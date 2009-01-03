Tyson’s Punch-Out

Typically, after a sports fight — or even one of those Major League Baseball stand-and-stares — teams rally together when one of their guys gets bullied. In last night’s Blazers/Hornets game, that wasn’t the case at all. After Tyson Chandler picked a fight with Joel Przybilla midway through the third quarter (Chandler got ejected), the Blazers went flat, wilted and lost their lead, and eventually lost the game. It started when Joel P and Chandler were jockeying for position on the block and Chandler blatantly karate-chopped Przybilla’s wrist, which is already broken. Przybilla pushed back, then Chandler forearm-punched him in the chest. Both guys squared off (with Joel screaming “F*** YOU!”) before the rest of the players and refs got between them. At the same time Greg Oden and assistant Monty Williams were laughing on the bench, one of the Blazers’ announcers said, “That would have been like De La Hoya/Pacquiao, with Przybilla playing the role of Pacquiao.” (For what it’s worth, we’re thinking Przybilla destroys Chandler in a real fight) … With Chandler out, Portland tried to force-feed Oden, but even against Hilton Armstrong, he just doesn’t have the offensive skills yet to be a dependable scorer. In fact, Armstrong started giving Oden work, throwing in tip dunks and scoring in transition. Add in some James Posey threes, some David West (25 pts) mid-range, and some Chris Paul (17 pts, 11 asts) daggers all over the place, and the Hornets pulled out the W … The absence of Brandon Roy (hamstring) really showed itself down the stretch. While N.O. was turning in the screws, the Blazers didn’t have anyone they could go to and stop the bleeding; LaMarcus Aldridge was having an off-night (5-for-18 FG’s), and Jerryd Bayless‘ Baby B-Roy act didn’t work ’cause he’s too small to go to the rack and score whenever he wants … At some point during the Beijing Olympics, when it became apparent D-Wade was gonna be a problem this season, we figured Miami and Orlando would go neck-and-neck for the Southeast Division crown. So far, not so much. The Heat have been OK despite Wade’s nightly MVP campaigning, but the Magic are about to lap them in the race for first place (not to mention the Hawks are getting it done as well). Yesterday’s Heat/Magic game was close heading into the fourth quarter, but Wade (33 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) went ice-cold and Miami didn’t have a Plan B as their man went scoreless over the last 12 minutes … Improbable Play of the Game: Tony Battie going over Mike Beasley‘s back and dunking on his head while Beasley tried his best to not look embarrassed …
While B-Easy was quiet, his two D.C.-area boys went nuts on Friday. Carmelo (31 pts) and Kevin Durant (33 pts) traded clutch buckets down the stretch of Nuggets/Thunder, taking it down to the final seconds. Down by one with about three seconds left, Durant came around a curl, took the inbounds and dropped a three in Carmelo’s face as the Ford Center crowd reacted like they’d just won the championship. (Gotta take those small victories when you can.) But on the other end, ‘Melo got the inbounds in the corner and let one fly over MC Des Mase, drilling the game-winner to a shell-shocked arena … Did you see Scott Brooks‘ post-game comments? After the usual, “Both teams played hard,” part, Brooks added, “Their best players had 27 (Nene), 24 (Chauncey) and 31 (‘Melo). That’s what it takes to beat us in our building.” Sounds a little bold for somebody leading a team that’s 4-30 … And what kind of justice is there when ex-Sonics GM Rick Sund saddles this team with slugs like Robert Swift and Mo Sene and Johan Petro in consecutive drafts — the same 7-footers who watched Nene play like Neon Bodeaux last night — and Sund’s reward is that he lands with a playoff team in Atlanta? … Speaking of, the Hawks got a gift against New Jersey when Devin Harris threw up in his mouth as ATL had him trapped on the sideline and turned the ball over, leading to Josh Smith‘s go-ahead layup with 11 seconds to go in overtime. So what do you do if you’re Lawrence Frank: give it back to Devin, who had scored 26 points and has a track record this season of playing like a Hall of Famer on Fridays? Or go with Vince Carter, who’d scored 15 points, was shooting 5-for-17 at the time, and had already missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation? Frank went with VC, who calmly dropped a 30-footer in Smith’s grill at the buzzer. The other day in the office we were arguing whether or not N.J. had become Devin’s team, but yesterday we got our answer … Lakers/Jazz was a rout for all of the first half and well into the second, until Utah suddenly came alive and cut the lead to four with 2:50 left. But in that space where you’d expect Kobe (40 pts) to take over, Trevor Ariza was the guy. In the last three minutes he scored an and-one, got a putback, then took a feed from Pau Gasol (who led the break, went CP-style reverse between-the-legs, then flipped an underhand pass) and dunked what was the dagger …
The Celtics made it back to the East Coast and resumed whuppin’ ass — which is kinda easy when you’ve got the Wizards on the schedule. Paul Pierce had a field day, scoring 26 and missing just one shot (9-for-10 FG’s, 5 threes), torturing everyone from Caron Butler to Dominic McGuire to Nick Young; one time we swore we saw him giving Jeff Malone buckets … Other big stat lines from Friday’s 15-game slate: LeBron had a triple-double (16 pts, 11 rebs, 10 asts) in a win over the Bulls; Marcus Camby had 19 points and 23 boards in a loss to Phoenix; Dirk scored 31 in a win over Philly; Jarrett Jack scored 29 and hit the game-winning J with less than a second to go over the Knicks at MSG; Michael Redd dropped 31 in a win over Charlotte; Rodney Stuckey dumped 38 points on Sacto in a win; and Al Jefferson had 32 and 10 boards in a win (no, really) over Golden State … Stephon Marbury (a walking billboard with his Starbury t-shirt and Starbury head ink) was in the building for Wolves/Warriors, and sat down with Minny’s announce crew for a stretch. Asked about the rumors that had him going to Boston, Steph said he would love to play with KG again, and that the first break-up had nothing to do with basketball; translating Steph-speak, he simply hated living in Minnesota: “When I was younger, I had a difference disposition about how I wanted to live my life,” he said. Talented as he is, the only way we really see Steph ending up in Boston is if Garnett actively and aggressively advocates for him. Otherwise, the C’s could be taking a risk akin to the Clips signing Ricky Davis … We’re out like head tats …
Oh Yeah!
LMAO! @ saying Tyson picked a fight with Pryzbilla. Pryzbilla always starts sh*t with Tyson in the RG. He never does that crap in N.O. Nate must’ve told Pryzbilla to play goon because he said after Tyson was ejected he thought his team would have the momentum but instead the momentum went the Hornets way. And no, Pryzbilla wouldn’t destroy Tyson in a real fight. Compton would come out of Tyson and he’d whip Pryz’s ass.
That’s my BOY, Vince (VIET CONG) Carter!
Canada Beloved SON!
i’m waiting on somebody to say that chandler could beat pryzbilla just cause he’s from compton…
getting that 8th seed in the east is not going to be easy for anyone (as inconsistent/not good as those bottom teams are).
the celtics should buy out david harrison’s CBA contract. he’s over here doing his best shaq impersonation (two hand dunkin with his feet in the air and the airplane arms out on the run back down court…)
Thus far that gasol sequence is easily the play of the year. Dude went behind his bak, reverse thru the legs then fake pass into a shovel to ariza. Im not a big pau fan but that was Magic-esque. Dam
I see while i was waiting, and not refreshing the page to see if there were new comments, Mo said what i thought somebody would…i don’t think tyson would win cause he’s from compton but i do think tyson would win…
pau did have a nice move. can’t see any other big man pullin that off, not dirk, kg, or sheed doing that but oddly enough, i could see duncan doing the same thing. i don’t know why, i just do.
CP3 can take on Joel P. Just ask Julius Hodges when Hodges was at NC State.
[www.milwaukeemma.com]
I have a feeling that the Joel P’s MMA training may come in handy were he to fight anyone.
G-Town Up!
Big day for the Hoyas!
Telll me Dime is coming with the video of the fight later on. Hilarious stuff.
Buzzer Beaters were crazy last night.
At least one Arenas is playing, even though he loss.
He still got his shine on.
Stuckey went nuts! A.I. is feelin it! The D is lookin good.
For old times sake I might break out the original Nintendo and yea it still works. Got to do the whole blow in the cartridge deal, but it works lol.
Houston we have some problems!
well tyson didnt have to hit przybillas hand like that, it was already fu**ed up
dont be sayin przybilla wouldnt beat tyson, thrilla przybilla is a beast! dont mess with that.
Personally, I had to blow in the cartridge, shake the whole system for 15 seconds, shake the entire entity together to make my NES work.
Stuckey is my favorite player in 2k9, faux reel.
and Joe would beat on Tyson. Chandler only played ball at a prep school in Compton. A prep school! He was scared until he went there. Pryz has that dog in him.
IF TYSON HAD THE SAME WORJ EHTIC THAT pryz HAS, HE’D BE A PERENNIAL ALLSTAR–worthy of trading Elton Brand for.
that tooke me ten menitutes to tyoe. damn im im drunk. never getting off early again.
I was playing the original Legend of Zelda, Mega Man, Mike Tyson, Ninja Gaiden, Contra, and Duck Hunt last week. Still got it.
If you’re gonna talk Nintendo, hollatchaboy!
The NES was awesome. Bruce mentioned some of my favorites, but I gotta add Double Dragon, Castlevania, and Kid Icarus. And Kung Fu! That game was stupid, but the hero and the girl had the same name as my mom and dad. It was a TRIP when I beat that game for the first time.
But Contra was the shit. Up up down down left right left right B A start.
And since we’re talking ball, you gotta add Double Dribble. And Arch Rivals. Remember the basketball game where you could punch people?
Lawrence Frank actually got ejected early on, so the VC final play was actually Brian Hill’s call.
Exciting night. It’s great when you go into watching one game go down to a buzz beater (Denver vs. OKC) right after watching another game do the same (VC’s three).
Any body else hate the CAVS play by play guys. They suck. They are right up there with the Spurs guys as far as being homers. A. Verejoa?????? was boxing out Aaron Gray when the ball went over Andy’s head he flop to the ground and drew a foul on Gray. Gray was not even close to pushing him, but the CAV’s annoucers acted like he murder him. Then they call Lebron the L-Train that has to be LB worst nickname.
Kobe put up a real easy 40 yesterday. He owns Utah.
not even Jordan would get a tattoo on his head, and his kicks go for over $100 easy….still
Starbury’s head tat cost more than 4 pairs of his own shoes. Financially, it doesn’t make sense
I actually played the sega megadrive on NYE. We broke out NBA Jam and Mortal Kombat, and yes we had to blow the dust off the cartridges.
btw Ghostface Przybilla would win.
And the 3 that VC hit was crazy. He took like two dribbles over halfway and nailed it!
i am sooo fucking tired of people thinking that because you are from a certain place IT makes you tough (ie chandler being from compton). your home town does not make you a tough guy.
@#9 yeah joel has trained with duke, lmao but then duke is not exactly a master instructor. i do agree though, joel p would KILL chandler, one armbar on those scrawny little arms and chandlers carreer is OVER!
Lawrence Frank is a joke, how is this super water boy still an NBA head coach??? The whole arena clapped it up when he got tossed…
At one point Devin harris put a move on Josh Smith that had him under the basket while Dev was at the free throw line, Dev missed the jumper but you could see the pain on Josh’s face… And whats good with Josh anyway? He cant dunk anymore or something? He had SEVERAL break aways that he either missed or layed up (including the layup when Devin turned the ball over when he was ALL alone) one time Joe Johnson gave him a pass on a fast break and Josh just didnt look like he had anymore elevation, it was weird.
Overall good game tho, Nets came back from 20 down, I was shocked. They’ve owned the Hawks this season going 3-0…
dc area boys? i hate to nitpick but dc and bmore is like 2 different worlds melo a baller and all but dont try to group him in that whole dc metro area group.
i want to see some tape
@dime mag:
Whenever I look at NJ Nets’ Highlights and look at their bench, why do I always see somebody that looks like Chris Dudley’s doppleganger?
What a night! I was fortunate to see all three buzzer beaters. First Jarret Jack… he was simply unstoppable. Indiana give him more playing time. Next Carter… he already missed the first potential game winner from like 2 feet outside the free throw line in the 4th. Then Carter, i guess, feels more comfortable throwing up shots from Atlantic City. And during the the post game interview he said he rather shoot a three then go for a two. What is up with that? Who would of thought of even flipping to the OKC game. I did for some reason and it was worth every second. Westbrook carried the team to the 2 minute mark and KD took on from there. But Melo got the last laugh as he held the ball in the corner for 3 seconds and the jacked up a three in the face of guy a who CANT shoot.
Go suns!
@Dime
Lawrence Frank was ejected so he didnt draw up the play!! Unless he called one of the assistants by phone.
Fridays Top 10 Plays – worth posting
[www.nba.com]
And remember Dime’s question, if Ben Wallace can still dunk? Well, number top play # 7 is the answer.
Good Smack Dime!!
Jarrett Jack killed the knicks!!
anyone see the David Lee steal-then behind the back and then the dunk-it was sweet!
That shot Carter made-with High jumping smith in his face from 30 was nasty!!
With regard to the Bynum v Camby argument I do have to say that in the mist of that argument and the last 5-10 games are so Camby is playing like a beast. 23 rebounds days after a 24 rebound game?? that is crazy. I do have to say in watching the LA Utah game that Bynum is more of an intimidator in that paint for LA and they don’t use him all the time to secure possessions, but he is no where near as opportunistic as Camby has been showing himself to be these last 5 games or so.
I would still take Bynum over him right now, but it is purely a stylistic/philosophical preference…I have to pump my breaks on making any statements that Bynum is “better”…just different.
Stuckey is starting to understand how he can ‘bully’ some guards in the L.
Russel Westbrook nickname should be dynamite…Did you see the two hand bang he had off of vert?? He was as high as a 7 footer…sick
Just to be a homer for a sec…It is no coincidence that Andre Iguodala is playing much better as of late…team isn’t winning, but he is hitting his J, making plays on both ends of the floor, and he is back to being the first playmaker and the team looks better for it…now they need their shooters to hit their shots…where you at Kareem Rush???
“Chandler blatantly karate-chopped Przybilla’s wrist, which is already broken”
Damn, Chandler’s a fucking pussy. That’s just really low.
@5 – it was great to see Pau, a 7 footer, show off some crafty dribbling but “easily the play of the year?” Nah, I don’t think so…I like David Lee’s play: steal then fastbreak, then behind the back dribble, then YAM.
@20 – Josh got a banged up ankle, he was out for awhile. He’s probably still recovering.
STUCKEY’s gonna have a long NBA career…just my thoughts. Half the time you forget he’s the point guard. Or maybe it’s ’cause Beno Udrih was sticking him. Detroit looking good man. Or maybe it’s ’cause it’s the Kings. Prince, AI and Stuckey were scoring monsters. When they want to, they lock it down on D. When they want to, everyone seemingly (except Kwame) has thier own BBALL moves to get to the rim. Frightening, if they can put it together. And they’re winning with anyone on thier roster right now. I’d be very scared of the Pistons if I’m in the East.
TJ’s backing up Jack now? WOW. I really must be outta da loop. Either that, or I could care less about Indy. Play Tinsley!
How come Quincy Douby and Acie Law don’t get any burn? I thought they were pretty decent shooters in college.
I’m convinced the Rockets don’t have a legitimate 1-2. They have NO punching power. Artest, only. Artest, a stud on O and D, is the only STUD like that. That’s crazy! ‘Cause they just GOT him this year. And Adelman has him on the bench. I’m not buying the whole “bench needs a scorer” argument. Nah, put him in the starting 5. Find a way to get him in the starting 5. And, not saying bench TMac but he has on more than one occasion said it’s hard for him to get into a rhythym when he only touches the ball every 5 minutes. Soooooooooo, bring him off the bench and he’ll get his touches in waves. No excuses then, right? And your point guards only go 4 for 20. Head missed all his shots. No, no, no -we don’tttttt dooooo that.
THE VANILLA GORILLA can beat Chandler anytime, anyday – no doubt in my mind about that one.
And oh yeah, two words for ya…
TECMO BOWL!
Vince’s triple was ice fuckin cold, so deep!
Vince has gone from HALF MAN/HALF AMAZING to HALF THE EFFORT, HALF THE TIME. SMDH.
HAHAHAHA Cuz he’s from Compton???? Hahaha. Check it… Joel P. took up Boxing in the offseason combined with the fact that he has something Chandler does not… Muscle on his frame. You could collapse Chandler’s lungs with a chest shot. And we have seen through out his career that he is SOFT AS HELL.
Joel P. by a mile. 1st round KO…
man pryzbilla might have given tyson the business man.
Stuckey is starting to become the man and AI is actually deferring some to the young gun.
Man Carmelo’s corner three at the buzzer was the coldest shot of the year because i dont think i see OKC play that hard. they wanted the hell out that win…but they suck at D. and did anyone see the wilson chandler dunk. almost like a double pump put down…..and when did ben wallace start dunking again. i wasnt expecting that one over nocioni.
lets face it, Vinsanity can still play, hands down. too many of haters on him
wasn’t lawrence frank ejected???
kid icarus and double dribble suck big time
bionic commando was the shit but the best system ever is the snes by farrrrr super contra and ff6
now to the article
joel would fuck chandler up
chaos
mason jrs was better because of the teams involved
i’ve got $50 on Pryzbilla over Chandler, Chandler’s lanky jabs might put a hurtin on Pryzbilla, but eventually Pryz gets inside and busts Chandler up
Duck Hunt was my ish, wishing I could shoot the dog lol.
John Elway’s football is the most horrid football game to ever come out, but if you worked the controller a certain way, you could get 1 player on your team to run 10 times (not lying) faster than the rest of everyone.
Tecmo Bowl was the shiznit. Bo Jackson!
Contra was ill too! I always wanted the spread gun!
Arch Rivals is the game where I am legend
Double Dribble was cool.
Never got into Zelda.
Ahhh the good old days when you had the control pad and the A and B button.
Now you got left and right trigger, 6 buttons and the select and start buttons plus to control sticks. Crazy.
Yeah the cave announcers suck. Fred mcleod used to do Pistons games and it was horrible. HE RUBBER-RIMMED IT!
STUCKEY IS A BEAST! How is that trade starting to look now?
On the low, Prz is better than Tyson at bball too.
And he would whoop that ass.