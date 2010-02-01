Dime NBA Draft Profile: John Wall

With the season already past the midway point, NBA GMs have their minds set on the NBA Playoffs. But for those teams that will be counting ping pong balls instead of playoff victories, the upcoming NBA Draft has many intriguing prospects that need to be recognized. So before March Madness takes over, Dime contributor Lucas Shapiro will be profiling players and giving them a team that would best fit their talent. First up, Kentucky’s John Wall.
Player Comparisons: Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Rajon Rondo
Athleticism
Wall has top-notch speed, strength and explosiveness for a point guard. He’s not afraid to show it either. Infamous for monstrous dunks and blocks on athletically inferior opponents, this should help him at the next level where everyone needs every edge they can possibly have.
Grade: A+
Fundamentals
Shooting and self-control are the two parts of Wall’s game that are often in question. He’s a fairly consistent shooter, but it is unsure whether he has NBA three-point range. His shot overall has room for improvement as well. When the game speeds up, he also tends to be turnover-prone. While these may seem like major gaps in his game, he does have other great fundamental skills. His court vision may be the best in college basketball along with his ability to create for his own in isolation plays.
Grade: B
NBA Readiness
For someone who is just a freshman, Wall is the most NBA-ready player in this year’s draft. This may be partially due to the fact that he played five years of high school basketball. This kind of experience will help him make a smooth transition to the NBA.
Grade: A+
Potential
Wall has drawn many comparisons to Derrick Rose. There are even a few scouts that say he can be better than Rose, owing to his killer instincts and play-making ability at this stage in his career. The hype that Wall has received makes him seem too good to be true. I guess we’ll have to wait until the NCAA Tournament to see how he handles pressure. That will be the last unknown that will reveal his true potential.
Grade: A
Best Fit: Indiana Pacers*
Danny Granger is a borderline franchise player and he needs another threat on the floor to take the defense’s attention off of him. T.J Ford was supposed to be that guy, but that experiment did not end up working out. Bringing in Wall would be beneficiary to both he and Granger. His transition to the League would not be as hard as other rookie point guards in the pass, as Wall would not have to lead the Pacers like Rose had to lead the Bulls in 2008-2009. Adding a dynamic duo like this to the East would have to scare teams such as Cleveland, Orlando, Boston and Atlanta.
Runner-Up: Washington Wizards
The Wizards are desperate to move on from the Gilbert Arenas era. While they do not have that good a chance at landing the first pick (3.6%), Wall would be the ideal shift of focus in Washington. This would also be a way for Flip Saunders to keep his job. Maybe the Wizards should start losing more games in order to increase their chances…
*While the Nets currently have the best chance at Wall, I don’t see them as the best fit for him. With Devin Harris on the roster, it would be strange for Wall to have to play out of position – although if New Jersey landed Wall, Harris could be on the next bus out of town. Indiana and Washington are seriously lacking at the point guard position and need someone to turn their team around.
What do you think?
JOhn wall is a beast he needs to go to indiana him and danny granger will be a nice combo and he will be rookie of the year next year
I agree 100% great article!
Can u do one on Evan turner next
i really like watching wall. he is so fast with the ball, but not with the power rose has. its more grace with wall. if his shooting is consistent from midrange, he is unstoppable. you dont need 3 point range. rose doesn’t have it, monta ellis has gotten better, but also scored 20 ppg without three point range.
we are really at the start of a great point guard generation.
JOhn “OVERRATTED” Wall
The next Antonio Daniels or Robert Pack…..
But then again i could let ESPN make my mind up for me, that way i can say completely stupid shit like Dick Vitale, who by the way once said Jason “From Duke” Williams was the best point guard in the world, while he was in his senior year in college.
John Wall has absolutley NO JUMPER..
I love John Wall, i really do. He’s going to be a great player in the NBA for a long time, but (this is going to sound crazy to a lot of people) I think Evan Turner might be better. 6-7 point forward who just knows how to play. Absolutely love watching him play. If I had the No. 1 pick, I think I’d have to really think about Wall vs. Turner.
@5 I agree with you about Turner, I THINK HE HAS A GREAT UPSIDE AND GOOD BASKETBALL IQ
I like Wall a lot, but I don’t think his speed is quite up there w/ Rose, Rondo, and Parker.
Jay williams was an ok player(not the best point guard in the world but still)
I like Wall as well but I think I lot of times his greatest assest can be his biggest curse.. His Speed!! Oftentimes he’s turnover prone as well it seem like he forces the issue alot. Other than that, he will be a great play at the next level..
Jay Williams was a good PG but couldn’t hit FT!
First I think Austin wrote this: His new team as of last year was Indy so of course they become the best place for Wall to end up. A little homerism. I think anyone w/o say a top 10 pg in the league would take Wall and ship out whoever was the starter before. IF NJN get #1 pick they will take Wall and Harris will be on the next bus out of town.
Wait a minute, John Wall is the most NBA-ready player in this years draft? Then Lance Stephenson must not be entering this upcoming draft because last year Stephenson was, according to DIME, ready for the NBA while still in high school. Lucas, did your editor ok this post?
Rookie of the year 2010-2011
Blake Griffin or John Wall?
Both need a decent nickname btw.
And no JW or J-Dub doesnt count as a good nickname. Thats just being lazy.
Black Mamba
Bad Porn
Agent Zero (unfortunately for him, no licence to kill)
Flash
^^^^^^ GOOD NICKNAMES
THE GOOCH
^^^^^^ Good nickname.
J-Wall will do great in the nba, hes got all it takes, speed, athleticism, strength and a strong heart. I see him getting on to the next level of C-paul, R -rondo, D- harris, D- rose etc, sooner than we think. Good speed man.
I agree with Patrick. Even Turner is the next Brandon Roy. No GM will risk their job by passing on Wall, but the #2 pick has to be Turner. Favors, Aldrich and those other potential lottery picks will be busts.
Devin Ebanks is the next Earl Clark
@Spliff 2 My Lou
Haha. Lance kind of took a turn for the worse…
Scottie Reynolds of villanova is real with his.
I think honestly he might have the best career out the bunch.
OH WOW… I’m just amazed at the hype following this kid. I don’t want to not like him, because he is a very good player who i enjoy watching. But when people start comparing him to NBA all-stars (Rose, Rondo, DWade) while he clearly has major issues with TO’s and a weak Jumper. Same thing was happening with Derrick Rose while @ Memph, but the difference is Mayo, Beasly, Westbrook, Love, Gordon, and Griffin were all in college with him, so the attention was spread evenly.
Evan Turner is more NBA ready, but even Evan has some big concerns with his jumper.
I’m a big fan of Kansas SG Xavier Henry who I think is the best player in college, but I’m not going to say he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread. Henry looks the most NBA ready to me (And I really do like Turner and Sly Landsberg@Virginia) but it’ll be a toss up.
The problem with all the JWall hype is that it gives him the biggest potential to be a bust.
But… if he were to go to Indiana imagine the match ups!
Wall vs Rose
Rose vs Jennings
Wall vs Jennings
Stuckey/Bynum vs all 3
then they all kill Mo williams-lol
all in the central division
then throw in the rest of the east
Rondo, Devin Harris, Felton/Augustine, Jru Holiday/Lou williams
Then the big games that you only see twice a year when easy meets west
vs. Paul/Collinson
vs. Deron Will
vs. Tony Parker
vs. Aaron Brooks
vs. Westbrook/Maynor
vs. Eric Gordon
vs. Ellis/Curry
vs. J. Flynn/Rubio?
vs. Ty Lawson
forget the swingman Era, the PG era is in full effect like its 96 all over again
I agree that Turner is a better choice…dude just knows what he’s doing with the rock….I don’t think Wall has really been challenged in college and he’s just kind of skating through and blowing everyone away, wait till he gets to the league and has to deal with cats bigger and stronger than him on a daily basis…He’s gonna have a good career, but I don’t think his rookie year will be that amazing
@ English….you just want to give out nicknames to people huh? I say Dime only gives out nicknames to the fat guys, make it more interesting
Jason Williams(Duke) was the illest PG on the planet in the early 2000s. [www.youtube.com]
But that’s the past.
John Wall is better than Ty Lawson & most of the PG’s not in the top 10 in the league. He’ll be fine. He’s getting better each game & will fair better in the league. Playing with better overall talent. In transition he’s like parker with bunnies. He dribbles better than Rose(Chi)don’t kill me. I’m suprised you think Henry is that good. I don’t. I actually think he’s horrible & overrated. Also Wall’s upside/potential is scary. His career is based on which team drafts him & how they build the team. Chances are next to slim because teams with higher picks. Usually have no clue. Most teams just want a marketable player. They could care less about developing or building a winner. I’m not even sure they actually know how. Fans are really $$$$$ signs in most owner’s eyes. Most GM’s,Scouts,
owners. Don’t have a clue when it comes to the game of basketball. If I were a millionaire I would want to own a football franchise. If it weren’t for me hiring good people my team would stink. Of course because I never played professional & don’t have a clue about evaluating prospects or talent.
Lance Stephenson picked the wrong school. Reminds me of Felipe going to St.Johns. Wrong system. Lance needed to go to Villanova or Kansas. I guarantee Kansas does nothing come tourney time because Xavier does nothing
Poppi Gee…Scottie Reynolds isn’t better than anybody in the N.B.A. now. That includes Chris Duhon & Quinn. Boobie Gibson or Nate Robinson. He’s a great college player lets leave it at that. Mustapha Shakur is better than Scottie Reynolds LOL
Jay Williams was also a very good college player who choose the right style of play & system. Wouldn’t have been a star in the league.
Evan Turner is not 6’7″ & doesn’t have a legitimate position in the league. He’s hell of talented though & I hope he has a great career in the league.
Devin Ebanks will suprise a lot of people in the league. He’s more poor man’s Lamar Odom than Earl Clark. Don’t kill him like that.
Lastly were all bias toward some schools or players. Don’t let that blind you from the obvious. That’s why the N.B.A.,College ball suffer from a talent perspective. Whoever has the most power as far as recruiting & ranking decides the landscape of both leagues. Even if it’s a player most know will fail & a respected person opinion backs him. That player is thrust in a role he isn’t ready nor prepared to fufill.
I gotta agree with Poppi on this 1. Scottie to me is the truth, Didn’t get as much playing time when he was a Freshman,
Scottie is too undersized to have a real impact, like he’s having in college, in the pros…career backup at best
Sorry to be a nazi but “His transition to the League would not be as hard as other rookie point guards in the pass”should use past not pass
@ AdvancedMind
Robert Pack? Is that your “overrated” comparison for John Wall? I understand the Antonio Daniels comparison since he was a high draft pick, but Pack was undrafted.
@eric, you’re not sorry or you wouldn’t have done it!
@eyes,
You think Henry will suck or that he’s overrated? But you think Wall is a top ten PG right now? Name the skills that Henry lacks to be a legit NBA star. He’s got size SG/SF, he’s got the jumper, he’s got the IQ, He’s got avg to above avg athleticism and has a decent handle that is improving, one dribble, two dribble pull ups are money with this kid. His balance is great! He reminds me of Michael Redd but with a better jumper at a young age (Redd developed his J in the L, and was a slasher at Ohio St).
I don’t see that many positive qualites in Wall to name him the next great. But I don’t see them in Tyreke Evans either so i could be wrong. Also note, i’m not saying Henry will be a HOFer, I do think he is better than Wall.
And Evan Turner may be 6’6 at worse. That’s only a 1 inch difference. He plays like a better Marqueis Daniels. Penny Hardaway like.
Game recognize game eyes…and you looking quite unfamiliar right now
@ekstor
Daniels was who i compared him to as far as him being a bust..
Robert Pack is who i am comparing to as far as skill set.
But good google on Robert Pack, im glad you found out he was never drafted.
John Wall and Tyreke Evans in the same backcourt….beastin foo’s!!! Sactown wins the lottery after last year’s fall to the worst spot and lucky Evans was still there…
Can you really judge Williams considering he motorcycled himself out of the league? Dude never had a chance to live up to the hype or be declared overrated.
I say Sacramento trades Kevin Martin to NJ for whoever has the first pick in the draft and then draft john wall to be in the backcourt with ty”reke havoc” Evans
evan turner in the league wont have the ball in his hands as much as he does at ohio state i dont know if he has off the ball skills demarcus cousins is the player with the best chance to be an all star for yrs to come cuz the big man position is gettin weaker with garnett duncan shaq and them on their way out the only thing i dont like about his game is he dont got hops
Do you guys really think evans and wall would succeed their both kinda combo guards
if they were on the same team btw
@ctkennedy,
Good point about Turner not having the ball in his hands. A good coach would allow him to do what he wants with the ball the same way Tyreke Evans is allowed freedom with the ball. If not, then Turner will have to learn on the go.
You lost me on the the Demarcus Cousins thing thought. No way dude ever sniffs the all-star ballot. He is a Sheldon Williams clone. At best he’d be Kendrick Perkins (Pre-KG, and pre-refs allowing him to hack). Cousins can not bang with guys his size, and in the NBA there is a new crop of centers who would destroy him. Marc/Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum, Dwight, Kaman, Bogut, Horford, Yao, Jason Thompson, David Lee, Brook Lopez..he has no chance basically.
@d,
Jay “don’t call me Jayson” Williams played 1 year in the league for my hometown team. He avg like 9pts and 5 asst while shooting terrible from the field. He was turnover prone. He was basically a non-factor every game. It wasn’t like in college where he was quicker, stronger, faster, than everybody. The NBA had guards bigger, stronger, faster than him and he didn’t know how to respond. He would have eventually been a 15-18ppg with 5apg player, but those would have been his best years. His style of play was no condusive to winning. If the offense wasn’t based around him doing what he wanted to, then he became ineffective. He didn’t have the passing skills or defense either. and as a #2 pick, that would equal him to a bust even if he didn’t wrap his bike around a tree while coming from the gay club.
Top-notch strength? Huh? Has this author seen John Wall play? As a high school player Rose was already much physically stronger, and at the NBA level he can pretty much get to the rim without any problems. Not the case with Wall. Wall has excellent athleticism and quickness, but he really doesn’t seem strong enough to finish in the paint. During Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt I don’t think he had a single lay-up or dunk and was pretty much forced to shoot from the perimeter, which he doesn’t do well enough to live out there. If college defenses do such a good job keeping him out of the paint, can you imagine what it will be like in the NBA? That said, I love Wall’s court vision and his passing ability is very impressive. Still, teams should not be expecting him to be an immediate savior unless they are willing to surround him with some pretty good players. The only teams that really have a shot at Wall are New Jersey and Minnesota (who will have to ditch one or two of there 50 PGs if they get Wall), and in both places he’d be playing with supporting casts that are at least 3 good players away from even dreaming of playoff contention. Sure, NJ has cap space, but it’s a pretty hard sell to any quality free agent after the type of season they’ve had.
Hope my Nets get the number one pick if not Turner is a nice consolation price I guess
tyreke evans is better than all these point guards
John Wall Should Just come to Boston, where he can play with Rondo, keeping the Kentucky legacy alive