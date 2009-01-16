A Bay Bayless

Anyone who saw what Jerryd Bayless did in the ’08 NBA Vegas Summer League — or who saw him regularly slip into that D-Wade mode at Arizona — knew he had last night’s performance in him. Finally getting some decent tick thanks to Steve Blake‘s shoulder injury, Bayless dropped 23 points off the bench (6-9 FG, 11-11 FT), using that lethal first step to get into the lane and create contact, and the threat of a deep jumper just enough to keep the defense honest. Early in the fourth quarter Bayless scored to bring Portland within one point, then on the next possession got a scoop shot and-one to put them ahead. Hanging onto a lead with three minutes left, Bayless went baseline and two-hand crammed on Bobby Simmons plus-one for what was essentially the dagger … Bayless’ only major misstep was on defense, when Devin Harris (23 pts, 8 asts) gave him a step-back move and almost made him do the splits … Where would Portland be without Joel Przybilla? On another one of Greg Oden‘s “He’ll be fine, they just need to have him focus on defense and rebounding” nights (2 pts, 13 mins), Przybilla once again came off the bench and held it down. He pulled down 11 boards and kept Brook Lopez from going off … Are there any two guys in the League who are as good with the ball and with a head of steam as LeBron James and Derrick Rose? Even when everyone in the building is thinking “sag off,” LBJ and Rose will just take a couple dribbles back, then bull-rush forward at their man, whose best hope is to possibly stay in front of them and get some help — which doesn’t always work because LeBron and Rose and such good passers. Last night’s Bulls/Cavs game saw both guys’ off-the-dribble ability on display, but they each struggled mightily with their jumpers … LeBron finished with 28 points, 14 boards and seven assists, but had an overall rough night. If it wasn’t the uncharacteristic (eight) turnovers, it was having his shots swatted by the likes of Joakim Noah and Tyrus Thomas, or simply missing shots he usually makes (8-28 FG). But it’s not like Cleveland was going anywhere else if they needed a crucial bucket, especially considering Delonte West busted his face open in the first quarter and had to leave after scoring 11 points in 10 minutes. Up by two with about 30 seconds left, ‘Bron tried to muscle up a shot over Luol Deng, who forced a jump ball. LBJ won the tip, but promptly slipped and lost the ball again. Rose (16 pts, 6 asts, 6-20 FG) then got to the line and hit the free throws to force overtime, where Chicago pulled away for the win … After the first-quarter buzzer, LeBron casually tossed in a shot from about 80 feet away. “That was like the commercial!” Reggie Miller gasped …
Just like when it was Suns/Pistons, Suns/Nuggets hinged on the Steve Nash vs. Chauncey Billups matchup. Fighting off the flu, Chauncey put up 26 points and eight assists and made some big shots in overtime, getting the better of Nash, who ended up with 20 and 14 dimes. But Nash wasn’t actually guarding Chauncey on his big three-point play in OT; that one has to fall on Amare. With Chauncey and Nene running a pick-and-roll on J-Rich and STAT, Amare stood there and watched Nene engulf Richardson with the pick, then kept standing there while Chauncey easily stepped around him and went to the bucket with no one in his way. It was like Amare either never considered that he might have to switch onto Chauncey — or that he really didn’t want to — so he pulled the “Hey, I had MY man” defense … The Suns committed another defensive lapse (albeit a slightly forgivable one) when Grant Hill gave Kenyon Martin (24 pts) about 8-9 feet of free space to knock down the dagger three-pointer … Dime’s Aron Phillips was at MSG for the UConn/St. John’s game. Early on he heard murmurs of “Watch your laptop” directed at press row by some Red Storm fans, in reference to A.J. Price … UConn brought the sneaker heat for this one. Jeff Adrien and Kemba Walker were wearing the black-on-black Zoom LeBron IVs; A.J. Price had some blue Hyperdunks; and Jerome Dyson and Stanley Robinson rocked some old-school Jordans … The Huskies won by a dozen. Playing in front of his hometown crowd, Kemba (21 pts) was instant energy. If UConn is going to be a contender, a lot of it is on his shoulders. The freshman is only 6-1, but he’s fearless. He’s like Ben Gordon with more of an attack-the-basket mentality … Donyell Marshall (in full UConn gear) and Cliff Robinson were in the crowd. SJU alum Walter Berry was also in the building, sitting in the Red Storm student section … E-mail from AP: “Note to self: DO NOT mess with Jeff Adrien’s girl. Ever. He is diesel.” … We’re out like Amare’s D …
that delonte west injury was nasty, but he has no one to blame but himself!
also…proof LeBron isnt THERE yet..he had the chance to win it, and couldnt pull it off…
kobe on the other hand hits the last shot ALWAYS (minues the heat game)
reggie miller made me take the sound away.
something was off for everybody last night at the bulls game. people were mad out of rhythm and just off (gordon,rose, lebron, gooden, others…) from just tripping and falling to traveling while out of bounds to silly inexplicable turnovers all over the place (after prolonged periods of not turning the ball over…) crazy.
will anybody be surprised if tnt lets go of barkley? (other important people have lost their jobs for similar in this day and age…)that would be the end of inside…
Dank: Kobe fucked up the bizzer shot against the Magic this year too. Pulled out the jump flop expecting contact and everything and got nothing but air for his troubles, along with LEwis and Bogans both about 5 feet away.
BONG!
hey hey big jugs is back
derrick rose is a lebron mini me yes both are super athletes both are phenoms both look old for their ages har har har
and delonte knew it would come big ouch nasty cut like having vagina crack in head not good not good
amare very big very lazy on defense har har he can’t even guard my grandma har har har that a cool joke right
hey hey to fellow readers and dime people
true jugs feel good
Jugs
DIME says, “Are there any two guys in the League who are as good with the ball and with a head of steam as LeBron James and Derrick Rose?”
YOUNGFED says, Yes and there names are Kobe Bryant and Rodney Stuckey.
BTW yall dudes were trippin’ hard yesterday in smack. Over 200 post about bullshit. WTF?
YOUNGFEDS BANGER OF THE DAY: Juelz
[www.king-mag.com]
YOUNGFEDS DIME OF THE DAY: Backshotz
[www.king-mag.com]
hey hey mr fed greetings from tibuktu and bronx
yes yes yesterday smack very long very long like the sacramento golden state game
as my american buddies say, give me some love
hey hey
true jugs are cool
Jugs
Ahh Come’on Dime! 1st You compare Labron to Rose, so now he’ll MURDER the Bulls next time he see’s us. And 2nd, Yea Delonte cracked his face on the floor but that’s not what kept him out of the game. It was a wrist injury (fracture) when he tried to break his fall and keep his face from taking the full brunt of the fall. Early indications are that it won’t require surgery and it wasn’t his shooting hand, so expect him back in maybe 2 to 3 weeks.
@ Dank:
Labron hosted a party here in Chicago Wed. night and stayed at the club poppin bottles until 3:30-4am. Plus he was under the weather, (it’s -24 here)and while I’ll admit he didn’t look like himself he still put up great numbers. When Kobe has a bad night he doesn’t put those type of numbers up. Plus Kobe just lost to the Spurs thanks to a thorough ass whoopin from Ginobili. Also Labron seems to take Chicago lightly. I’ve noticed in previous games against the Bulls that he comes out kind laxed and somewhat on cruise control.
Good game for my Bulls though!!
1st of all its LEBRON
2nd of all, kobe was having an offnight yesterday (13 for 32), but when its crunch time, he gets the ball, and he knocks down the shots
LEbron has a history of missing key 3 pointers, lay ups, 2 point shots and FREE THROWS
so until LeBron learns how to hit big 3’s, and learns not to travel in crunch time, no one will come close to being as clutch as Kobe Bryant.
your argument is garbage
and Jugs needs to be banned. Im from another country but i believe speaking coherent, fluent english is mandatory when posting on this site.
Yog friend of Jurg says:
Big ups to Control & Baron Van Falk
Big downs to No-job haver Doug. The Ru-paul international superstar of dimemag.com
reggie miller has to stop calling marv albert “marvelous”. its just plain creepy
Why do people who say they arent from america have to type an accent? or just act retarded?
now what about JR Smith’s windmill?
[www.squidoo.com]
@ Dank,
Kobe hits clutch shots during the regular season and so does Labron. If the game is in the balance and it comes down to a last second shot, Labron will take it and you make some and you miss some. You can’t tell me Kobe has made more or missed more.
Ok skip the regular season, and you give me ONE playoff performance that Kobe had that could compare to Labron’s Playoff performance the year he buried Detroit and carried his team to the Finals? D Wade’s playoff performance against Dallas ranks higher than ANY one playoff performance from Kobe.
So no my friend, your argument is garbage! If Kobe was THAT clutch he’d have a Chip WITHOUT Shaq by now.
Jesus Fucking Christ, how many are we going to Have… Jurg, Jugs, Yog, whats fucking next? Jig? Pog? Yod? Curg? SHit surely EuroLeague Has a site for these clowns to fuck off too, i thought it was bad with That Fuck Jurg, but i think Jugs is even worse, atleast Jurg was slightly amusing, Jugs is just a Really bad fucking rip off, get original, and before you think it, I still fucking hate you Jurg, and still think you should get the Fuck out of here, but your other CopyCats need to die and have there graves pissed of. Peace out cunts
Oh and my bad for spelling LeBron, Labron. How bout we just call him King!!!
Kobe who? Lol!
Damn Dre, how about you just not read his posts? There’s an idea huh?
Yeah, Lebron, biatch!
Chi-Town UP!
Damn it feels good to say that for a change.
yessy yo yoy from big jurgo.
a big hi hi to my many friends here at dimemag. and can i say a big sorry to all the good posters who put excellent comment and words on this great site that i have now so many people who do not like jurg and now tell everybody and make website comments section full of anger at jurg.
and now jurgo will probly just read smack but not type so this does not happen one more time.
and this has been the great dane, jurg. hi hi.
@ fallinup
“Chi-Town UP!
Damn it feels good to say that for a change.”
do you not remember the 90’s?
“Are there any two guys in the League who are as good with the ball and with a head of steam as LeBron James and Derrick Rose?”
I gotta agree with youngfed on on this one, stuckey has been blazing past opponents whether on the rbeak or the top of the key.
did ya see the skid mark lebron left in the floor? i had never seen a slip like that unless the floor was wet.
I live all the way in Germany so Imagine my surprise when we pulled off the W and had decent games from Luol and tyrus. Yeah I know us bulls fans are overreacting to this regular season game but hell let us be it’s been a rough season and a half.
@Chaos
Don’t worry about it DIME will never admit it but they have a huge man crush for D-Rose however dude is a beast.
Here we go again, the KOBE without Shaq arguement. I admit, its a valid arguement though gets folks worked up. This time it came from Kobe vs Lebron last it came from Kobe vs Jordan.
Yeah that skid mark came from the side of Lebrons shoes. I guess cheap shoe paint.
@ craig man its been a rough decade for Chi’s sports(minus the sox in 05) but the bears and dare I mention the cubs it hasn’t been pretty. Hell we could’ve beat Hofstra and I still would’ve been ecsatic
Houston Up!
Was that big “Set of Lips” tattoo on Kenyon? That has to get the ugly as hell tattoo award. That junk is horrible.
Melo looks like he wants to get out there bad.
Portland’s two bigs equal 1 very good big.
Really not enjoying Amare this year, dudes act of complaining and all is just old. He wants to be the man but always doing or not doing enough to be the man in crucial situations.
Jurg and Jugs are cool to me, stuff cracks me up sometime.
All the jurgs, jig and whatever are probably americans trying to be funny.
Check out Lebrons GQ cover….Photoshop is a Helluva Drug. lol They did there best to make this muppet look like a man.
[concreteloop.com]
@ rick773
never see me reppin the cubs. i caught a little hesistance to from you (“dare i say”) if so, thats cool. leave those scrubs out of the chicago picture. but yeah, it was been tough (do the wolves even win chips anymore? remember when the wolves used to be the only team winning chips? while everybody else was strugglin?)
What’s up with Lebron’s crappy shoes?! He made a HUGE skid mark, looked like someone had shit their pants & slid across the floor! LMAO! Lucky he didn’t pull his groin on that play.
Out like Steve Blake’s shoulder.
@Dime
You’ve been waiting all season to be able to say “see, we were right” about Bayless haven’t you? Settle down, even Jerome James has had good games.
I think Delonte will be out more than a couple of weeks. Great quote from him about the injury:
“I really don’t use my right hand, anyway.”
Yeah Delonte, we all noticed that. Say it togerher “it’s Boobie (gibson) time!”
Slippin in those shoes for no resaon and leaving that big mark behind will cause a .013% drop in sales this month for nike.
@dank:
“and Jugs needs to be banned. Im from another country but i believe speaking coherent, fluent english is mandatory when posting on this site”
– cat gotta be trippin’…
@Kobeef: LMFAO as well from that Delonte quote…
Hornets fan who watched the Suns get donnaheed last night. The closing play of regulation was two fouls on Grant Hill for the price of none, accoding to Dick & Crew. The NBA, where WTF happens….
@ Craig
Of course I remember the 90’s. Which last time I thought was almost a decade ago. Over a decade ago since the last ring. Over a decade that us Bulls fans could actually lpook with pride upon our team. So your point is………..
Yog says:
Nike skid mark shoes are no gud. I have fresh kickers meself…Reebok pumps (like my hero Dee Browns!)
Delonte…guess we won’t see him til after the ASG…BOOBIE’s shot’s been off…hopefully he’ll get that back…but…
DAMN IT.
:(
Dank — “kobe on the other hand hits the last shot ALWAYS (minues the heat game)…
Want to bet money on that??? Kobe hits the last shot ALWAYS???? What planet do YOU live on?
Why is it always a kobe/lebron referendum anytime one of them has a whack game???
SCROTUM SUCKAS
at post 32.
.013% of one month of Nike sales could take care of you, me and our families for a few lifetimes – sadly…
@BROGDEN: you got it right bruh! hell, not even the G.O.A.T. hit all his game winners…
Observations from Cle/Chi game:
1) Chicago must have some good party spots, some of those guys were TIRED. The King most of all.
2) Mo Williams has the stupidest tattoo I’ve ever seen. Even stupider than any of Steve-O’s tattoos. The one I’m talking about is the one on his right shoulder of an ugly Marmaduke looking mutt that looks like it was done up to be Jesus reincarnate, halo and all. I don’t care if that was his childhood dog, and it saved his life by dragging him out of a burning building or taking a bullet for him, there’s no reason to put such an ugly tattoo on yourself.
3) Damn Rose is fast. He was driving past guys like they were standing still. Why didn’t he just drive 30-40 times instead of jacking some horrid looking shots?
4) I hate Anderson Valjero. I don’t hate on him, I actually hate him as a basketball player and person. How is this guy in the NBA? He has absolutely NO basketball skills at all, and he looks like a cartoon character. He’s not quick, he’s not strong, he’s not smart. He can’t shoot, he can’t pass and he can’t dribble. The only thing he does is run around with his retarded hair flopping around.
5) Why does Larry Hughes have gangster tats on his face? That guy is the least gangster looking/playing guy I’ve ever seen. They must be semi-perms out of a dollar machine.
6) Joakim Noah is the ugliest guy in the NBA. My wife actually gasped and said “what the fuck was that?” when the camera zoomed up on him. They gotta blur out his face when they put his ugly ass on TV.
Here’s to a day of basketball talk and no bullshit. 200+ posts of intelligent discussion would be great!
@control
I second that bro
I also cosign your analysis of Varejao and your wife’s analysis of Noah
Can you imagine if, by some miracle of medicine, they had kids with eachother? They would be the ugliest little creatures known to man
@Control
How you gonna talk about intelligent post when you started the 200 post of bullsh*t. Post for like 16 hours straight. WTF? “I ain’t saying but I’m just saying.” -lol
Illmatic
That wouldn’t be a miracle, that would be a disaster of biblical proportions. I could see it looking like something outta The Hills Have Eyes. No doubt it would be signed to an NBA contract before it was 10 years old.
YOUNGFED
Glad you could join us Alfonso. You gotta get a grip on your apprentice doug aka The New Tyrone. I don’t know if I “started” that bullshit…like you said, ain’t no one read what I post or respond. I was posting from work, which means I got paid for doing it. Almost makes me a professional poster.
Haha some kind of cross between the Hills Have Eyes and Wrong Turn. Those two MUST be related, they’re cut from the same cloth
Joakim Verajao babies – think “Gremlins”
Why does a bron/kobe debate break out on smack everyday now?
@Fed-
If dime has a man-crush on rose then you have man-passion for stucky.
More nuggies news…the league cleared JR Smith on that phantom elbow Cuban was claiming he threw. However, the league is still trying to decide the penalty (if any) for Cuban acting the fool on the court after the game.
CONTROL- THOSE TEARS ON HUGHES FACE ARE FOR HIS BROTHER WHO DIED-THEY WERE REAL CLOSE AND HE HAD SOME SORT OF DISEASE-I THINK!
@vinny
you are correct sir, I believe his brother died like 2 years ago mid-season. It was some kind of uncommon disease, and when Hughes came back he had the tears tatted on his face