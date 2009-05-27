Dwight Howard puts LeBron Inc. on the brink

Late in overtime of last night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4, as Dwight Howard stepped to the free throw line with a chance to potentially put the game on ice, Doug Collins said, “This is when young stars become men.” If that’s true, than young Dwight became a man last night, as he hit those free throws to cap a 27-point, 14-board, 3-block performance and the Magic took a 3-1 stranglehold on the series … As it should be, overtime was a shootout between Dwight and LeBron. Dwight threw down a pair of monster dunks right off the bat, LeBron hit a three, then Dwight scored again inside. Then after Mickael Pietrus hit a three, Dwight cushioned Orlando’s lead some more with a tip-in. LeBron (44 pts, 12 rebs, 7 asts) responded by getting to the rim a couple times and converting, and with Cleveland down four, he hit a tough three while toeing the sideline with four seconds left. After Rashard Lewis split a pair at the line, the Cavs were out of timeouts and had to inbound from the baseline. LeBron was able to get open and launch a deep three from near halfcourt that looked like money coming out of his hand, but veered to the left and off the rim … The Magic shouldn’t have even let it get that far, though. While Rafer Alston, Courtney Lee and Pietrus rained threes to help build an eight-point lead in the fourth, the team missed their chance to put the game away because nobody would take it to the rack and force the Cavs to make it a free throw shooting contest. Instead, Orlando spent the latter part of the fourth bricking long jumpers under duress, and LeBron almost single-handedly brought the Cavs back. With 6.4 seconds left, Orlando was down by one before Rashard (17 pts) saved them with a turnaround three, and on the Cavs’ ensuing possession, LeBron drove on Pietrus and — depending on who you ask — either tripped on his own feet or got fouled, going to the line with 0.5 seconds left. Facing what looked like the two most important free throws of his career, ‘Bron made them both, although the second one sat on the rim for what seemed like the length of Kobe Doin’ Work before falling in. Dwight and Anderson Varejao wrestled over an alley-oop that went nowhere on the other end, which Orlando fans would still be furious about had they ended up losing in overtime, but honestly there was enough contact on both sides to justify a no-call …

The Cavs led by eight at halftime on Boobie Gibson‘s three right before the buzzer, but Orlando came out on a 7-0 run to start the second half and got back in it, sparked by Rafer’s jumpers. Skip (26 pts, 6 threes) was making the defense pay for doubling Dwight, and those weren’t even his easiest shots of the night. One time he walked the ball upcourt and it was like the Cavs forgot he Skip on the floor as he casually stepped up to the arc and drilled a trey … That two-hand double-clutch dunk LeBron had in the first quarter, well, there are only a few guys in the world who can make that play and dunk the ball that hard on just a couple steps of build-up. An underrated yet amazing play … We could have gone without Pimpin’ Craig describing Mo Williams being “in full lather,” when he talked about Mo’s pre-game shooting routine. Mo (18 pts, 5-15 FG) was under a lot of scrutiny after his “We’re the best team in basketball” series guarantee, and you could tell. For a minute he came out playing more like the Capt. Jack Sparrow version of PG we’d become used to in Milwaukee and had almost forgotten about … Funny how the NBA will fine players and coaches for publicly criticizing the refs, yet they’re rescinding techs and upgrading/downgrading flagrants left and right. (Expect at least one of the technicals called on Dwight and Patrick Ewing to get wiped away over the next couple days.) Somebody should let Stu Jackson and his people know that all they’re doing is retroactively making their refs look even worse and undermining their authority … Another gem from our favorite NBA Twitter fiend, ex-UConn/Nets/Warriors point guard Marcus Williams: “#15 for the Magic got Scream mask eyes.” If you catch any funny ball-related Tweets, don’t hesitate to let us know: smack@dimemag.com … We’re out like Mo Namath …