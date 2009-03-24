D-Wade brings the rookie wall to O.J. Mayo, and Phoenix isn’t done

O.J. Mayo might be battling the rookie wall, or else Dwyane Wade just makes the young’uns feel that way. Two minutes into Heat/Grizzlies (with Miami already up 7-0), Wade brought the ball up on O.J. and skated past the flat-footed rook with a move that wasn’t really a crossover or a lethally quick first step, just a simple change of direction for a layup in the lane. When he wasn’t giving O.J. the business, Wade (27 pts, 8 asts) seemed to be on a mission to make Memphis’ big men look silly. Later in the first quarter, Wade beat Greg Buckner on a cut to the rim (no rookie wall for Buck; he’s just old) and smashed on Darko after taking off from the dotted. Then right before halftime, Wade wound up on a breakaway with just Marc Gasol between him and the rim, losing Gasol by dribbling over his outstretched arm and went in for a dunk. In the third quarter he crammed on Darko again; Hamed Haddadi was only safe because he never got off the bench … Two plays summed up Celtics/Clippers, a typically embarrassing sequence for a badly-coached team that barely cares: Midway through the third quarter, the Boston set up a formation where Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins were standing in a bunch on the right side of the court, Rajon Rondo had the ball far on the left, and KG was at the free throw line in the middle. KG came over to set a pick for Rondo, allowing Rondo to get into the lane and dish to Perkins (who’d snuck over to the rim while Zach Randolph wasn’t paying attention) for an easy dunk. Two minutes later, same formation, only now the Clippers were wary. So while they’re all standing there waiting for the same play, KG (12 pts, 18 mins) instead goes straight to the rim behind Marcus Camby‘s back for a wide-open alley-oop. Garnett couldn’t help but laugh on his way back downcourt … Or maybe more embarrassing was the play where Big Baby jumped (yeah, jumped) in front of a pass intended for Randolph — can you imagine the flesh sounds of those two bumping bodies in the paint? — lost Steve Novak with a behind the back dribble, and continued rumbling, bumbling and stumbling into diming Eddie House for a corner three in front of L.A.’s bench. It was awfully reminiscent of when the Celtics were playground clowning the Lakers at the end of Game 6 in last year’s Finals … Z-Bo is like the complete and polar opposite of his college teammate, Jason Richardson. Of all the guys in the League, J-Rich might be the No. 1 guy you have to watch if he gets out on a breakaway. Zach? Last night he (somehow) ended up all alone on a breakaway, ran right under the rim and did a Mikan Drill layup. You know how the bench guys on most teams go nuts for a sick dunk? No one on the Clips’ bench moved a muscle … The Suns aren’t done yet. Last night’s comeback win over Denver was their fifth straight, keeping them within striking distance of the Mavs for that 8th seed in the West. Rallying from a double-digit deficit in the second half, Phoenix had it tied up in the final minute when Grant Hill (23 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts) hit the go-ahead jumper. Denver had a couple chances to tie between the Suns making their free throws, but Chauncey Billups missed an off-balance runner (nice job by Steve Nash of forcing Chauncey into a tough shot) and ‘Melo (29 pts) missed a three at the end … Nene got thrown out in the second half when he head-butted Lou Amundson, then used his elbow to push Amundson to the ground (it wasn’t really an elbow swing, nor was it a takedown). Between Nene and Zach Randolph, it’s clear Amundson is great at getting on guys’ nerves. He’s like the new Frank Brickowski … Some big stat lines from Monday: Antawn Jamison had 34 points and 12 boards in a loss to Chicago; Flip Murray scored 30 off the bench in ATL’s win over Minnesota; Andre Miller went for 27 points and 10 boards in a win over Portland; and Dwight Howard went for 29 points, 14 boards and four blocks in a win at New York … Dime’s Andrew Katz was at MSG for that Knicks/Magic game, and sent this from the Orlando locker room pre-game: “I think that Hedo Turkoglu wins the award for worst jewelry in the NBA. He has one giant diamond stud that he rocks in his left ear. It couldn’t be more Euro Trash.” … In the Knicks locker room, Nate Robinson and D-League call-up Courtney Sims were talking about the NCAA Tournament, with Nate bragging about Isaiah Thomas and UW, and killing Sims because Michigan lost. Sims couldn’t remind Nate of the fact that the Huskies weren’t in it either, because he might’ve lost his job … Of course Patrick Ewing got a lot of camera time back in his old building. But really, somebody needs to get Mr. Chewing to go with a baldie. As Dime’s Pat Cassidy put it, “His hairline looks like the results of a polygraph test.” … We’re out like the Clippers …
Suns Lakers in the first round? Heat-Hawks? Wade first team all Pro?
Can’t wait for the playoffs.
No mention of Curry-Mills last night? C’mon it’s March Madness…
man the suns are still alive. don’t wanna get complacent. both dallas and phoenix have 12 games left:
MAVS – 8home, 4away; 7games against playoff-bound teams.
SUNS – 5home, 7away; 6games against playoff-bound teams.
The biggest game perhaps would be the 05April09 match-up at Dallas.
Bring on the Lakers!
Amundson is bound to go down at least one more time this season. But come on, the dude rides his bike to the stadium each day and is one of the only guys with a pony tail in the league, what’s with all the haters? haha.
D-Wade is the MVP this season. Jordan won in 88 in a similar situation, and Kobe got robbed 3 years ago, but just because they missed Kobe , thats just not a excuse to go wrong every year. Keep things right, give the MVP to D-Wade.
Wade for MVP.
Hedo’s Eurotrash?
Kanye West is Euro-Trash.
“can you imagine the flesh sounds of those two bumping bodies in the paint?” – this is just so wrong…
anyone else watching NBA TV last night? In the 4th, Greg Oden through down a nice dunk where he had to reach and the announcers went nuts that he’s “showing so much more emotion now!” …except, as he was running back down the court, he never smiled, said anything, or looked any different than a guy about to get a colonoscopy.
Houston Up!
Bottom line is Suns gotta keep winning and the I need Dallas to lose, cause I so don’t want to watch them in the playoffs.
I would rather see all the hoopla of Kobe and Shaq and the Suns and Lakers. Even if it’s a sweep it would be a fun match-up. Perfect time for Kobe to ask Shaq how his, well you know, taste.
Wade is just fun to watch ball on folks!
Dwyane Wade is the best player in the nba! I said that shit last year and yall goons on here laughed at me. I said all yall will be back on his nutt sack…..and now look
as for phoenix…they finished. i told yall on here (i even bet two of yall) that phoenix wouldnt get to 50 wins and would miss the playoffs. soon time to pay up you bums.
damn the knicks locker room, as patrick ewing why the hell he did them chocolate bar commercials..
Oh yea preshate Philly beating Portland.
Although my dude LA had a nice stat line.
Did I see a highlight of Dwight Howard doing a spin into a hook shot? Wow. If he starts getting moves aside from just dunking mostly…danger.
@Thats whats up
You a fool bruh
Nice win by the Sixers last night. Only one of 6 teams to beat Portland in the Rose Garden this season.
The Sixers still have major defensive lapses, like leaving Rudy and Blake WIDE OPEN for three on critical late game defensive situations, but they got the win.
Thad Young is going to be crazy good once he develops his right a little more. Nice quick 1st step for a 6’9″ guy and his J is starting to fall more consistently.
Fidel what up!
Thaddeus (that name is just funny to me) did ball last night.
Who locked down Brandown Roy last night, I don’t think his numbers were all that great?
“Or maybe more embarrassing was the play where Big Baby jumped (yeah, jumped) in front of a pass intended for Randolph â€” can you imagine the flesh sounds of those two bumping bodies in the paint?”
That’s way too funny Dime. PLEASE make that a quote on the front page or something. I never cried so hard of laughter in a long time.
If Hedo is Eurotrash, then everybody else in the NBA that wears jewelry is ghetto fabulous.
Give D-Wade the MVP Already… He’s ballin outta control right now. Lebron is the only guy on his level.
@GEE & YOUNGFED
Respect to Dime for mentioning Nash’s defense. Didn’t see it, but it must have been decent for you to actually mention it, ha.
Yea, I don’t know about the West playoff picture. At ALL. Dallas? Sure, they’re in the 8th spot. But they’re only 4 games back of the SECOND SEED. They’re only 1.5 games back from the 7th seed (Portland). No one is safe except for the Lakers.
The worst team in that playoff picture over the last 10 games? San Antonio, and they’re in the 3rd spot. I can’t get a handle on any of these teams. Playoffs will be good, but the end of the regular season will be better (or at least, it’ll be really good).
Wade can be the 1st player in NBA history to finish the season with
2000+ points, 500+ assists, 150+ steals, 100+ blocks.
Also, if he finishes the season with the Scoring title, you can add that to the list.
MVP!
…Lebron’s MVP to lose this year…Wade’s awesome…he’s been awesome…he IS awesome…however…about Lebron this year…he’s…
AWESOME-ER!
i already knew Z-Bo would rather shoot a baseline jumper than throw down a dunk. just aint his game and he has zero hops so it figures. u are just pointing out the obvious.
I applaud Z-Bo for stayin with himself and his game on tha breakaway. LOL
Much love from L.A. to our much maligned clippers, just keep reaching for tha shining star guys. it’s not as far away as it seems.
Also, please force Dunleavy to retire, and please let the recession bankrupt Donald Sterling forcing him to sell the team. Elgin Baylor is tha TRUTH.
I wanted to crap all over D-Wade’s MVP chances, but then I read this. And he does this stuff ALL THE TIME. Doesn’t he know I’m trying to hate him?!
[sports.yahoo.com]
Anyway, Brogden, I agree. It’s LeBron’s year.
I usually don’t like it when people criticize the coach for a team’s shortcomings, and for most of the year, I wasn’t going to say anything about the Clippers. I mean, whoever put the team together (Baylor? Dunleavy?) put together some great talent, but with everyone being injured, how could they be expected to compete? But now that everyone’s back, I figured they’d start winning. No dice. Time for Dunleavy to go.
LOL – yeah Dag, Wade’s big heart might mess around and be the subjective deal-breaker none of us can argue with…
A) Who’s the MVP?
B) Wade
A) Lebron
B) WADE!
A) LEBRON!
B) WADE – ’cause Wade cares.
A) True, True – I’m convinced. D-Wade it is…
I wonder if TMac knows how to say Deron Williams name correctly yet?
Patrick Mills is going to be a stud
As Dime’s Pat Cassidy put it, “His hairline looks like the results of a polygraph test.”
LMFAO!!! That’s cold
Lmao@ polygraph test….