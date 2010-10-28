Dime Q&A: DeMar DeRozan Talks Toronto, Young Onez & Michael Jordan In A Raptors Uniform

Having lost Chris Bosh to Miami and adding seven new faces to the roster, the Toronto Raptors seem to be in the process of rebuilding. So on the heels of a solid rookie campaign and a second place finish at the 2010 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, DeMar DeRozan looks to begin his sophomore season with a fresh attitude and an added level of maturity. In an exclusive Dime Q&A at the adidas Practice Court in the Toronto’s Air Canada Centre before opening night, we caught up with DeMar to discuss this year’s squad, the “Young Onez” and Michael Jordan in a Raptors uniform.

Dime: Obviously, you guys have a lot of new faces this year. How is the team chemistry coming along?

DeMar DeRozan: Everybody on the team does everything together, so everyone on this team flows. We all joke around and no one’s quiet on the team. Everybody interacts with each other so that definitely helps.

Dime: With the departure of Bosh, this team takes on a whole new look offensively and defensively. How has your game plan changed now that he’s gone?

DD: I think it’s more open if anything. Anytime now a play can be called for anybody. I think it it’s more spaced out now â€“ anyone can get going.

Dime: In a recent interview, you referred to the Raptors as “Oklahoma East.” What are some of the similarities you see between you guys and the Oklahoma City Thunder?

DD: We’re a young team, we get up and down and we’re very exciting. I think we can be that type of team.

Dime: You, Sonny Weems and Amir Johnson were at RealSports on Saturday to announce a special campaign. For those who don’t already know, who are the “Young Onez”?

DD: Basically it involves me, Amir and Sonny and it started last year with the fans getting excited about how we play. Us being among the three youngest players on the team and the excitement that we bring getting up and down the court, it was only right.

Dime: What kind of message are you trying to send to young fans that look up to you guys?

DD: Just go hard at everything you do. We’re also trying to give kids the opportunity to come see us play. We’ll have our own fan section. We also just try to show them what it’s like to be us, being in the League, being young and growing up.

Dime: Who ended up winning the summer dunk-off between you, Sonny and Amir in the offseason?

DD: I ended up winning that! I had around 60 percent of the votes.

Dime: And did the losers walk around Yonge-Dundas Square in leggings?

DD: Nah, I think we were just acting silly when we said that, but we’ll come up with something funny to go with it.

Dime: Amir has his own YouTube channel and is always making funny videos. Do you ever see yourself following in his footsteps?

DD: Yeah. I’m actually getting my website started now.

Dime: I know you’ve been playing the new NBA 2K11. Did you put MJ in a Raptors uniform and play alongside him in the videogame?

DD: I haven’t had the chance to yet, but I’ll be sure to get it going.

Dime: What’s your favorite part of the game?

DD: Playing his legacy. I think that’s real cool. Considering Jordan’s never been in a game, to play with him now is just great.

