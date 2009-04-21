Ray Allen gets his swag back; TP eats Dallas’ swag for lunch

Facing a must-win Game 2 on their home court, the Celtics were clicking for the most part. Ray Allen shook off his Game 1 stinker, Rajon Rondo was dominant in posting a triple-double, and Big Baby played the game of his life (26 pts, 9 rebs). Boston even neutralized Derrick Rose after he torched them in Game 1. They really would have been good money and won convincingly if it wasn’t for Ben Gordon … Over the last 4-5 minutes, everybody knew BG was getting the ball, and even with multiple guys on him, he was still throwing up J’s over taller defenders and hitting them automatic. Gordon (42 pts, 6 threes) dropped back-to-back treys to put Chicago up five with late in the fourth, and after the second one the cameras caught the tail-end of him saying, “You can’t f*** with me!” … The C’s stayed in it, though, and Rondo (19 pts, 12 rebs, 16 asts, 5 stls) of all people gave them the lead at the 1:01 mark with a jumper. BG came back and hit another jumper to put Chicago back up, Ray hit a three, and then Gordon — who scored the Bulls’ last 12 points — hit another J under duress to tie it up. On the Celtics last possession, Doc Rivers again drew up a fantastic play out of a timeout, getting Ray (30 pts, 6 threes) a couple different screens to get open at the arc, and Ray stuck a triple in Joakim Noah‘s eye for the game-winner … Did you see what happened on the Bulls’ sideline before Gordon’s last shot? Everyone was huddled around Vinny Del Negro as he diagrammed a play, then as soon as they broke, Gordon took a few steps out of Del Negro’s earshot and quickly called the guys in for another huddle. We can just imagine BG telling them, “Aiight, forget what he said. Here’s the REAL play” … KG looks like a big-ass crazy coach on the sideline. It’s like when Bill Russell was coaching, only with more cussing and more homicidal facial expressions. One time it looked like KG seethed, “We’re MEN!” (presumably after asking himself the “mice or men” question), and after Ray’s game-winner, Garnett screamed something at the Bulls bench that we couldn’t make out, but had to have been foul … To cap Dime’s NBA regular-season awards, yesterday we handed out the MVP. You know the finalists: LeBron, Kobe and Wade. Who got the nod and why? Check it out HERE and let us know who would have gotten your vote … Spurs/Mavs was pretty much over in the first half, and Tony Parker was the one who ended it. TP went for 18 points in the first quarter, had 27 at halftime, and finished with 38 points (16-22 FG). It was layup after layup, and whoever Rick Carlisle put in front of Parker got dusted. Even when the Mavs went to a zone, they had no answer. On one play Parker was being guarded by Dirk (14 pts, 3-14 FG) on a switch, crossed over right-to-left, and had Dirk competely turned around. Dirk almost did an Exorcist move trying to relocate TP … Apparently Roger Mason isn’t feeling shy at all despite all the pressure on him to replace Ginobili. Mason (12 pts) doesn’t really have the handle to be a PG, but he filled in adequately when TP was on the bench and seemed to welcome the challenge, and he was pulling threes from WAY beyond the arc …
Major NBA Draft news: Ricky Rubio is in the pool. There was a question of whether Rubio would wait until 2010, but now he just vaulted every other point guard on the board, and every other player except Blake Griffin. How do you think Rubio stacks up against the rest of the PG class, including Jonny Flynn, Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans (who declared yesterday) and Ty Lawson? Will he be a guy who’s an instant star? Now the biggest name everyone is waiting on is Stephen Curry … We spent so much space in Smack over the weekend recapping the playoffs, we didn’t really get into the Jordan Brand All-American Classic at MSG. If you missed the game Saturday, Renardo Sidney (15 pts, 7 rebs) and Derrick Favors (21 pts) got the co-MVPs … Avery Bradley‘s stock has jumped higher than anyone’s during this spring period. We knew Texas was getting a good player in Bradley, but he’s been a BEAST over the last couple months between the McDonald’s game, the National High School Invitational and the JBAAC. His head-to-head with John Wall at MSG was as good as advertised … Sitting courtside: Kevin Durant, D.J. Augustin, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Rod Strickland, Spike Lee and Fat Joe. Akon performed at halftime … Lance Stephenson was also in the house, which was kind of weird given that he wasn’t invited to play despite being better than most of the guys on the court, and the game was in his city. It was like Steph showing up to Knicks games after he’d been paid to stay away … When Marcus Jordan (Central Florida) got fouled, everyone went to pick him up, including guys on the other team. He was like royalty playing in his father’s game at MSG, which is a lot different than we remembered it when Mike‘s older son Jeff Jordan played in this game a couple years back. Back then, dudes like Corey Fisher were trying hard to crack Jeff in front of his Pops … We’re out like Rubio …
Bayless.. tonight.
This year’s draft just doubled in talent.
this draft will be damn deeper than everybody expects it to be…
Rubio will need some time to develope but he’ll be a great PG in the right system.
i got with #4 i can’t imagine him to be an instant contributor, needs time and a good coach imo.
can somebody clear me up, johnny flynn declared for the draft??
“Dirk almost did an Exorcist move trying to relocate TP ”
hahahahha
Chris Cason says:
—
Yeah, i think so, too. I just hope that he gets the time to develop he deserves as PG usually need more time to fit in than other positions.
The future of the PG spot is lookin so bright I gotta wear shades. Check out the list of the 26 & unders:
(CP3, Parker, Deron, D-Rose, Rondo, D-Harris, Rubio, Wall, Jennings)
Do any of my Emerald City guys (Nate, Stuckey, A-Brooks, or Gaddy) belong in this group of potential (or actual) All-Stars?
It just doesn’t feel right to me when KG and Bill Russell’s names are used in the same sentence.
Russell is the biggest winner in basketball history and arguably one of the sport’s top 5 players all time. I think, as importantly, he did it all with class and dignity. Even though he seems to be fond of KG, comparing Russell to a guy who earlier in the season who got down on all fours and barked in a game is a bit of a stretch. It’s too bad KG has come off as such a d-bag in the year since the celts won the title.
And in a comment that will no doubt annoy another group of dime readers, while rubio certainly increases the talent and status of this year’s draft class, is his eventual ceiling really that much higher than Calderon’s? I know he started over him in the olympics, but among my concerns about him are how he’s going to stay in front of guys like rose and rondo on defence in the years to come? and despite the bad haircut; pistol pete he ain’t. I’d be happy for him to prove me wrong, but i’m not convinced he’s the superstar everyone’s making him out to be.
maybe he’ll at least put some style in that ‘matador’ style of defence steve nash has perfected over the last few years. Ole!
Ha ha, so true about KG’s “homicidal facial expressions”. Couldn’t describe it any better!
Any chance a team would take a chance on Rubio as #1 before Griffin in the Draft?
this years draft has a lot of talent I don’t know why so many people will think that this is a bad draft class I mean this draft has to be better than last years.
lol @ KG.Those homicidal stares were just absolutely comical.Like he was auditioning got The Wire.I still think if Rose had been a tad more asertive they mighta won this thing.Though I love Jesus’ perfomance today.I got mad respect for the bulls.Best 1st rd series so far.
These “baby bulls” got the celtics players’ blood pressure up,the celtic fans biting their fingers and generally doing a number on KG’s facial muscles.Series aint over.Win or lose they got my respect.BG is a G!!
As a baller,I wanted to jump outta my seat watching Parker pretty much do WHATEVA he wanted in the Mavs paint.How many times are you going to watch the same runner b4 light bulbs go off.U know * i’ve seen this move before * You have a dream matchup in the west,everybody was hoping for and then..You get the shyt..then..oh fluck it .
On that note fluck dirk.
Rubio is a great pick.And after watching parkers perfomance last night,I can’t wait to see him ball in the L.
Go Lakers.
“facing a must-win game…”
Explain how it was ‘must-win’ please.
Bear in mind I will then ask you the difference between your answer and any game in which the opponent has already won 3 games in that series.
Rondo = Nasty
19, 12, 16, and 5 (Didn’t shot a great %, but only had 2 TOs)…Just nasty…
Ben Gordon was in Kill Mode…If bulls had a timeout things could have been different in the end…
KG does need to turn his face down a scooch …
Great first game…
I was dying to have the Bulls lose..Not that I don’t like them, but the defending champs should NEVER be out in the first round
^^ Top of the morning Coop.I realize the sentiment intended but that was funny lol.
Tony Parker was sensational last night. Through 3 quarters, where all the damage was done, he was 16-20 from the floor. that’s 80% for the mathematically challenged. duncan didn’t even have to do anything. and I was thinking all of these games were gonna be close. gotta give a lot of credit to Pop and Parker. Pop was back to his scowling self. On one timeout he ripped into Bruce Bowen as if bowen ran over his dog or something. Next play, Bowen chased around Barea and harassed him into a turnover. LOL. the man knows his players.
Houston Up!
U. Conn. Showed out and put on last night straight up and down.
Fantastic display and a type of game that you want to see double and triple OT.
Unless tonight has something spectacular happening this is the best series. However Orlando and Philly might be like that too.
I am still wishing somehow the Suns were in the playoffs.
There was some sort of satisfaction of watching Ray drop that bucket on Noah. I don’t like that kid. Serves him.
Can’t even get to emotionally involved in tonight’s game. I am expecting Yao to get in foul trouble cause otherwise they can’t do anything with him.
Hope Ron shows up tonight!
parker just showed one more time why he is easy top 3 and more like top 2 PG. hell he is not even that far behind #1
on a side note, we didnt need that crappy flagrant 1 dime forgot to mention. it was a nice little shoulder check, maybe about the level of an horry hip check, had parker been a flopping POS and anywhere near the scoreres table we would have had some off the bench suspensions. that said, it was a weak shot from diry ass terry. the mavs are about a dirty as they come. how about the play where howard got up under finleys chest and just pushed him like 10 feet. and how about dampier, “there is no way parker is getting to the rim” then slamed him to the floor with very little play for the ball.
@ thats whats up
i told you yesterday “we will spot the mavs 1 game cause we feel sorry for them”
Ever since KG went to Boston, he turned into a huge bitch. He acts all hard and is not even playing, I am so sick of his bullshit. I hope Chicago beats them.
I hope the Bulls series stays this intense throughout. How about Doc Rivers saying that he hoped Danny Ainge wasn’t watching last night. Too soon? LSU must put out the most unexpected mid-range jump shooters in the league. Game 1 was Ty Thomas, and game 2 was Big Baby. He looks like the Frankenstein from the cereal.
After watching the Olympics, I’m not that impressed with Rubio. I understand that he is young, but I’m not sold on him.
Some dumbass GM is really gonna gamble on Rubio and Jennings when there are PG’s who handled BUSINESS this year in Season Long playoff atmosphere’s. Why anyone thinks jennings is a better prospect than Flynn is beyond me. Why do people think Rubio is so good? The PG’s who come into the league and are successful, especially as of late, have been quick and explosive guards. Neither of which Rubio is. He can see the floor well, but other than that I dont see a starting PG in the leauge he’s better than. Not even Ramon Sessions
BG.
ILLLLLLLLLL.
I saw the bull’s eye. I saw the “u can’t (bang) wit me” I saw when he directed his own huddle.
BG – ILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!
Aint this the same cat that dropped a gabillion 3’s in a row a couple of years ago??
RAY.
REDEEMED.
I like the Bulls fiestiness in this series. It’s going DOWN!!!!!!!!!
If it wasn’t for Shuttleworth going off in the 2nd we would be going to Chicago down 2-0 trying to avoid a sweep. Right now Rondo is our MVP for the series.
Paul Pierce had a awful second half and need to step his game up. He should be killing Salmon and punishing Chicago for sticking Hinrich (a freaking point guard) on him. In the 4th Pierce had about 2 or 3 crucial turnover that almost cost us the game. We could be up 2-0 if Pierce would have make the free throw in game 1.
Do Salmon ever pass the ball? If Salmon have a 3 on 1 break he is going to take the shot. I thought Zack Randolph was bad but Salmon make him look like John Stockton.
I think it is funny when people say they like watching a good game. I don’t. When my team is playing I want to watch a blow out. I wished Boston would have handled the Bulls like San Antonio did last night so I could have enjoyed the game.
I don’t know about you Rell, but this Celtics-Bulls series is the $#!%!
BACK TO 0-0 : BULLS WITH HOMECOURT NOW!
“One time it looked like KG seethed, ‘We’re MEN!’ (presumably after asking himself the ‘mice or men’ question).”
Best line in Dime history. Rubio entering the draft is huge. He’s unpolished, inconsistent and will need a few years, but has ridiculous potential. He could be a superstar someday.
curry already said he was going pro. come on dime.
@BERN BROGDEN
The Celtics-Bulls series is the worst playoff series this year. However, that Magic-76ers series is awesome.
@ rell
Today must be Opposite Day.
I’d love to see Rubio playing for Mike D’Antoni.
He’d be a younger version of Steve Nash.
LMAO opposite day, my 6 yr old LOVES that game lol
Have to disagree with ya, “Dime.” The Celtics never had last night’s game in hand. In fact, if Chicago doesn’t give up a whopping TWENTY-ONE offensive rebounds, the Bulls win last night, and by a comfortable margin. Boston had 32 points off 2nd chance opportunities. That’s inexcusable. And I doubt that happens again in this series.
Chicago has no fear of the Celts. The Bulls have played great at the UC, so they now have the advantage — especially if Rondo’s ankle keeps him from playing or really limits him in Game 3. They said after the game that the ankle was really swollen.
“that’s 80% for the mathematically challenged” LOL
is it just me or kg looks retarded doing all that barking from the sidelines damn dude needs to relax
thats whats up
ill say it again lol parker is 1 he has proven this year he can carry a team and till one of the other 2 pgs prove something in the playoffs i rather have parker.
ranger whoever doesnt think parker is top 3 is just hating btw nice win from our team last night exactly how i like my spurs games blowouts.
umm whats so special about rubio again?? its not that this is the first person who has potential not on athletic ability since he has none. Decent court vision at best and going to be average at best in the league. GET ready for the next white hype!!!! LMAO
I find it funny when Spurs fans complain about dirty plays and players.
Bruce Bowen was/is one of the dirtiest players of the last 15 years.
Yes, Terry purposely put his shoulder into TP on the break, but that’s playoff basketball, and in terms of flagrants, what like a Flagrant .25, not even a flagrant 1.
Parker was getting to the lane whenever he wanted, so Terry sent a msg. It’s up to Parker to either say “F it, foul me harder next time” and continue to attack(which he did), or back down.
Note to the Bulls: Play like that in Chi town and you will win this series.
Thank the lord the Spurs won that game.. i wasnt trying to see them go out like THIS..
Not to the Mavericks..
And it makes you wonder how Deng got all the money and Ben Gordon didnt get much.. hes only been doing this kind of stuff since hes come into the league.. wasnt he up there in 4th quarter points as a rookie?? off the bench?? he looks like a killer.. and i agree with whoever said it, if Rose would have asserted himself more they couldve won..
@ 12
Its no way in hell that this years class is better than last years… Last year was probably the best overall class since 2003. This year’s class may have about 3 all start caliber players.
BG is a beast and every time I see BG raining threes I wonder why in the hell we thought Luol Deng was worth 70mil. Has any other team lost their highest paid player for the year and instantly got better….well maybe Houston
And oh yeah..
Where is the best player on the planet?? he needs to lean more on his shot.. that should work..
If you Spurs fans (Ian and ranger) were so confident, where were you on Smack sunday morning after the Spurs lost? You seem just to come out of the woodwork when the Spurs win.
As far as NBA points are concerned, CP3 and D Will have the best talent but Tony Parker might be the most dangerous. He flies under the radar and I think he likes it like that.
I have been skeptical about this years draft for awhile but the more I look at it the more I think it’s shaping up to be a pretty good draft. Even I though I don’t agree with sans comment, he easily had the funniest line of the day at post #2. Commenting on the addition of Rubio to the draft, “The draft just doubled in talent.” Now that’s gold.
Let me add that Rondo is making his case for being mentioned as a top 5 point guard in the League. The Suns missed a golden opportunity.
Can’t wait until Thursday – Spurs need to crack them twice and finish it off when they get back to S.A. – then wait for the Rockets.
Parker can’t be stopped. He ain’t that big but the dude is tough. Only Barea gives him problems because of his lateral quickness – Thank you Rick Carlisle for playing Barea only 20 minutes.
Gordon is gonna get PAID this summer, even when nobody wants to throw down the cash he will get paid. 42 points in a road game vs. Deng who is not even on the playoff roster. Chicago will have to live with that for a while.
Maybe Pop can convince Gordon that S.A. is the place to be – I can dream
spliff to my lou
you must be out of your damn mind sunday is beach day who the hell stays home to comment on dime the spurs could win the fuckin championship on a sunday and i still wont spend my time reading posts to comment. coming out of the woodwork when the spurs win??? ive been a spurs fan since 89 it took me a while to see them win and i still talked massive shit during the 90s. i think ranger did comment before last nights win so i have no idea where u r getting your stuff from?
thats what up
man gordon on the spurs hell no commit that money to someone that plays team ball
leon powe out for the playoffs!
are the celtics done for??
[sports.espn.go.com]
yea the PG stock in this years draft is legit.. shit Eric Maynor may turn out to be as good or better than 95% of that list..
umm spliff, i DID go to the blog spurs vs mavs page and congratulate the mavs. oh i am ALWAYS around, maybe you should be here more often and you could see that.
i take my lumps, better the nthe mavs did last night.
That game was tough.Pierce better step his game up.The bulls might get the champs.@Gee-Noah one of them players everybody hate but his squad love him to death,check his background.TP murked Dallas,but all the elite PG’s do.CP3 set all them first playoff records against them last year in a 4-1 ass whipping so TP doing what he supposed to do to me as the current 3rd best PG in the L where the PG talent is ridiculous right now.