Kobe and Pau serve a 40-piece; Orlando blows another one

Phil Jackson isn’t a yell-and-scream type of coach. So in lieu of a remixed Al Pacino “Inches” speech or some outright Bob Knight-ish threats, whatever books Phil passed out to his Lakers leading up to last night’s Game 5 got the job done. Sparked by a 20-4 run in the first half, L.A. looked like a totally different team than the one that got smashed on Mother’s Day: They were getting after it and flying all over the place on D, executing their stuff crisply and efficiently on O, and letting their two All-Stars set the tone. Kobe dropped 26 points in just 30 minutes and Pau Gasol had 16 points, 13 boards and three blocks in 32 minutes in what ended up being a 40-piecing to put Houston on the brink of elimination … Everything was going L.A.’s way; even when they stumbled, they looked good doing it. One time Gasol blew past Chuck Hayes for a running hook, took a hit and hit the ground with a smooth little slide into the basket station. Far cry from when Ron Artest clocked him earlier in the series on that flagrant foul and Gasol looked like he’d broken something … Most promising for the Lakers had to be the play of Andrew Bynum (14 pts, 6 rebs). Back in the starting lineup thanks to Lamar Odom‘s back injury, Bynum was active, focused, and while he didn’t record a blocked shot, was playing to protect the rim. Just like the Blazers with Greg Oden, L.A. doesn’t necessarily need Bynum to be a 15-15-4 beast; just being a strong presence if he’s able to stay on the court will do fine. (Odom had 10 points and six boards and looked fine in 18 minutes of sixth-man duty) … No surprise that Kobe stepped up his defense on Shane Battier. After Battier hit five open threes in Game 4, Kobe limited him to just five points this time. As a team, the Rockets went 5-for-29 beyond the arc … Antoine Wright and the Mavs made NBA playoff history the other day when they argued that they really DID commit a foul. Last night, Kendrick Perkins broke another League milestone. For the first time ever, a player argued with the refs and successfully changed their minds. On a crucial possession where Boston was up by one with 40 seconds left, Rajon Rondo appeared to airball a three as the shot clock ran out. The refs gave Orlando the ball on the violation, but Perk (who had rebounded the miss) went in there like Thurgood Marshall and apparently convinced them to review and overturn the original call. That was huge for Boston, who got the ball back and was able to kill some valuable time … With six seconds left, Boston led by three and Orlando had the ball when Doc Rivers showed he’s learned his lesson from the Chicago series. Rather than give up a three-pointer, Doc had the C’s foul Dwight Howard (12 pts, 17 rebs) as soon as he got the ball and send him to the line. Dwight split the pair, and Big Baby (22 pts, 7 rebs) eventually closed it out with free throws … Once again the Magic blew a lead, but unlike Games 1 and 3, they couldn’t hang on for the W. They were up as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, before Stephon Marbury (12 pts) and Big Baby started getting buckets and got Boston back in it with mostly reserves on the floor. After the starters came back in, Ray Allen — who continues to struggle, but hits ’em when he needs to — stuck the go-ahead bucket on a three coming off a double-screen with 1:20 remaining. The C’s never trailed after that. Maybe if Dwight had, you know, gotten the ball more than twice in the last five minutes it would have been a different story. Seriously, Monty McCutchen got more touches than The Centaur down the stretch … We heard that a Boston fan has written a letter to the NBA, saying his son was almost injured by one of J.J. Redick‘s bricks … Reggie Miller listed his Five Toughest Defenders: Michael Cooper, Joe Dumars, Alvin Robertson, Jordan and Reggie Lewis. No Knicks anywhere on that list? Somewhere John Starks is shaking his head … We’re out like the six inches in front of your face …
1st! 40 point piecing, guess Yao is important after all
That’s cold on JJ. The guy has been playing better lately. It was funny though.
damn it turns out big baby knows how to play a lil ball. never knew he had a jumper.
We’re out like the six inches in front of your face … what is that about?
let’s strap up for a LA Denver series, should b hella fun!
and by the way Starks was not a premiere defender everyone in NY thinks he was, Mike owns his ass.. i see how u can love Johny and u can hate him, something that instantly pops up like nick anderson’s FT’s is 1994 game 7 he went 1 for 11. that even rhymes..
@ everybody
the lakers shouldn’t forget those times when they lose a simple playoff game…
THATS HILARIOUS!!!!
[pyleoflist.wordpress.com]
uh oh, dwight is jumpin on the “coach is nervous” train. See his post game saying how the coach needs to relax and trust his team? Gave them the ol “if it aint broken don’t fix it” speech about leave whoever is getting it done on the court no matter if their starters or not.
who would of ever thought locking down shane “i dont score but i’m a nice guy who plays D” battier would be considered an accomplishment.
Funny, Marbury is quietly looking effective.
Dwight is over rated.
he’s had less impact on this series than glen davis
@7
dwight needs touches to be effective on O dog. u on point with the impact comment tho. big baby coming out party!
ya for real, its not like dwight is goin 1-29 or something…but he can only do so much when hes not gettin the ball and everyone ACCEPT him seems to keep shooting.
@7 and 8, the magic are dumb. as long as the offense runs through Hedo and the other perimeter guys they can’t win consistently. think about it, they have similar pieces to what the Spurs have, but the Spurs have waaay more discipline to run their offense. I always marveled at how the Spurs just get whatever shot they want. every time. they may not make it every time, but they execute in the clutch. these Magic are a joke.
those last 5 minutes are an indictment on the coaching and the bad shot selection of the Magic. but everybody had a hand in it. Howard should have had 2 rebounds but the celts kept getting 2nd chances. Hedo and Rashard were crumbling, and you can’t rely on Rafer or anyone else to make a play. This team needs a steadying hand, and their coach is too frenetic to provide that.
The fact of the matter is you can’t run your offense through Dwight in crunch time. For one unless he has very low block position he isn’t very consistent and doesn’t need to be double teames, did you see what happened when he was forced to use his left hand turning over his right shoulder he bricked them even worse than that intentional ft miss. Also he’s not a very good passer yet so if soubles do come the passes he makes out the post don’t translate into great shots because people have to compensate for the pass. And there is the fact that he can’t shoot ft’s. So that is why the Magic don’t get him those late 4th quarter touches.
The Magic blew another one. Simply said. Nice move for Dwight to throw the coach under the bus. I think the players can equally share the blame. I knew it was over when the very analysts who overlooked the Magic all season, suddenly jumped on their bandwagon. That’s never a good sign…(that’s how they did the AZ Cardinals in the superbowl)
You no why Orlando lost they lost because dwight Howard only took 10 shots 10 FUCKING SHOTS how does your best player take ONLY!!!!! 10 SHOTS I mean and 4 or 3 of those shot were probably off of rebounding that he grabbed and dunked it back in. If I was dwight this offseason I would sit down with SVG and management and explain to them I want more shots or something cus he is their franchise player he should be averaging shaq(with the magic) numbers right now but he never touches the and when he does actually get 20 or even 18 shots most of the time he also grab either 16 – 20 rebounds so I think that is something that Orlando should think about.
@ 11
you seriously comparing orlando to the spurs??? you seriously comparing Dwight to Timmeh??? Dwight has 2 post moves. a dunk if he is close enough, and a hook shot where he ALWAYS goes left.
yea Dwight needs more touches, but he has no post moves and court awareness. Dwight is putting up stats purely on his freak of nature athleticism. Dikemebe Mutombo in his prime had more moves than Dwight. Still, he needs more touches but he is overrated. When your go-to player is Hedo, there’s a reason why you can’t beat an old team that doesn’t have his best player.
Grrrrr…..Someone asked recently on this blog, “Why do players try arguing with the refs so much? When have you ever seen a ref change a call because a player got in his face?”
Well, there you have it. 24-second violation called, big baby jumps up and down waving his arms, ref gets shook, calls for backup, CHANGES THE CALL without any substantial evidence. WOW.
“big baby” = PERK. Sorry
i forget what game it was but there was a dispute whether a made basket was a two or a three. it was ruled a two and since there was no “overwhelming evidence” it was a 3, it stayed a 2.
what i dont understand is how the 24-second call was any different. from the replays, it def didn’t look like the ball grazed the rim. AT BEST, it MAYBE hit the rim which doesn’t meet the burden of proof to overturn that call in the last 10 seconds of a one possession playoff game.
Rockets got he Lakers mad, I LOVE IT!!!!!!!
Houston Up!
Everyone had to know the Lakers were coming with heat. Funny cause during the game I just keep waiting for Yao to check in and then have to remind myself he ain’t playing no more.
Anyway props to L.A. for leaving no questions in that one. Just a pure whippin!
Would have been nice to have Tracy and Yao for that one.
Let the hating begin right there.
Orlando is looking so young and not knowing what to do. From the coach all the way down. Basically with Boston you can’t put the game at crunch time cause it weighs in their favor so much. They know how to execute and deliver.
Steph was just on last night. Big Baby did his thing too. When K.G. is healthy why not run your startes like , Rondo, Ray, Paul, KG, Big Baby or vice versa with Kg and Big Baby?
If Boston actually makes it past Orlando, which I am thinking really might happen. I am thinking they are certainly going to be to tired to deal with a fresh, full steam ahead, I am just going to the hole and shootin 3’s LeBron.
Cavs are getting this playoffs just like they wanted it. Almost seems unfair, but they got that record so props to em. I really think James wants to give Cleveland 1 championship so they can’t say nuthing when he shoots them the deuces!
Deuces!
Dwight Howard, even under Ewing’s tutelage, is an unrefined post player who cannot get the ball in the clutch. He has one shot that is not a straight up dunk: the “sweeping” hook. When the Celtics play simple ball denial, he’s incapable of making simple cuts and/or dribble moves to go get the rock. Howard sold out Stan Van Angry because his post game is lacking and he wants to childishly hide that. It’s definitely not the first time Dwight’s had a limited offensive game against a good team.
@ post 9
big baby coming out party!
you must mean coming out of the closet
@ jryu:
yeah man, that’s what I mean…like, what could the refs have possibly discussed? There’s no way any one of them saw it hit the rim, you can barely see any “grazing” in the slow motion replay, let alone in real-time…
Why do you guys think they did that?
are you sure dwight has 2 most moves? I am sick of everyone complaining about dwight not getting the ball more! he is completely overated. why would you make it a point to go to someone with:
1. no post moves
2. doesn’t conistently command double teams because of such lack of offensive ability
3. no jumpshot
4. poor foul shooter
now don’t get me wrong…going through hedo and his predictable jack from the wings for 3 is no better,,,just means the magic don;t have ‘it’. they are soft.
only dude on the team that seems to have an heart is courtney lee.
I kinda hope Big Baby knocks that kid in the front row over tomorrow night!
@ kevin k
doens’t dwight always go right with his hook shot? i gotta admit i dont watch his post moves, because, well, he has none…
Orlando needs to stop blaming their coach. In that stretch in the 4th they missed open shots (some badly), turned the ball over, and missed free throws. Can’t completely blame that on SVG.
Dwight wants to be a superstar then demand the fuckin rock! True superstars would get the ball no matter what plays coach is calling. Man up and take responsibility Dwight. This is your franchise not SVG’s. Act like it.
Bottom line coach twice had the Magic in position to win in the 4th and the players blew it.
@ S-Sin…Mike owned alot of asses playa. What about Mase he was Ron-Ron before Ron-Ron; could guard every position (at least 2 thru 5); had an offensive game and was just as crazy.
On another note, no way that Rondo shot hit rim…the refs appear to be doing their own version of Kobe vs LeBron trying to see which crew can screw the calls up the worse.
I’m not really feelin’ cats sayin’ that Dwight doesn’t have any moves besides dunking.
I mean, you’re absolutely RIGHT, but the point is, he could have at least done THAT down the stretch of this game. Charles, Kenny, Chris…they weren’t saying Dwight should’ve gotten more touches so that he could shoot pretty jumpers and make dream shakes. They were saying he should’ve gotten more touches so that he could DUNK on them cats and at LEAST get some foul action going to put them in the penalty. They can’t handle Dwight in the paint when he’s getting his touches.
I think they started to try to get him the ball, if you remember they kept running that HORRIBLE pick and roll with him. Gigantic FAIL.
We know what happened to Orlando.No heart.They are a bunch of pussies as I have been saying all year.And one thing I do know,no matter how good your team is,when its filled with pussies,yall gonna lose.
AHHHH…Order restored!
Orlando’s crunchtime play is WHACK.
From Stan to Dwight to anyone reppin’ MAGIC.
Y’all keep sayin’ ‘get Dwight the ball’ ‘get Dwight the ball.’
Y’all need to be sayin’ ‘stop missing lay ups’ ‘stop missing lay ups.’
Stop ‘jackin ill advised shots’ ‘stop jackin ill advised shots.’
Look Mane, Orlando is cluttered with PLAYOFF NEWBIES…guys who don’t have the ‘POST SEASONED MIND SET’ to deal with certain in-game situations.
Boston, well, Boston is coached by a champion player and champion coach, no matter what you feel about his shortcomings Doc gotta nice lil’ resume.
Prime Example My Friends At Dime:
4:43 left, Orlando up by 10 (85-75)
Let’s see what happens frommmmm here:
RASHARD MISSES J
RASHARD MISSES A 3
RASHARD LOSES BALL
RASHARD MISSES ANOTHER 3
HEDO MISSES A LAY UP
SKIP MISSES A LAY UP
RAY ALLEN CANS A THREE…BOSTON UP NOW 86-85
My friends, that is NOT where AMAZING HAPPENS.
THAT is NOT CRUNCHTIME PLAYOFF BALL.
I’ll be back…
Bad call, shot clock violation…blah blah blah…Orlando blew it in a big way yesterday and it will probably cost them the series. Be as talented as you wanna be, but if your too dumb to realize that your 14pt lead evaporated in the last 5 minutes…you don’t deserve to advance in the playoffs. From Stan on down….Boston took the game….but Orlando gave it to em.
And props for LA for finally showing up for this series. All it took was a butt whoopin in Houston. This series ends in Houston, I believe.
it was wrong for Dwight Howard to call out Stan V G, but HE WAS RIGHT, and the great Shaq may be right he is a “MASTER OF PANIC”
Been a long time, but I thought I’d check in.
SVG is getting the royal treatment by his players which is wrong. How about Shard or Turk posting up their smaller defenders? Dwight should develop a drop step-power up move. No one on Boston, or in the league for that matter, can jump with him. He’d at least get fouled, but then his FT shooting stinks. This team really misses it’s true floor leader. That little PG IS the heart of this candy-ass team!
I’m sure everyone on here is a player, or former player, of some sort. We can all think of a guy who is way more athletic than everyone else and just outjumps everyone for rebounds. That is Dwight. Problem is, as we all know, that leads to the other team getting crucial rebounds because Mr. Athletic doesn’t box out. It always comes back to bite you in crunch time.
DAmn.
Yes, we blew another one.
How can we fucking win when our best player only gets 10 shots in the game.
Damn.
I think it is safe to say that any team would have used Dwight Howard better than the Magic did it was ridiculous. give the guy the damn ball the magic choked so badly. i havent seen this since suns being up by 5 with 12 seconds to go against the lakers and loosing it. with a guy like howard on your team this shouldn’t happen.
@kevin k #15,
yeah I’m comparing them to the spurs to prove the point you’re making. they have pieces that ‘could be like’ the spurs, but because either the coaching is piss poor, or the players are too selfish (or don’t have high bball IQ), they end up blowing leads like this and like they did against my sixers. I was yelling throughout that series that orlando will never be consistent if Dwight can’t be force fed against them and get 40-20. In my mind, there’s no reason why Dwight can’t average 40-20 against a team like the sixers. Against the celts, because they have much better D and interior presence, he should still be getting close to 24 and 15. or even 20-20 sometimes. easily. yeah he’s limited offensively, sure, but he’s GOT to demand the ball more. he can improve his passing sure, but he’s still their best option. cause Hedo is also a one trick pony and rashard just disappears sometimes.
If Jameer was still playing I bet there’s no way they give up as many leads like that. They probably would have won this series already. Only for the fact that he would force the ball into Howard and force the magic to play inside-out and force boston to defend a little longer. how many times did hedo bring the ball up, try some wack fake, and then pull up for a J? and miss.
orlando has so much potential it burns me up that they play that dumb sometimes…
Is Battier becoming one of those “he’s so underrated that he’s overrated” guys?
Sure he is a good defender, but Kobe is having his way with him, in Laker wins and losses.
@Kermit
Orlando didn’t try to get Dwight the ball. He had only 3 touches the entire 4th quarter. Not 3 shot attempt but only 3 touches. Dwight do need some post moves. Yesterday most of his points came on put backs. When Dwight tried to go one on one with Perks or Big Baby he rarely scored. When the Celts are physical with Dwight and don’t let him post deep inside the lane, his lack of post move hurt him. Dwight is much more talented and better player than Perks but it seems that Perks have spent more time working on his post moves than Dwight. Perks post moves include the short jumper, the little hook shot, and the fade away shot while Dwight only post move is a inconsistent hook shot.
The Magic is the most talent team in the East but they will never be a serious title contender until Dwight become the center point of the offense and Dwight actual develop a post game.
My Rockets got their a**’s handed to them, but then, that was to be expected after LA got embarrased a few days earlier. I still have hope that Houston can still make this a seven games eries, but if the team shoots this poorly again, it may be over in Houston. No one on the team shot better than 50 percent except for Landry (9pts), Barry (8pts), and Hayes (6pts)… two bench players a used-to-be-up-until-four-days-ago-bench player that really shouldn’t EVER be included as one of your guys that shoots better than 50%. In truth, the poor shooting is what got the Rockets beat so badly and, yes, part of that was due to solid Laker defense, but a lot of it was Rockets players simply bricking wide open shots. Oh well. We’ll see what happens in the next game. Regardless though, I am proud of my boys. As for Orlando, they are becoming the Lakers of the east in that they consistently allow inferior teams to beat them and/or lose big leads over the course of a few minutes. And yes I do mean that Orlando is better than Boston and I still think Orlando will pull this out. In any case, that 24 shot clock violations was indeed a violation and should have been Orlando ball. The ball clearly didn’t touch anything and, if you’ll notice, TNT would not show the side angle (what I like to call the video game angle) after the play because it did show the shot to be an airball. Orlando got screwed and, once agin, Rondo was in the middle of and a beneficiary of a questionable ref call. That asuide, Orlando simply set them self up for the loss anyway. I turned the game on with a 6 minutes left in the game and the two things that stuck out to me was 1) Dwight didn’t get the ball AT ALL in the time I watched while Alston and Hedo chucked up sh*t I don’t even see in my local YMCA rec league and 2) the only time dwight did get the ball was at a time when he shouldn’t have got the ball. True, he made the free throws, but that only reiterates why you should give him the ball anyway; a Dwight miss from the field or free thrwon line is easily more advisabel than, well, any other offensive scheme that doesn’t involve him. For instance, if Orlando would have force feed the ball to Dwight and Boston opted to foul and put him on the line AND Dwight misses the freebies, I can live with that type of loss. As a player and coach though, what I can’t live with is the best offensive player on the team failing to touch the ball in the last six minutes of a close game. And in all honesty, I can’t even blame Stan Van Gundy for that because the players on the floor have to be the ones to make the plays to get Dwight the ball down the stretch. yes, I know Dwight free throw shoting is horrendous, but not much worse than other elite centers in the past and present. Incidentally, as he proved last night, he is more than capable of knocking down the gimmies when he needs to which, as I said, is something I can live with if I have to take that route.
Andre Iguodala was at the Laker’s game last night looking glum…After Bynum’s dunk put back in the 1st quarter the flashed him and he was looking like he was scouting more than enjoying the game. I know he trains in LA with Kobe and his people…Are they “tight” or do they just pay the same trainers? I remember Kobe saying that he and Dre I was training in an 07-08 interview in Philly.
Dime:
Any info on how many players actually attend playoff games after losing or not getting in the playoffs? I guess it can be motivational and/or a learning tool to get a feel for the emotion of it all…
“six inches in front of your face” is a reference to Any Given Sunday speech by Pacino.
Redick stinks. He’s getting minutes but can’t shoot it all that well.
Ray Ray still shows he’s got big shot capability.
Anyone besides me notice that Perk rarely ever jumps for a rebound. He just kind of muscles everyone out of the wat and grabs it.
@ Kudabeen:
I often wonder why more players don’t go to other playoff games after they’ve been eliminated. I know some of them can’t stomach watching a game they feel they should be in, but to be honest only a few players are like that. Most of these guys are young and could use the motivation/learning
Perk has Tree Rollins, Kevin Garnett, PJ Brown, and greats like Bill Russel in his corner helping him develop…including a coach who played the game…
Dwight has Ewing. As much as people praise Ewing throughout his career, which I know was very good, he was never a dominant post player on offense. He like Dwight got away with being very athletic, when Ewing’s knees went he really got that J together and was facing up 70% of the time. Dwight needs to be hit on the move. He has shown that he can make the hook with both hands. He has improved on taking the hits and finishing. He doesn’t have a drop step or any kind of J, but that is still no excuse for this guy to constantly get less than 15 shots a game. His shooting % suggest this.
Orlando also makes major mistakes in not exploiting their mis-match with Rashard Lewis for the full game. Rashard has been carving everyone up, but they allow him to just rest being the line to spread the floor for a lot of over dribbling. I get it, because Orlando has been a get 3pt shooting team and the drive and kick is there, but clearly when you are killing by posting Dwight and Rashard or driving all the way to the basket, why do you retreat from that strategy back to setting up 3s and running out the clock?
If they keep attacking the post…There would be no Perk or Big Baby to deal with late in games…advantage Orlando.
I’ve been saying all year. we will never know who productive Dwight is as first option post player if he only really get 20 touches a game and less than 15 shots. Worst that happens is Dwight gets the other teams bigs in foul trouble…
Tony Battie got up 7 shots in 9 minutes…
Having said all that like Detroit, Boston has kept a body on Dwight and made him uncomfortable with getting to his spots. In my opinion that is another sign of having Ewing as your only big man coach. Give dwight a Hakeem, Kareem, or McHale type big man coach with actual BBall post moves he would be twice as good…
battier is a garbage defender. all he ever does is put a hand in your face. seriously as your going up to shoot the ball, having a hand in your face isn’t going to change your shot trajectory much at all. at least to me it sure doesn’t. GO FOR THE BLOCK YOU DUMB****
*that aint real defense
they showed vince at a game recently..
(i forget which one, i’ve watched so many games in so many different places they’re all running together in my mind.)
imagine him in the seats at a raptors playoff game. that’d be fun especially when the jumbotron flashes him on the screen.
Also another thing that has been bothering me with BOSTON:
Is Mikki Moore that incapable of hanging with Gortat, Battie, and Lewis down low that he can get minutes? Is he hurt? Why can’t he be utilized more? Doc refuses to do this through injury, foul issues, sickness…what’s up with that?
Is Bill walker that awful of a player that he can’t get minutes that Scals is getting at times? I would think he would be just as productive, but is his IQ that low that he can’t be trusted? I just think he would be a stronger defender, rebounder, athlete on the court matched up with Rashard or turk than Scal or having Davis tack on fouls early on…
I’m not knocking the 3-2 lead, but it just seems Doc is making it a little harder on hiself and his troops by not playing the match ups better. Doc a good coach either way. I just wanted to see if any local fans that follow the Celts knew that the issues are…
WTF?
LOCKING DOWN SHANE BATTIER IS NOT AN ACCOMPLISHMENT!
and Like i said in the other post
You Laker fans are pathetic…Who cares about your victory last night.. your playing a Rocket team that has no Yao or T-Mac or even Deke. The Rockets are extremely short handed.. and should lose to L.A.
Its not an accomplishment to beat an injured team. You should have done that in Game 4.
Houston’s season is all but over.. its just a shame that the Lakers are having trouble putting them away.
@48 – No it’s not a shame. The Rockets are TOUGH. Scola, tough. Artest, tough. Landry, tough. Brooks, fast. Von Wafer, same. Lowry, tough, fast. Shane, tough.
Houston WAS supposed to take LA to 7.
However, they lost thier CENTER for good now.
That changes everything.
Last night, Pau and Bynum looked like they could do whatever they wanted in life. Look tough, act grown…ya know.
@44 – Ewing aint got sh*t to do with Orlando’s problems.
The problem with Orlando and they only have ONE PROBLEM for real, for real.
NO JAMEER NELSON!!!!!!!!!
Jameer effectively HIDES Orlando’s weaknesses and HIGHLIGHTS thier strengths.
Throughout the game, JAMEER is the one guy who will FORCE FEED HIS BIG NO MATTER WHAT.
Then in crunch time, he makes 99% of the time, THE RIGHT PLAY.
Then, on top of that, in crunch time…he GETS BUSY. 4th Q = PLAYMAKIN’ MEER. (Not unless he can effectively put a team in the hole in the 3rd)
This aint a indictment on SKIP but SKIP AINT MEER.
@Kudabeen
I think Doc stopped playing Mikki Moore because he only have a negative impact on the game when he gets playing time. I don’t understand why Moore is playing this bad. He is continuosly late on many of the defensive rotations. He doesn’t get that many rebounds and he is more foul prone than Perks. MM doesn’t have great hands and many time mishandle the ball when he is underneath the basket. MM is also much more hestitant to shoot the jumper than Scalabrine. I thought MM was known to have a ok mid-range jumpshot but he is scared to take it.
I think the reason Doc doesn’t play Bill Walker is because Doc doesn’t like to play rookies. He rarely played Walker in the regular season. I think if he was given some minutes in the regular season he would have been a ok backup to Pierce off the bench.