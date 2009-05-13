Kobe and Pau serve a 40-piece; Orlando blows another one

Phil Jackson isn’t a yell-and-scream type of coach. So in lieu of a remixed Al Pacino “Inches” speech or some outright Bob Knight-ish threats, whatever books Phil passed out to his Lakers leading up to last night’s Game 5 got the job done. Sparked by a 20-4 run in the first half, L.A. looked like a totally different team than the one that got smashed on Mother’s Day: They were getting after it and flying all over the place on D, executing their stuff crisply and efficiently on O, and letting their two All-Stars set the tone. Kobe dropped 26 points in just 30 minutes and Pau Gasol had 16 points, 13 boards and three blocks in 32 minutes in what ended up being a 40-piecing to put Houston on the brink of elimination … Everything was going L.A.’s way; even when they stumbled, they looked good doing it. One time Gasol blew past Chuck Hayes for a running hook, took a hit and hit the ground with a smooth little slide into the basket station. Far cry from when Ron Artest clocked him earlier in the series on that flagrant foul and Gasol looked like he’d broken something … Most promising for the Lakers had to be the play of Andrew Bynum (14 pts, 6 rebs). Back in the starting lineup thanks to Lamar Odom‘s back injury, Bynum was active, focused, and while he didn’t record a blocked shot, was playing to protect the rim. Just like the Blazers with Greg Oden, L.A. doesn’t necessarily need Bynum to be a 15-15-4 beast; just being a strong presence if he’s able to stay on the court will do fine. (Odom had 10 points and six boards and looked fine in 18 minutes of sixth-man duty) … No surprise that Kobe stepped up his defense on Shane Battier. After Battier hit five open threes in Game 4, Kobe limited him to just five points this time. As a team, the Rockets went 5-for-29 beyond the arc … Antoine Wright and the Mavs made NBA playoff history the other day when they argued that they really DID commit a foul. Last night, Kendrick Perkins broke another League milestone. For the first time ever, a player argued with the refs and successfully changed their minds. On a crucial possession where Boston was up by one with 40 seconds left, Rajon Rondo appeared to airball a three as the shot clock ran out. The refs gave Orlando the ball on the violation, but Perk (who had rebounded the miss) went in there like Thurgood Marshall and apparently convinced them to review and overturn the original call. That was huge for Boston, who got the ball back and was able to kill some valuable time … With six seconds left, Boston led by three and Orlando had the ball when Doc Rivers showed he’s learned his lesson from the Chicago series. Rather than give up a three-pointer, Doc had the C’s foul Dwight Howard (12 pts, 17 rebs) as soon as he got the ball and send him to the line. Dwight split the pair, and Big Baby (22 pts, 7 rebs) eventually closed it out with free throws … Once again the Magic blew a lead, but unlike Games 1 and 3, they couldn’t hang on for the W. They were up as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, before Stephon Marbury (12 pts) and Big Baby started getting buckets and got Boston back in it with mostly reserves on the floor. After the starters came back in, Ray Allen — who continues to struggle, but hits ’em when he needs to — stuck the go-ahead bucket on a three coming off a double-screen with 1:20 remaining. The C’s never trailed after that. Maybe if Dwight had, you know, gotten the ball more than twice in the last five minutes it would have been a different story. Seriously, Monty McCutchen got more touches than The Centaur down the stretch … We heard that a Boston fan has written a letter to the NBA, saying his son was almost injured by one of J.J. Redick‘s bricks … Reggie Miller listed his Five Toughest Defenders: Michael Cooper, Joe Dumars, Alvin Robertson, Jordan and Reggie Lewis. No Knicks anywhere on that list? Somewhere John Starks is shaking his head … We’re out like the six inches in front of your face …