Dime NBA Power Ranking: Big Moves in Dallas, Lakers and Heat falling

30. Sacramento Kings (4-11)

Last week — Lost at L.A. Clippers, lost to Chicago

Ten losses in their last 11 outings, and the only win was at home against the Nets. In the current four-game skid, Tyreke Evans is shooting 27 percent from the floor (15-for-54) and averaging just 11.2 points a night.

29. Philadelphia 76ers (4-13)

Last week — Lost at Washington, lost at Toronto, lost at Miami, beat New Jersey

Hopefully people will be patient with Evan Turner and remember that not every rookie comes in dropping All-Star numbers right away. For every John Wall, there are 3-4 guys like Joe Johnson who take time to turn into All-Stars.

28. Los Angeles Clippers (3-15)

Last week — Beat Sacramento, lost at Phoenix, lost to Utah

Blake Griffin (20.2 ppg, 11.6 rpg) is one of only three players in the NBA cracking 20-and-10 averages at the moment. The others: Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol.

27. Houston Rockets (5-12)

Last week — Beat Golden State, lost at Charlotte, beat Oklahoma City, lost at Dallas

They’re passing out ankle sprains like Thunderstix in Houston. I respect Grant Hill being brave enough to even suit up when the Suns were in town last Monday.

26. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-13)

Last week — Lost San Antonio, lost to Golden State

It’s not quite time to check the All-Star ballot for Darko, but he has been good for 17.2 points and 4.0 blocks a night over the last five games.

25. Milwaukee Bucks (6-11)

Last week — Lost at Cleveland, lost at Detroit, beat Charlotte, lost at Utah

If they hadn’t been able to squeak past a Bobcats squad that only had Stephen Jackson for five minutes, the Bucks would be on a seven-game losing streak. It doesn’t get any more promising with Denver, Orlando and Miami as their next three on the schedule.

24. Charlotte Bobcats (6-11)

Last week — Lost at New York, lost to New York, beat Houston, lost at Milwaukee

Gerald Wallace took a nasty fall in the final seconds of the Milwaukee loss and hurt his elbow so bad he couldn’t stay in the game to shoot free throws. So of course he’s reportedly good to go for Wednesday’s tip with the Hornets. If he’s not missing a limb, Wallace will go out there.

23. New Jersey Nets (6-11)

Last week — Beat Atlanta, lost at Boston, lost at Philadelphia, beat Portland

Yo, Avery: Just because Josh McRoberts has become the new Troy Murphy in Indiana, that doesn’t mean you have to kill the original Troy Murphy. Give the guy some clock.

22. Detroit Pistons (6-11)

Last week — Lost at Dallas, lost at Memphis, beat Milwaukee, lost to New York

Scoring 13.1 points a night and hitting 40.1% from the field, Rip Hamilton is on pace for his lowest-scoring season since his rookie year, and his worst-shooting season of his career.

21. Washington Wizards (5-11)

Last week — Beat Philadelphia, lost at Atlanta, lost to Orlando, lost at Miami

We got a one-game preview of the Wall/Arenas starting backcourt, which didn’t end well as the Wizards got routed in Atlanta. Since then Wall has sat out with injuries.