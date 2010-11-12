Dime Presents Mick Boogie’s New Mixtape: ’93 ‘Til Infinity

Don’t say we didn’t warn you… NYC-based Mick Boogie, known for his eclectic DJ sets and amazing mixtapes, is also an avid basketball fan and a video game junkie. With the recent return of the classic 90’s arcade game NBA JAM (now refreshed and remixed for 2010), Mick was inspired to put together a mixtape of classic and rare 90s remixes that serve as the soundtrack to where we were back in the day. Being that NBA JAM dropped in 1993… Mick’s decision to call the mix ’93 ‘Til Infinity was the only appropriate choice. Check it out after the jump.

The mixtape is presented and brought to you by:

â€“ Mick Boogie: the architect based in NYC

â€“ Dime: basketball lifestyle magazine based in NYC

â€“ MAJOR: sneaker & lifestyle boutique based in D.C.

â€“ Motivation: sneaker & lifestyle boutique based in Ann Arbor, Mich. (and in Dime #60)

â€“ HOMAGE: nostalgia-based apparel brand based in Columbus, Ohio

In addition to downloading the mixtape, this afternoon we’ll be having a giveaway to win a limited edition Mick Boogie x HOMAGE t-shirt designing specifically for this mix. See you then!

*** Download ’93 ‘TIl Infinity HERE or HERE ***

