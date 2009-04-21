Ray Allen gets his swag back; TP eats Dallas’ swag for lunch

Facing a must-win Game 2 on their home court, the Celtics were clicking for the most part. Ray Allen shook off his Game 1 stinker, Rajon Rondo was dominant in posting a triple-double, and Big Baby played the game of his life (26 pts, 9 rebs). Boston even neutralized Derrick Rose after he torched them in Game 1. They really would have been good money and won convincingly if it wasn’t for Ben Gordon … Over the last 4-5 minutes, everybody knew BG was getting the ball, and even with multiple guys on him, he was still throwing up J’s over taller defenders and hitting them automatic. Gordon (42 pts, 6 threes) dropped back-to-back treys to put Chicago up five with late in the fourth, and after the second one the cameras caught the tail-end of him saying, “You can’t f*** with me!” … The C’s stayed in it, though, and Rondo (19 pts, 12 rebs, 16 asts, 5 stls) of all people gave them the lead at the 1:01 mark with a jumper. BG came back and hit another jumper to put Chicago back up, Ray hit a three, and then Gordon — who scored the Bulls’ last 12 points — hit another J under duress to tie it up. On the Celtics last possession, Doc Rivers again drew up a fantastic play out of a timeout, getting Ray (30 pts, 6 threes) a couple different screens to get open at the arc, and Ray stuck a triple in Joakim Noah‘s eye for the game-winner … Did you see what happened on the Bulls’ sideline before Gordon’s last shot? Everyone was huddled around Vinny Del Negro as he diagrammed a play, then as soon as they broke, Gordon took a few steps out of Del Negro’s earshot and quickly called the guys in for another huddle. We can just imagine BG telling them, “Aiight, forget what he said. Here’s the REAL play” … KG looks like a big-ass crazy coach on the sideline. It’s like when Bill Russell was coaching, only with more cussing and more homicidal facial expressions. One time it looked like KG seethed, “We’re MEN!” (presumably after asking himself the “mice or men” question), and after Ray’s game-winner, Garnett screamed something at the Bulls bench that we couldn’t make out, but had to have been foul … To cap Dime’s NBA regular-season awards, yesterday we handed out the MVP. You know the finalists: LeBron, Kobe and Wade. Who got the nod and why? Check it out HERE and let us know who would have gotten your vote … Spurs/Mavs was pretty much over in the first half, and Tony Parker was the one who ended it. TP went for 18 points in the first quarter, had 27 at halftime, and finished with 38 points (16-22 FG). It was layup after layup, and whoever Rick Carlisle put in front of Parker got dusted. Even when the Mavs went to a zone, they had no answer. On one play Parker was being guarded by Dirk (14 pts, 3-14 FG) on a switch, crossed over right-to-left, and had Dirk competely turned around. Dirk almost did an Exorcist move trying to relocate TP … Apparently Roger Mason isn’t feeling shy at all despite all the pressure on him to replace Ginobili. Mason (12 pts) doesn’t really have the handle to be a PG, but he filled in adequately when TP was on the bench and seemed to welcome the challenge, and he was pulling threes from WAY beyond the arc …

Major NBA Draft news: Ricky Rubio is in the pool. There was a question of whether Rubio would wait until 2010, but now he just vaulted every other point guard on the board, and every other player except Blake Griffin. How do you think Rubio stacks up against the rest of the PG class, including Jonny Flynn, Brandon Jennings, Tyreke Evans (who declared yesterday) and Ty Lawson? Will he be a guy who’s an instant star? Now the biggest name everyone is waiting on is Stephen Curry … We spent so much space in Smack over the weekend recapping the playoffs, we didn’t really get into the Jordan Brand All-American Classic at MSG. If you missed the game Saturday, Renardo Sidney (15 pts, 7 rebs) and Derrick Favors (21 pts) got the co-MVPs … Avery Bradley‘s stock has jumped higher than anyone’s during this spring period. We knew Texas was getting a good player in Bradley, but he’s been a BEAST over the last couple months between the McDonald’s game, the National High School Invitational and the JBAAC. His head-to-head with John Wall at MSG was as good as advertised … Sitting courtside: Kevin Durant, D.J. Augustin, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Rod Strickland, Spike Lee and Fat Joe. Akon performed at halftime … Lance Stephenson was also in the house, which was kind of weird given that he wasn’t invited to play despite being better than most of the guys on the court, and the game was in his city. It was like Steph showing up to Knicks games after he’d been paid to stay away … When Marcus Jordan (Central Florida) got fouled, everyone went to pick him up, including guys on the other team. He was like royalty playing in his father’s game at MSG, which is a lot different than we remembered it when Mike‘s older son Jeff Jordan played in this game a couple years back. Back then, dudes like Corey Fisher were trying hard to crack Jeff in front of his Pops … We’re out like Rubio …