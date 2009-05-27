Dwight Howard puts LeBron Inc. on the brink

Late in overtime of last night’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 4, as Dwight Howard stepped to the free throw line with a chance to potentially put the game on ice, Doug Collins said, “This is when young stars become men.” If that’s true, than young Dwight became a man last night, as he hit those free throws to cap a 27-point, 14-board, 3-block performance and the Magic took a 3-1 stranglehold on the series … As it should be, overtime was a shootout between Dwight and LeBron. Dwight threw down a pair of monster dunks right off the bat, LeBron hit a three, then Dwight scored again inside. Then after Mickael Pietrus hit a three, Dwight cushioned Orlando’s lead some more with a tip-in. LeBron (44 pts, 12 rebs, 7 asts) responded by getting to the rim a couple times and converting, and with Cleveland down four, he hit a tough three while toeing the sideline with four seconds left. After Rashard Lewis split a pair at the line, the Cavs were out of timeouts and had to inbound from the baseline. LeBron was able to get open and launch a deep three from near halfcourt that looked like money coming out of his hand, but veered to the left and off the rim … The Magic shouldn’t have even let it get that far, though. While Rafer Alston, Courtney Lee and Pietrus rained threes to help build an eight-point lead in the fourth, the team missed their chance to put the game away because nobody would take it to the rack and force the Cavs to make it a free throw shooting contest. Instead, Orlando spent the latter part of the fourth bricking long jumpers under duress, and LeBron almost single-handedly brought the Cavs back. With 6.4 seconds left, Orlando was down by one before Rashard (17 pts) saved them with a turnaround three, and on the Cavs’ ensuing possession, LeBron drove on Pietrus and — depending on who you ask — either tripped on his own feet or got fouled, going to the line with 0.5 seconds left. Facing what looked like the two most important free throws of his career, ‘Bron made them both, although the second one sat on the rim for what seemed like the length of Kobe Doin’ Work before falling in. Dwight and Anderson Varejao wrestled over an alley-oop that went nowhere on the other end, which Orlando fans would still be furious about had they ended up losing in overtime, but honestly there was enough contact on both sides to justify a no-call …
The Cavs led by eight at halftime on Boobie Gibson‘s three right before the buzzer, but Orlando came out on a 7-0 run to start the second half and got back in it, sparked by Rafer’s jumpers. Skip (26 pts, 6 threes) was making the defense pay for doubling Dwight, and those weren’t even his easiest shots of the night. One time he walked the ball upcourt and it was like the Cavs forgot he Skip on the floor as he casually stepped up to the arc and drilled a trey … That two-hand double-clutch dunk LeBron had in the first quarter, well, there are only a few guys in the world who can make that play and dunk the ball that hard on just a couple steps of build-up. An underrated yet amazing play … We could have gone without Pimpin’ Craig describing Mo Williams being “in full lather,” when he talked about Mo’s pre-game shooting routine. Mo (18 pts, 5-15 FG) was under a lot of scrutiny after his “We’re the best team in basketball” series guarantee, and you could tell. For a minute he came out playing more like the Capt. Jack Sparrow version of PG we’d become used to in Milwaukee and had almost forgotten about … Funny how the NBA will fine players and coaches for publicly criticizing the refs, yet they’re rescinding techs and upgrading/downgrading flagrants left and right. (Expect at least one of the technicals called on Dwight and Patrick Ewing to get wiped away over the next couple days.) Somebody should let Stu Jackson and his people know that all they’re doing is retroactively making their refs look even worse and undermining their authority … Another gem from our favorite NBA Twitter fiend, ex-UConn/Nets/Warriors point guard Marcus Williams: “#15 for the Magic got Scream mask eyes.” If you catch any funny ball-related Tweets, don’t hesitate to let us know: smack@dimemag.com … We’re out like Mo Namath …
looks like David Stern’s dream finals won’t be happening this year…
I gotta be one of the few people who dont mind stu n em playing big brother coz some of the calls in these playoffs are ludicrous.lebron is a flucking beast.fwe other platers hold another squad in the palm of their hand till the whistle blows.much respect.who the fluck knew delonte had post moves?!i know david stern is sick this morning.on another note thank you jr. and dahnt.we’ll see you nd your crew at the staples center. big up to my nightshift lakerholics!and dime…, pimpin craig ?mo namath? Nicely done!
You know what? Maybe Phil Jackson was right regarding Dwight Howard over the player he would choose to build a team from scratch… Just maybe…
gut sez this would go game 7… and eventually o-town would pull off the greatest playoff upset in the history of david stern LOL…
anyway, it’d be safe to say that – lebron / kobe, nba finals – won’t be showing this year… at least…
we’re out like stern’s dreams
LeBron turned the ball over a lot during the 4th and OT. And he looked PISSED at his teammates.
Nuggests-Magic finals would be a lot of fun to watch. Yet im moving house during the series, so I cant watch :(
Dude, I thought that last LeBron shot was in. Not many players can make you believe a half court shot, at the buzzer, for the win, is likely… He’s just a beast. I’m a Lakers fan so I got my man-crush on Kobe, but ‘Bron will probably go down as the best ever when his career is over. He’s like a cross between MJ and Magic, and stronger then both… it’s just not fair. If the Cavs lose this game. I think he’s gonna comeback next year with a vengence… might avg a triple double, might avg 40… anything is possible.
BTW, Lakers vs Nuggets game 5 is gonna be a double digit win for the Lake Show. I have a feeling every slumping laker breaks out of their slump and has a good game. I don’t care how good Denver is playing, Denver’s best vs L.A.’s best goes to the Lakers and you all know it…
Lakers are gonna match up much better against Orlando then the Cavs did also, plus we’ll have home court. Lakers in 6 both series.
Magic wins. YEAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!!!!!!!!!
Damn. As happy as I was seeing my Magic do their work, I am DISGUSTED by how refs are blatantly giving the calls to the Cavs.
I’m not even gonna talk about Pietrus’ ‘blocking foul’. But Andy V’s ‘defense’ on Dwight on the final play in the 4th, that’s fucking disgusting. Yall Lebron nutlickers say that calling fouls on Dwight even if he is just jumping straight up is justified because every time a player jumps, refs assume that there is contact. So I’m gonna say that every fucking time a defender goes directly under his man while the player is jumping (what Varejao did), that’s an automatic foul. I’m gonna use the same argument you fools use: even if there is not enough contact, doing that justifies the whistle just because every time you do that, the refs assume there is some contact. Yall see it called hundreds of times in the reg.season.
It’s kinda funny though. You see these bogus calls, and your team still wins. Deal with it, bitches.
seems like trouble in paardise fpr lebron.
hope this goes to seven, just for the fun of it.
ilgauskas gotta give the cavs some more
Well, on the trade deadline the Cavs refuse a Wally Z. + talent + picks for Shaq, because ” could mess with the locker room thing” , I tell you that a Lebron, Varejao and Shaq front line would be very hard for the Magic to contain. First because Howard would have to play defense, and second beacuse he would have to show some moves, instead of dunking on everybody ,,, The Cavs are done, next year get rid of Wallace, Wally and put 2 10 M players on that team. And by the way, next year the Magic will have Jameer back, ough ,,,
And yall know Doug Collins love Lebron so much he can’t even call him out if he stagnates the offense, but even Doug goes ‘Man, oh, man’ when he saw the replay on the Magic’s last play.
Fucking disgusting.
Great last play in reg by Orlando…well drawn.
As a Cavs fan, I’m gonna throw up in my mouth a little bit every time I see a wide-open 3 for the rest of my life. Combine that with drinking nights before reffing 5-6 games on the weekends and I might end up puking on some kids.
Qusetion: Why don’t the Cavs match the Orlando small ball squad? Bron has been beasting Shard, while Pietrus has been playing him better than anyone else I’ve seen. Really, Z and Andy V need to get something going.
The way Mo’s played so far in this series, he might not survive in Cleveland during the off-season. Is this his first post-season? Even so, he needs to learn to stop going 1 on five on the break and blowing possessions.
Seems like Delonte’s the only man on the Cavs not named Lebron. Everyone else seems shook.
Cavs are still gonna win the series, but they need to play better and stop letting Orlando shoot wide open all day, even if that means allowing Dwight more reign in the paint.
“but honestly there was enough contact on both sides to justify a no-call”
He was wrestled to the fucking ground?!
Yet when the golden child falls over his own fucking feet trying to draw contact he gets the call?
fucking bullshit
Here’s one for the conspiracy theorists among you
1 Howard doesn’t get that bullshit tech rescinded
2 Cavs win the next and somehow the Centaur picks up a tech and misses game 6 which the Cavs win
3 Game 7 guess who wins…..
The Cavs have lost all the games in which LeBron has scored more than 40 and won the only one in which he’s scored less than 40.
I think LeBron should stop trying to look for his stats and work to keep his team more involved.
How many teams come back from 3-1. Looks like it’s Bye bye Bronie !!!
Orlando has a hostory of choking. I still think the Cavs are in with a shout here.
Just when I was starting to think Mike Brown has turned the corner to being at least a decent coach he shows in this series why he is not a head coach. Reality is not very many people can be head coaches and make a difference, but when you have LeBron your job is to make his job as easy as possible. That is not happening. His substitution patterns are erratic and at times irrational.
Stan Van Gundy is turning the corner from loud mouth stubby whiner to plain speaking motivator of men. Go figure…
Dwight most of the game was being very tentative and it made the game more competitive than it should have been. I loved how Gortat was playing. I’m still waiting for SVG to play him and dwight together more. Rafer had a great game especially when his play was foreshadowed by the interview with him saying he will make them pay for not guarding him.
I have to admit, while I didn’t think the Cavs would have an easy time against the Magic I did think they were going to have an advantage at PG and forward. I thought Hedo would hurt the Magic more than help in the playoffs against tougher defensive teams, but Magic has made a slight adjustment and are just killing Cavs for their play on the pick and roll.
Magic really need to not rest with this 3-1 lead, because Cavs still have the best player in the series and desperation brings the best out of many players. They don’t want to repeat the 2004 Orlando performance.
SVG spoke on this and I really was pleased with the way he called out the player’s pride in how they approach game 5.
Kobe with his team now = 0 Rings.
Shaq (in his prime) + Kobe = 3 Rings.
Lebron with his team now = 0 Rings.
Shaq (in his prime) + Lebron = 309798629870932 Rings.
“A lebron james team never panics” – Lebron James
favorite Twitter fiend?
that’s about right…..
Cavs won’t win.
Howard was pulling Varejao down the way you push a stripper down to wax your pole
good no-call
I definitely do NOT see Orlando winning it all, so the Nuggets will take it in 6
Dwight seriously fouled Varejao the whole sequence on that inbounds play–grabbing and pinning his arm, jumping over his back and reaching while Andy played straight up, and taking the Brazilian to the floor hard with his tangled ass antics. Great no-call because Dwights antics didn’t get him the ball to tip it in. I’m really glad that Verajao didn’t flop there, even with the loss in OT.
Now if only he could guard anyone on the dribble or on the wing.
@abpin
Too early to be drinkin son. Put the windex back in the cupboard
lebron gonna pull a d-wade out of his ass watch and see ;)
that was by far the best example of a well reffed game last night in these 2009 Conference Finals.
There were 2 calls I could disagree on, but it was very consistent and you saw the game not slow down like all the others…
That said…I don’t know why I hate LeBron soooooooooo much, but I hope he NEVER gets a ring and he’s 1 game away from fishing.
YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYA
It’s over. Magic in 6…nuff said.
Bron gotta be pissed.I dont know what else he can do.@jones-U say he need to pass the ball?To fucking who.He is passing the ball and they throwing up enough bricks to build that D-league arena in Cleveland they gonna be playing in when Bron bounce in 2010 if they keep this pussiness up.Orlando showing me they got guts in gut-check time.I guess 7 good ballers are better than 1.Only reason these games have any resemblance of close games is that 1 player is a fucking monster.Like I said yesterday.He might have to pull some 60 pointers out his ass.But the crazy thing is he so fucking dangerous I’d be a fool to say its over even though its 3-1.I think if they win at home the pressure jumps on Orlando for the first time all series.But first they gotta WIN.
Oh and BTW…did anyone else feel the refs totally suck the life out of that last Orlando run when they threw out the two phantom technicals at Howard and even Ewing???
As much as they tried to give the game to the Cavs, the Magic still squeaked it out. But it shouldn’t have even been that close, and shouldn’t have went to overtime…the officiating was once again, bullshit, erratic and inconsistent.
@ post 14
The problem is no one else on the Cavs even looks like they really want to score. The 7 assists he had would’ve been more in the 12-15 range if his shooters hadn’t decided to go cold in the second half…hell, Varejao even bricked a gift-wrapped dunk late in the 4th.
Dwight Howard took Sideshow Bob/Mel to school tonite. Howard should have had the chance to win it in regulation YOU CANT IMPEDE AN OFFENSIVE PLAYER FROM HIS NATURAL SHOOTING MOTION (ALBEIT A DUNK). Magic going to work in OT was fine though. I really hate this curly top sideshow.
Dont even front, you know that a Nuggets-Magic Finals would be entertaining basketball. It would be more entertaining than a kobe-lebron matchup trying to one-up another.
Go Magics! Go Nuggets!
Oh yeah and I’m getting used to these 40 pt games from Kobe-Lebron i dont mind at all its great. Except it only justifies the fact that their benches are thin and they suck. The Finals will be a one on one match between the two demigods. The billing Kobe and the Lakers vs. Lebron and the Cavs would be approriate as such. Both has got to upgrade their benches next year.
Go Magics! Go Nuggets!
@iso-See what I was saying about Mo and Skip.Mo not really better than him at ALL.
‘Magic really need to not rest with this 3-1 lead, because Cavs still have the best player in the series and desperation brings the best out of many players. They don’t want to repeat the 2004 Orlando performance.’
While it is true that the Magic should not let up and relax, I don’t think what happened in the 2003 (your talking bout the Detroit series right? Up 3-1, then lost? That was 2003) playoffs will be repeated.
Why?
Because that 2003 team has someone named Tracy Mcgrady, a cyborg destined to never advance past the first round.
Dwight went into superman mode in the OT
[www.youtube.com]
I was cool with the refing this game.They let them play and Dwight was fucking Andy up probably more than Andy was bumping him.Good no call.But whats up with Andy and coach of the year Mike Brown in OT.How do u let Dwight get 2 dunks and a layup to start OT off.They havent heard of hacking a big who cant shoot freebies that good in the clutch instead of allowing him to dunk.What is Dwight 60 percent on freebies and like 100 percent on dunks.Thats a common sense basketball play that u supposed to make in that situation or your coach just not ready.Can u imagine the Denver letting that shit go down?
@qq-lol-He fuck me up with that too.Im just glad u recognized Bron brillance in your happiness.Because damn is that cat trying.Some times when somebody take a L u just cant hate.When a dude dropping Malt Liquor numbers every night and cant get a win it just aint your time.
LOL i thought it was a good point about the refs
but yeah Bron isn’t gonna do anything!!!! til he finds a competent Center or until he finds his Scottie Pippen
I still can’t believe Mike Brown was named COY. What a joke.
@ doc: haha, this fool repping himself? Now I’ve seen everything. Yeah, I can’t hate on Bron. That kid is doing everything but wipe his homecourt’s floor.
I’m kind of disappointed in Dime not mentioning Lebron’s 8 turnovers. When you mention his stat line you have gots to give props to the near quadruple double!
KRAY ZAY!!!!
Pietrus iz BUTTA!
Dwight’s a man. Z and Andy can’t BANG WIT HIM at all.
If the ball doesn’t slip outta Delonte’s grip at the end…game over.
CAVS facing ELIMINATION from now on. I don’t see them winnin’ 3 in a row.
Damn, now I wish the Cavs did face some adversity earlier, now they gettin’ thier ‘battlewound’ reps in…but it’s too late.
I know for a fact Rashard was in SEVERAL Cavaliers’ Nightmares last night. REAL RAP. That Rashard and Dwight Combo is a helluva anchor. Then Hedo gets it goin. And their shooters get it goin.’ Real, real, real, tough cover for Lebron’s crew.
Lebron was DRIVING last night.
Delonte was DRIVING last night.
(CRICKETS CHIRPING)
Boobie tried to make a splash.
(OK – MORE CRICKETS)
Andy and Z have been EXPOSED as below average or they’re really playin’ an above average front line.
Why doesn’t Lebron stick Shard in crunchtime? I heard commentators on ESPN and on TNT floatin’ that idea around…seems plausible.
I’m out…like THE SHOT OF MO’ WILLIAMS…wtf???
the magic are just f’n destroyin’ the cavs… at the rate they playin’… they can take on any team that comes out of the west…
gotta feel sorry for bron though… true that the refs got his back… but cat is flat out tryin’ his best to make this a series… for that i give him credit… but he alone could not take on the entire magic team…
Please shut your loud yap, it was a joke post
anyways I can hate on Bron simply because he’s out there trying to hold down the courtyard like its a pick up game and not playing TEAM BALL
BUT that also has to be blamed on the coaching staff for not drawing up plays for other people just him
Bron holds the ball entirely tooooo much…statistics and history have told him, he CAN NOT WIN 1 vs 5
this aint new to him, so he doesn’t get a sympathy pass or he’s the best!!!
THE BEST FIND WAYS TO WIN, even if they know they need to have their teammates win without him stealing the show!
@Simon-8 Turnovers way to much,BUT he got the ball every damn play so if the team got 12 turnovers he probably gonna have 8.And he got a little tired probably down the strech.Its HARD doing what him and Kobe do.U seen Kobe couldnt even stand up to talk last game they won.He was sapped!Bron was catching charlie horses after game 1.They carrying squads on they back,its just a little more obvious with Bron team because he would kill for a Pau Gasol or even a soft LO or underacheiving Bynum,shit he’ll probably take every Laker besides Luke Walton.But Im enjoying all these games.They all been epic except for that ass whipping the Lakers caught the other day.I hope they get it in tonight and it come down to Phillys Finest aginst Melo Man back and forth in the clutch.
Damn, okay, as a Cavs fan, serious props to the Magic. Always loved Howard and he’s playing a bit like Russell sometimes around the rim, which is great to see. I always thought Lewis was crazy underrated and he’s showing why this series. That team has a SERIOUS shot at winning the title, though they don’t cause as many matchup problems against the Lakers or Nuggets I don’t think.
As for the Cavs . . . what can you say? They had a shot to win all four games, but it’s taking Lebron having one of the all-time great playoff series just to get them there. 42.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. That’s what he’s averaging. Meanwhile Mo is shooting 32%. This Cavs team just can’t win in the ECF by riding one player – doesn’t matter if it’s Lebron or Michael or Wilt.
i have to say the cavs looks so strong early on and now they are nothing more then a disapointment. they should have been swept out the door had it not been for a lucky shot by labron. how do you go from DESTROYING teams by an average of 18 points to being swept yourself? i guess it shows just how weak the east really is.
@Met Finest-The best aint winning shit without talent.We see it every year.Bron cant get it done this year.Kobe couldnt last year.They the best right?Best PG CP3-got his ass handed to him.Best SG-Kobe with Wade behind with Roy behind.Kobe still here but the rest is gone.SF Bron PF-Tim Won all he gotta win but stayed with talent.C-Dwight,Yao.Dwight showing what he can do with talent around him and Yao to brittle.Besides Kobe and Tim,the best aint won shit.But besides maybe CP3 Bron got the worst talent.
@doc,
True enough, if you always have the ball I suppose you will get your fair share of team turnovers, similar to getting all the buckets. I definitely agree that all the games and the playoffs as a whole have been sick. People talk about league conspiracies and all that junk, but you can’t even script more competitive games.
8 TURNOVERS!!! Doug Collins is such a superstar dick rider that he can’t say anything negative about Lebron. Better then Kobe? Yeah right….Kobe doesn’t turn it over 8 times in any game let alone a crucial one. Not once did Bron say “my bad” when he mad those horrible passes, especially the one to D-West..how was he supposed to catch that? Or the back court pass? Please don’t anoint him until he has EARNED IT!