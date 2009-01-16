A Bay Bayless

Anyone who saw what Jerryd Bayless did in the ’08 NBA Vegas Summer League — or who saw him regularly slip into that D-Wade mode at Arizona — knew he had last night’s performance in him. Finally getting some decent tick thanks to Steve Blake‘s shoulder injury, Bayless dropped 23 points off the bench (6-9 FG, 11-11 FT), using that lethal first step to get into the lane and create contact, and the threat of a deep jumper just enough to keep the defense honest. Early in the fourth quarter Bayless scored to bring Portland within one point, then on the next possession got a scoop shot and-one to put them ahead. Hanging onto a lead with three minutes left, Bayless went baseline and two-hand crammed on Bobby Simmons plus-one for what was essentially the dagger … Bayless’ only major misstep was on defense, when Devin Harris (23 pts, 8 asts) gave him a step-back move and almost made him do the splits … Where would Portland be without Joel Przybilla? On another one of Greg Oden‘s “He’ll be fine, they just need to have him focus on defense and rebounding” nights (2 pts, 13 mins), Przybilla once again came off the bench and held it down. He pulled down 11 boards and kept Brook Lopez from going off … Are there any two guys in the League who are as good with the ball and with a head of steam as LeBron James and Derrick Rose? Even when everyone in the building is thinking “sag off,” LBJ and Rose will just take a couple dribbles back, then bull-rush forward at their man, whose best hope is to possibly stay in front of them and get some help — which doesn’t always work because LeBron and Rose and such good passers. Last night’s Bulls/Cavs game saw both guys’ off-the-dribble ability on display, but they each struggled mightily with their jumpers … LeBron finished with 28 points, 14 boards and seven assists, but had an overall rough night. If it wasn’t the uncharacteristic (eight) turnovers, it was having his shots swatted by the likes of Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas, or simply missing shots he usually makes (8-28 FG). But it’s not like Cleveland was going anywhere else if they needed a crucial bucket, especially considering Delonte West busted his face open in the first quarter and had to leave after scoring 11 points in 10 minutes. Up by two with about 30 seconds left, ‘Bron tried to muscle up a shot over Luol Deng, who forced a jump ball. LBJ won the tip, but promptly slipped and lost the ball again. Rose (16 pts, 6 asts, 6-20 FG) then got to the line and hit the free throws to force overtime, where Chicago pulled away for the win … After the first-quarter buzzer, LeBron casually tossed in a shot from about 80 feet away. “That was like the commercial!” Reggie Miller gasped …

Just like when it was Suns/Pistons, Suns/Nuggets hinged on the Steve Nash vs. Chauncey Billups matchup. Fighting off the flu, Chauncey put up 26 points and eight assists and made some big shots in overtime, getting the better of Nash, who ended up with 20 and 14 dimes. But Nash wasn’t actually guarding Chauncey on his big three-point play in OT; that one has to fall on Amare. With Chauncey and Nene running a pick-and-roll on J-Rich and STAT, Amare stood there and watched Nene engulf Richardson with the pick, then kept standing there while Chauncey easily stepped around him and went to the bucket with no one in his way. It was like Amare either never considered that he might have to switch onto Chauncey — or that he really didn’t want to — so he pulled the “Hey, I had MY man” defense … The Suns committed another defensive lapse (albeit a slightly forgivable one) when Grant Hill gave Kenyon Martin (24 pts) about 8-9 feet of free space to knock down the dagger three-pointer … Dime’s Aron Phillips was at MSG for the UConn/St. John’s game. Early on he heard murmurs of “Watch your laptop” directed at press row by some Red Storm fans, in reference to A.J. Price … UConn brought the sneaker heat for this one. Jeff Adrien and Kemba Walker were wearing the black-on-black Zoom LeBron IVs; A.J. Price had some blue Hyperdunks; and Jerome Dyson and Stanley Robinson rocked some old-school Jordans … The Huskies won by a dozen. Playing in front of his hometown crowd, Kemba (21 pts) was instant energy. If UConn is going to be a contender, a lot of it is on his shoulders. The freshman is only 6-1, but he’s fearless. He’s like Ben Gordon with more of an attack-the-basket mentality … Donyell Marshall (in full UConn gear) and Cliff Robinson were in the crowd. SJU alum Walter Berry was also in the building, sitting in the Red Storm student section … E-mail from AP: “Note to self: DO NOT mess with Jeff Adrien’s girl. Ever. He is diesel.” … We’re out like Amare’s D …