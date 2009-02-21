Three Times Dope

This is getting ridiculous. In the three games since Terry Porter got the boot and Alvin Gentry dusted off his playbook from the D’Antoni era, the Suns have been putting up points like it’s NBA Live 96 on Rookie level with 12-minute quarters. After handing the Clippers 140 and 142 points back-to-back, last night Phoenix dumped another 140 on the Thunder. Even without Amar’e Stoudemire — who, if you haven’t heard, is out for at least two months following eye surgery — burying OKC under a barrage of buckets was no problem: Leandro Barbosa (who’s been playing with a Ronald McDonald smile on his face since the All-Star break) posted 41 points, seven boards, seven assists and six steals, J-Rich scored 34 points (including a 360 breakaway dunk), and Shaq almost ripped down a couple rims on his way to 22 points and nine boards … Gentry went small to combat the Amar’e problem, surrounding Shaq with Steve Nash, Barbosa, Richardson, and Grant Hill at the four. Lou Amundson and Robin Lopez didn’t see any significant bump in PT … Can you do the Booker T “Watch the hand” thing after a layup? Shaq caught an alley-oop from Nash in the second half that he more tapped in the basket than dunked, but still ran back on D staring at his left hand … So LeBron drops 55 points on the Bucks, draining eight threes and sticking shots that had his teammates reacting like college freshmen at their first Girls Gone Wild party, and what’s the first thing he talks about in the post-game interview? Defense, naturally. ‘Bron scored 25 in the first half, then opened up the second half on a run where he scored another 16 in about three minutes. Richard Jefferson took most of the damage, with Keith Bogans and Luc Richard Mbah a Moute getting their turns, too. In one of those “MJ about to bust out the shrug” moments, one time LBJ pulled up from the timeline and calmly stuck a three like he was taking a free throw … The Chris Paul you saw during the last five and a half minutes of Hornets/Lakers wasn’t the CP you’re used to seeing. With 20 seconds left in regulation, N.O. was threatening to extend a three-point lead, out in transition with numbers (4-on-1). But CP, the one guy you’d trust most to make the right play, kept it himself and picked up a charging call, then on the Lakers ensuing possession he lost Derek Fisher and gave up the game-tying three. Paul (21 pts, 16 asts, 4 stls) had a chance to win it on the last possession, but missed a jumper over Fisher. In the extra frame CP fouled out and could only watch as Kobe (39 pts) took over and L.A. pulled out the win …
Thinking long-term, it could be kind of a good thing that Aaron Brooks won’t have Tracy McGrady around for the last couple months of this season now that he’s been handed the keys to run the point in Houston. No T-Mac means lowered expectations for the Rockets, and as we saw last night, also presents opportunities for Brooks to step up and make crunch-time plays instead of standing around watching T-Mac handle things. In his first start post-Rafer, Brooks hit two huge shots down the stretch of Rockets/Mavs: With two minutes left he stuck a three from the wing to put Houston up five, and then with the lead down to two with 25 seconds left, hit another triple with a defender in his face that proved to be the dagger. Brooks thoroughly outplayed Jason Kidd, finishing with 19 points, six boards, eight assists and two steals … Dirk‘s stat line: nine points on 4-for-18 shooting, and ONE trip to the free throw line. What’s the first thing you’re supposed to do down your J is off? Get to the rack and try to get to the line, right? For somebody with Dirk’s size, ability to get inside, and with that pump-fake that draws everybody off their feet, there’s no reason he shouldn’t have been able to get himself some easier opportunities … Big stat lines from Friday: Nate Robinson had 26 points and seven assists, and David Lee added 24 and 15 boards in a win over Toronto; Antawn Jamison put up 28 points and 12 boards in a win over New Jersey, while Devin Harris had 26 and 10 dimes in the loss; Brandon Roy scored 27 to help beat Atlanta; Randy Foye went for 36 points in a loss to Indiana; Kevin Martin scored 33 in a win at Memphis; and Ben Gordon dropped 37 on the Nuggets in a win … And speaking of Rafer, he came off the bench in his Orlando debut (wearing #36), handing out eight assists along with three points and three steals in 29 minutes against the Bobcats. And is it just us or do the pinstripes make Skip look even skinnier? … Dwight Howard didn’t completely destroy Emeka Okafor this time; he gave him a relatively tame 13 points, 16 boards and six blocks. But when you consider that a good night against your nemesis, it’s safe to say you’re being owned … We’re out like CP …
Ok, TMac is done. Not just done for the season, but done as being a superstar. He’ll now be a decent starter at best when he comes back.
So to all Rockets fans, who do yall think will be the next Houston SG? The long term one?
Rafer comes out with 8 assists:1 TO. Yeah he went 1-9 from the field but still showed that he’ll be a great ball mover down in O-Town
LOL no bull Big Aaron…
When I saw that game last night with Houston, I said to myself that this team looks as tho it needs to be free of TMac and move on and grab new pieces, new identity.
As for TMac, he is coming back to be just a standard (Non-Superstar) player ala J.Kidd
I’m happy to see the Bulls actually resemble a team now. I hope they can keep it up. If not, maybe we can miraculously find a way to land a top 5 pick again.
Jazz owner Larry H. Miller passed away yesterday.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Condolences along with thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Those cleveland subs looked really happy and ass kissing lebron, just like their coach, he singlehandedly beasted millweak bucks.
If LBJ continues polishing that outside shooting he will redefine the triple threat concept detlef schrempf started in late 80s.
[www.youtube.com]
“He didn’t 360 that, did he?”
Great night of Bball, so much action, so many highlights to upload :)
wow, no mention from DIME about a team owner dying . . . shit, if it was dolan or someone it would be a big deal. I don’t agree with everything that LHM did off the court, but he was a team first, fan first owner who will be missed. not many people know this, but he was one of the instrumental factors which ended the lockout between the NBA and the NBA Player’s assoc. If you love the NBA game you have to respect Miller and his efforts to preserve the NBA game.
if you like the American dream you also have to respect Miller as he was a door to door auto parts salesman who ended up being a business man and philantropist who turned salt lake city from some 3rd rate state capital in some red state into a 2nd rate state capital that has a lot of movie theatres and a pro sports team.
dude will be missed, especially because he gave most of everything away to his eldest son, who views the jazz as a ‘for profit’ business, and not a ‘team that should always aim for winning it big’.
I was wondering about that, Amar. Are Jazz fans nervous?
i keep telling yall….
whens its over, randy foye for brandon roy was a good move for minny. randy foye is sick with it. another 30pt outing….
as for phoenix, they still suck and no one is impressed. last year, the rockets won 22 straight and we all knew they were gonna get bumped in the 1st round.
same with the suns. all this scoring and they still gonna get bumped in the 1st round; if they even make it….
Bron-Bron keep working on that J kid!And one of yall in the office need to stay off them porn sites fucking up the computer.
First off RIP Miller..
And Bron’s scoring binge was just wrong.. its like the Bucks knew it was coming at a point.. i actually got to watch that.. and i had to hear about that shit all night lol its rough being a Laker fan..
Adn congratualations Phoenix! you showed you can dump on the Clippers and Thunder! now lets watch Barbosa try that smiling shit on Boston.. Then again if KG dont play it will be intertesting since Kendrick Perkins is more of a scowler than shot blocker IMO.. But i bet Phoenix dont hit the 100’s and everyone starts pouting again..
Last but not least.. 44-10?? can someone please stop us so i can forget we are invincible??
And Amar you should let Kobe have his scoring trips now in the Regular Season.. better than the playoffs.. Plus i dont think he likes Chris Paul too much.. so thats probably why the Mamba showed his face again..
And Hecklers right..
Houston had the same mojo going last year (if not better) and EVERYONE knew they was heading home in the first round.. If Phoenix can make it, and it will be the 8th seed, then they play us..
Can anyone see Shaq tanking the last part of the season JUST SO Kobe cant be the one bounce him in the first round??
I can..
140 pts is still ridiculous as shit. if they break 110 vs the Celtics (w/o KG, will be surprised, even tho no one on the suns can stop Ray and Pierce. going back to this style will allow elite scrorer like them demolish their D. i even see Eddie house hitting 30.
suns can score all they want until…dun dun dunn…the playoffs…that is IF they make it… and did anyone catch nash hatin on amare during the post game? he said “ya it just proves we can put anyone in the system to fill the gap” how about they put in a guard who can stop a gust of wind.
Lebron drops 55 points after taking 40 shots (11 of them being 3s)and against the superstarless bucks.. kobe woulda had 80+ (ya thats right, plant the seed for another kobe/lebron debate) lol
Even if tmac is downgraded to say…danny granger, hes still legit…and ya houston aint winnin shit without him…yao sucks in the playoffs(the years hes played)cuz the west centers just dominate him.
and I STILL don’t think the cavs would beat the magic in a best of 7
@ Bron:
TMac downgraded to ‘being’ Danny Granger? That’s giving WAY too much credit to TMac, brother. Danny Granger should be insulted.
I’ll say that TMac is now Mo Evans, and that could possibly still be a stretch. That’s how bad it is right now.
i can’t wait to see the knicks play the suns… back at the playground baby
I’m a big T-Mac fan, and I even have to say Granger is much better than him right now. Senor Buckets is a BEAST. But QQ, Mo Evans is a bad comparison. T-Mac is better than that. I’d say when he comes back from injury, he’s like John Salmons; capable of getting 20-30 any night, but more likely a 15-18 ppg guy.
M.V.P.
[www.youtube.com]
That last three by Aaron Brooks was big time. Can you say nail in the coffin?
Bron42 is the worst poster on this site. Let’s see…T-Mac is already worse than Granger, Lebron was 8-11 on his 3s (not to mention better than 55 percent shooting from the field overall) – I think that his jumper is fine.
Finally, Yao’s postseason numbers are 21, almost 9, and 1.6 blocks. I’d say that the centers in the West don’t “eat him alive” or whatever it is you said.
Seriously, get educated and watch the game instead of just picking your favorite players and sucking them off, then spitting it onto your least favorite players. Do you think that Yao is afraid of Oden or Nene? Didn’t think so. I would love for you to bring up Shaq or TD, though, since they’re two of the best all time and all.
ps Bron only took 29 shots you dummy. hate hate hate
i thought the silliest part of that post was “put in a guard who can stop a gust of wind”. that shit is nonsense.
“For somebody with Dirk’s size, ability to get inside, and with that pump-fake that draws everybody off their feet, there’s no reason he shouldn’t have been able to get himself some easier opportunities.”
Um… Shane Battier in the house? Anyone?
PDiddle, I thought the funniest thing is how Jermaine O’Neal doesn’t get called out for having ONE REBOUND the other night in his Heat debut. Yao and Dirk are “soft” if they have a subpar rebounding night, but other guys get a free pass.
Shawn Marion had a pretty bad outing for the Raptors, too, but no mention of that, either…
Um
Houston Up!
Allow me to educate the idiots
@QQ, I mean danny grangers style of play. tmac’s game used to be based abou being overly athletic. Granger is athletic but hardly uses it…hes more a smooth scorer kinda like brandon roy. SO if tmac downgrades his game from freak athlete ala kevin durant style, to smooth old man game like danny granger (scoring off pumps and jabs etc..) then he can still be effective. Granger isn’t bangin on people or known for his lightin quick first step but hes still like 5th in the nba scoring.
@austin, u more so got the idea of what i was saying. I wasn’t saying granger is worse, I meant tmac should go after his style of play. Its just like when jordan started to dunk less but added more post moves and things like that to his game.
@frankie, grow some nuts and know who ur talkin to. I hate talkin to homers…so lebron is suddenly JJ redick cuz he had one hot game? He should enter a 3 point shootout too now huh? Get off his dick cuz everyone not named lebron knows if the game is on the line and ur down by 3, hes not the guy u want takin the shot. His jumper is average..ANY GUY IN THE NBA can get hot during a game, doesn’t mean they suddenly get bumped into the “great shooter or good shooter” area overnight dumbass. Hell dennis rodman and shaq have hit 3s but no ones sayin their threats from deep. And u say he took 29 shots? math not your strong point or u just cant read? I said “Lebron drops 55 points after taking 40 shots (11 of them being 3s)” Whats 40 minus 11? ummm ummm 29? wow brilliant so yes. he took 29 FIELD GOALS but 40 OVERALL SHOTS. god, the morons who try to correct people.
And as for yao, this is gonna be so easy…well lets see….he skipped all of last years playoffs. so we’ll go the year before that. when boozer averaged almost 40 on him in the first round and okur has his best playoff series of his career. U post yao’s offensive stats which is all great but they mean shit if opposing bigs score more against him… hell nene already beasted him this season kid. You ask if yao is afraid to play nene? you should be askin if anyone is afraid to play yao. And Ask IAN or Dag, I comment on shaq and duncan all the time. Best all time but no ones flawless kidddo..And please, no more homo comments about swallowin and spittin, leave ur family life out of this and lets talk ball, well in your case, just make flawed comments.
@hater, simple….nash couldn’t guard my 5 year old niece ou there. So scoring 140 on the bobcats, clippers, thunder, griz, wizards etc.. don’t matter. but when chris paul, tony parker or deron or arron fuckin brooks shit on him in the playoffs ONCE again, we’ll just stick to calling him a average defender and blame amare for not pickin up his slack.
one last thing, frankie, u post yaos post season stats, funny how their almost exactly the same as his regular season stats…cuz he doesnt raise his game. Hence, they’ll never win a playoff series riding him
AND lebrons 3 point % for this season is 31%…clutch
AND lebrons 3 point % for this season is 31%…clutch
