA.

SECOND QUARTER

– Chris Bosh’s “got milk?” ad was cute, and kind of ironic that he was wearing a Team USA jersey. There were definitely a couple of parts where I wasn’t sure if Bosh was still standing there or if he’d been replaced with a cardboard cut-out.

– Frashcilla gives everybody a reason to turn away, saying “This game means nothing” to Greece and reminding us that their best center isn’t playing.

– Rose leads the way with 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting, and Team USA is up 32-19. Iguodala air-balls a three, and the announcers wonder if that has something to do with him putting on extra muscle in the offseason.

– Baby Shaq is the third-string center on Greece? So why haven’t the first two guys been on the NBA radar for like 10 years? Apparently the backup is one of the 15 best centers in the entire world, according to Fraschilla.

– Big man Kostas Tsartsaris, a.k.a. “The Icelander” has 15 of the team’s 25 points. He’s beasting everybody in front of him.

– Greece’s unis are made by Champion. Did they come out for warm-ups in Starter jackets and Cross Colors pants?

– Overheard in the office: “They’re so hairy. It’s so weird. Greece needs to be introduced to man-scaping.” That’s right before we see a Greek cheerleader with a huge sun tattooed around her belly-button. This is like watching a game inside a strip club.

– Replay of the Serbia/Greece brawl. Has anyone ever pulled a Nenad Krstic and become an NBA goon simply based off what they did in the offseason?

– Final minute of the half, Curry mix-tapes his man for a mid-range pull up jumper, and Tsartsaris gets a dunk for his 17th point of the game. He’s taking this thing over. USA leads 42-32.

– I just asked around the room for first-half observations. “I see lots of bricks” was one reply.

– Arguments going on in the office right now: Is Jimmy Fallon funny? Is Louie CK funny?

THIRD QUARTER

– Leading USA scorers in the first half: Derrick Rose has 11 points (5-5 FG), Gordon has nine points, Durant has eight. Tsartsaris leads Greece with 17 points.

– Iguodala gets a head of steam going to the lane, but turns it over before the highlight dunk could happen. “That could have been from any Sixers game over the last five years,” says a Sixers fan in the room.

– Spanoulis cans a three on the run, making it 45-32 USA. Dudes like Spanoulis and J.C. Navarro could play until they’re 45 and still drop 30 on any given night. They just shoot your face off, they understand all the angles, and they’re crafty as hell.

– Durant turns it over going to the rack, leading to Spanoulis getting a step on D-Rose and getting fouled. The free throws cut the lead to eight. Spanoulis is called “The European Kobe Bryant,” and wouldn’t mind returning to the NBA to play for the Spurs. I’d say they should take him ASAP, but I want to see how James Anderson works out first.

– Pro move by Durant: His drive is cut off, so he spins back the other way and hits a jumper off the glass. Iguodala follows that up with a fast-break dunk (he’s looking extra jacked today) to bring the USA lead to 52-37.

– Speaking on an all-encompassing level (U-21 team U-18 team, etc.), Fraschilla says, “We can’t just send any team now. All of these teams across the world can compete with us now.” Well, I wouldn’t say all that for Tunisia, but I get the point.

– One of the refs has a CRAZY ’80s mustache. I think he was one of the extra in Forget Paris.

– Durant loses his man with a crossover and hits Iguodala in the corner … and Iguodala air-balls the three. I won’t be able to see the box score until afterward, but I think he’s 0-for-37 on jumpers today.

– Beautifully run fast break by Team USA. The ball didn’t touch the floor as Gay, Billups and Durant turned a 3-on-1 into a dunk for Durant.

– Billups was about to shoot a technical free throw when the ref blew the whistle midway through his motion. So Chauncey threw up the shot left-handed (he missed). Billups actually missed both technical FT’s. He’d never do that in an NBA game. Meanwhile, the USA lead is 61-41.

– Odom commits a turnover in transition, then tries to steal the ball back on a no-chance play that results in a foul. He did his thing playing center against Spain, but L.O. hasn’t been on it today.

– Team USA’s group for the World Championship: Brazil, Croatia, Iran, Tunisia and Slovenia. Three tough teams, and as Fraschilla says, two walk-overs. But how much grief will Team USA’s much-maligned big men get if Hamed Haddadi goes out there and drops a 20-15 stat line on them?

– Big man Ian Vougioukas swats Gordon’s layup into the crowd. That draws a reaction from the Greek fans, but they don’t have much else to cheer about. End of the quarter, it’s 68-43, USA.

FOURTH QUARTER

– Right now the USA is just too fast for Greece. They’ve committed a ton of turnovers and aren’t shooting well from outside, but they’re getting steals, controlling the glass and scoring in transition.

– I was just about to ask why Jay Triano is one of the USA assistants when he’s done nothing in the NBA, but Fraschilla explains that Triano was brought in to consult on FIBA rules and promoted to the bench when Mike D’Antoni had to stay home.

– The Russian national team was just described as “scrappy.” Has there ever been a predominantly Black basketball team that anyone called “scrappy”? What about a predominantly White team called “athletic”?

– Stephen Curry sets Chandler up with a pretty drop-off pass, but Chandler can’t handle it. You’re supposed to only throw it at the rim for him, Steph.

– Honey shot of some random woman in the stands. That never hurts. Speaking of honey shots, Sanya Richards looks SO good in the new Foot Locker “Class is in Session” ad with Amar’e, Rondo and Justin Tuck.

– Remember what I was saying about this team being full of specialists? Apparently Granger is considered one of the most versatile players on Team USA. Danny Buckets is my dude, but I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s versatile. He’s a professional scorer and shooter.

– Tsartsaris throws up an ugly shot following an ugly post move, and still gets it to go. Oddly enough, right after I wrote that, Fraschilla called Tsartsaris “The Dwight Howard of Greece.”

– Under three minutes to go, it’s 80-53 after Curry thought about dunking on a breakaway but has to settle for a layup. Question: Who are the three best players in the NBA that can’t dunk?

– Gordon drops another three, giving him 18 points. I love Gordon’s game and have been a big fan of his since he was in high school. I don’t know if he’ll ever rise past that second-tier of NBA two-guards, but he will be a solid player and could have a 20-ppg season or two down the line.

– Love has been a monster on the offensive glass. If he’s the best player on the Wolves, how good (or bad) can they be?

– Westbrook goes coast-to-coast for a layup in about 2.4 seconds. That should be the last real highlight, as we’re in the final seconds now …

– Final score, 87-59 USA. Going unbeaten in the exhibition schedule, what do you think of this squad? The question I asked at the beginning of this — are they good enough to win gold? — wasn’t answered definitively one way or the other today. Greece didn’t have all of their guys, and I’m not sure if they ever played 100 percent.

– D-Rose gets the player of the game with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Another nondescript random vase that Rose’s mom will be using for a candy jar in two months.